Grilled Salmon Fillets with a Lemon, Tarragon, and Garlic Sauce

Rating: 4.52 stars
105 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 74
  • 4 star values: 20
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 2

This is perfect for summer grilling, especially if you want something different than the same old same old.

By Austin Geraldson

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Prepare a grill for high heat.

  • Season the salmon fillets with salt and pepper and drizzle with olive oil.

  • Whisk together the mayonnaise, mustard, olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, tarragon, salt and pepper; set aside.

  • Lightly oil the grill grate. Cook the salmon on the grill until the fish flakes easily with a fork, 5 to 10 minutes. Place on a serving plate and top with the prepared sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
512 calories; protein 19.9g; carbohydrates 4.3g; fat 46.2g; cholesterol 65.4mg; sodium 543.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (113)

Most helpful positive review

Lisa Lou
Rating: 5 stars
03/09/2008
This was very very good. I cut the salmon into four fillets, wrapped them in foil, and baked with a little bit of salt, pepper, and olive oil at 350 degrees F. When they were just barely done, I spread the sauce on them and let it bake some more uncovered so that the sauce just barely browned. Read More
Helpful
(115)

Most helpful critical review

andrea
Rating: 3 stars
03/04/2008
This dish has a great concept. I really enjoyed topping the salmon with lemon slices. However Tarragon was not the right herb. I would suggest dill or some other alternative. As well I found the salmon to be a bit dry. Next time I made it I wrapped it in tin-foil and baked it for just over 15min at 400F. Perfect! Read More
Helpful
(20)
Reviews:
Lisa Lou
Rating: 5 stars
03/08/2008
This was very very good. I cut the salmon into four fillets, wrapped them in foil, and baked with a little bit of salt, pepper, and olive oil at 350 degrees F. When they were just barely done, I spread the sauce on them and let it bake some more uncovered so that the sauce just barely browned. Read More
Helpful
(115)
KOALAGIRL
Rating: 5 stars
07/23/2008
Company Worthy and Restaurant Quality! Be sure to make your sauce ahead of time to let the ingedients meld. I added more dijon, lemon, and the 4 cloves of garlic made it very garlicky! But it's all good, believe me! I baked the salmon too, only because of thunderstorms here. 400 degrees for 17 minutes - - perfect. Austin, this is one fabulous recipe. Read More
Helpful
(74)
TGIR22
Rating: 5 stars
02/05/2008
Very good. Only suggestion I have: make the sauce ahead (a couple of hours if possible) and put in the fridge until ready to serve. Read More
Helpful
(41)
SunnyByrd
Rating: 4 stars
03/17/2008
The flavor of the sauce was a lot more tangy than I expected - which is good! I baked the salmon 'cuz I would have wrecked it on the grill - believe me. Otherwise prepared as written. Really nice - even my 19yo (a man of few words) said it was "awesome." Thanks for the recipe Austin! Sorry my pic didn't turn out as well as I hoped and yes it IS worth the calories! SunnyB;) Read More
Helpful
(27)
andrea
Rating: 3 stars
03/03/2008
This dish has a great concept. I really enjoyed topping the salmon with lemon slices. However Tarragon was not the right herb. I would suggest dill or some other alternative. As well I found the salmon to be a bit dry. Next time I made it I wrapped it in tin-foil and baked it for just over 15min at 400F. Perfect! Read More
Helpful
(20)
Mike
Rating: 5 stars
08/28/2007
10 minute prep time 10 minute cook time. So quick & easy. Blend the sauce very well to mix flavors. From first to last bite the taste put a big smile on my face. Outstanding. I will definately serve this to company. Read More
Helpful
(16)
Nandabear
Rating: 5 stars
10/07/2007
I went to Costco yesterday and got some salmon and decided to try out a new recipe. This one seemed to be easy enough and I trust a previous reviewer so I had to give it a shot. I'm glad that I did. It turned out super. And Mike is right on the money with the time tables. Very tasty! Read More
Helpful
(16)
Amy
Rating: 5 stars
08/05/2010
I was surprised at how tasty the lemon garlic sauce was! I ended using trout and baking the fish so the 2 tbsp of olive oil called for grilling wasn't necessary. And the amount of sauce they tell you to put on each 4oz piece of salmon is WAY too much. If you cut the sauce in half you will still have plenty to use (and it will save you some calories). Read More
Helpful
(12)
CAS
Rating: 5 stars
08/25/2008
I was a little concerned that this would taste like mayo but the sauce was great. I also added lemon pepper to the salmon and made it on the Foreman grill. Great! Read More
Helpful
(10)
