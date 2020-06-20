Watermelon and Strawberry Lemonade

This was good. I'm not a huge fan of watermelon but my boyfriend and his family are. We decided to strain this drink though - it made it a lot smoother and got rid of any extra watermelon seeds. I think this drink would have been too chunky if we hadn't strained it. Also - I cut the sugar to 1/2 cup a batch and it was still a bit sweet. Taste your berries and your watermelon before you decide on how much sugar to add - if they're sweet you might need much at all.
I made this 'lemonade' for a picnic playdate we're having tomorrow and while this juice is pretty good, there's nothing much 'lemonade' about it. I reduced the sugar to 1/2 cup (which was plenty) and increased the lemon juice to nearly 1 cup. This is a pretty expensive drink to make, so while it was pretty tasty, it's not likely I will make it again.
All my guests agreed that this was really good and refreshing. So easy too! I did use a little less sugar than it called for. I did it in two batches (my blender was not big enough for everything) and used a scant half a cup of sugar in each batch. Next time I will try going even less since it was very sweet. I will definitely be making this again.
naples34102
Rating: 4 stars
06/21/2009
Because hubs prefers raspberries over strawberries and because it's what I had on hand, I made this as written, but used raspberries. Thick, refreshing and delicious, we both enjoyed this pretty drink! Next time, however, I'll cut back on the sugar a bit and blend this with ice cubes rather than water. This is VERY filling, almost like a meal in a glass!
Really good! My husband absolutely loved it. I also like it, but I wouldn't call it a typical lemonade. It is too sweet for that. I made it exactly as it was. 1/2 cup fresh lemon is 3 good size lemons. Since I don't like pulp of any kind, I strained the drink. I am so glad I did, because it is tasty and refreshing. If I was to make this a true lemonade, I would cut back on the sugar.
I needed a few recipes today to keep my mind off my troubles. This is one of them. Took a bit of work (and I strained the heck out of this) but when all was said and done, the end product is incredible. (I'm so happy I live in an area where the Farmers Markets are so wonderful and have such fresh ingredients.) I suggest you do what I did and buy a seedless watermelon. I can't wait to share it with my family for dinner! A+++++++!
pinkdiamond1001 said it perfectly! I should have listened to her because I did not strain it and I think I would have enjoyed it more if I had. And mine came out very sweet also, so next time I will reduce the sugar. Nice, refreshing drink, though! Thank you!
This isa really good, with a few tweaks. I used 3/4 cup lemon juice which or me totaled about 5 lemons. I also only used 1/4 cup pure cane sugar. I also strained it after blending. Delicious. The lemon flavor came through well and still in the end with my tweaks it was more of a watermelon taste. Very good. Will make again.
I have a huge watermelon and felt like a watermelon drink would quench the thirst this hot summer day in Vegas. I reduced the sugar to half and used a little less water and it was perfect. I added a splash of vodka to mine and this will be my summer drink of choice now.
I had watermelon and strawberries in the back of the fridge, so I used AR's ingredient search and found this recipe. It's outstanding.seriously.exceeded my expectations!! I used Splenda, and since my fruit was so ripe, cut back on the amount. The great thing about this drink is that the strawberries, watermelon, and lemon juice are perfectly balanced, not one dominating the other. Very refreshing on this hot summer day. This is a keeper.
I actually added a bit of frozen lemon concentrate (thawed, of course), and this turned out yummy! As you know, watermelon has a consistency much like applesauce, so this was a little grainy, but it was still delicious to the taste! Refreshing and not too sweet, this makes a yummy summer treat.
Delicious with half the sugar. I am never really toooo careful about measuring my watermelon or strawberries - this is usually something I make with the tail end of a box of strawberries that need to be eaten, and those last few scoops of watermelon. I think my measurements are usually more than 1 c. of strawberries and probably more around 6 c. of watermelon. Nonetheless, this is always delicious. I usually replace the water with as many ice cubes as will fit in the top of my blender. My kids love this - a perfect picnic bring-along.
Oh my goodness this is so delicious! I made this without the water and 3/4 cup sugar (my watermelon wasn't super sweet), and put them into ICE POP molds in the freezer. Soo good and perfect for a hot summer day. I had a lot left over from my 6 pop holder, so I added in the water and put it in the fridge to drink. YUM.
This drink was cool and refreshing on a day when my family was simply DYING of heat, but the watermelon was slightly overpowering, causing the drink to taste less like lemonade. The next time I make this recipe, I will add more strawberries and double the lemon juice content.
This is a great recipe but in my opinion has two flaws: there is way too much sugar, and it tastes much better to sub the water for ice. I used crushed ice in the blender and it came out kind of like a slush. Next time I will strain the drink before serving though, it was a little too chunky (partially my blender's fault).
I made this and another recipe from this site yesterday for a cook-out that my family and I are having today. I had to rate both of these and they both are 5 stars!!! I did strain this as others suggested, other than that I made as directed. WONDERFUL!!!! I am making extra batches so we won't run out, which I am sure will happen any way.
I had a wonderful sweet watermelon to use up, and was really looking forward to this, but found it only okay. I finished to batch I made, but I wouldn't make it again. The lemon took a real back seat to the watermelon for me, and I didn't get that contrasting tart bite I was hoping for.
I made this for the adults at my kids second birthday. Everyone loved it! Some people added vodka and turned this into a really nice summer time drink. At first I thought I made to much but it did not last long and if I had had enough to make more I would have.
This is yummy! I had the "great" idea to plant watermelons and pumpkins in the backyard this year, so right now I have about 7 big containers full of melon in the refrigerator just from 1. I started out with the full amount of fruit, but only about half of the lemon juice and sugar and worked up from there since it seemed like alot of sugar. Might try a bit of honey as a sweetener next time instead...
LOVED this recipe! I took the advice of another reviewer and froze my watermelon chunks and added less ice for a more concentrated watermelon flavor. I also added some blueberries that I wanted to get rid of and they gave the drink a little extra color and flavor as well :) Great stuff on a hot day!
honestly, my family and I did not care for this drink at all. I had to add more lemon and less sugar to make it drinkable and we weren't able to finish it. I strained it twice and it was still thick. It's not a drink for everyone :)
Works great as a smoothie - I used lime juice instead of lemon juice and cut it down to a few spoonfuls. I also cut back on the sugar and used frozen berry mix instead of just strawberries. If you do without sugar (or use sugar substitute) this makes for a great low-calorie dessert.
This was so good and very refreshing! Definitely was a great way to kick off my spring season! I halved the recipe, but still ended up using 5/8 C. lemon juice. It just wasn't bitter enough, but I understand everyone has their own bitter tolerances so I still give this 5 stars!
SOOOO good! I cut it down to 3 servings because I didn't have enough watermelon. I thought it was a very refreshing drink and definately wanted more. I liked it unstrained but my 8 year old said he didn't like the chunks. I thought it was perfect.
I had a tasteless watermelon that wasn't worth eating, but I hated to just throw it away. This recipe was the answer to my problem. I followed other reviewers' suggestions to cut the sugar in half and replace half the lemon juice with lime juice. I expected the recipe to turn out slushy, but it was liquidy without straining. I'm sure this refreshing drink will be even better when made with a good watermelon!
This is SOOO good! I'm not sure what size blender you have, but I had to half this recipe for it to fit in mine :-) What a great fruit drink--I didn't even wait for any type of "special occasion" I just served it with dinner, but I'll be sure to make it for the next family get-together. My kiddo will eat watermelon every day and now that it's in season, I've got a great new way to use it before it goes bad. Thanks!! UPDATE: I finally got the chance to serve this at a family BBQ--this time made three blender-fulls (1-1/2 times the recipe) and it just about disappeared as dinner was being served up! Great complement to grilled burgers and macaroni salad. This is a summer "keeper".
I took the advise of others but did it a little different. I made a simply syrup with the water (only used about 3/4 cup water)with 1/2 c sugar-let cool. Blend the watermelon and strawberries with the syrup. Strained it. Then put back in blender. I added 2c sprite (you can use any clear soda) and gave it a little more blend. The bubbles made a great smoothie.
What a wonderfully refreshing drink on a hot summer day! I made this for a bridal shower and everyone loved it! I definitely agree that straining it is a must, though. Also, I decreased the amount of sugar and increased the amount of lemon juice. Thank you!
Got this from the AR thread. Had all the ingredients on hand so I immediately tried it and turned out really good. Just need to cut down the sugar in half so I can taste more of a "lemonade". I didn't mind the pulp but my husband likes it strained.
Very very very good. I used the 8 cups of watermelon and the entire container or strawberries. I ended up using more than 1 cup of sugar....probably more like 2 to 3 cups of sugar....and I did add the 2 cups of water as well. I blended this until smooth and also strained the mixture.....the kids LOVED it...the adults LOVED it with vodka. Good recipe!
It concept, a good combination- but execution- hard drink to make. Even after luquidifing in a blender, drink was more a smoothie-which didnt work for me as cocktail; and straining would have taken lots effort and time for easy, refreshing drink!. Instead of water, I added champagne for adult version.
After making a pink lemonade cake the other day that uses a couple tablespooons of frozen lemonade concentrate, I decided to find a recipe to use up the rest. I found this recipe and coincidentally also had strawberries and watermelon in the fridge. I made this for my kids, not expecting it to be something that I would really like, and I actually liked it more than they did. It is just the perfect tart/sweet combination. Will definitely make this all summer as a refreshing drink on a hot day!
My family LOVED this!!! We used our juicer and combined 2 "baby" watermelons and 1 pint of strawberries, then we poured some into the blender and added 4 capfuls of lemon juice along with 3 splenda packets. It was amazingly delicious, all five kids begged for more! Thanks for the great idea, we'll definitely be making this again.
This is so awesome! I only used 1/4 cup sugar though and a whole lemon because my watermelon was super juicy and the strawberries were very sweet! Definitely will make this again! (Maybe later I will try with vodka) It's refreshing!
WAY too much for the blender, so I made due, although it took longer to prepare. I had some leftover watermelon I wanted to finish before getting mushy. I will be making this again for company. Very refreshing!
An excellent way to use up leftover watermelon! I did as others suggested and used only half of the amount of sugar called for. I also blended the watermelon first and then strained it, then blended the strawberries and water and strained those and then dumped everything back in the blender with ice cubes (to make it good and cold). Tasty! Would be very good mixed with rum for a cocktail. Great recipe!!
I love this drink. I had watermelon and strawberries and they were going to go to waste since there was soooo much! It was simple and very tasy! I live in TX and it gets so hot here but with this drink its bound to get us cool! only bad thing is that its gets messy (ima a messy kitchen person though) but its worth it
Was good..my kids LOVED it.. I had to use crystal light lemonade cause its what I had on hand and I pretty much eyeballed it but you really can't go wrong with this.. You definitely want to serve it cold..freezing all the fruit would probably be good. Will spike it next time I make it for us grownups! Yum!!
Just made this so I could use up some watermelon that I had in my fridge. Unfortunately, my watermelon had seeds, which made the process a lot longer. Get seedless or you will have to strain the seeds out like I did. This drink is really refreshing. It reminds me of aqua frescas that I get here in the summertime. I will make this again, but I might cheat and use lemonade concentrate :) Thanks for a great recipe!
Excellent recipe--too much for blender. I made it the way it was listed. By placing the watermelon in the blender first, it wasn't chunky. It was sweet; just the way my husband likes it. True, it's not "lemonadey" but is delicious. Next time, I too will cut down on the sugar. Thanks for the great recipe. My minister liked it as well.
This was very good, but I also did as others suggested and only used 1/2 cup of sugar, boiling it with the water first. I also used fresh squeezed lemons (4 of them), and also added lemon juice. Next time I will probably use 6-7 squeezed lemons...it definitely needed a more lemonade flavor than what it got with the original recipe.
Delicious! Agree with previous reviewers that less sugar is needed. Still, this was so refreshing and the color of the lemonade is beautiful. i will also add a little more lemon juice next time for more citrus kick.
I had a watermelon themed party and this was certainly a hit. I did cheat, though and just used a frozen lemonaide concentrate can, made it with the directions on the back and omited the "lemonaide" ingredients of this recipe.
Very easy & refreshing. Took the advice listed & used 1/2 the sugar. Used 1/2 cup lemon juice & 1/2 cup lime as we like ours a bit more tart. Great recipe for a hot summer day. And yes....great with vodka or rum for the grown ups.
