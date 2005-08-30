Best Macaroni Salad

This macaroni salad was delicious! I've sampled quite a few recipes from this website, but this was the first one I truly loved. My whole family loved it, including my mother who HATES mayonnaise. It was very light and flavorful, and didn't have the nasty aftertaste macaroni salad usually does. I did make a few changes though. I found that using only 1 tbsp of (extra virgin) olive oil and vinegar was sufficient. I also added a tsp of black pepper and half of 1/8 of a tsp of cayenne pepper to give it a little kick, and whisked all the dressing ingredients together before adding it to the macaroni mixture. I omitted the dried minced onion and cucumbers, and added some scallions along with celery and shredded carrots. 16 oz. of pasta turned out to be too much, so I only used 8. I will DEFINITELY continue to make this. Even if you're not a fan of the traditional macaroni salads, which are usually heavy, you will LOVE this!

Read More