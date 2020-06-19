Frozen Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake Squares
This frozen raspberry-cream cheese dessert is spectacular and can be made ahead since it is served frozen.
Very easy to make - my boyfriend even helped. I love that it is No Bake!!! Used a chocolate pre-made crust store bought just to save time - fabulous. I left it in the freezer for at least 12 hours (overnight) and it was perfect. I used powder sugar instead of granulated sugar to make it more smooth. It does melt fast.Read More
This recipe turned out so yummy! Much better than I had expected. I followed the recipe, but I had no heavy cream and couldn't get to the store. So I used half evaporated milk, 1/2 regular milk and 1 tbls butter, melted. I slowly added this to the creamed mixture and it still turned out WONDERFUL! I will use the heavy cream next time. As for the freezing time, I found if you freeze it uncovered it froze faster and more evenly. It was huge hit at our dinner party. We will be making this regularly!
Very yumalicous! I didn't have a blender cuz i was over at my boyfriends making it. i got it to a paste and just added it that way and still turned out very well. I added partial raspberries on top after an hour in the freezer. Make sure to cut the raspberries when frozen way easier! Definitely a party pleaser!
The flavor was great, but for some reason mine didn't set. After taking it out of the freezer it melted all over. Not sure what I did wrong?
This was a very good recipe, but I had to double the crust because it just wasnt enough to fill the pan. Big hit, thanks!
Took a chance & tried this out for a family gathering. It turned out really well. It didn't freeze up as hard as I imagined it would, but it was good none the less. I did a few things different. First I added 1 Tsp vanilla to the egg mixture.I also doubled the crust, & used a 9x13 pan. Next I used raspberry jam instead of frozen, as it was all I had on hand. I got many raves, but in my opinion, the frozen raspberries would be better, because it wouldn't be as sweet as jam! Thanks!
It was very easy to make and super yummy. I have never made cheesecake so if I can do it so can you.