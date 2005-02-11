Good for You Greek Salad

Very good , a bit different than the Greek salad I'm used to. I never chop the ingredients, but usually slice thin and pile on top of romaine lettuce. I tried this for something different, but I did use red wine vinegar instead of the lemon juice. Personally, I think the vinegar makes a Greek salad, although I did use lemon before and it's good, the vinegar is a personal preference. I used reduced-fat feta cheese and instead of the oregano, used Greek seasoning which has oregano, spearmint and sea salt. I did serve this on top of chopped romaine because this was a meal, served with pita bread. I also had to use black olives, but kalamata olives make all the difference. To me, you can't go wrong with a Greek salad, as it is my favorite. I will use this again for sure without the lettuce for a nice lunch. Thanks for the recipe :)