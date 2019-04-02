Chicken Cordon Bleu Bites

I didn't read any reviews and made the recipe exactly as written. The only thing I did different was that I used about 1/2" of oil and turned the meatballs over as they browned on one side. They were OK but bland. At least add a little salt! They were also kind of dry, so serve them with a saucy pasta or oily salad of some kind, and they'll be alright. They go well with Mediterranean flavors like Parmesan cheese and olive oil. Also, I only had 6 ounces of Swiss cheese, and it was about twice what I really needed. I ended up with 20 balls, so I only needed 20 cubes of cheese, but I had a lot left over, and I had touched them with my raw chicken-covered (gloved) hands, so I had to toss them.