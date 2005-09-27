Cold Tuna Macaroni Salad

This came out really well, but I did leave off the sugar and black pepper. I hardly ever use pepper in dishes and also try to get away with as little sugar as possible. I kept tasting this as I was putting it together until I had it to my liking. Then I discovered I'd rather leave off the pepper and sugar! I have not eaten tuna since I was little and my mother used to force me to eat it. I also discovered not all prepared tuna is created equal. In order to get the one that does NOT smell like canned cat food, it has to say solid white tuna in WATER. Not oil. :-) Just in case anyone else out there is wondering.