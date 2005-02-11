Good for You Greek Salad

A yummy and low-fat Greek salad recipe. You can use two green onions instead of the small red onion, if you wish.

By jen

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In shallow salad bowl, or on serving platter, combine tomatoes, cucumber, and onion. Sprinkle with oil, lemon juice, oregano, and salt and pepper to taste. Sprinkle feta cheese and olives over salad. Serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
187 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 8.3g; fat 15.6g; cholesterol 22.3mg; sodium 346.8mg. Full Nutrition
