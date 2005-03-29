Cucumber Salad II
This Cucumber Salad is made with onions and creamy salad dressing. Very easy!
I made this last night after work and it was so easy. I used "Renee's cucumber and dill" dressing (and put in a bit more for extra taste). It was so good, I thought I had made enough so that I would be able to take some to work for lunch, but it was so good, the kids ate it all!Read More
this recipe was easy, but it tasted too bland. I had to doctor it up a bit just to make it a lil more tangy. Dill weed and a bit of vinegar helped lots.Read More
Very simple and fresh tasting. I added a little dill weed. As for slicing them real thin, I cut the cucumbers in half lengthwise and used a potato peeler..very simple solution. Also, the cucumbers were out of my garden so I left the skins on. I don't know if it would be so asthetically pleasing without the skins.
This is delicious and so simple.
Slicing the cucumbers thin is what helps them soak up the flavor of the dressing. My favorite dressing to use is simply seasoned rice vinegar and a little fresh ground black pepper.No need to add oil. then you can also add grape tomatoes sliced in half,red or green onions,and a little sweet red pepper.
Use a mandoline to slice the cucumbers - fast and easy!
Two stars, mainly for the choice of ingredients but I felt the method needed refining. I salted the cucumber slices lightly and let them sit on a clean teacloth for about 20 minutes. I also soaked the red onion slices in cold water for about 20 minutes. The soaking 'sweetens' the onion. Then I wrung the cucumbers out in a clean teacloth and patted the cucumber and onion dry.I like Bren's simple rice vinegar and pepper for a dressing or a spritz of good balsamic vinegar. (This soaking method is always used for cucumber sunomono when preparing Japanese salads.) I always 'sweeten' red onion if it's being eaten raw. This is perhaps time-consuming, no snap, but I enjoy the results. It's worth the effort.
You could slice the cuke a little thicker, and put the slices in sour cream french onion dip, or add extra onion and put it all in just sour cream. Quick, easy side salad.
