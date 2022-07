Dilly Potato Salad

I'd give this recipe 5 stars but I had to add a lot of seasoning to make it a little better. I used about 2 1/2 tablespoons of dill - I LOVE dill and also doubled the garlic powder and green onions. I also used whole grain mustard because I like it better than dijon. Lastly, I added a bit of salt and pepper. I HATE yogurt... but I know that I don't mind yogurt as much when it's mixed with other things and I can't taste the sourness so I thought I'd give this a try. But, that's why I added so much more spice (to kill the yogurt flavor). I also like tzatziki which this kind of reminds me of. If this wasn't low fat, I'd say it was good. But considering I won't be gaining too much weight after I eat ALL of this- I'd say it's great! For all you out there who don't like yogurt--- trust me, I really can't stand yogurt - just add more seasoning and it will turn out very tasty!