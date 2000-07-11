Corn Salad I
A delicious cold salad for hot summer days, and so simple to make.
This was a very easy and good recipe. My family loved it and so did I! Would be very good for family gatheringsRead More
very simple and very good. Is is a five star??? I have a hard time with giving it that high just simply because I look at those recipes as something special..which this was really not. I will probably make it again but I really do not think it was a recipe anyone is going to beg for. Nice side dish and that was it. Simple..which was nice. 3 stars seems about right for that!Read More
This was easy and quite good. I added a tablespoon of chopped chives just because I have so much and that added a little more color and zip. Next time I am going to try some fresh tarragon.
A bit bland.
Adults in the house liked, kids gave it a so-so rating. Used white onions because that's what I had on hand and added in some green peppers. Will be making this again in the future.
