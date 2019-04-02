Fried Rice with Ham

This is a great recipe that your family will love and is easy to make. Cook the rice a day ahead or buy some from a local Asian restaurant. The quality of the ham used makes a big difference in the recipe results.

Recipe by UBDESIGN

Credit: Caryl Bigenho
Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings: 4
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat the vegetable oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Cook the green onions in the oil for 1 minute. Add the ham, eggs, and the peas and carrot blend to the oil. Cook and stir until the egg is completely cooked. Add the rice and bean sprouts to the egg mixture and stir continually until the rice is heated completely through. Remove from heat; season with salt, pepper, and soy sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
400 calories; protein 16.6g; carbohydrates 46.4g; fat 16.4g; cholesterol 155.2mg; sodium 1749.2mg. Full Nutrition
