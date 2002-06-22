Creamy Italian Dressing I

407 Ratings
  • 5 304
  • 4 76
  • 3 16
  • 2 7
  • 1 4

A wonderful, thick dressing - my favorite.

By Cathy

Gallery
13 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 1/2 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a blender or food processor, combine mayonnaise, onion, vinegar, and sugar. Season with Italian seasoning, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Blend until smooth.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
139 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 2.4g; fat 14.6g; cholesterol 7mg; sodium 153mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022