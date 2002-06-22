Creamy Italian Dressing I

This dressing was really great - the key is to let it sit overnight before serving because once the flavors meld it is wonderful. I did change the recipe a bit - I used bottled minced garlic rather than garlic powder and did not use onion in the dressing at all (because since I was using lots of onions in the salad it just wasnt necessary to have it in the dressing - and I thought that the garlic substitution made up for it). The only thing I didnt like about this dressing was that I used dried Italian seasoning - maybe mine isnt a good brand or something but I though it made the dressing taste very fake-herby or something (although once you mix it with the salad you cant tell that). Next time I will definitely use fresh herbs - basil, oregano, tarragon, parsley and rosemary - that makes it a little more expensive to make but it is so worth it to pack all of those fresh herby flavors into the dressing. Recommendations for a great Italian salad to go with this dressing: Iceberg and Romaine lettuce, plum tomatoes, provolone cheese, broccoli, red onion, garbanzo beans, pepperoncini, roasted red peppers and homemade croutons (these are KEY - get really well seasoned fresh croutons from the farmers market). I made an enormous amount of salad and my guests devoured all of it!