Congealed Chicken Salad
A wonderful salad for holiday parties. Serve with plenty of crackers.
This is a wonderful recipe. If you haven't tried it you should. The gelatin steers people away from making it, but you must try it. Even the kids loved it. I haven't found anyone yet that doesnt like it. Very easy to make.Read More
Good salad. Although I added one teaspoon creamy horseradish then served as a spread on party rye. Yummy!
This is great!!!!!
I was personally shocked by how good this was! I've never tried anything like it and wouldn't have this time if I didn't need a salad for my cooking club meeting tomorrow morning. If it's half as good firm as it is straight out of the bowl, it's sure to be a hit. My husband, who hates chicken salad, is licking the bowl as I type! I followed the recipe with a couple changes: I used low fat cream cheese and 98% fat free cream of mushroom soup. I also used pickle relish instead of chopped sweet pickle.
I used cream of chicken soup and fat free cream cheese. Made half a recipe and put it in a Christmas tree mold. Served with crackers and party rye and pumpernickel breads. Everyone said it was delicious. I thought so too, but the best part of this recipe is that you can make it up to 2 days ahead of time. That means alot when you're making food for 60-70 people! This will become a staple!!
I made this for a Father's Day picnic and it was a big hit with adults and kids! (Even the family friend who hates mushrooms liked it! His wife took a copy of the recipe and plans to try it with cream of celery instead of the cream of mushroom soup.) ++ For the record, I used leftover chicken we had cooked in our backyard smoker. People commented that the smoky flavor made it extra appealing. I used a tub of whipped cream cheese (easier to stir in than the block type) and also added some fresh oyster mushrooms that I sautéd in butter. I used sweet relish instead of chopped pickles to save time. Next time I will try using just one packet of gelatin or maybe omit it altogether, to make it easier to dip with crackers. ++ I would have chosen a different name for this recipe, perhaps "Creamy Roasted Chicken & Mushroom Dip" -- I'm glad I tried it despite the original name! Thanks for the great recipe :-)
