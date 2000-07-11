Corn Salad I

A delicious cold salad for hot summer days, and so simple to make.

By Bev Barnes

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • In a bowl, mix the corn, green onions and eggs. Add enough salad dressing to create a smooth creamy consistency. Sprinkle with paprika for color.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
109 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 10.8g; fat 5.8g; cholesterol 109.3mg; sodium 266.3mg. Full Nutrition
