Creamy Italian Dressing I
A wonderful, thick dressing - my favorite.
My husband always orders Creamy Italian dressing in restaurants, but I could never find a good version at the grocery store. I had all the ingredients on hand and literally whipped this up in five minutes; he tried it and said, "That's the one! Don't change a thing!" Thanks, Cathy!!!Read More
I actually made this last night, but when I tasted it, it wasn't very good, so I thought that maybe the flavors needed to meld a little more. Well, I wasn't very fond of it today either. I used a red onion and that may have altered the flavor some (it did turn a shade of pink). I didn't use all of the sugar either so maybe that was it as well. I'll try again and maybe that will change my mind. ;)Read More
This dressing was really great - the key is to let it sit overnight before serving because once the flavors meld it is wonderful. I did change the recipe a bit - I used bottled minced garlic rather than garlic powder and did not use onion in the dressing at all (because since I was using lots of onions in the salad it just wasnt necessary to have it in the dressing - and I thought that the garlic substitution made up for it). The only thing I didnt like about this dressing was that I used dried Italian seasoning - maybe mine isnt a good brand or something but I though it made the dressing taste very fake-herby or something (although once you mix it with the salad you cant tell that). Next time I will definitely use fresh herbs - basil, oregano, tarragon, parsley and rosemary - that makes it a little more expensive to make but it is so worth it to pack all of those fresh herby flavors into the dressing. Recommendations for a great Italian salad to go with this dressing: Iceberg and Romaine lettuce, plum tomatoes, provolone cheese, broccoli, red onion, garbanzo beans, pepperoncini, roasted red peppers and homemade croutons (these are KEY - get really well seasoned fresh croutons from the farmers market). I made an enormous amount of salad and my guests devoured all of it!
I used half olive oil mayonnaise, half fat free sour cream, I used six green onions sliced thin and I doubled the spices. Awesome dip for raw vegetables. You should have heard me. I was just "mmmmm'ing" away. I did thin it down a bit with fat free milk. NOTE: I did NOT add the sugar, but that's a personal choice not reflective of the recipe.
After reading the reviews I decided to do everything exactly as the recipe called for.. but add the sugar a bit at a time to make sure it wasnt too much. In the end I only used about 3/4 of the sugar but the dressing is incredible. This is def the new house dressing in THIS house! Thanks so much for such a simple yet amazing recipe.. I cant wait to have company over so I can show it off!
I somehow thought this would be quite thick, but it's quite liquid and pourable after going through the blender. I really love it over pasta type salads, but also works well on greens. A real keeper (meaning I keep it in my refrigerator all the time)!
This is a delicious salad dressing; I'll definitely make it again. It reminds me of the house dressing served at one of my favorite Italian restaurants. The spices and the mayo blend together perfectly. Thanks for sharing it, Cathy!
Very nice dressing.. However, I did replace the Italian seasoning with fresh Basil and fresh Rosemary. Thanks!
Overall, very tasty. I used Hellman's light mayo and a little under 1/2 cup of a vidalia onion. I also added some minced garlic and a bit of basil. This was great over a garden salad with garlic croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese.
Wonderful dressing! In addition to the garlic powder, I added 3 cloves of minced garlic and doubled the italian seasoning...it came out perfectly seasoned (but we like highly seasoned food) and got RAVE REVIEWS from my boyfriend. Be sure to not use more than half an onion, though...i decided to use about 3/4 so as not to have a 1/4 onion left over and it was quite pungent. Great recipe!!!
I love this dressing. Over the past few months I have developed what we like best: 3/4 mayo and 1/4 cup olive oil, 2-3 TBS white or red onion, a bit less sugar, a bit more red wine vinegar and the addition of a pinch of poultry seasoning. I always use fresh garlic in my home but for this recipe the powdered is better - it becomes just too too much with fresh garlic.
This is so good! I halved the recipe, used a sweet white onion, and omitted the sugar. I used it for a pasta salad with rotini, fresh mozzerella, tomatoes, banaana peppers, and peppeoroni. Amazing!
A superb homemade salad dressing! I can imagine that this dressing would make for excellent veggie dipping too. The dressing tastes rich and full, though quite thin, which suits me fine. Clearly, those reviewers that recommended leaving the dressing in the refrigerator overnight, allowing the ingredients to meld together - were right on target. The dressing tasted very good within an hour of when I made it, but as good as it was last night, when I tasted it a few minutes ago after resting in the refrigerator overnight, the taste was astoundingly good! Make this recipe - you just won't believe how good it is.
Terrible! It was like biting into a plain onion. I don't know if other people used a different kind of onion or not, or if they reduced the amount called for, but using half of a regular onion made it entirely too strong. I definitely won't be making this again.
This dressing is wonderful. My five year old daughter even likes it and she hates everything! I use fat free mayo and leave out the sugar.
Perfect ceamy Italian dressing
Oooh, this is delicious! You MUST make it the day before: it is good the first day, and fantastic the second day! Just threw everything in the blender. It's so easy! I can't believe I was paying for premade dressing when this is so easy and so much yummier! I used light mayo, and it turned out great!
Very easy and tasty too! Ingredients are on hand in a normal kitchen.
This is pretty good! I used a red onion (which according to the submitter is a no-no), becuse that was what I had on hand. I only used about 2 Tbsp of it though, and found that it was the perfect amount of this type of onion. I can see where using 1/2 of a small "onion", as the recipe calls for, may be too much. I will be using this as a dressing for toasted Italian subs, so I am sure it will be perfect.
Not impressed...tasted mostly like mayonnaise. Won't be making it again.
Very, very good! This dressing was a hit with the "ranch-only" eaters in the house. My only complaint was the lingering onion taste, long after dinner was over. I think when I make this again (and I will), I will use a bit less onion. Otherwise, very good, thanks Cathy.
I love this dressing. Made mine in the processor - very easy and delicious. The onion flavour was perfect. Will definately make this all the time.
After my grocery store stopped carrying my favorite salad dressing, I opted to try this recipe & I'm so pleased that I did. I've made this recipe on a few occasions & enjoyed it every time. I followed the directions, as I usually have the ingredients readily available in my kitchen. I concur with the other users here... careful with the onion. This recipe couldn't be any easier!
An excellent creamy italian!! Be sure to cover and let this "season" in the fridge for a couple of hours. When the flavors meld...it's wonderful!! It's going to be a regular at my house. Thanks Cathy!!
Really good and easy to make. Keeps very well in fridge. Lightened up a bit with Low Fat Mayo and it still was great. No reason to buy dressing bottled again. Great for company.
PERFECT! We're not italian dressing fans, but was going all out with an Italian dinner and thought "How can so many reviewers be wrong?" So I took about a minute to whip this up, (seriously thats all the longer it took in the processor) too easy-too good! A new house favorite. Busy moms-try this! Thank you from the bottom of our happy stomachs.
I have been making this dressing for probably 30 years now. I got it from the label on the mayo jar. It is absolutely the BEST! I do mine in the blender, and I use a little less than 1/2 cup chopped onion. Always a white onion, never a red one. As Cathy stated, if you will follow the recipe, and use the ingredients listed, you will get a great dressing. If you choose to use (for instance) garlic salt instead of garlic powder, and then omit the salt, the dressing just will not turn out like it should. I have a tendency to "guess" at some of my measurements when cooking certain dishes, however, there are some recipes that need to be adhered to exactly in order for it to turn out. This is one of those recipes. I make a simple salad using mixed greens, grape tomatoes, and black olives. I pour the desired amount of dressing over the salad and mix to coat. Then I sprinkle it with a little dried dill weed. It is a perfect match with any Italian dish.
I really liked this dressing so did everyone else who tried it. I added a little extra vinegar and now use it exclusively. I like it much better then store bought dressing.
I found this to be just a little too mayo-tasting so I added some extra vinegar. Also next time I would decrease the sugar to a 1/2 tbs. - it was just a little too sweet. However this is a really good recipe, though.
I absolutely LOVE this recipe. I live in Spain and I needed something to whip up really quick on a Sunday afternoon for my company's picnic. No stores open at all so, I looked up pasta recipes. I found this one and let me tell you--it was gone in the blink of an eye! Each time we have a potluck, everyone asks me if I'm going to bring pasta salad with the special dressing! It's a hit! Congratulations!
I was looking for a new salad dressing that had a lot of taste and was creamy. This one filled the bill and it was excellent. I followed the recipe right to the letter and both my husband and I loved it. This is a keeper!
i am constantly making this at home, my family loves putting it on everything. i use fresh garlic though bc i hate using the powder, its definetly not a good substitute, and i use white wine vinegar because thats what we have at home.
I will never buy bottled dressing again! This was my first try at dressing - and what a difference. I tastes even better after a day in the fridge. My husband was dipping his bread in it and eating - and he is picky!
i liked this because normally its the kind i buy bottled. good. easy. works for me!
I tried this recipe for a small dinner party. Everybody loved this dressing. Have already given the recipe to several people and will continue to use the dressing for all types of salads.
I would not even call this creamy italian. You might as well just slap some mayonaise on your salad. Too thick and mayonnaise dominates taste.
This was very good. I used what I had on hand which was 2 cloves of garlic, crema mexicana, mayo, a little sour cream, 1/2 small yellow onion, dried basil, 2 tblsps white wine vinegar, 3/4 tblsps sugar (I would cut this down next time--maybe 1/2 tblsp), sea salt and fresh cracked pepper. Really loved it! And easily adaptable to ingredients you have in the frig or pantry.
Hubby asked me to try to find a Creamy Italian Dressing like the one Pizza Hut served years ago. I put a request on the RE and "K-Dub" suggested this recipe. It was perfect! Hubs said this dressing isn't exactly the same...but it's better. He declared it one of the best salads he's ever had. I followed the recipe with the exception of using White Wine Vinegar in place of the red (what I had on hand). All of the ingredients just go together perfectly. Thank you K-Dub for your help and thanks Cathy, for sharing!
I wasn't impressed with this the day I made it, but it transformed overnight. I did find the flavors a bit too strong for my toddler so I used an extra glob of mayo. I used the mellower version to make cole slaw. It was the first time my little guy would eat cabbage ever! Unfortunately, I didn't know how well it would go over and only make about 2 cups of slaw. Poor tot was licking his plate, fingers and spoon.
I LOVED this dressing. It was almost like a combo of Italian and Ranch. If you like ranch and Italian dressing, you'll love this.
I agree wholeheartedly with the comments by the recipe's owner/poster Cathy - it's not fair to give a recipe a poor rating if you didn't follow the exact ingredients/directions... However, I just HAD to change a few things - primarily in an effort to cut back on the fat in this recipe. I used 1/2 c. mayonnaise and 1/2 c. fat free plain yogurt. I also used a full teaspoon of homemade Italian Seasonings (equal parts basil, oregano, thyme, and half parts marjoram, sage and a touch of rosemary). Since we don't use red wine vinegar I substituted for natural, unfiltered apple cider vinegar instead... blended everything together and it was divine. The onions I had on hand were a bit strong, but the the flavor overall was still great. A sweeter onion such as a Vidalia, Walla Walla or Texas Sweet would have been better suited for this recipe. I also used fresh garlic instead of powder for a slighter more crisp garlic undertone (garlic powder has a bit of an aftertaste to me that I'm not particularly fond of). Overall this was still amazingly tasty and much less fat! Give it a try!
I needed a quick dressing to go with a salad to take to work tomorrow. Read this recipe and made it in less than 5 minutes. I used some red onion instead and it's not too strong. This is very yummy, a perfect 'new' recipe for my collection!
This was great! It is a nice change from the usual ranch!
I get nothing but raves over this simple recipe. It has become one of our families favorites.
Wonderful, if a little intense. I cut the onion to 1/3. I used it as a salad dressing on day 1, added a big tablespoon of mayo on day two, and tossed it with cucumbers, and used it on day 3 for a veggie dip. Day 4 - there was no more.
A+++++ Made this yesterday afternoon to serve on the side with spaghetti sauce and ranch dressing for Hoagie Bake. This dressing is GREAT, couldn't find bottled brand, had all the ingredients, and used my Betty Crocker hand blender. I did add a couple tablespoons of milk to thin it a little more and cut back sugar to 2 tsp per a previous reviewer. Perfect! Thanks for sharing Cathy, it'll be a regular at our house.
I picked this recipe for my daughter since creamy Italian is her fave. I added a little onion powder, parm cheese and red pepper. My husband said it was the best dressing he'd ever tasted. My daughter took one bite and said we'd never need to buy dressing again. This is a keeper.
Too bitter.
Brilliant dressing! So easy to make, with tossing it all in the blender. Did use sjalots instead of white onion, bacause that was all I had. Used it on a cold pasta salad, everyone loved it.
Scrumptious! I've served this at several dinner parties now and this always gets rave reviews. The consistency is perfect when I use regular mayo, but when using reduced fat I have to thin it out a bit. Make sure the onion you use is small, or consider using only a quarter and taste it before adding any more. Whips up so easily with my stick blender... fabulous recipe!
Although this is a good recipe, I don't consider it anything like the commercial creamy Italian dressings. It was very sweet upon first taste, and I think I could have used a much sweeter onion, as it has a very "oniony" aftertaste. Altogether not a bad recipe, just not what I was after.
I thought this recipe was excellent, but it really didn't go over good with the people I served it to. I made it for a neighborhood cookout, then found out one guy is allergic to mayo, and another lady doesn't like garlic. Whatever.... Other people ate it, but I didn't get any compliments on it.
Yum! I thought this was a great salad dressing -- much better than any bottled creamy italian! I added just a little squeeze of fresh lemon juice. Also used low-fay mayo (you cannot taste a difference). Will definitely be making this again!
I tried this recipe several months ago. My husband and I absolutely love it! I have had many requests for the recipe. It turned out great using only the garlic salt. I don't think the additional salt is needed. Be careful that you only use a mild onion. Using a strong onion can overpower the other ingredients. Enjoy!
Love it! Easy & good.
Excellent! At first I though it tasted too much like mayo and almost added more vinegar, but I'm glad I didn't because after it sat for an hour in the fridge it was perfect. I am sure I will make this one regularly.
This salad dressing recipe is great. We had tried on our own several times to make a tangy flavorful dressing like this one, but we couldn't get it just right. This dressing is fabulous. It even works, if you substitute the mayonnaise with miracle whip, or even low fat/fat free dressings. I even used it for a different touch to cole slaw. I barely got any because everyone sucked it down. You can't go wrong with a dressing like this. You don't even need salad to eat it, you can just dip your favorite veggies in it, and instant snack time heaven!!!! Good Job Cathy, Good Job!!!!!
Wanted to make dressing for my Italian dinner this Sun. so decided to try this. I like it but i think i will add a little less onion as not everyone will like as much. I used the Italian Butter spice mix found on this site.. I hate store bought creamy dressing so i thank you
Fantastic!
I've made many, many homemade salad dressings over the years trying to avoid all of the chemicals/additives in the commercial products. I have to say that this is hands down our favorite and will be a regular resident in our refrigerator. I used a Vidalia onion, keeping in mind that they are quite a bit larger than your typical "small" onion. I'd say I used 1/4 cup onion which was perfect. It is rare for me to write a review but I rely on them heavily, so I felt it only fair to recommend this recipe so that others can enjoy.
I THOUGHT THIS WAS JUST OKAY BUT I THINK IT MIGHT HAVE BEEN MY FAULT. I USED MIRACLE WHIP(WHICH HAS A SWEET TASTE) INSTEAD OF MAYO AND I WENT AHEAD AND ADDED THE SUGAR(MISTAKE). SO IT CAME OUT VERY SWEET. NEXT TIME I WILL MAKE AS WRITTEN AND PROBABLY CHANGE MY REVIEW.
I replaced the garlic powder with two cloves of garlic. This is an amazingly delicious recipe. My three kids (ages 7,4 and 2) gobble it up!).
Didn't care for this one so much. I did substitute the red wine vinegar with balsamic vinegar...maybe that's why. Still, I won't be making it again. It just isn't tasty. Not horrible, but not good.
Yummy, Yummy, Yummy! Jamie Lawson
This is a great recipe! really easy to make and very delicious!
I made it as is... tasted it... and it needed some more Italian seasoning and garlic powder. I maybe doubled or close to doubled both. I'd recently purchased (from a quality vendor) my herbs and garlic so I'm pretty sure it was just not quite there for me. I like my dressings to be pretty flavorful. I used this on a pasta salad with tomatoes, sliced onions, cucumbers, olives sliced in long quarters and it was fantastic. I had some dressing left over and I really look forward to using it as a salad. As the recipe stands it is not quite up to 5 stars since I had to add more seasoning. However if I try it in a couple days and it's too strong I'll come back and update my rating. I *did* consider that the herbs may marry and get stronger over time.
My husband and I loved this dressing and so did my older son. It was only my two youngest that were not crazy about it. I would make it again and serve it to guests. Thanks,Cookiewhiz
Yummy! This was easy to make and tasted delicious.
Just great. It has a hot spicy flavor that we love.
Cathy, thanks for submitting! This was a winner in my book. I didn't change a thing. The flavor and texture of this dressing is so good! People trying this dressing should definitely adhere to your follow up review recommending the use of a mild onion.
LOVED this dip with a minor adjustment. After reading submitter's update on this recipe, I used on 1/4 cup minced yellow onion. After tasting, it still had a stronger onion flavor than my family would like. I added an additional 1/4 cup of mayo and a teaspoon of sugar. We like the recipe better than the C.I.Dressing II. My family really enjoyed this and they are big ranch dressing fans, so this dressing really made an impression!
Are you kidding me!? How can something this delicious be so easy to make. Made is just as the recipe called for and it is absolutely the best creamy italian dressing I have ever tasted. This will always be a staple in our home. Thank you!
EXCELLENT. Omitted onion so it would not be offensive at work, and it was still great!
This recipe is becoming a staple in my house. I cut the calories a bit by adding a couple of heaping Tbsp of sour cream or plain yogurt as part of the 1 cup mayo (you still get the great mayo flavor). Also because I like the little onion chunks, I grate my mild, small onion on the box grater and add juice and all to the dressing. It keeps a week or more in the refrigerator, getting more tasty each day.
so easy to make! I put all the ingedients in my stand mixer and let it do the work. This recipe was perfect the way it is and truly a keeper. I look forward to using it on pasta salad this summer!
Very easy to make....whipped up for dinner party last night and my husband really enjoyed it. Quite different from reg italian dressing. Omitted onion and substituted an italian soup seasoning packet and still turned out fine.
Easy and awesome. Thank you for sharing.
Love it! I used a green onion (it's the only kind I like raw) which made the dressing a lovely pale green color :)
This was very good. Not sure what others were talking about when they say it's thick because mine turned out like liquid. Easy to pour over my salad. Maybe because I mixed it all in the blender. It does taste a bit oniony but I like that. I do think next time I would like to try it with green onions instead.
Excellent recipe. I also added a dollop of sour cream to give it a nice tangy flavor. Yum, yum!
Thank you, THANK YOU!!! You can no longer buy any Creamy Italian dressing anywhere!!! Even Newman's Own discontinued this particular dressing! This gives me a new lease on life!!! LOL!!!
I initially followed the recipe exactly, but it was very thick and mayonnaisey, so I thinned it out quite a bit with about 1/4 cup nonfat milk and tripled the amount of vinegar. I also added more seasoning. I think next time I'll just add about 1/2 the mayo and leave all other quantities as is. With the adjustment, it turned out excellent. We've used it for dressing in wraps and on salads.
Though I don't love reviews that tweak the recipe 10 different ways then pronounce how great it is, I DID add some roasted red pepper for color--and it turned out great. Just mixed it up and served it right away, so I'm sure it'll be even better tomorrow.
This turned out excellent! It is great with salad and also as a dip. I didn't change a thing because it doesn't need it. Will definately make this all the time.
excellent for all types of salads!
Really liked this dressing! I had to sub white wine vinegar for red because that's what I had and I used a little more fresh ground pepper because that's what we like. Next time I will omit the sugar or scale it back. Used on a pasta salad and it was delish!
I used fresh herbs instead of dried. Pretty good!
Top shelf!
This dressing is awesome! Just the right blend of spices, and the red wine vinegar breaks down the mayonnaise into a creamy dressing. I whipped it up to use it with the Fisherman's Quick Fish recipe for dinner. Thank you for an easy and delicious meal!
This was GREAT!!! My family loved it. What a way to save money too.
Love, love, love this! Thanks for the delicious recipe. The only thing I will change next time is to reduce the sugar to 1/2 tablespoon. It was a little on the sweet side for me, but most everything is anyway. My husband thought it was perfect! This will be in my fridge always now! I'll never buy Italian dressing again! Thanks so much!
All I can tell you is my husband said this was the best creamy Italian he has ever tasted. I did use my own Italian spice blend.
I've made this dressing twice now and it is my favorite. The only change I made was leaving out the onions.
This was very good. I used 1 t. onion powder instead of a fresh onion so I didn't have to bother with a food processor.
This dressing is my new favorite. I used white vinegar instead of red wine vinegar and it was perfect. It also is a good dip for raw vegetables.
excellent... a little too much pepper for me, but next time I will cut it down a little.
Excellent base! I used canola mayo for regular, herbs de Provence for Italian seasoning, and shallots for onions and it was superb.
I made this dressing on the weekend to take to a dinner party to put on the pasta salad I made. I was very easy to make and it went down a treat. I'm not sure how the consistency should be in terms of thick to runny, although I think it came out okay. With the different varieties of mayo it can be hard, although I was very happy with the result and will make again to add to lots of salads and also hamburgers! Thank you for sharing.
It's delicious with summer tomatoes- and I made it with low-fat mayo, so it is also very low in calories and fat.
