Garlic and Olive Oil

A simple garlic and olive oil dressing or marinade.

By Gia

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a blender or food processor, blend the olive oil, lemon juice, sugar, garlic and mustard until smooth. Toss with fresh greens or vegetables.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
125 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 1.2g; fat 14g; sodium 0.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (29)

Most helpful positive review

CHRISSY4585
Rating: 5 stars
05/22/2003
First of all this recipe includes lemon juice and olive oil. So to me it wasn't surprising to taste olive oil and lemon in the dressing. It tastes excellent. I doubled the recipe to feed 7 people. Made it overnight and just mixed it in with the salad the next day. Really good. Combination of sweet and citris tastes. Not as olive oily tasting as you would think it's a mild olive oil taste. Unless you mess up the recipe and add too much oil. Read More
Helpful
(28)

Most helpful critical review

MARGIEBOZ
Rating: 1 stars
06/14/2005
Way too oily tasting. Had to throw the whole batch out. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Reviews:
CHRISSY4585
Rating: 5 stars
05/22/2003
First of all this recipe includes lemon juice and olive oil. So to me it wasn't surprising to taste olive oil and lemon in the dressing. It tastes excellent. I doubled the recipe to feed 7 people. Made it overnight and just mixed it in with the salad the next day. Really good. Combination of sweet and citris tastes. Not as olive oily tasting as you would think it's a mild olive oil taste. Unless you mess up the recipe and add too much oil. Read More
Helpful
(28)
JLOVETT
Rating: 5 stars
03/17/2004
This is a good starter recipe. You can add more spices if you want. I think anything taste better with garlic. I like it the way it is when my tabouli recipe calls for olive oil and lemon--I just use this dressing instead. It gives the recipe more zip. Read More
Helpful
(15)
QUEENY123
Rating: 5 stars
04/16/2003
refreshing and delicious as well as easy and fast to prepare. My boyfriend who's not a big salad fan cleaned his bowl Read More
Helpful
(13)
je_suis_unique
Rating: 3 stars
07/10/2003
This recipe was ok but not super - I'm looking for a bit more pizzaz - it tasted a bit bland Read More
Helpful
(10)
MARGIEBOZ
Rating: 1 stars
06/14/2005
Way too oily tasting. Had to throw the whole batch out. Read More
Helpful
(10)
SEA9JAN
Rating: 4 stars
08/29/2002
This is very simple and versatile. I used this with an antipasto salad and it was great. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Cellie
Rating: 3 stars
01/21/2005
I'm a big fan of lemon so I should have added more lemon juice to this dressing. This is a good simple dressing that enhances the flavors of the vegetables in the salad instead of covering them. In my opinion this recipe is a good base for a dressing but needs ingredients added to it. Is still a good (and simple) light dressing on it's own though. Read More
Helpful
(8)
MOOCHIECAT
Rating: 5 stars
05/27/2003
This recipe reminded me that making my own dressing is not rocket science and it spurred me on to do more of my own. A nice little starter recipe. Read More
Helpful
(8)
HARMONY
Rating: 3 stars
09/10/2003
My husband liked this light dressing. I thought it was just ok. Read More
Helpful
(7)
