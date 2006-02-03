Dilly Potato Salad
A new twist on the traditional potato salad.
A new twist on the traditional potato salad.
SO good! One reason it tastes so great is you don't have to think about the fact that you're eating gobs of mayo or sour cream - because you're not! This recipe uses plain non-fat yogurt. Don't be scared to try it - you won't regret it! However, we had to add a LOT more dill, some more mustard, lots of garlic powder, salt and a little pepper to really flavor it up. And the longer you let it sit in the fridge before you eat it, the better it tastes! I really can't say enough for this potato salad!Read More
It was very bland tasting.If your going to make this recipe use FRESH dill and real mayo. The way potateo saled should be made.Read More
SO good! One reason it tastes so great is you don't have to think about the fact that you're eating gobs of mayo or sour cream - because you're not! This recipe uses plain non-fat yogurt. Don't be scared to try it - you won't regret it! However, we had to add a LOT more dill, some more mustard, lots of garlic powder, salt and a little pepper to really flavor it up. And the longer you let it sit in the fridge before you eat it, the better it tastes! I really can't say enough for this potato salad!
It was very bland tasting.If your going to make this recipe use FRESH dill and real mayo. The way potateo saled should be made.
This is a terrific low-fat potato salad. I think the dill dressing complements the green onions. Using small red potatoes I didn't have to peel them and the recipe is quite simple to make.
I love dill, and don't like yogurt, so I was both tempted and afraid to try this recipe. But I'm glad I did. I really really liked how this salad was not sweet and sugary tasting. I did add a lot more mustard than it called for...and some more dill too! Yummy!
I am a converted potato salad fan after making this recipe. I like the taste of dill, and you must if you are going to like this salad. Excellent for a summer grill-night: Great with some grilled marinated pork chops or grilled Italian Sausage!
Friends and family were surprised to learn that this delicious recipe was made with yogurt. I added some chopped pickles and didn't add the eggs, catering to their tastes, but this recipe is an excellent foundation for modifications. The only time consuming part was peeling and boiling the potatoes, which can't be helped. This was just the potato salad I was looking for--very impressed.
I never have any luck making potato salad, but this recipe makes me look like a pro. I recently made this for the first time and received ravs from my guests. The only changes I made was decreased the eggs to 4 and used stoneground mustard instead. It was delicious! Thank you!
This potato salad was time consuming to make, but tasted okay as long as you add more seasoning to it.
I found this recipe very bland. Even the family member who prefers food this way didn't like it.
very bland, i had to add a lot of extra's for flavor
This was great! I did add more dill - I love dill! It was a tad too sweet and I wonder if it's because I used "vanilla yogurt" instead of "plain yougurt". I just couldn't find plain at the store!
This is a great, low-fat "mayonnaise" type potato salad. Very easy to prepare, and is great as a cool summertime side dish.
I made this recipe today and it was so creamy and good!. I used 1 cup of miracle whip instead of yogurt and 3 tbs. of sour scream instead of mayonnaise. I made 12 servings. I used 1 lb. extra of potatoes, 1/2 cup miracle whip, 1 1/2 tbs. of sour cream and 1 1/2 tsp. of regular mustard. I also added extra green onions. This is the best potato salad I have ever had! Thanks for the recipe! I would use half the dll weed the next time I make this.
Quite tasty - I added more dill and kosher salt/fresh ground pepper. Was definitely better the nex day. Thanks!
This is a mediocore recipe, but with some help it turns out pretty good. I added salt, pepper, a bit more mayo amd pickle relish
Very very bland! I was desperate to find anything to add flavor to it. I was very disappointed. I added salt and am still looking for anything to add to make it taste decent.
I brought Dilly Potato Salad to a cook out and people loved it's light and tangy flavor. They were impressed when I told them it was made with more yogurt than mayo.
I love the taste of dill and this is the simplest, easiest and tastiest potato salad I've come across. I am going to be serving this as part of my Easter dinner tonight!
This was very yummy.
The dill flavour is great! Although I used sour cream instead of yogurt to make the dressing more creamier.
This a very good 'change of pace' potato salad to add to my collection, but I addded a dash fo Emeril's Essence to it.
I loved all the dill and the fact that the unpeeled potatoes added a nice color. I did kinda find it a bit bland.... but overall really well.
Sorry..really couldn't get into this one! Not much flavor.
the yogurt really makes this recipe very tasty. so easy to make too. although i added some black pepper to make it more my style and it was perfect!
I also found this very bland. I tried to add more zing with other ingredients and it just did not work out. My son who eats anything would not eat more than one bite. I am very sorry to say, but just not very tasty.
This is my favorite potato salad, and I love the taste the dill spice gives this dish.
I made this for a family bbq and it was a hit! I added salt and pepper to taste and it was fine. I will probably add chicken to it next time.
This was good, but needed more dill and mustard. I also boiled my potatoes with a bunch of garic chopped up instead of the seasoning. Will make again with these adjustments.
Got rave reviews - but I have to confess to a little tweaking. I didn't have any yogurt, so I used mayo and sour cream. I used my garlic press to add two cloves of garlic with the potatoes. I also added salt to taste. I've never made potato salad before and this recipe was so easy!
Well I must have done something wrong because this wasn't as yummy as I was expecting this to be. I will, however, try this again but add salt and pepper.
This needs more something. Maybe even a good salt and peppering to taste would help. Not bad, but fresh dill would be better, certainly...and maybe a splash of lemon juice.
I'd give this recipe 5 stars but I had to add a lot of seasoning to make it a little better. I used about 2 1/2 tablespoons of dill - I LOVE dill and also doubled the garlic powder and green onions. I also used whole grain mustard because I like it better than dijon. Lastly, I added a bit of salt and pepper. I HATE yogurt... but I know that I don't mind yogurt as much when it's mixed with other things and I can't taste the sourness so I thought I'd give this a try. But, that's why I added so much more spice (to kill the yogurt flavor). I also like tzatziki which this kind of reminds me of. If this wasn't low fat, I'd say it was good. But considering I won't be gaining too much weight after I eat ALL of this- I'd say it's great! For all you out there who don't like yogurt--- trust me, I really can't stand yogurt - just add more seasoning and it will turn out very tasty!
Good, basic recipe. I used russet instead of red potatoes, because that's what I had. I added some celery and just a dash or two of curry powder for a bit more twist. Yum!
Kind of boring, but altogether tasty n healthier with the egg additions! :) +Cp
This salad it very bland and didn't have much flavor at all. Taste it before you serve. We recommend adding more dill, mustard, possibley tartar sauce or lemon pepper.
Potato salad without too much guilt! Used Greek Yogurt, red onion instead of green onion, chopped up a couple of dill pickles, and added some ranch seasoning. Yummy!
A little plain - needed some more "zyng," and maybe a bit more yogurt. May try with creamy balkan-style yogurt next time, and maybe some mustard.
Lacking in taste for me and my family.
Definately bland. You need to add more seasonings. I added the Pampered Chef all-purpose dill mix add salt and pepper to bring out the flavors more. I also added more of the mustard.
This is the recipe I was looking for! It is the healthiest, in terms of fat calories, I have found. I will not use the eggs (though I use them in a traditional potato salad). For spices, I plan to use 1/2 t sea salt to balance the sourness of the yogurt.
Quite tasty. Used fresh dill.
Pretty bad.
7.21.19 ... https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/14329/dilly-potato-salad/ .For me, 1t is still too much dill. 'Good though.
6.7.21 I do like the way this potato salad breaks down nutritionally, and I do like using yogurt in the dressing, but I think it needs more seasoning. Definitely needs salt and pepper, and I added a bit more Dijon, dill weed, garlic powder, and even a little crisp bacon. It’s O.K., not sure I’d make again, but thanks for sharing. My rating is based on the tweaks I made.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections