Cold Tuna Macaroni Salad
This macaroni salad with tuna is best served on a sunny summer day with a fresh muffin on the side.
I loved this with the following modifications: added chopped onion, fresh dill, and grated carrots instead of sugar. This is super easy and very fresh tasting and healthy. I am trying to eat more protein so I actually used three cans of tuna, which may be too much for people who don't like tuna, but I think it's yummy. I also, don't usually use light mayo, but this was really good. Oh, and I used shell pasta instead of macaroni.Read More
I made this recipe last evening and something just didn't taste right with it. Maybe next time I will try ranch dressing instead of the italian.Read More
I loved this with the following modifications: added chopped onion, fresh dill, and grated carrots instead of sugar. This is super easy and very fresh tasting and healthy. I am trying to eat more protein so I actually used three cans of tuna, which may be too much for people who don't like tuna, but I think it's yummy. I also, don't usually use light mayo, but this was really good. Oh, and I used shell pasta instead of macaroni.
Excellent recipe! My fiance and I both loved this. Only suggestion is to add dressing slowly to pasta/tuna mix. It doesn't look like there's going to be enough at first, but it ends up a little too creamy if you add all the dressing.
This is the first macaroni salad that I have ever made that has come out good. The family loved this. I just added 1/4 c of sour cream, green olives to your recipe. Also, I didn't need to use all dressing mixture. This recipe is worth the try and was delicious. Thank you.
My mom always made this dish for us on a warm summer evening and now I make it for my family. I serve it on a plate lined with crisp lettuce and place sliced tomato and sliced hard boiled eggs around it.
A good, light meal. I like to mix a couple of chopped hard boiled eggs in too. The tomatoes can make it kind of wet if you don't eat it all right away.
I have 32 men from my husbands work that request this recipe two times a year for summer and christmas and we all rate this salad the best . As is. thanks lynne
This recipe is excellent! Along with the tuna, I added crabmeat and salad shrimp. My friends were full but continued to eat. They loved it.
I made this recipe last evening and something just didn't taste right with it. Maybe next time I will try ranch dressing instead of the italian.
Good recipe! I added a little chopped onion and a splash of fresh lemon juice. Yum!
This recipe is almost identical to what I use to make my tuna sandwiches, minus the macaroni and dressing. I added diced bell pepper and onion and I thought it was alright, sister hated it though.
A great basic recipe that you can adjust to your own tastes. I've made it 4 times now, and had success every time. Our favorite is 1 lb. of pasta, 2-12 oz. cans of drained albacore, 1 pint of halved grape tomatoes, ½ cup of fresh chopped parsley, and 1 bunch of finely chopped green onions lightly sauteed with the celery in a little EVOO with basil and oregano (cooled before adding or it "melts" the tomatoes). When using the whole pound of pasta, we up the dressing amount by adding a full ½ cup of Italian. If your pasta salad is too watery, try drying the cooked pasta in a cake pan or cookie sheet with edges. The dressing separates the pasta when you toss it. Thanks for the recipe! It's a keeper!
Oustanding, easy & tasty!
great recipe, really good flavor. I've been looking for a good, simple tuna salad recipe and this is definitely it.
This is an excellent recipe and so simple. I didn't have macaroni so used rotini pasta instead and it was great! Also, its a flexible recipe that can be tried with various veggies. I think I'll add more pepper and a touch of salt (or salt my pasta a bit more) next time but other than that its perfect. Thanks for the recipe!
LOVED IT!
My husband said that this was the best macaroni salad that he had ever had. I think that I agree. I cut recipe in half and it was enough for the two of us for dinner one night and lunch the next day. I also added some chopped sweet red pepper and some chopped onion. Yummy. Thanks "D"
This was great my kids ate every bite. And that's not any easy thing to do. Thanks
Great recipe! I added chopped red onion to the salad to give it some extra zing and color. This is the perfect salad for a hot summer night's dinner when you don't want to turn on the stove.
Very easy, simple recipe. I added drained, sweet corn for more color and a few dashes of "Nature's Seasoning" for more flavor. Very good!
I added some more veggies to this. An onion and bell pepper. I loved it. I will definately make this again, maybe not for six since it is just me.
Something did not taste well. Maybe it was the italian dressing.
I just got done making this pasta salad. It was so quick and easy, not to mention delicious! I think I added too much mayo, so I used 2 cans tuna to substitute. I was unsure about using light mayonnaise because I like the full fatty kind. Even with light it tatses great, I might even use fat free. I will make this one again.
Wow this is my grangmothers recipe she passed down to me, the only thing different is I add cucumbers!
Really good! I left out the tomato and added a pinch of lemon juice and white vinegar to give it more ZIP! It was really good and I make it often for BBQ's. Thanks D!
I was thrown off by the tomatoes when I read the recipe (never heard of that being included in a tuna-mac salad) but, boy, was I wrong! I made a pound (plus) of this, expecting it to last for me - a vegetarian - for the week. It was gone in about a day and a half with only me and one other person (who asked for more after one serving) eating it. Tasty and filling. May be the only tuna-mac salad I'll make from now on. Thanks!
This salad went from great to KILLER with the addition of the following: 2 chopped eggs, 3 green onion tops, 1 pkg frozen peas-cooked, 4 tsp dijon and 2 tsp yellow mustard. I used Paul Newmans Original Italian (the best) and mixed all the dressings together before blending with the dry ingredients. The pasta I used was Barilla Piccolini, but any light thin pasta will do great.
It was absolutely delicious I took the advice of others and put a little red onion and it was great! I will make it again. I also used regular mayo instead.
Super! anytime all seven kids eat something, it automatically gets five stars. I added dill as others suggested and more tuna and hard boiled eggs and peas. also replaced 1/3 of the mayo with plain yogurt.
Made as written. I was nervous about the dressing though and added slowly as another member suggested. I thought it might be too much so I reserved about a third and refrigerated it along with the salad. When I took it out to eat, I put a few spoonfuls more in to moisten it. My tomatoes got lost in it so I might try cherry tomatoes sliced in half next time.
Great recipe. I use Splenda instead of sugar because I'm diabetic, but I make this a lot. I have altered the dressing to lower fat at times, but it's still yummy.
Very good. I used whole wheat penne. Did not have any tomatoes in the house but added a little chopped red onion and a pinch of garlic salt and Lawry seasoning salt. Will be making this all summer.
This is a great recipe, easy and tasty. I will be adding this to my permanent file. It is perfect as is, no adjustments. Thanks
JUST OKAY..I THOUGHT IT WAS SORT OF BLAND..PROBABLY WILL NOT MAKE AGAIN.
My mom makes a salad very similar to this. It's a great lunch on a hot summer day. I changed some things up. I used Miracle Whip rather than mayo b/c it has more zip to it. I didn't add tomatoes b/c I didn't have any, so I added some peas instead. Also added a little garlic and onion powder to taste. This needs to sit in the fridge for a couple hours to let the flavors meld.
Good, basic recipe! I like the tanginess of Italian dressing with the sweetness of the sugar. It's not overpowering like a lot of tuna-mac salads. The only change I made was adding some green & red bell pepper, chopped small (about 1/4 cup). The ratio of dressing to pasta is right on target. It's best to make ahead and let is sit overnight. The dressing gets soaked in and the flavors mix nicely.
this is a very good recipe, tastes great ! I used half light mayo and the other half light sour cream to save on the calories. Was very good ! Thanks a lot !
I made this recipe as instructed and it was very good. I made it again for a quick dinner and made a few changes, which are just my personal preferences. After the pasta was cooked I added the Italian dressing, 1/2 cup finely chopped onion and the celery, salt and pepper and put it in the fridge to chill. I also mixed the tuna with 1/2 cup mayo first and then added it. Then I added 2 hard boiled eggs chopped and I used grape tomatoes halved. I left out the sugar, because I don't think you need it. I served mine on romaine lettuce leaves with melon. Very good - thanks for the recipe!
It was a good base to start with. My preference was to also add thinly sliced green onions, chopped sun dried tomatoes, chopped olives, and chopped hard boiled eggs. After mixing everything together, I added some lemon juice and mixed it together one last time. I served it with some garlic bread.
Very tasty Tuna pasta recipe. I added 1/4 cup finely chopped onion as the only change to the recipe. Easy to make ahead too. Thanks Allrecipes!
This was really yummy. The salad dressing gave it a little zing! I skipped the tuna and it was still delish!
Thanks! This is great! I substituted greek yogurt for the mayo and left out the sugar. Turned out wonderful!
It was good, I suppose I made too many changes to rate it. I didn't have tomatoes, used hard boiled egg and added sweet relish while omitting the sugar. I also used celery salt in place of fresh. I mainly wanted to try it for the italian dressing. It needed salt in the end.
This looked so unappetizing that no one in my family even dared to try it.
Awesome and quick salad...yummy!
Good base recipe. Only need a cup of mayo. Added frozen peas (put in micro w/ a little water for a minute), added carrots, added a little onion. didn't have celery. I used 2-7oz. tuna cans and about 12 oz. of pasta- I would be okay w/ less pasta. Served with sliced avocado which really made it good.
I was skeptical of this recipe, because I wasn't sure about adding tomatoes to my macaroni salad. It was actually very tasty. A wonderful salad for a hot summer day. I used three 5oz of tuna, because I wanted more fish in it. I'd also suggest adding dill. There are probably other additions that could be done to make this even better, but as written, it satisfied my craving for tuna macaroni salad.
With addition of onion & frozen peas, this is great. Also 1 T dry ranch instead of Italian dressing. I served with uncut grape tomatoes.
This was pretty good. I used corkscrew pasta so the sauce really stuck to it. It was a little too much celery for us. It was a good way to use up a can of tuna that I had to open and give the juice to our sick kitty. She loved the watery "juice" and I liked the salad ok.
I changed this recipe quite a bit to suit my taste, but I love it's inclusion of the Italian dressing. I omit the tomatoes and celery, and I add about 1 cup of frozen peas. Thanks. I love it.
My first attempt at macaroni salad and everyone who tried this thought it was great. The only thing I did different was the addition of onions. I will be using this recipe in the future. Thanks !
Wow! Great recipe and so simple. We loved it!
I made this months ago for a picnic, and my friends are still beggin me to make more! :3 i added pickels
This was delish, reminds me of the pasta salad my Grandma makes. I didnt have any Italian dressing in the house, so I used "Italian Dressing Mix" from this site and it came out great! Very flavorful. I also threw in a diced cucumber for something extra. Thank you for a yummy salad. My bf couldn't stop eating it!
Too bland and too gloppy.
I only used 1 cup of mayo and substituted peas for the tomatoes...next time I would like to add some hard boiled eggs...Overall great dish!
This was weird. Not the cold macaroni tuna salad I expected. The tomatoes definitely watered down the salad. It says it serves 6, but it's more like 16, and I didn't even use all the noodles!
I omitted tomatoes and added eggs, shallots, peas, black olives, lemon juice and salt. You can add sliced tomatoes as a side. This is delish!
this was a nice starting point for me to make bf lunch for the following day.. i halved the recipe and used a store bought caesar dressing.. omitted the tomatoes bc i was worried about it being watery by the time he was going to eat it.. ty for the recipe.. he enjoyed it :)
I first followed the recipe exactly and I thought it was a little bland so I added 3 hard boiled eggs and a sprinkle of garlic salt and that did the trick. Great recipe!
Very good recipe. I made this for a group lunch and everyone loved it! I must confess that I changed the tomatoes to halved cherry tomatoes and added chopped cucumber and black olives. Thank you for a very good recipe!
Fabulous! This was an easy and delicious dish. I made it for our 4th of July BBQ and it was a hit!
A good base for a tasty pasta salad. Needed to add more seasoning as well as increase the salad dressing in order to make it flavorful enough for my tastes. Next time I'd like to add a second can of tuna to make it more hearty. Quick and easy recipe.
This is now our standard tuna mac salad recipe. I end up doubling it for family gatherings. I omitted the tomatoes and didn't feel it needed the sugar. I added one small chopped onion, about 1/2 T of season salt, garlic powder and onion powder. If I marinate this overnight, I sometimes end up adding more seasoning and about another 1/2 cup of mayo as it soaks in. Definitely a hit in our house!
This was so easy and came out so good. I served with fresh Italian bread. I didn't have tomatoes on hand but it turned out good anyway. Will definitely make it again.
This is a very good recipe. I gave it 4 stars because I made the following changes: I did not include the Italian dressing and instead used sweet relish and I also do not include the tomatoes until we're ready to eat it (or they get soggy if they sit for too long in the mixture), and I also use two cans of tuna instead of one. Add a little olive oil to the pasta after it's cooked/rinsed/drained. Keeps it moist. Very good recipe!!
This recipe is perfect for a hot day. I cooked the pasta in the morning before the day gets too hot. I used a tri-colour rotini and used fresh ground lemon pepper instead of ground black. The lemon was a great compliment to the tuna and the tri-colour pasta really made a pretty dish.
Instead of using Italian dressing I used a dry Hidden Vallyey Ranch and the flavor was delish! I calculated the recipe for 8 serving to use a 1# box of small shell noodles. I omitted the tomatoes and did 2 stalks of celery, 1 cup of frozen peas, 1/4 c green onions, and 3/4 cup of shredded cheddar cheese. I am going to slice some boiled eggs to place on the top before serving for our block party tonight. I'm sure it will be a big hit! Thanks!
This was okay. I don't think I'd use tomatoes next time because they didn't really fit. Or at least what my memory of what cold tuna mac salad should be. But the flavor was good. My kids did not like it at all, but I won't hold it against the recipe. :)
good starting point. in place of table salt, i added simply organic all-seasons salt (which consists of sea salt, paprika, cane sugar, garlic, onion, celery, oregano, & tumeric), and used minced shallot for a milder flavor than white or red onion. in the past i have also used less of the all-seasons salt and added a few TBS of ranch dressing. yum!
Wonderful flavor, and easy to make. I skipped the celery and tomatoes, and added peas.
Very easy and tastes great. My family loved it
I tried this recipe and loved it. Can't wait to make it again. I was nervous about the italian dressing, but it added such a nice flavor and texture. Thanks!
I have made this several times with a few adjustments. First after I boil and drain my macaroni I toss it with a little EVO and fresh lemon juice and chill for a few hours before adding other ingredients. The lemon in the pasta gives it a little kick. I also add red onion like other reviewers suggested. I add chopped green and red pepper and sliced olives. Since the tomatoes can get a little soggy I usually add them about an hour before serving. And last time I also added little chunks of sharp cheddar cheese. Great recipe and is quick and easy and can be varied in many ways! We love it! Thanks!
This recipe was great! I made it for a work potluck and everybody loved it. I left out the tomato because I am not a fan and added crumbled cheddar cheese but that was all that I changed. This is a keeper! Thanks!
Extremely good, and also easy to make. My mother and little brother loved it, and I was able to make extra for the next day. I used regular mayo instead of light, because the regular is thicker and is less likely to make the salad watery. I also added a dash of paprika, a teaspoon of lemons, parsley,chopped onions, and 2 hard-boiled eggs. They made it all the better. I also did not have tomatoes at home, so I diced carrots and added them in instead. It came out very nicely with a sweet but tangy taste that everyone is sure to love. One word of advice: add the dressing a little bit at a time, because you will end up drenching your salad with mayo if you don't.
I clearly did something wrong, this batch is inedible.
I've made this about 5 times, excellent recipe. Try 2 large tomatoes or 3 small, your pushing the tomatoe limit past this. I don't like celery, so I skip that and substitue shells style pasta.....btw the salad is good without Italian dressing or tuna also. The tomatoes will get mushy after a couple of days, so eat fast--get ripe cruchy tomatoes.
Wow, delicious! So light and refreshing. I usually make large batches for meals throughout the week, and even after having this many days in a row, I still looked forward to it. Minor modifications: I used about 2/3 the mayo and it still tasted great, I used whole wheat pasta which I think added a bit of complexity (not to mention health), and next time I think I'll chop some dill pickles into it.
great,so simple too.my 2 yr. old granddaughter even liked it.
Made it for my Memorial Day BBQ, and everyone loved it!
This receipe was good. My husband likes it, but he did say there was a little too much celery. I did not mind the celery at all.
I like this dish a lot. The only thing I did differently was not add the sugar and also add onions. I doubt it made a huge difference. I am always a little skeptical about dressings, but when mixed with everything together, it was spot on!
My husband enjoyed...something different for a change and great little meal for Fridays during Lent.
I thought this tasted kind of bland. I added garlic and onion powder, 1 tablespoon of sweet pickle relish and additional italian dressing. To get the best flavor from this you *must* let it get cold so the flavors can enhance the taste.
Yummy recipe, I halved the ingredients but still made plenty enough; added green pepper (less celery) & used whole grain wheat pasta. Delicious!
This came out really well, but I did leave off the sugar and black pepper. I hardly ever use pepper in dishes and also try to get away with as little sugar as possible. I kept tasting this as I was putting it together until I had it to my liking. Then I discovered I'd rather leave off the pepper and sugar! I have not eaten tuna since I was little and my mother used to force me to eat it. I also discovered not all prepared tuna is created equal. In order to get the one that does NOT smell like canned cat food, it has to say solid white tuna in WATER. Not oil. :-) Just in case anyone else out there is wondering.
Honestly, I'm not sure where this recipe went wrong, but I have a hunch. It was SOOO bland! I followed this pretty close, except my pasta box was 14.5 oz instead of 12 and I chopped up only 2 stalks of celery (not a big fan)and added halved grape tomatoes when serving. I had to add a ton of salt and it just never tasted right....So disappointing because I was really excited about eating this. I think it was the mayo. I used light, but it was generic light(GV). Bad move on my part. I think if you just use light mayo-any light mayo, you are in for a disappointment. My tip? Go for a brand that you trust or the full fat :).I'm giving it 3 stars b/c I think if you do that, it has real potential.
Pretty good recipe, I doctored it up a bit by combining this recipe's ingredients with those of another tuna macaroni salad recipe on hand.
It was very good and satisfied my craving for tuna. I def needed to add salt.
I added cheese and some Santa fe Philly cooking cream....uuuummmmm
Verrry good! Would recommend to anyone.
This is a good recipe, I had a little homemade Italian dressing and added a tsp of honey instead of sugar.
This was wonderful! I was looking for a macaroni tuna salad with reasonable calories. Only change I made was leaving out the sugar and adding onions. Great recipe.
This was the best! I didn't have any bottled Italian dressing so I used a teaspoon of the dry mix, it worked great. Now I know what I'm bringing to the summer picnics this year. Thanks D.
Very simple and good pasta salad.I substitued one grated carrot for the tomato. Only thing i will do different next time is reduce sugar. Wee bit on the sweet side but other that it was very good.
This is a good salad. I used the mayo made with olive oil, it tastes pretty similar to regular mayo. I had to omit the tomatoes (no raw tomato eaters here!). I added some diced cheddar for some extra flavor, and will add onion next time. The Italian dressing doesn't change the flavor that much. Good summer dish!
very good added green onions and dill pickle.
I followed the recipe exactly. Everyone loved it! It's my favorite pasta salad.
Darn, I loved that one salad than ever I made before...Instead I didn't have celery, So I use to chop green bell pepper, and also, hard egg broiled then 4 chopped in mixed..and have 4 cut halves 1/4 to decorate the salad.. very good!
