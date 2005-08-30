Best Macaroni Salad
Very easy and delicious! I am constantly asked to bring this salad to parties and picnics. The cheese and ham are key additions to an old favorite.
Very easy and delicious! I am constantly asked to bring this salad to parties and picnics. The cheese and ham are key additions to an old favorite.
This macaroni salad was delicious! I've sampled quite a few recipes from this website, but this was the first one I truly loved. My whole family loved it, including my mother who HATES mayonnaise. It was very light and flavorful, and didn't have the nasty aftertaste macaroni salad usually does. I did make a few changes though. I found that using only 1 tbsp of (extra virgin) olive oil and vinegar was sufficient. I also added a tsp of black pepper and half of 1/8 of a tsp of cayenne pepper to give it a little kick, and whisked all the dressing ingredients together before adding it to the macaroni mixture. I omitted the dried minced onion and cucumbers, and added some scallions along with celery and shredded carrots. 16 oz. of pasta turned out to be too much, so I only used 8. I will DEFINITELY continue to make this. Even if you're not a fan of the traditional macaroni salads, which are usually heavy, you will LOVE this!Read More
This was alright. I whisked together all dressing ingredients. I used real onion instad of minced.only cheddar cheese.Read More
This macaroni salad was delicious! I've sampled quite a few recipes from this website, but this was the first one I truly loved. My whole family loved it, including my mother who HATES mayonnaise. It was very light and flavorful, and didn't have the nasty aftertaste macaroni salad usually does. I did make a few changes though. I found that using only 1 tbsp of (extra virgin) olive oil and vinegar was sufficient. I also added a tsp of black pepper and half of 1/8 of a tsp of cayenne pepper to give it a little kick, and whisked all the dressing ingredients together before adding it to the macaroni mixture. I omitted the dried minced onion and cucumbers, and added some scallions along with celery and shredded carrots. 16 oz. of pasta turned out to be too much, so I only used 8. I will DEFINITELY continue to make this. Even if you're not a fan of the traditional macaroni salads, which are usually heavy, you will LOVE this!
This was alright. I whisked together all dressing ingredients. I used real onion instad of minced.only cheddar cheese.
This recipe was an instant hit at our cookout. Everyone was surprised tasting the ham & the cheese. It was delicious!
This is the best ever. I personally don't like macaroni salad and never have but my boys like it. This recipe sounded pretty good. I tried it and tasted it to make sure there was enough salt and pepper. After that I didn't want to share it with anyone. It is so good and a meal in itself. If you view this recipe and don't try it, your out of your mind.
Although this does lack a lot of taste, I love it for what it is: a light and fresh summer salad. I love how the mayo doesn't overtake it, like many macaroni salads do, and I'll just experiment a little with it next time for more flavoring. But all in all, a great light salad.
This disappeared quickly at the party I brought it to, and my family liked it so much I made another batch at home. I did tweak it a bit - I eliminated the olive oil, substituted 1 tsp. fresh chopped onion for the dried, added diced red bell pepper, blanched broccoli, and spiced it up a bit with Old Bay Seasoning.
DELICIOUS!! My son requested this for his birthday meal. He's 21 and very fussy. Great recipe and easy to make.
My husband who is not a big pasta salad lover thought this salad was great. I mixed vinegar and olive oil in with mayonnaise and it did not taste oily like one of the reviewers mentioned,
This semmed to be missing flavor. Was very bland. I did not like the cucumber in it. I will not make this again.
I used the base of this recipe and made it into more of an Italian macaroni salad. My husband loved it. I used about 1/3 of mayo, 1/3 cup pepperoni cut into 4ths, shredded mozzarella and cheddar. The cucumber, 1/2 chopped red onion. 1 tbsp olive oil and 2-3 tbsp white wine vinegar. (I love the taste the vinegar gives to it.) Try it and see what you think!
Lots of crunchiness. My daughter loved it.
I cut both the oil and vinegar by 1 TBS and it was very good.
My kids loved this salad. I would make again.
To me, this salad had an unpleasant aftertaste, but that may be because I don't care for olive oil, so that is ALL I could taste! However, I was making it for a large group, and I know many people are fine with olive oil - everyone scarfed this down, so they must have enjoyed it! I would not make it for myself, however.
I served this an a July 4th picnic and it was a big hit! Everyone asked for the recipe. Thanks. Unfortunately, no kids at the picnic, that is why I skipped the rating.
The ingredients were fresh, simple, and summery, but I felt it was lacking on flavor. I added chopped up carrots which was a nice crunch with the softer textures of the rest of the salad.
This macaroni salad was the best. I am not a big fan of celery, but like the crunchy aspect of macaroni salad. The cucumber was a nice substitute for celery. I also added in julienned strips of swiss cheese that went nicely with the dish.
I liked this recipe. The changes I made were to add 2 tbsp olive oil...it was plenty, and added a dollop more mayo. Also I cubed the cheese instead of shredding and added a stalk of celery. I think that next time I'll try a can of tuna instead of ham for a change. Good recipe!
The first time I made this was at a family gathering. It was a big hit!! I will definitly make this again!
Sorry, but I have to agree with those who have said this was bland, and also dry. The only thing I changed was that I grew up with Miracle Whip being "mayo," but that actually should have given it more of a kick and did not. Once it was chilled, all I tasted was a vague vinegar taste and nothing else, except the ham when it happened to be in that bite. Interesting that someone said the cucumber 'makes it' when I couldn't even taste them.
I made this pretty quickly after scanning the recipe. I made a few changes: *omitted dried onion and used freshly diced onion, *omitted oil, *combined regular vinegar w/ mayo, S&P & Italian seasoning and then poured it over the combined other ingredients, *added tomatoes & celery, *used a block of cheese and made med. size diced cubes to give the dish a stronger cheese flavor, *used gemini noodles. I have made this twice already this month.
This is truly the very best macaroni salad! It is so refreshing and was a big hit at our last summer cookout. Everyone wanted the recipe. The cubed cucumber is the "real" secret ingredient.
YUMMY
Fast and simple. A real crowd pleaser!
Brought this to a pot luck...it didn't last long...everyone loved it! Very tasty and different enough for folks to take notice. No children present to rate for kids.
GOOD BUT MINUS THE CUCUMBERS.
This was quick and easy and makes a lot more than you think. Great for a refreshing summer dish.
One other thing I had to change which really added a lot of flavor, was using a Taco Blend shredded cheese. It was all I had on hand, and I think it added a variety of flavor to the salad.
Everyone loves this!
This have become a family favorite. We like things spicy so I chopped a little green jalapeño pepper into it and a few drops of tabasco. It was a definite hit!
This was a good salad, I just happen to like some others better.
I don't like macaroni salad, and I even thought this was good!
Not bad, but not spectacular, no one took seconds. Kind of bland, maybe it needs more kick.
I made this salad for a family get together and everyone loved it. I added celery and fresh red onion to the salad (instead of dried onion) and it tasted great. I also used a little more than 1 cup of cucumber. I substituted red wine vinegar for the white wine vinegar. I also followed the recommendations of one of the reviewers and whisked the vinegar, oil and mayonaisse together. The cheese and the ham really added an extra layer of flavor to the salad.
I made this macaroni salad for a family get together. I have never made mac salad before so I used your recipe. It was a huge hit! Thank you so much! I used 2 16 oz. pkgs. of mac for 23 people and there was hardly any left. Again, thanks! Sincerely, Tammy G. I would like to add that if you want to change anything about the recipe then it's not the same recipe and maybe you should submit your own that people can use.
Very tasty we enjoyed it
WOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!
VERY GOOD AND FAST TO MAKE!!!
I added a diced orange pepper, a tablespoon of ranch dressing and a few dashes of Frank's Red Hot sauce, and omitted the vinegar and olive oil. It turned out really good!! I'll definitely make it again!!
Followed this recipe to a T, but was disappointed by the results. Was very bland like I was missing something and on the dry side. Will not make again.
I was expecting more flavor given the ingredients.
Excellent! I added a few pinches of Dill for more flavor.
It was delicious! I used a can of corn instead of cucumbers and it's much sweeter and yummy!!
This was my first time ever making macaroni salad. I did exactly as written but added some Old Bay Seasoning like another viewer. (didn't have onion on hand either) It turned out pretty good. Thanks!
This is one of the best macaroni salads I have ever tasted. I did though cut half the amount of vinegar in it and it turned out delicious. Loved the cucumbers in it!! Will be using this recipe for my salad from now on.
by far the best macaroni salad. not too many ingredients and very flavorful. get rave reviews whenever I take to gatherings.
I didn't care for this at all. Normally I love macaroni salad, but this wasn't a winner for me.
Simple to make and great taste! Muy Rico~ Thank you from Mazatlan, Mexico
This was very good macaroni salad, but wasn't quite five stars for me. I probably doubled the ham I put in it, and next time I'd double the cucumber as well. We did enjoy it - just didn't stand out for me.
Very good. I wanted a little bolder flavor so I made a couple changes. I used a box and a half of noodles, *eliminated the ham,(we were having chicken for dinner) *substituted sesame oil for olive oil, 1/2c. *added a 3 stocks of celery, *used one med. onion instead of flakes, *and halved the vinegar. 1/4c. I made all the veggies at one time in the food processor (slice cucumbers, and celery then grated onion) then put in big bowl with the noodles. Then mixed rest of ingredients in another run through the processor (blades this time) and then in the bowl. *Mix well in big bowl and it was awesome. If you are not a fan of sesame then this is not the changes you want to make.:)
Added a packet of ranch seasoning dressing powder. Used marble jack shredded cheese. Substituted white wine vinegar.
I have made this a number of times. It is good. I leave out the tomatoes because of family preference. I add cheddar cheese cubes. I use whatever pasta I have around. Today it will be shell pasta. And I will keep making it.
The main attraction to this recipe was using only 1/2 cup of mayo, keeping the salad crisp and just right! Drizzling the oil and vinegar at the end made it fabulous! I did not use ham, because I served the salad with grilled chicken tenders and a French baguette. I added chopped green and red pepper and slivered carrots. Also used tri-color multi-grain macaroni...Gorgeous and delicious!!!
I halved the recipe. It was too bland for me. I spiced it up with a touch paprika, lots of pepper, a little bit of chipotle powder, 1/4 cup of dried parsley, 1/2 tsp dried basil, garlic powder.
EASY TO PREPARE -- DELICIOUS!
This was very good. I used ham off the bone instead of deli ham which is in each of the pictures. I took a frozen ham bone that had a lot of meat on it and tossed it in the slow cooker for a few hours without additional liquid to defrost it and soften the meat. I used shredded extra sharp cheddar because that's what I had. It tasted so good I added the other half of the package. I used a vidalia onion rather than dried because, well, as long as you've got it, why not use fresh? And I used pickle juice rather than white wine vinegar because I was getting ready to throw out the jar. If I hadn't used pickle juice, I'd probably chop up a couple of pickles to toss in there too. Tastes...just like a ham and cheese sandwich. A good one at that.
This macoroni salad is to die for! It was a huge it at a recent bbq I hosted. I give it a 4 out 5 only because it does seem to dry out a good bit, however the flavor remains delicious!
This is one macaroni salad everyone loves. I also added carrot and celery. Keeps for a long time also.
Delicious. I added cubed cheese and left out ham for nice summer side dish
Came out great, never thought about putting dukes in it before. Adds crunch and everyone loved it.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections