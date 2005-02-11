Good for You Greek Salad
A yummy and low-fat Greek salad recipe. You can use two green onions instead of the small red onion, if you wish.
This was really great with a few minor tweaks. I looked over other greek salad recipes on this site and came up with the best dressing. Instead of 4 tsp. of lemon juice, add 3 and 1 tsp of red wine vinegar. For the salt and pepper, add 1/4 tsp of each. Also, add half a green pepper chopped, kalamata olives instead of black and it comes out amazing!Read More
Excellent salad! Stirred in just a couple heaping tbsp. of nonfat greek yogurt. I darn near ate the whole bowl. I might try it with the red wine vinegar in place of the lemon juice as other reviewers have suggested and see how that is. The longer it sits, the better it gets. NOTE: A trick Grandma taught me to help draw some of the liquid out of tomatoes is cut them the way you want them on the salad, then lay them on paper towels and sprinkle with salt. Let them sit for a bit and drain. Blot with paper towels. You do this, your salad will be less drippy.
I subsituted 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar for the olive oil and used fat-free feta. It came out absolutely delicious with so much less fat!
Wonderful salad! I used halved grape tomatoes and I didn't have Greek olives so I used black olives instead. When it came to the dressing I took the advice of another reviewer and used Absolutely Fabulous Greek/House dressing scaled down to five servings. Delicious!!!
It's nice to have a change of pace from the usual lettuce or romaine salads, so we tried this. It was very good, and the tart lemon flavor was good. We've had it a couple of times, and varied the size of the chopped vegetables. Try this one.
I really enjoyed this refreshing salad. Light with the lemon dressing, which I just loved, while at the same time a little zesty with the boldness of the oregano (I used fresh). Just as a matter of personal preference I went a little lighter on the feta and did not peel the cucumber.
Excellent! Fresh, summery, and healthy. Next time I may try it with fresh herbs. All measurements are approximate in this recipe; suit to your taste. Tip: cut the cucumbers lengthwise, then scoop out the seeds with a spoon and discard. This keeps the salad from becoming to soupy and slimy, and gives it a crisper texture.
Great salad. I put this on torn romaine lettuce, and used calamata olives instead of the black. This was just like what you'd get from a fine greek restaurant. Thanks for the recipe.
This salad is absolutely lovely! I probably doubled the olives, but otherwise we had this unchanged. I served this with whole-wheat pita bread and hummus. We cut the pita open, speared it with hummus, filled it with salad and topped it with some chopped chard. It was amazing and SO easy. I think this is going to be a new picnic food staple for our family!
This was easy to make and very tasty. Excellent the next day too. It presented nicely too for guests. Highly recommended!
This salad is delicious! I include thinly sliced cucumbers, red onion, red bell pepper, crumbled feta cheese, LOTS of lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil, salt/pepper, and oregano. It's my favorite salad!
I loved this salad, after eating a restaurant salad made with a true Greek dressing recipe. This was great!
Made this one minus the black olives and it still turned out great. Will absolutely make it again. Thanks!
Delicious! (I did add a little balsamic vinegar though) This would be great served with grilled halloumi cheese and crusty garlic bread!
This recipe was great. Easy to make.
WOW! Just made this and was blown away by how good this simple recipe tastes. I'm often up late and was hungry for something quick, healthy, yet tasty and this was perfect! I don't like onions so I omitted the red onion. I didn't have feta cheese or Greek olives so I used regular sliced black olives and sprinkled a bit of parmesan on top to serve. I then remembered I had organic farfalle in the fridge and tossed some of that into my bowl to make it more filling. It was amazing! I always add pasta only when I'm ready to serve it to avoid it absorbing all of the liquid. Thank you so much for this great recipe! It's def going to be a staple. I can't wait to make it again :)
I cut a pita into small cubes and saute it in olive oil with a bit of garlic before adding it to my Greek salad. Yum!
I thought the dressing for this salad reeked. It didn't taste good at all.
Took me less than 10 minutes, and this salad is VERY filling. So it's good for you, and you won't feel hungry for a while. I recommend it.
Loved it! Made it with the Absolutely Fabulous Greek Dressing instead of the dressing in this recipe
very good, but not as good as when real greeks make it;)
Fabulous! I made this to go with Gnocchi and Baked Chicken. The 2 little girls I made it for loved it. But asked if I'd make it with extra greek olives...so to my delight I was glad they loved the olives...there's just not enough in the recipe. But as well as they asked me to make it again...with out so much onion. But it's was so easy to make, and simple to put together. I'll make it for the gals in the house...the boys don't like tomatoes and onions...so I don't thing they know what they are missing. TYVM!
What a great, light salad! Since I needed a "substantial" main dish for dinner tonight, I took the following liberties with the recipe, which turned out be amazing! First, I whisked up the dressing: olive oil, lemon juice to taste (a LOT more due to personal preference), a couple tablespoons of rice wine vinegar, some garlic/onion powders, freshly ground sea salt and black pepper, dried minced onion, and Italian seasoning to taste. I let it "marry" for a bit to soften the dried onion. I used an entire bag of butter lettuce mixed with organic baby spinach and mixed in the cucs, tomatoes, thinly diced red onions, feta cheese, and used kalamata olives just in my portion since my DH doesn't care for them. I also diced up some turkey, along with an avocado, as a topping to the salad. Much to my great surprise, the 4 year-old DD LOVED this and even liked sampling the kalamata olives. Awesome salad; one that will be repeated in this house.
LOVED it and I added a hand full of raw spinach.
Loved this salad! I liked it so much that I went back for a 2nd helping and ate all the rest myself (too bad for my hubby)! Next time I try this, I'll add a few boiled shrimp to the mix and serve as an entree instead of an appetizer.
EXCELLENT! added a yellow & an orange bell pepper for a little more zip. Extra olives & cucumber were good too (one can never have too many). Would be perfect for a potluck- colorful & presents well. I bet it will be even better leftover tomorrow!
Loved this recipe! I used grape tomatoes and added 1/4 of a green pepper chopped. I omitted the onions as I don't like them. I went with other reviewers' suggestion and made my dressing of 3 tsp. lemon juice, 1 tsp. red wine vinegar, and only 1 tsp. dried oregano. Will make again! UPDATE: I made this salad again and instead of making the dressing with this recipe I used the "Absolutely Fabulous Greek/House Dressing" from this site. Was even better! Definitel recommend the dressing change!!
Made this for houseguest who liked it a lot. Kalamata olives are the best in a Greek salad. Used this site's Absolutely Fabulous Greek House Dressing..........which I keep prepared at all times!!
This was good but not as good as the one at my favorite Greek restaurant. It's healthier, but doesn't taste as good.
This salad turned out great. I halved everything using 2 roma tomatoes, 1/2 large cucumber, thinly sliced, 1/2 small purple onion, 1 1/2 T. olive oil, 2 tsp. lemon juice, 1/2 t. salt, 1/4 tsp black pepper, a pinch of organo, about 1/2 cup feta cheese and 6 olives, quartered. I whisked together the olive oil, lemon juice, salt & pepper and tossed the cut up veggies to coat. I refrigerated the salad for about 30 minutes while I prepared the rest of dinner. Just before serving I added a couple of cups of chopped romain lettuce. It made 4 "side dish" servings. Definitely a recipe to use over and over again.
My husband said this was far superior to any Greek Salad he has eaten at any restuarant. Now... let me tell you - that's a compliment!
Delicious recipe that was well received by both adults and kiddos. Perfect for a hot summer dinner or weekend brunch. Does not 'keep' well, so be sure to enjoy this dish the day you make it. Thank you for a wonderful recipe!
This was very good, even my 6 yr old son loved it! Next time I make it I will definitely salt & drain the cucumbers 1st. It got very watery after a few hours in the fridge. A tip I used with a different cucumber recipe was to line a bowl w/paper towels, add the cut up cucumbers and lightly salt them and put them back in the fridge until you need to use them. Just remove the wet paper towels and make your salad in the same bowl. Next time I make this I will try the Absolutely fabulous Greek/House Dressing form this website. That dressing is amazing and would go with this so nicely!
What a great salad! I left out the olives, but still found it amazing.
Easy and delicious! Wonderful summer salad!!
Excellent salad. I increased the oregano to 1 tsp. Changed the onion to a red onion and used a 4 oz. can of sliced black olives. There will be no leftovers.
Thank you for sharing!! This is a salad staple in our home!!
Great salad but the dressing tasted a bit funny so I added some garlic salt and 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar. Overall very good.
great classic, similar to greek restruant style. wonderful classic recipe to have on hand! marigold
It was good, but it needed a hair more flavor. It was a little too bland. I'll probably add some red wine vinegar with it to give it more. Otherwise, simple, easy, and a good starting point.
I use Kraft Greek Feta dressing and it works great.
I really like it. Fast and easy! It's in my daily menu now!
Excellent.
Very healthy side dish. I think I added some balsamic vinegar to the dish, just a touch. Will serve again.
Great stuff! I used pitted kalamata olives and added quartered canned artichoke hearts
This was wonderful as written. The Greek olives are a bit pricy, but serve a purpose in keeping this tasting authentic. The only change that I made was to use goat cheese instead of feta because of personal preference. I will probably only use 1/2 small onion next time I make this. The onion was a bit overpowering. So easy and quick to prepare, also. Thank you for posting this.
OMG, this salad was so awesome. I made some pork chops with feta cheese and some other Greek flavors so I thought that I would give this salad a try. It was sooo delicious. There was some left over so I kept it and the next day the salad was even better. You should make this salad ASAP.
made it for dinner,it wasn't to bad
Blech.
Excellent! Very refreshing!
This salad was delicious! My husband and I were getting tired of our same old salads, and this was so easy to make and will definitely be added to our dinner line up. We decided to use the advice in the reviews and we added 1tsp red wine vinegar, and then added in some marinated articokes. If you don't have to run to the store for some ingredients, like we did, this wouldn't take more than 10 minutes to make! Delicious!
This salad was excellent! I was not disappointed. I used all the ingredients except I didn't use oil and I use a little bit of ceaser dressing and it still came out wonderful. Thanks for sharing!
Great recipe! I added this salad into (Greek Burgers) from this site and also added some (Tzatziki I) also from this site and it was delicious.
Good overall recipe. But not as good as the salads in Greece, but very close.
This was DELICIOUS even though I subbed fresh spinach for the cucumber (didn't have any). Do not exceed the recommended amount of lemon juice or it will be too sour. Mine was borderline too sour, but still good.
Using big red onion, more olives, green lettuce leafs, I filled half pitta bread with Greek salad and sprinkled with tzatziki sauce. Everybody loved it. Almost had to fight to get my piece of...
Fantastic Salad!
This is a pretty good recipe for Greek Salad. It sure is nice and easy. However, there was something lacking in the flavour that I miss from getting Greek Salad eating out. I am not sure exactly what it was though. :) Nevertheless, this is a very tasty recipe, but just needed that extra something to get a five star rating from me.
Very good , a bit different than the Greek salad I'm used to. I never chop the ingredients, but usually slice thin and pile on top of romaine lettuce. I tried this for something different, but I did use red wine vinegar instead of the lemon juice. Personally, I think the vinegar makes a Greek salad, although I did use lemon before and it's good, the vinegar is a personal preference. I used reduced-fat feta cheese and instead of the oregano, used Greek seasoning which has oregano, spearmint and sea salt. I did serve this on top of chopped romaine because this was a meal, served with pita bread. I also had to use black olives, but kalamata olives make all the difference. To me, you can't go wrong with a Greek salad, as it is my favorite. I will use this again for sure without the lettuce for a nice lunch. Thanks for the recipe :)
An excellent Greek salad but, as someone else said, I don't see how it's healthier than any other Greek salad... Combining oil, feta and olives has never made a low fat dish! For an healthier (yet tasty) version, omit olive oil and use reduced fat feta cheese.
Very good salad. I added some sliced pepperoncinis too. It was a nice side dish for our Greek dinner.
This was delicious. I left out the kalamata olives because they were really expensive. The cheapest jar I found was on sale for $5.99. Without the olives I thought this was great!
So good! Make sure to buy the pitted greek olives or this will be time consuming. The only change I make is to add spinach and use reduced fat feta.
Great salad for warm weather! So easy and quick to put together. I skipped on the olives & it was still very tasty.
This was tasty. I omitted the olives because we didnt have any on hand. Thought it was good but dont really see how it is much healtheir for you than any other greek salad. I subbed Canola Oil for Olive Oil.
I was looking for salads to serve in pitas for a shower. We served this (along with Becky's Chicken Salad) and both were a big hit. I chunked the vegatables generously and it turned out great! I drain the bowl a couple of times--between the tomotoes (I did not seed) and the oil it collected liquid on the bottom and did not want this to make the pitas soggy. We served it with an orange coucous salad and Terra chips--one of the most well received menues we have had!
This is better than the restaurant variety. Must use the Kalamata olives though. For the dressing I used Greek Oregano. Delicious anytime, but especially good with grilled meats.
Salad dressing could be halved.
Great summer salad. I dont care for pasta- so I like this salad because it is low carb. Used light feta, 1/4 cup red onion. I seeded the tomatoes and cucumber and cut into small pices. Served with a pasta salad. I used this dressing based on another cook: 2T lemon juice, 2T red wine vinegar 1/4t each salt and peper 3T EVOO 1 1/2 t dried oregano. I chilled salad before serving.
We had this as a side dish with dinner tonight. We had plenty of cucumbers in the garden. It was very good. We followed the directions as written, although we used more olives than listed. This was better and more flavorful than other cucumber-based salads we have tried. This probably won't be a regular in our rotation, but we will probably make it once or twice a season.
I used about 1/3 c. diced red onion and less oil on this salad. Though not a true fan of oregano, I included it, but next time I will sub dill instead, and add more olives. This is a colorful, chunky salad, and I liked the combination of tomato, cucumber and feta.
Made this as a side salad for my customers! 5 Stars for sure! Excellent flavor and really easy to prepare. I will make this again and add to my recipe box :) good going Jen, you hit the nail on the head with this one :)
I thought it had a fresh and light taste to it. I could live off of this stuff! It's great!!!
This salad is yummy. My kids won't eat it but my husband and I love it. I serve it with greek chicken from this site. I also leave out the olives as neither my husband or I like them.
Very good. I like a bit more seasoning. Best when served right away or else it gets souply due to the tomato juice.
I am not a big tomato fan, but I enjoyed this salad. No one flavor was overpowering. This would be a nice salad to serve when having company instead of a typical green salad.
We love this! I actually have been making it on my own for months before seeing this recipe. The only difference with mine is that we toss this all with lettuce - not so Greek, I know, but we like it. We also omit the oregano quite often. My kids even love this salad. We top our Greek tacos with this. This is especially good with fresh produce from your own garden!
What a WONDERFUL way to enjoy summer veggies - took me back to my summer in greece! I used grape tomatoes (my favorite), sweet onion (only a little - not a big fan), and did not peel the cucumber (cut into thick slices then quartered). I also ommitted the olives. The dressing is great - I made it ahead and kept it separate until ready to serve. Left-overs aren't the best because the cucumber tends to get mushy. I made it for a party last weekend and plan to make it again this weekend - just for us! I can't wait until my "home grown" tomatoes are ready!
Great easy salad. I added a bit more feta!
Very very good. I followed the directions to the "t" the first time and took it to a picnic. Everyone loved it, but I thought I could tweak it just a bit. After that I played with the recipe here and there, and found a little balsamic vinegar really kicked it up a notch, as well as using kalameta olives. I also seeded my cukes and usually let it sit several hours before digging in. I made this several times a week this summer with produce from the garden and kept a big brick of feta in the fridge to break off some for this salad. Delish!
very tasty. easy to make but added cooled pasta, more cheese please
Mmm I loved this salad. I used the green onions recommended by the submitter, and my olives were kalamata marinated in wine and herbs (just on my half, none for DBF!) I found this very refreshing and a beautiful presentation (I sliced instead of chopped and layered instead of tossed). Going into the summer rotation of 'too hot to cook and must get rid of the cucumbers' :)
Very good, will make again.
Very tasty, didn't have Greek olives but regular black olives were very good. I did use fresh oregano and grape tomatoes from my garden. Made about five hours before serving and stored in fridge turning bowl to let the flavors marinate together. Thought I had some feta cheese but kids must have eaten it so grated some Romano and it worked well.
This is good. Your basic greek salad.
This was a very good tasting salad that went well with the soulaki I made. I used a little less feta cheese as I don't like too much feta taste. I also added extra olives because I love them. This would be an excellent recipe in the summer when fresh tomatoes and cucumbers are in season.
This recipe was ok. Not the usual Greek salad that I'm used to. I will probably be make it again.
Exactly what I wanted to use up to extra cukes and tomatoes from the garden. So good! Added extra olives, lemon juice and some red wine vinegar as well.
I love this one for a super speedy lunch that I can quickly throw together. I love to throw in some chopped avocado and pinch of garlic salt.
The only greek salad recipe I will use. I added a tsp or so of Epicure's greek seasoning to the dressing. Great for potlucks etc especially as it makes a ton of food.
YUM! This salad was amazing! Just like the one my aunt always made which I adored. Even my husband liked this!
Clean, delicious, and light salad. I added couscous. This will be my lunch all week! YUM!!
You really can't go wrong with tomatoes, cucumber, olives, onion, feta and avocado (I had to add the avo - I love them so)! I used the Absolutely Fabulous Greek Dressing from this site and it was a perfect side salad!
Just okay. It was saved by the feta and greek olives. Otherwise, it would have been fairly bland. But, as the title boasts, at least it is healthful!
Loved it. Completely hit the spot. Will definitely make this again. Thank you for sharing!!
Very good and very healthy! great as a side for a summer dinner. will make again!
Excellent. Just a hint, you can omit the oil and lemon and use a jar of feta cheese in oil and use that as the dressing. I've tried it and it tastes amazing.
A good, basic fresh salad. I vary it depending on what I have in the house, but it's always good.
Really tasty. I used home grown tomatoes and cucumbers and regular black olives. Flavors went well together.
