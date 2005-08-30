Best Macaroni Salad

4.1
79 Ratings
  • 5 37
  • 4 25
  • 3 9
  • 2 6
  • 1 2

Very easy and delicious! I am constantly asked to bring this salad to parties and picnics. The cheese and ham are key additions to an old favorite.

Recipe by jeanderson72

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook pasta until al dente, rinse under cold water and drain.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, combine the pasta, mayonnaise and mix well. Stir in cucumber, onion, ham and cheese. Mix well. Drizzle oil and vinegar over top and toss. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
437 calories; protein 13.4g; carbohydrates 43.8g; fat 23g; cholesterol 28.4mg; sodium 358.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/10/2022