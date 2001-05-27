French Shrimp Salad

A cool shrimp salad with asparagus and artichokes. Canned artichoke hearts are fine, but fresh cooked can be great.

By Inga

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Cook the asparagus in boiling salted water until tender. Remove and cool under cold water. Reserve six stalks and cut remaining asparagus into 1 inch pieces.

  • Cook and clean shrimp. Again reserve the best six and dice the remainder. In a bowl, combine shrimp and asparagus, mix gently with mayonnaise and lemon juice.

  • In a separate bowl, marinate the artichoke hearts in 1 cup French dressing.

  • Place shrimp and asparagus in an attractive shallow bowl. Garnish with sieved egg and arrange reserved asparagus on top to resemble the spokes of a wheel.

  • Drain the artichoke bottoms and garnish each with a dollop of mayonnaise, 1 whole shrimp and 1 parsley sprig. Arrange them around the salad.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
423 calories; protein 17.1g; carbohydrates 13.9g; fat 33g; cholesterol 186mg; sodium 690mg. Full Nutrition
