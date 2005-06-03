Grandma's Salad Dressing

I am trying out new salad dressings and this one was the first of many I want to try. I scaled the recipe to 6 servings and used the calculate button to try out the dressing. This scaled down amount made 3/4 of a cup of dressing. I thought it seemed like a lot of sugar, but it tasted more of vinegar than anything. I realized that the recipe called for white wine vinegar, and not red, when I had planned to make it. So, I just went with the red as it was what I had in the house. The white wine vinegar would probably have been less strong. This really does have to be mixed because it separates easy. I was lucky in that the amount I made fit perfectly in a 1 cup plastic container with a twist top lid. I thought the dressing tasted like a better homemade version of French's dressing, which I don't normally care for. I guess I will know tommorrow when I use it on a salad. Edit note: I tried it today and it was delicious. It is perfect on chopped up iceburg lettuce. It has a nice fresh taste.