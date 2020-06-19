Fluffy Carrot Muffins with Cream Cheese Frosting

I thought these were perfect. I will admit that I made a few substitutions but not because I thought the original recipe was lacking - some were intentional, others not. Intentional: I used half regular flour, half whole wheat. I also used a little prune puree and used a little less oil (not much) to add extra nutrients - they were for a friend who just had a baby. Unintentional: Uhm, I ran out of everything (her visit was sorta last minute) - ran out of carrots - it takes quite a few to make 2 cups so I shredded some apples too (unpeeled for what it is worth). I also ran out of cinnamon so only had a little left and subbed allspice instead (I was going to use nutmeg and cinnamon both anyway so it is was good from a flavor perspective). Finally, I ran out of sugar (I know, I know - why I am even bothering at this point) at about 2/3 cup so I used powdered sugar and for the remainder but didn't make a full cup because of its density difference. Overall, they were fantastic. I would probably do the whole wheat again and maybe even the apple as they were really moist and wouldn't mind if I had to do it exactly over. It made closer to 15 muffins in my tins.