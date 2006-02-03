Dilly Potato Salad

A new twist on the traditional potato salad.

Recipe by Leslie Burket

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add potatoes; cook until tender but still firm, about 15 minutes. Drain, and set aside to cool.

  • In a large bowl, combine the potatoes and chopped eggs.

  • Mix together the yogurt, mayonnaise, green onions, mustard, dill weed and garlic powder. Pour dressing over potatoes and eggs; toss and chill until ready to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
170 calories; protein 8.4g; carbohydrates 25g; fat 4.2g; cholesterol 159.6mg; sodium 131mg. Full Nutrition
