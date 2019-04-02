Fried Rice with Ham
This is a great recipe that your family will love and is easy to make. Cook the rice a day ahead or buy some from a local Asian restaurant. The quality of the ham used makes a big difference in the recipe results.
Very good. I didn't have green onions so I used a little red onion, also added a couple garlic cloves. I liked it!Read More
A few comments on the preparation. Fry the rice and ham in the oil and soy sauce to give it some texture and flavor, then add veggies and egg!! If you add green onions at the beginning, they will be nondescript green mush when served. Add them just before removing from heat. Also, if you cook the eggs beforehand as an "omelette", you can roll up and cut into nice little strips to add at the end. Otherwise eggs just clump and make dish heavy.Read More
Had some left over ham from easter and made this recipe. We really liked it. Followed the recipe exactly.
very good recipe my family loved it even my picky 4 year old! We did leave out the sprouts just because nobody in the family likes them! We made this with sweet and sour pork. It was an excellent combination! Thank you for sharing
Made this for lunch using some leftovers so I changed the way I cooked it. I used leftover cooked white rice and ham from christmas. I put that in my tupperware dish added some of the frozen peas and carrots (still frozen) and some chopped green onion with a splash of soy sauce. I microwaved one egg and chopped it up and added it to the tupperware. Great lunch and so easy to make!!!
i used left over Easter ham for this. i followed the other reviwer's advice and added the green onions & eggs last. it turned out great! i added extra soy sauce through out cooking. i will definately make this again!
Cut oil in half & 1/4 c. chicken broth to keep egg moist; used only 1/2 t. salt since ham and soy sauce has so much sodium. Otherwise followed directions. Very good!
we changed the serving size XD and amount and it looked delicous
Flavor is good. Need to cut salt in half to 1/2 t . Also change order as suggested by others: ham & rice in oil , egg last.
I used turkey ham and rice a roni fried rice excellent!
Not bad, I used vegetables instead of the ham. I don't care for ham. I will stick with my own veggie fried rice dish. Thanks for sharing though!
This was okay but nothing spectacular. I don't think I cared for the bean sprouts. Also it had to many veggies, not enough rice flavor. Thanks anyway.
Very good!
Super easy. I used Sesame Oil to fry and followed the recommendation to add eggs (already omlette-ified) and the green onions at the end. Turned out great! Receptor is added into the rotation!
Not quite like our favorite restaurant but tasty. A great way to use left-over rice.
I did not use the sprouts, and doubled the peas and carrots. Really good!
Next time we make it I want to leave the carrots out. Definitely do not cook egg alone. It tastes so good when all the vegetables are in little chopped up pieces of egg.
Added extra cup of ham, Mongolian fire oil, fresh baby carrots that I chopped and added just before the rice so they kept their crispness. Whole family enjoyed it.
Made it! Very good and very easy to make---family loved it!
Absolutely loved it! It's a meal on its own! I didn't use the bean sprouts, used frozen corn with the carrots and peas step instead!
Delicious, I did not add the salt, Ham was salty enough.I did not have green onion, used white onion. Did not take away from the flavour. Will make again. Thank you for the recipe.
Follow directions based on ingredients less carrots/peas did not use measurements. Cooked based on directions and it turned out great. Will keep this in my lists of recipes for something simple, quick and easy to make.
My husband made this recipe and followed the directions to the letter . The only thing we didn’t do was to put the soy sauce in while it was cooking . The soy sauce was on the table and we added it as we wanted it. This turned out to be a very delicious side dish for Shrimp Spring Rolls. Thanks for such a delicious recipe.
Was excellent. My family love it. Wouldn't change anything
To save a step, I used Uncle Ben’s Original Ready Rice. Don’t like peas and carrots, so I added extra bean sprouts. Delicious
I did this recipe with added tips from zullo and my family loved it great recipe ill make it again im sure my husband will request it and i used spam not ham it was what i had
My husband loved this and couldn't stop raving about it. I will definitely make it again.
Made this a couple times and it was a hit! Love it!
Didn’t add the onions n vegetables because my family don’t like them but it still was good. Thank u great recipe
It was easy and delicious. I didn't have green onions so I added 1/4 diced red onion as one of the reviews suggested. I diced 1/4 cup red bell pepper because I did not have bean sprouts. Did not add salt.
Pretty good- halved the ingredients, tasted good.
Not very flavorful even after adding more soy sauce.
This was a great quick weeknight recipe that was full of flavor. I would definitely make this again
Yummy and easy
it was delicious! I didn't use any soy sauce.. I just used a little bit of garlic powder and it tasted great! This is also good when you warm up some tortillas and wrap the first rice in that!
Quite a bit of pepper for my daughter. Didn't have sprouts or frozen carrots so used some finely chopped fresh carrots, brown rice, and yellow onion in place of green. Definitely would make again and super easy. I also used my rice maker!
