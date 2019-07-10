Grilled Salmon Fillets with a Lemon, Tarragon, and Garlic Sauce

This was very very good. I cut the salmon into four fillets, wrapped them in foil, and baked with a little bit of salt, pepper, and olive oil at 350 degrees F. When they were just barely done, I spread the sauce on them and let it bake some more uncovered so that the sauce just barely browned.
Company Worthy and Restaurant Quality! Be sure to make your sauce ahead of time to let the ingedients meld. I added more dijon, lemon, and the 4 cloves of garlic made it very garlicky! But it's all good, believe me! I baked the salmon too, only because of thunderstorms here. 400 degrees for 17 minutes - - perfect. Austin, this is one fabulous recipe.
Very good. Only suggestion I have: make the sauce ahead (a couple of hours if possible) and put in the fridge until ready to serve.
The flavor of the sauce was a lot more tangy than I expected - which is good! I baked the salmon 'cuz I would have wrecked it on the grill - believe me. Otherwise prepared as written. Really nice - even my 19yo (a man of few words) said it was "awesome." Thanks for the recipe Austin! Sorry my pic didn't turn out as well as I hoped and yes it IS worth the calories! SunnyB;)
This dish has a great concept. I really enjoyed topping the salmon with lemon slices. However Tarragon was not the right herb. I would suggest dill or some other alternative. As well I found the salmon to be a bit dry. Next time I made it I wrapped it in tin-foil and baked it for just over 15min at 400F. Perfect!
10 minute prep time 10 minute cook time. So quick & easy. Blend the sauce very well to mix flavors. From first to last bite the taste put a big smile on my face. Outstanding. I will definately serve this to company.
I went to Costco yesterday and got some salmon and decided to try out a new recipe. This one seemed to be easy enough and I trust a previous reviewer so I had to give it a shot. I'm glad that I did. It turned out super. And Mike is right on the money with the time tables. Very tasty!
I was surprised at how tasty the lemon garlic sauce was! I ended using trout and baking the fish so the 2 tbsp of olive oil called for grilling wasn't necessary. And the amount of sauce they tell you to put on each 4oz piece of salmon is WAY too much. If you cut the sauce in half you will still have plenty to use (and it will save you some calories).
I was a little concerned that this would taste like mayo but the sauce was great. I also added lemon pepper to the salmon and made it on the Foreman grill. Great!