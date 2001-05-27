French Shrimp Salad
A cool shrimp salad with asparagus and artichokes. Canned artichoke hearts are fine, but fresh cooked can be great.
This looks better than it tastes, but it was pretty good. Next time I would use a little less dressing, and make sure you get artichoke bottoms, not hearts.Read More
delicious and fun to make. The colors ar great, also. Just a delightful summer salad!
I little on the bland side but overall good. Very pretty. I followed the previous reviewers advice and cut back on the dressing and it worked out well. It's a great way to use up leftover shrimp from a party or recipe.
I served this salad to seven guests, and everyone raved about it. One person even commented (without knowing the.name of the recipe) that "it seems so French." I cooked the asparagus and shrimp the night before and chilled them, then chilled the whole salad a few hours before serving. With the mayonnaise base that's the safest way to serve and it tastes great chilled. I made another 5-star Allrecipe dish as the main course, but the salad was the dark horse winner.
This was soooo good. I made it to use as sides for my lunches last week, but instead I ate it all at one time. Make sure you let it sit in the fridge for a bit before you eat it though - tastes so much better!
We really liked this! I thought it was going to be bland, but it ended up being a nice, light flavor that was very much enjoyed. Was even great the next day! The directions made for a beautiful presentation. I'll be making this again! Thank you.
