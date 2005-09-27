Cold Tuna Macaroni Salad

191 Ratings
  • 5 112
  • 4 59
  • 3 12
  • 2 2
  • 1 6

This macaroni salad with tuna is best served on a sunny summer day with a fresh muffin on the side.

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery
5 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook pasta until al dente; rinse under cold water and drain.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, combine the pasta, tomatoes, celery, and tuna.

  • Prepare the dressing by whisking together the mayonnaise, salad dressing, sugar, and pepper. Add to pasta salad, mix together, and refrigerate for 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
499 calories; protein 22.9g; carbohydrates 52.7g; fat 22g; cholesterol 37.8mg; sodium 495.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/12/2022