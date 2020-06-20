Watermelon and Strawberry Lemonade

4.3
191 Ratings
  • 5 112
  • 4 53
  • 3 15
  • 2 9
  • 1 2

This strawberry and watermelon lemonade recipe simply blends fresh fruit into a drink! It's best served cold over ice.

Recipe by MaryAnn Rajczewski

Gallery
12 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
2 quarts
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine watermelon, strawberries, lemon juice, sugar, and water in a blender. Blend until smooth.

    Advertisement

Editor's Note:

The magazine version of this recipe uses 1/2 cup of sugar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
152 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 39.3g; fat 0.3g; sodium 3.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/10/2022