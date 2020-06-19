Fluffy Carrot Muffins with Cream Cheese Frosting
These carrot cake muffins with cream cheese frosting are deliciously light and fluffy.
Really nice muffin. Simple and tasty. I replaced all the oil with applesauce. I also substituted some whole wheat flour for the white flour. These are great even without frosting.Read More
i followed the recipe exactly but did not make the frosting. due to the amount of baking soda (or, pehaps due to the baking soda i used being a few years old :S) there was this awful metal taste to the otherwise good muffins. also, the muffins had a strange red tinge to them; again, probably due to the baking soda. but, aside from that, the texture was good as it was light, fluffy, and moist.Read More
I haven't tried the original, but like others, changed some things to make a little more healthy -- and the group I served them to tonight LOVED them. Thanks for posting the original recipe -- it was a great starting point!!!! I used half all-purpose flour and half high-altitude whole wheat flour (I tried all whole wheat earlier and they were too dense) added a little more cinnamon, plus 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg Used a little less sugar I replaced the oil with nearly a cup of applesauce I added about 1/4 cup of golden raisins I used muffin liners and sprayed them with non-stick spray. I had to cook the muffins about 25 minutes (I don't know if it's because of the altitude 6,000+ or because of applesauce). I used one batch of frosting to do nearly two dozen muffins (don't like it too sweet).
YUM! i followed the recipe exactly, & i really luved how these turned out! my dad said that they were "dang good", & my mom said she "really liked them". (i made 'em 'cause i had to stop my mom from buying a pack of four from the store, & was buying carrots anyway(she really likes stuff w/ carrots in 'em).(i like to bake alot) ya sure, the pack of four at the store has 4 bigger ones, but this recipe made 12 smaller ones-amount totally makes up for size. i even was able to use my dessert decorator to use to put the icing on them-quite a bit of fun using that thing. i was kinda worried that the icing would be too thick, but luckily it came out fairly nice(out of the decorator). i will SOOO make these again!!!! DELICIOUS!
amazing! i replaced all the oil with applesauce - turned out delicious! very moist.
This recipe is delicious. Right amount of spice. I added rasins and next time I will add nuts because I will make this again.
These turned out amazing! I used whole wheat flour for that "healthier" feeling. (good thing since I ate 6 myself) They are great without the icing too.
This makes the best tasting carrot cake ever! The cream cheese icing is a nice addition as well! The recipie was super easy (I made it as a cake as opposed to muffins) I made it twice and everyone loved it each time!
Very, very good, natural carrot muffin. The batter recipe and icing recipe make more than enough. I have small-ish cupcake pans, perfect for typical cupcake liners, and this recipe made 18. I'm glad I didn't double the recipe. I did add 1C chopped walnuts with the carrots, and the batter handled it just fine. The only way to improve this would be a little stronger on the spice(s), if you like them spicier. Our family of 3 is quite pleased. I'm holding onto the recipe and will use this anytime we want carrot muffins. Not heavy at all, but not too light, either. Also, I followed the recipe exactly, and baked for 20 minutes in a weak gas oven.... no problems with the directions. Beautiful.
Just read all the reviews...I don't know what people are doing wrong..But...this is the third time I have had to print this recipe...I am a slob lol. I have made these 8 times or more...ALWAYS perfect. I do add nutmeg ( love the stuff) and I never bother with icing. just butter them. curiously though sometimes cooking times need increasing??? go figure.
Fantastic recipe! Don't know why my muffin bottoms came out a little wet though. Maybe it's my oven, or my muffin tin. I will try this again! I used half the oil, and substituted the rest for applesauce. A good first muffin-baking attempt for me, I reckon. : )
These were light and fluffy, exactly like it says! We took these to the cottage, so they were made for a couple days before being eaten -- still as good as always! Everyone loved them. To make storage less of a mess, I put the icing in a ziplock bag, snipped a corner and squeezed icing onto the cupcakes whenever we ate them. Less mess and hassle!
Great, especially if making a full carrot cake is not in the cards. Helps control serving size for those of you who live with cake addicts. Also used baby or snacking carrots which are a little sweeter.
These muffins are truly "fluffy"! They are not at all heavy like many carrot muffins are. I recently made over 400 of them for a function. They are easy and came out absolutely perfect! In addition to the frosting, I decorated the tops with rice crispy treat nests filled with jelly beans! Perfect for Easter!
These were excellent, even without the frosting! My kids went crazy eating them!
Great muffins! Kids loved them use apple sauce I instead of oil and instead of icing I mixed some butter with brown sugar and sprinkled it over the top of the muffins. Will definitely make these again.
These muffins are GREAT!!! I used applesauce instead of oil and brown sugar instead of white... they were great and no icing needed =)
These muffins are awesome and so is the icing. I made them for my son's teacher's birthday as a healthier treat. I could also see offering these as snack for kids without icing. My husband's favorite is carrot cake and he adored them. I added some raisins. I replaced half the oil with apple sauce, which I think it made them a little dry -- but still very good. I also used India Tree Natural Dye because my son is very sensitive to artificial dyes. I've uploaded a picture, mine look organic and natural :-)
It came out tasting like baking soda for me. Is 1 and 1/2 teaspoons of baking soda correct? I can't figure out what I did wrong!
I thought these were pretty good. I used apple sauce instead of oil, all whole wheat flour and only 3/4 cup sugar. They are a very moist and flavorful. My three year old ate 4 (without the frosting) and is now asking for another. I guess that means he approves as well. The frosting is so good that I don't actually care about the muffins. I would eat that stuff slathered on tree bark.
I am amazed at all the rave reviews for this recipe. I am not sure if I did something wrong, but the final product tasted like baking soda for me! May be if I reduced the baking soda to about 3/4 tsp this recipe may have worked. I followed the recipe to the T , it did not work for me. I will have to look for the recipe in foodnetwork.com. This was a disappointment. :( I am glad this worked for a few!
I wish I could give this recipe 10 STARS. That's how good this is. I didn't even try the frosting because according the other reviews how good the muffin was without it. I think this is FABULOUS they way it is. NO FROSTING NEEDED. I just added a dash of nutmeg and 1 tsp more cinnamon. Don't let this one get away.
I thought these were perfect. I will admit that I made a few substitutions but not because I thought the original recipe was lacking - some were intentional, others not. Intentional: I used half regular flour, half whole wheat. I also used a little prune puree and used a little less oil (not much) to add extra nutrients - they were for a friend who just had a baby. Unintentional: Uhm, I ran out of everything (her visit was sorta last minute) - ran out of carrots - it takes quite a few to make 2 cups so I shredded some apples too (unpeeled for what it is worth). I also ran out of cinnamon so only had a little left and subbed allspice instead (I was going to use nutmeg and cinnamon both anyway so it is was good from a flavor perspective). Finally, I ran out of sugar (I know, I know - why I am even bothering at this point) at about 2/3 cup so I used powdered sugar and for the remainder but didn't make a full cup because of its density difference. Overall, they were fantastic. I would probably do the whole wheat again and maybe even the apple as they were really moist and wouldn't mind if I had to do it exactly over. It made closer to 15 muffins in my tins.
These are so very delicious, mine turned out perfect but i added 1/4 cup quinoa flakes instead of flour, just for fun !
Too baking soda tasting . I would remake with less baking soda ....
I made these with my friend for my co-workers before Easter Break and they LOVED them!
Just made these exactly as recipe calls for. I even ran out of vanilla and they were sooo good. So light, fluffy and moist, definitely a keeper recipe. I was a little confused on the frosting part, it was all crumbly when I was mixing it with my hand mixer, so I stopped and used a rubber spatula to mix it together and it was fine. Thanks for the recipe. Deelish!
SO GOOD!!!!!!!! I made the recipe exactly as written and it turned out perfectly. Next time I'll try adding pecans, sunflower seeds, etc.
very delicious and moist. I make mine without the frosting and my 2 year old daughter cant get enough of them.
I make these, but pretty much have come up with my own low fat version, I use whole wheat flour, and apple sauce (1 cup) in place of the oil...I have even gotten to the point where I make the apple sauce myself to avoid the sugar in the pre-made kind, plus I like the slight chunkiness mine adds...I also add raisins. I use splenda in place of the sugar, but that's just me....everyone raves about these muffins! I sometimes add the frosting (using low fat cream cheese) and sometimes not)
Delicious! :) The only thing I changed was, instead of 1 1/2 tsp. cinnamon, I added just a 1/2 tsp. cinnamon with 1 tsp. nutmeg and a dash of ground cardamom. They turned out perfect !!
Unfortunately these muffins were disappointing. I followed the recipe to the letter and although they came out nice and fluffy they had a strange metallic taste from all of the baking soda. I will not be making these again.
These came out oily and bitter. They taste like I left the sugar out even though I did not.
This is a great recipe as is I'm sure, but I did make some modifications based on my mood/preference. 1) I used 1/2 AP and 1/2 Whole Wheat Flour 2) I used 1/2 c veg. oil and subbed the rest using ground flax seed with cinnamon (yay fiber) 3) Added raisins and walnuts to mix 4) Used a little less sugar, not sure how much just "eyed" it 5) Added a few shakes of all spice. I also made a few mini muffins so I could snack while the big ones cooled. :-D I didn't prepare the frosting since I'm pregnant and want to attempt to control myself (I knew I'd be eating as many of these as I could before my husband got to them so I figured I'd skip the extra sugar.) They taste great straight from the oven although I will experiment with freezing a few of these. *If you double this recipe, you won't regret it!* Thanks!!
These are PERFECT muffins - and the frosting is amazing! Great as a carrot cake, as well.
My super duper picky eating daughter actually loves something--these muffins! Thank you! The texture is great, the frosting is great and I didn't change a thing.
Yummy, moist, and light cupcakes! I used half of the sugar for the frosting and turned out perfect!:) All of my friends LOVED it. Thanks!
These came out really good. I followed the recipe as is, and I will make it the same exact way next time. My family loved them. I'd say they are more of a dessert than breakfast though. Nothing's wrong with that:)
I made these muffins for breakfast one morning, and they tasted so flavorful and moist! My family loves them, and now I make them often. I personally feel they are sweet enough without the frosting, so I just dust them with powdered sugar. Overall a great recipe.
These did not turn out for me. The one thing i changed was putting 2 eggs instead of one. The insides of the muffins caved in and the outside was very crunchy and tasted gross, even after putting the cream cheese icing on top. I wouldn't make these again.
I just made these muffins and they turned out nice and fluffy. I used cupcake liners and they did not stick. Hopefully my daughters will like them, I put a few chocolate chips on top to entice them. I baked them for 24 minutes.
I was looking for a moist muffin, and this is just what I needed. I made it with 3/4 cup of oil, but the next time I used 2/3 c. and it was better. I might try the applesauce substitute sometime...Delicious without any icing!
Awesome Recipe! These turn out amazing when made with the oil, or apple sauce! And they freeze wonderfully as well (a must in our house). My husband and son ask for these constantly :)
very moist but didn't have the same flavor as a carrot cake. Cream chees frosting was the hit of the evening!!
I didn't have cream cheese, so I made these without frosting, and they were yummy!
I'm in love with these muffins! My nana said they were the best muffins she's ever had. I reduced the sugar in the icing by 1/2 a cup, as I prefer a less sweet icing. Turned out fantastic! Thank you so much for sharing this wonderful recipe.
I did not care for this.
These were good. I cut the sugar down to 3/4 cup and the oil down to 1/4 cup. I added about 1/2 c applesauce plus some flax seed and used whole wheat pastry flour. I also added raisins and unsweetened flaked coconut (1/2 c of each). My 2 year old LOVES them plain. I frosted a few - those were my favorite. I will definitely make these again. (1/4 c cream cheese = 2 oz)
Terrific recipe - thank you! I made a few changes based on other reviews and my own personal tastes: I used only 1/2 cup of all-purpose flour, with the rest being whole wheat flour, I used 2 tsp cinnamon and added 1/4 tsp allspice (you gotta have allspice when it comes to carrot muffins!) and 2 tbsp of wheat germ to give them some protein power pack (I'm vegetarian, I worry about protein). I replaced the oil with applesauce, used only 3/4 cup of sugar and 2 eggs and added a splash of skim milk and a generous 1/4 cup of raisins at the end. I skipped the icing entirely and these were still yummy yummy. Sometimes when you 'healthy-ify' a muffin recipe it ends up being too dense but these turned out perfect - I wouldn't change a thing at this point. Well... I might add the icing if it's a special occasion :) Thank you for the great recipe!!
Great texture! Wow these turned out really light, nice crumb, great rise - an easy recipe that adapts well. I was looking for an easy & healthy carrot muffin recipe as I've never been able to make a batch that didn't have sunken tops. A few reviews complained about a heavy baking soda taste and although it is perceptible, they were still yummy (maybe shifting dry ingredients together would have fixed this). I liked that the recipe calls for 2 cups of carrots - many use only one grated carrot. As with others, I made substitutions: 2 eggs and 1 tbsp flaxseed with 2 tbsp almond milk to replace third; 1 c whole wheat flour instead of white. 1/3 c oats and 2 tbsp of almond meal (roughly), 3/4 cup sugar and 1/2 of oil, plus added ground ginger, nutmeg & cardamon. Baked for 22 min. Delish with or without icing, bookmarked!
iT'S GOOD BUT i FEEL THAT THEY COME OUT A BIT OILY! MAYBE i DID SOMETHING WRONG
Yummy! Made them with whole wheat flour and had them without the icing to save calories! Definitely a keeper.
Theses were good but a little too oily. I think next time I will do half oil and apple sauce and I will do half white and brown sugar. I also put half carrots/apples
Delicious, moist, and easy! For a healthier version, substituted sifted wheat flour for half of the all-purpose flour and applesauce instead of oil. Yum! Will add raisins and walnuts next time. Delicious with or w/o icing. Everyone loved them :)
These came out GREAT. Easy to make and taste great! The firt batch i made with applesauce instead of oil (since i didnt have enough oil) and they were delish! They also taste great without the icing. I made them with the icing the 2nd time around and it wasnt as "cream cheesy" as i was expecting, next time i might up the cream cheese measurement!!
Yuck! I have made other vegetable muffins/quick breads before, and they have all tasted better than this recipe. I followed the recipe to a "T" and I would not be able to eat the muffin "as is" without putting the frosting on it. The frosting is this recipe's only saving grace. They were very oily and tasted oily as well. Sorry for the glum review, but I guess my taste buds are different than others.
This was a fantastic carrot muffin recipe. Believe it or not: I've been looking for a tasty, moist carrot muffin recipe for the LONGEST time. Every recipe I found, the muffins were dry and tasteless. But this tastes very similar to the muffins I buy from coffee shops. But I did make a few alterations. I used 2 eggs instead of 3, I used 1/2 cup of oil instead of 3/4, and I only used 1 tsp of baking soda instead of 1 1/2. My husband also loved this recipe, and I'm definitely going to make these muffins again.
Since I had a lot of carrots left over from Easter, I needed a quick recipe. This worked very well but instead of muffins I used it as a cake. It turned out lovely and moist. The cinnamon was a great complement for the carrot and seemed more spice cake than carrot which was perfect for me. The frosting is more of an icing which is fine with me. Maybe it needs more cream cheese. Next time I will try to make them as muffins and see what happens.
I followed the directions exactly and they ended up super oily and the taste was overwhelmed by the taste of vegetable oil. Maybe I'll try again later using applesauce instead of so much oil, like other people suggested.
the family loved them, they are not to heavy , we will make them again
If you've ever wondered what the taste of baked rotten eggs tastes like, this is the recipe you've been dying to try. And once you have, you're taste buds will have died, forever. Keep a bottle of whiskey nearby to try and wash away the gross after taste. When that fails, at least you'll be drunk and won't care.
this recipe was nasty the muffins fell apart or can i call them muffins they crumbled in my hand i should of listend to the other reviews
I made this using whole wheat pastry flour, half white sugar and half yellow, half apple sauce in place of half the oil, a bit of extra cinnamon and a bit of extra grated carrot. They turned out moist and yummy and my kids love them. I got twenty four full-sized muffins and 24 mini muffins from a double batch. Oh and I didn't bother with the icing...not necessary!
These carrot muffins were absolutely delicious! I am a huge fan of carrot cake and carrot muffins so I decided to make them for breakfast one day. They were so quick and easy to make! During the process of making them I discovered that I only had one egg out of the necessary three and I also only had like 15 baby carrot sticks. The limited number of carrots still worked out great with the same wonderful texture and taste as any carrot cake product. Also in replace of the other two eggs I decided to use yogurt and also for the oil I did 2 parts applesauce one part oil. I don't know if it is simply the recipe or my additives, but the muffins were sooo deliciously moist and incredible! Really yummy!!!! 100% recommended.
this was my first time making muffins, so I didn´t have much expectations, but these were outstanding muffins, tasty, soft, and humid!!! the came out perfect. I put some colored stars on it and ask kids to help me, the little ones realy loved it, they would never say it had vegetables on it. PERFECT CHOICE FOR BEGINNERS!!!
Excellent recipe. Used 1/2 c. applesauce and 1/2 c. vegetable oil. Made into mini muffins and piped a dollop of frosting on top. Perfect bite sized morsel. A great way to get a "vegetable" into my kid! :-)
YUMMY but crumbly. Baked mini muffins for 15 minutes and they came out great.
I have recently started baking so when I saw this easy recipe with ingredients I already had, I thought I would give it a go. And it turned out really well, so light and fluffy! My husband doesn't like frosting so I just gave it to him as is and he loves it. I am definately going to be making these every week. Also, it made 18 muffins and not 12 - which was a bonus :)
Mine just came out of the oven. I used unsweetened applesauce as the oil substitute. The only other change was using 1 cup white flour and the 1/3 cup ww and a sprinkling of nutmeg. They looked great coming out of the oven. They rose well and were completely done in 25 min. Though they are moist, and not dense, there still seems like there's a little lacking without the frosting. But once the cream cheese frosting is on, they taste great. I made one batch of 12 regular muffins and then another batch of 12 mini muffins and the batter gave me 8 additional regular size muffins. One batch of frosting covered 12 reg and 12 mini. The 8 remaining I will freeze. Thanks.
The icing was to sweet other them that it was good!
These are yummy!! I made a few substitutions. For the vegetable oil (which I don't cook with anymore), I used 1/4 c. applesauce and 1/2 c. melted coconut oil. They were good enough on their own to eat, but needed a little something else. I didn't have cream cheese, so I whipped up a little glaze using confectioners sugar and orange juice. My 5- and 7-year-olds love them, and so do I. Thank you for this recipe!!
Very moist and flavorful, caved in a little in the center. I added a pinch of cloves and nutmeg and used coconut oil. I think I am going to add some unsweetened coconut flakes next time as well.
I followed your recipe to the letter and the muffins turned out a deflated, and a weird colour... they tasted awful, I didnt bother wasting the frosting by putting it on the muffins because no one in my family was going to eat them anyway. Sorry..
I made them as the recipe explained, but in retrospect would definitely use less oil than 3/4 cup. I also added 1/2 cup walnuts. They are very good!
Holy cow, these are good!! When I made the batter it seemed like there was too much carrot, and not enough flour, but was I wrong. These turned out light, fluffy, and really tastey. I did change a few things. I put in half the sugar, and cut down on the oil. They turned out excellent.
yummy,yummy. these were great muffins. very moist. just as good , even without frosting. added a touch more cinnamon.other than that i wouldnt change a thing.
This recipe was real good... I didn't have enough carrots on hand so I decided to use what I had which was probably a cup and then I did a pineapple upside down with this as the base... So I placed a cherry in the middle then some pieces of diced pineapples around it then I added the extra pine to the batter as well as a little of the pine juice...
I wanted to rate this recipe higher but unfortunately it has major flaws. I have made it twice, hoping that I had made a mistake the first time but got the same results the 2nd time as well. First of all: too oily (I even used only 3/4c oil). Second problem: bland (I even used extra cinnamon plus 1/2 tsp nutmeg). Third problem: way too much baking soda/powder that left a strong metallic flavor on my mouth. I made these with the intention of not frosting them as I wanted to make them more like muffins than cupcakes. I think some of the flaws of the recipe are masked when you eat the muffins with the frosting but when you eat the muffin on its own, it just doesn't taste right. In fact, it is disappointing.
These muffins were delicious even after a few health-tweaks! I replaced 1/2 the oil with applesauce, used 1/2 wholewheat flour and 1/2 all-purpose flour, and used brown instead of white sugar (3/4 cup). Also, I made them irresistible (say my friends) by adding a little extra spice: 1/4 tsp ginger powder and 1/4 tsp nutmeg. YUM!
I made these for my son's birthday. I used less oil as suggested in several reviews. I had to laugh at the description of less than pretty. These were a sloppy mess. I tried using the extra in small loaf pans. These caved in in the center just like the muffins. My neighborhood birds had a feast.
This was great! Added some extra cinnimon and substituted 1/2 the flour with baby rice cereal for added nutrician. My 4 yr old son devoured them! Didn't even need to ice them!
Although the muffins seemed to have a little too much oil, this recipe's a keeper. I made a few with mini chocolate chips. I also added a bit more cinnamon. Next time, I'll add raisins... maybe some pineapple. These kick butt!! Frosting is good too!
I just made these! What a mess! I'm not sure what happened - I have a huge mess in my oven. I also had just a sloppy, gooey,caved in mess. What did I do wrong? I followed the recipe exactly. I am at high altitude, 8500ft.
I guess I must have done something incorrectly because my carrot muffins turned out awful. I must admit I was suspicious when I saw the oil amount vs the flour amount. Maybe mine did not turn out good due to that I grated my carrots fine and got too much. I also got way more batter than for 12 muffins and I filled them all the way up. Maybe I will try it again but I am doubtful I will. :( I had looked forward to carrot muffins.
Big hit with everyone!
We love these muffins! I skip the frosting - they are good as is.
Made as is and they were delicious! Seriously like melt in your mouth moist and fluffy.
So moist and tasty!!! I followed the recipe as is (only subbing whole wheat flour for white AP), and baked for 25 mins, and they came out perfect :) Not too sweet with just enough spice, and it didn't need the frosting. Next time, I'll add nuts :)
Yum
I did the recipe the icing was good but a little too sweet and the muffins were somewhat dry even when I used double the applesauce
I didn't have the cream cheese, so I left off the frosting, and I added in some nutmeg. They're very tasty! Definitely will make again!
These are really good, kid-friendly muffins. I made them without frosting. I replaced 1/2c. oil with apple sauce (and reduced sugar by about 1/5c.) and replaced 1/3c. regular flour with whole wheat flour. I'll be making them again!
Really good recipe! I did notice that it called for a lot of oil - I changed it to only 2 tbs and it worked out wonderfully! Highly recommend for anyone who wants a quick and easy recipe.
This was a great recipe. I took some advice and added 1/4 tsp nutmeg, 1/2 whole wheat flour, and added 1/4 cup raisins. Very good!
I followed this recipe exactly as written, and it turned out great! The only possible difference I could see was that I put my carrots in the Cuisinart, so they were rather finely chopped, and not "grated." This recipe as written did NOT make 12 cupcakes, however, unless perhaps they were supposed to be jumbo-sized?! I could have gotten at least 24 cupcakes, but didn't have enough frosting (I used my own vanilla frosting recipe)...so I made 12 cupcakes, and put the remainder of the batter into a loaf pan. It baked longer (about 30-35 min), but was delicious! I will definitely use this recipe again. Thank you!
A big hit at work! Everyone asked where I got the recipe, so I printed out several for them.
These are really yummy muffins! I made a few changes, I only used 1/2 cup oil, I used brown sugar instead of granulated, I added 1/4 cup plumped raisins and I made a spread with 8 ounces cream cheese, a tsp vanilla, 2 TBSP milk and 2 cups powdered sugar because I wanted a less sugary cream cheese topping. These taste just scrumptious.
Not the prettiest muffin (and I followed the recipe exactly), so I would think twice before making these for a gathering, but they tasted great! Of course, the frosting might dress them up a bit. I didn't make it because I was just looking for a way to get more veggies into my kid's diet.
