Grandma's Salad Dressing
This dressing recipe has been in our family for 4 generations. We keep passing it on since its so good, and pass it on to our guests who want it as well.
WOW with a few changes this recipie was the best I have ever tasted!!! so fresh and creamy delish! First of all I put used 1/2 cup of sugar not a whole cup, and I used olive oil instead of veggie oil. I put all ing. (except the olive oil) into the food processor on high until well blended. I then turned the the processor down to low and slowly in a steady stream poured in the olive oil until blended and slightly thick. all I can say is WOW my whole family raved about this salad dressing. It is truly worth a try.Read More
It does taste like my grandma's dressing, but I didn't really like it all that much when Grandma made it either. It's very sweet and the ketchup is rather strong. It reminds me a lot of those French-Catalina dressings that were all the rage at church potlucks in the seventies. I don't want to rate it too low, because *you* may really like that sort of thing. Only a bozo (like me) wouldn't expect sweet with that much sugar in the recipe! If sweet orange-hued french dressing floats your boat, you may love this. It just wasn't for us.Read More
GREAT salad dressing. My new favorite. Catalina dressing with a zip. I only used 1/2 of a medium onion and it was perfect.
Absolutely Delicious! I did change the method of preparation, and added about 1/2 tsp. garlic powder. I put all of the ingredients except the oil into a blender. Pulsed several times to incorporate. I then blended on high speed, and slowly added the vegetable oil in order to completely emulsify so that the oil wouldn't separate upon sitting in the frig., and poured the mixture into a quart mason jar, covered, and sealed. I am looking forward to my LARGE salad this evening with this wonderful, tasty, dressing. THANKS Mary Ann for sharing this with all of us--reminds me of the dressing I ate as a child some 65 years ago.
Great Tangy Taste!
I used 1/2 a large onion, 1/2 the amount of sugar and added 1 clove of garlic and a tbsp of molasses, which cut the onion flavour a bit and kept the colour rich. I took Gordon's advice and blended all the ingredients except the oil which I added slowly at the end. Very nice.
WOW!! What can I say. This dressing was wonderful. Very light and refreshing. Its alot like a Catalina. I had my hubby try it before I told him there was ketchup in it. He loved it. The ketchup is surprisingly nice in this dressing. I will definately make this again, and a larger amount of it!
I made mine without the onion, came out just fine. It tastes like a refines French dressing. Truly excellent.
The onion is wonderful if you mince, puree or blend it with the other ingredients. I agree that it does not need that much sugar or oil to taste good and sweet. Too grainy with all that sugar! You really need to emulsify it and let it sit in the refrigerator to meld. Next time, I'll cut the oil in half and cut back a little on the sugar. But, it was tasty. My dinner guests and family enjoyed it, and yes, I would make it again. It'a a nice addition to my repertoire of salad dressings. Thank you!
Great, used it to marinate chicken, grilled the chicken and put it on a mixed green salad with tomatos and french fries, excellent
A great easy dressing -- I always have the ingredients on hand. Use less onions or just onion powder if serving to children.
I only used 1/2 an onion and it was still a little oniony. Pretty good overall, I guess. Not really my style, though.
We absolutely love this dressing. I use about 1/2 and 1/2 of red wine and white wine vinegar, about 3/4 c. splenda and I puree' everything together so that no small chunks of onion are noticed. It comes out so smooth and delicious. It does make quite a big batch and so I send home some with our guests each time. They love it. Thanks for a great recipe.
Really good! I left out the onion so my kids would eat it and it was a hit with them and my husband.
If you like the taste of a french dressing - this one has so much great flavor! It's a definite keeper!
wow gooooooooood! i didn't have white wine vin. so used red only had 1 spoon worch. so used 1 soya also added garlic. spectacular results with the food processer thanking you sheila
great salad dressing.i left out the onion.but it still turned out great.reminds me alot of a dressing that was served at a restaurant i use to eat at when i was growing up!
Great dressing! Definately will make again!
My grandma used to have two dressing recipes taped inside her cupboard, one for white and one for red. I have been looking for this one, it is perfect! Sweet and Tart, with a gentle zip to it. Thank you for sharing!!
Wow! This is soooo good. We've stopped buying Catalina and French dressing and use this recipe all the time. I add 3 garlic cloves to the recipe.
Love this dressing. My husband says it's his favorite. To lose a few of the calories, I use Splenda instead of white sugar. I also use dried onion pieces to save time and chopping. A big thank you to Mary Ann's grandma.
Ooooh-la-la! Just made this "on the fly" for a dinner and got rave reviews! This is a nice "bright" dressing that has a sweet-sour nuance to it. I'll use it again!
This got rave reviews from "the guys" while watching a hockey game. That says a lot! This recipe makes a ton though so might want to half it. Thanks!!!
This is a very tasty salad dressing. I used slightly more than half the amount of sugar called for and added a clove of garlic. Super yummy!
Delicious salad dressing...the only thing that I would change is using a bit less sugar. Otherwise, it was really great.
Pretty good. Kind of like a french dressing. My only change was to use 1 tsp of onion powder instead of an onion. Next time I want to use olive oil and a little less sugar.
Excellent!! I made it exactly as written and its perfect. I use it on the side with taco salad and it is an instant favorite.
Was out of salad dressing and craving a salad. Tried this dressing and was pleasantly surprised. This was as good as any store bought salad dressing if not better. I will definitely be keeping this recipe. Thank you for posting something so good and so simple to make. Will be sharing with the rest of my family.
This dressing tastes like a dressing that my grandma used to serve...it was so good. Even my picky children liked it!
A great change from the everyday salad dressing.
This recipe is totally awesome...definitely a nice change from store-bought dressings! The only thing we added was garlic! I just added about 4 spoons of minced garlic to it and it was even better. Thanks for a great recipe. :-)
never going to buy Catalina again - this is great!!
This is a great salad dressing. Because of the sugar, it is sweet, but not too sweet. My family enjoys it, and everyone I serve it to enjoys it.
This dressing is very yummy and tangy, although I was a bit surprised at how much sugar it calls for. Very simple to prepare, too.
ew, too sweet and tangy, tasted like a random assortment of condiments all mixed up. sorry. We didnt like this. I followed the recipe to a T.
I have been making this dressing for close to a year...still my favorite. Instead of adding 3/4 cup of oil, I only use a tablespoon. I have had it both ways, and I can't tell the difference.
my 16 year old daughter doesnt use salad dressing because they have so much oil. I made this dressing and she LOVES it. when i told her how much oil was in it she said she didnt care...its worth it. A big hit in our house! Im going to marinade chicken in it someday!
So yummy! I will never buy another salad dressing again!
Guess I didn't read enough reveiws before making last night. Used 1/2 small onion (minced) and halved the recipe. We put in frig and got out the Ranch. Going to blend tonight and marinate chicken parts with additions of garlic McCormick chicken blend. We'll see.
I think this had a bit too much ketchup. I threw most of it out. Sorry!
Only used 1/2 an onion since reviews said it was a little oniony. Even so, no one like it...found it strong. Sorry, we won't be making this one again.
awesome dressing, much better than anything in a bottle. good dip for chicken fingers.
I needed only 2 Tbsps. of French dressing for a big m*** type of sauce for our hamberger dinner tonight. Store bought is ok but I didn't feel even like spending the $2.00 when I was sure I could make some at home. Any time I don't have to reach into my purse is great incentive to me. I scaled down this recipe to get the needed amount and saved what was left over. This was just right for my sauce and will dress another couple of small salads. Thanks.
Wow! This dressing is delicious! I'm never buying dressing again! I thought I had Worcestershire sauce, but turns out I only had soy sauce... still delicious!
very good tangy taste alot better then store bought the only 2 changes i did was to put in a little liquid smoke that gave it a good smoked bacon taste and sesame seeds for color and flavor
Tasty. I put everything but the oil in the food processor, added a clove of garlic, halved the sugar, added 2 tsp of molasses and then pureed until smooth, then added the oil in a steady stream.
I made this for company and everyone loved it. I did cut back on the sugar some. We also love garlic so I added 2 cloves diced garlic. My hubby is begging me to make more. Thanks for sharing
very good. even better with poppy seeds!
I am trying out new salad dressings and this one was the first of many I want to try. I scaled the recipe to 6 servings and used the calculate button to try out the dressing. This scaled down amount made 3/4 of a cup of dressing. I thought it seemed like a lot of sugar, but it tasted more of vinegar than anything. I realized that the recipe called for white wine vinegar, and not red, when I had planned to make it. So, I just went with the red as it was what I had in the house. The white wine vinegar would probably have been less strong. This really does have to be mixed because it separates easy. I was lucky in that the amount I made fit perfectly in a 1 cup plastic container with a twist top lid. I thought the dressing tasted like a better homemade version of French's dressing, which I don't normally care for. I guess I will know tommorrow when I use it on a salad. Edit note: I tried it today and it was delicious. It is perfect on chopped up iceburg lettuce. It has a nice fresh taste.
Sweet! I used olive oil and red wine vinegar. I threw everything into the food processor and it came out perfect. Be sure to chill well.
I've been looking for a long time for a recipe like my Grandma's. This is very close. I used cider vinegar because I knew Grandma never used white wine vinegar.
Great dressing, easy to prepare and delicious on a green salad. I am away on vacation and had only limited ingredients, yet I was able to make this. Enjoyed by all.
Didn't enjoy this very much at all and it makes a fair bit, which was my fault for making the full recipe.
I made it exactly like indicated and it was yummy-
Very Tangy! I reduced the sugar to 1/2 cup as others suggested, but I think it needs the sugar. I also reduced the oil to 1/2 cup, and the onion to 1/4 onion. I also suggest mixing it in a food processor or blender. Other than that - very good. Could use some garlic. Update: This dressing was 10 times better after sitting in the fridge over night!!! I highly suggest letting it chill for a day.
This is the best dressing my husband and I have ever had! I made some slight modifications - onion powder instead of onion (I don't like them) and I added some red wine vinegar and garlic. It was so good, I thought I was going to lick my salad bowl!
Fabulous salad dressing so simple to make and tastes so good. I would however hold back a little on the sugar - maybe half the amount would suffice to let more of the through. Still a five star rating.
It was okay, but my husband said it was missing something. Probably won't make again.
A great and easy dressing. I always have the ingredients on hand
try this with romaine and chopped chicken tenders!
Perfect! Just like Grandma's.
I didn't put the onion or Worcestershire sauce in. I wanted a bit more creaminess to it, so I added about 2 teaspoons of mayo in. Also added oregano. I love it!
we LOVE this dressing! we try to limit our sugar, so i added about a fourth of the sugar it calls for and it was still yummy!
This does not taste like French or Catalina dressing. I would not recommend anyone make this. It tastes like vinegar and oil. I made 2 different batches one with vinergar and one with out neither one was good even tried mixing them together but still no good. I will not make this ever again. had to give it one star because the site makes you give it a star rating.
Excellent recipe. I exchanged half a cup of splenda with half of the sugar...and grapeseed oil to make it healthier..It was so delicious..my husband and daughter wants me to make it all the time.
Grandma's recipes are the best! This one did not disappoint. Try it... you'll like it!
I look forward to being out of salad dressing so I can make this. It is a nice break in the world of bottled dressings.
Excellent dressing! My only complaint would be I wish the recipe didn't call for all that white sugar. Although to be honest, I haven't look at other reviews whether people had suggestions on how to replace it or scale it down. Maybe I'll try that next time but I think that may affect the taste considerably and the dressing just tastes great as is.
I'm giving this recipe only four stars because I thought it was a bit sweet for my taste. I prefer Aunt Betty's French Dressing found on this site, but find the texture of this dressing to be a bit lighter. Everyone else really liked it, I halved the recipe to dress just one salad.
This is soooo good. I loved it, my kids loved it. I am so glad to have come across this! Thank you!
I.Made.this.for.Easter.dinner.everyone.said.it was.GREAT
This salad dressing is WONDERFUL!!! If you like French dressing, you will LOVE this! The only thing I do different is use Red Wine Vinegar, it's just my preference. I never buy dressing from the store now!
This was so good and so easy to make. It reminded me of the tangy tomato dressing at Outback a little bit. Thanks for sharing - I'll definitely make this again!
Delicious! I used this on frito bean salad and it tasted better than the Catalina dressing I usually use.
Very good! I decided to make this at the spur of the moment to go with dinner tonight. I was happy to know that I already had all of the ingredients right in my cabinet. I was impressed with the flavor. The only change I made was to use 1/2 a cup of oil and 1/2 an onion instead. I will be making this again in the future.
Very good!
just ok, was not received very well by my family.
I have not purchased or made any other type of salad dressing since I first made this for my family, which has been almost a year ago, my wife and kids do not want any other kind. Didn't change a thing! Thanks for sharing your family recipe!
I used apple cider vinegar instead and olive oil instead of vegetable oil. I used only half of a onion. So delicious ..will never buy store bought.
fantastic salad. Tangy like a russian dressing. My husband asks for it all the time.
I have been looking for a great salad dressing recipe for some time. This is it! We just love it. I did not have regular white wine vinegar in my pantry, so I used champagne white wine vinegar and red onions. Thank you so much for sharing.
okay...
really liked this....thought i had reviewed, but missing now....i might cut back on the sugar a bit next time, and there will be a next time! thanks for the post Mary Ann Benzon
We love this dressing! I don't even measure anymore - just put ingredients into a jar and shake it up. I do think it's too heavy on the oil, so I use way less. Homemade dressing tastes much better than store bought.
I was looking for a "Catalina" type dressing to use for a taco salad. This recipe looked the best to me so I gave it a try. I used much less sugar, probably about a quarter of the recipe amount. That ended up being plenty sweet for my taste. It was very good for the use I wanted, but I probably wouldn't enjoy this as a dressing for a green salad. Just my preference. All-in-all I'm happy with the result.
My family absolutely loves this recipe! It’s no problem using dried onion flakes if you don’t have a fresh onion on hand. A++++!
I halved the amount of sugar, oil and onion. Very good.
I've made this and added about four slices of crumbled bacon to it.
My friend introduced me to this recipe when she made it for a spinach salad, which was a nice change from the traditional bacon dressing. I made a few changes and served over my grilled sirloin steak salad. It was delicious!I used liquid Stevia,less vinegar and I added a bit of horseradish (Otts) for more zip for the beef. This is a great dressing to add to my collection, as we do not purchase bottled dressing any longer due to our families diligence to weed out sugar and chemicals that are harmful to our bodies.
I like the sweet tangy taste of this dressing. We usually don't eat much sugar in this household, so I reduced the sugar in the recipe by half. I also added 1/8 teaspoon of xanthan gum, 1/8 teaspoon of pepper, and 1/8 teaspoon of garlic powder as my ketchup tasted a little flat. I also minced the onion rather than chopping it, and used Walla Walla sweet onion.
Good dressing IF you greatly reduce the sugar quantity. It's seriously sweet otherwise. I wholeheartedly recommend you start with only 1/4 of the quantity called for and increase the amount of sugar gradually. I don't think you will go any further than half the amount called for. It's pretty, and easy to make.
This was great...but of course I made some changes! I cut down the sugar a little bit, left out the salt and used 3/4 apple cider vinegar & 1/4 red wine vinegar, also I used evoo instead of vegetable oil. I also cut the recipe amount in half and it was still enough for 6 people.
This was a BIG hit at a baby shower hosted by my daughter. I was asked for the recipe by several people! Fantastic!
Very good. didn't use sugar. Just used a tiny bit of honey. Didn't add the onion, and it was just fine.
This is the exact same recipe that my Grandma used all time. I'm 38 years old now, and it's still the best dressing ever!
This is delicious! I used red wine vinegar (it was what I had on hand) and used half the sugar. YUM!
I've made this a few times with some changes, and it's a great dressing for my spinach/egg salad. I use EVOO as the oil, I use ACV as the vinegar, I use onion powder instead of regular onion, and I use simple syrup instead of sugar at the same measurement. It's tangy and sweet and both my husband and I love it! An interesting note, this is my favorite style dressing with hard boiled eggs, so if you like them in your salad like I do, definitely give this a try. I do always change the servings to 14 instead of 28 though and it's the perfect amount for us for a couple weeks. We really love it, this recipe was easy to alter and served as a great base recipe to work from.
Next time I will cut the sugar (it's too sweet) and puree the onion first. I used red wine vinegar, not white.
