Congealed Chicken Salad

A wonderful salad for holiday parties. Serve with plenty of crackers.

By Fay

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
55 mins
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • In a large pot, boil chicken until done, drain and cool. Remove skin and bones and chop meat into small pieces. In a bowl, combine chicken, pickles and mayonnaise.

  • In a saucepan, heat soup and gelatin until gelatin dissolves. Remove from heat and add cream cheese. Stir until smooth.

  • Add chicken, pickles and mayonnaise to cream cheese mixture and mix until smooth. Pour into a greased mold and chill until firm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
418 calories; protein 24g; carbohydrates 5.1g; fat 33.3g; cholesterol 93.9mg; sodium 421.9mg. Full Nutrition
