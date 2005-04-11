Strawberry Spinach Salad III

This is a spinach salad tossed with strawberries and toasted sesame seeds. Everyone who has tried it always ask for the recipe. My husband waited one year to taste it and now he loves it! You may substitute mandarin oranges and toasted almonds for the strawberries and sesame seeds.

By Karen David

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine the spinach, dill and strawberries. Refrigerate until chilled.

  • In a large glass jar with tight fitting lid, combine the oil, vinegar, sugar, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, black pepper, dry mustard and cayenne pepper. Shake well until sugar is dissolved.

  • Pour dressing over chilled fruit and greens; toss to coat and sprinkle with sesame seeds.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
185 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 16g; fat 13.6g; sodium 425.5mg. Full Nutrition
