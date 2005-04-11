Strawberry Spinach Salad III
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 185.4
% Daily Value *
protein: 2.1g 4 %
carbohydrates: 16g 5 %
dietary fiber: 2.5g 10 %
sugars: 11.5g
fat: 13.6g 21 %
saturated fat: 1.1g 5 %
vitamin a iu: 4402.3IU 88 %
niacin equivalents: 1.1mg 9 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 9 %
vitamin c: 48.2mg 80 %
folate: 106.5mcg 27 %
calcium: 73.3mg 7 %
iron: 1.8mg 10 %
magnesium: 50.6mg 18 %
potassium: 376mg 11 %
sodium: 425.5mg 17 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 6 %
calories from fat: 122.5
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.