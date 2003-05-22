Garlic and Olive Oil

1 of 29

Rating: 5 stars First of all this recipe includes lemon juice and olive oil. So to me it wasn't surprising to taste olive oil and lemon in the dressing. It tastes excellent. I doubled the recipe to feed 7 people. Made it overnight and just mixed it in with the salad the next day. Really good. Combination of sweet and citris tastes. Not as olive oily tasting as you would think it's a mild olive oil taste. Unless you mess up the recipe and add too much oil. Helpful (28)

Rating: 5 stars This is a good starter recipe. You can add more spices if you want. I think anything taste better with garlic. I like it the way it is when my tabouli recipe calls for olive oil and lemon--I just use this dressing instead. It gives the recipe more zip. Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars refreshing and delicious as well as easy and fast to prepare. My boyfriend who's not a big salad fan cleaned his bowl Helpful (13)

Rating: 3 stars This recipe was ok but not super - I'm looking for a bit more pizzaz - it tasted a bit bland Helpful (10)

Rating: 1 stars Way too oily tasting. Had to throw the whole batch out. Helpful (10)

Rating: 4 stars This is very simple and versatile. I used this with an antipasto salad and it was great. Helpful (8)

Rating: 3 stars I'm a big fan of lemon so I should have added more lemon juice to this dressing. This is a good simple dressing that enhances the flavors of the vegetables in the salad instead of covering them. In my opinion this recipe is a good base for a dressing but needs ingredients added to it. Is still a good (and simple) light dressing on it's own though. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe reminded me that making my own dressing is not rocket science and it spurred me on to do more of my own. A nice little starter recipe. Helpful (8)