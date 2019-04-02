I created this recipe for chicken Cordon Bleu bites to duplicate some appetizers I had last summer at Stew Leonard's famous dairy retail store in Connecticut. They are great as appetizers or as fun food for kids. I love to make them with bread crumbs seasoned with Parmesan cheese. Enjoy!
I took this to a 4th of July party and it was gone in seconds and people were looking for more! I did "tweak" the recipe a bit and it turned out great. I made it with italian style bread crumbs and added salt and pepper to the meat mixture. I also rolled the meatballs in the italian bread crumbs plus grated parmesian cheese before frying them. After I took the meatballs out of the oven I sprinkled some of the parmesian cheese on top. People could not believe I made this from scratch, and I already have requests to make it for the next gathering!
This is a pretty good recipe, but as other reviewers have said it definitely needs spices in the chicken mixture! I chopped 1 chicken breast and two slices of ham in the food processor, added garlic powder, salt and pepper. But will add more spices (maybe some cajun or chili powder) next time. Also I think the swiss cheese and the deep-pan frying makes it too greasy, so I'll fry it in a little butter/use the oven method and use some other cheese next time. Loved the idea though,great base!
Very tasty, although a little dry. I'm glad someone suggested salt and pepper because the ingredients should have listed that since it calls for plain bread crumbs and raw chicken. I added season salt but it still needed a little more. To combat the dryness I made some dipping sauce (suggested by a recipe here for regular chicken cordon bleu): 1 can cream of chicken soup + 1/2 cup sour cream + 1 tsp. lemon juice (or white wine) + 1 T. parmesan cheese. Heated in a small saucepan for a while, and the balls were really good dipped in it! Added just the extra kick they needed. Great recipe, and I'll definitely use it again!
It was good but if you make them with fine chopped onion and a little shake of tobasco and then roll them in some shake & bake you can put them right in the oven and you don't have to fry them. I used that ranch shake & bake. Ranch dip is good with them too.
I'm a big fan of Chicken Cordon Bleu and finding this recipe gave me a new view on the dish. I used fresh ground chicken and instead of diced ham I used cubed ham. I wouldn't recommend this unless you keep the cubed ham out and instead put it with the cheese and make the ball around it. This is more of the tradition Chicken Cordon Bleu roll-up and that's why I did it. However, I also made some with the ham mixed in with the ground chicken and made it the way the recipe suggests. Doing it this way is also very enjoyable, but I recommend sticking with the reciped and dicing the ham and not using the bigger cubes as mentioned before.
These turned out REALLY well! This finished product looked like I had spent a ton of time, when I really didn't. I added some spices: paprika, garlic, and onion powder and then rolled the meatballs in bread crumbs with parmesan. Fantastic dish!
I made these from origional recipe and found them lacking on flavor. I tweaked the recipe to my likeing by adding garlic powder and salt and pepper to the ground chicken beofre adding the ham and it was great. Play with the recipe and just have fun with them. If you find a winner, please share.
I used ground turkey instead of chicken and skipped pan frying all together. Instead I brushed them with olive oil and baked them at 325 for 35mins. A great dip on the side is sour cream with a bit of dijon mustard mixed in. enjoy!
These were a hit at my house! They were very easy to make and tasted even better the next day. I didn't use the full 8 ounces of cheese though. The recipe calls for 8 ounces of cheese cut into 1/2 inch squares, but 8 ounces makes a whole lot more than 12 squares (the serving size was 12). I just cut 12 1/2 inch pieces and had some cheese leftover. I didn't have parmesan bread crumbs, so I just used italian bread crumbs and added some grated parmesan cheese. It definitely gave the chicken a nice flavor. These were a bit messy while they baked, so next time I think I might be a layer of foil down.
OH MY GOODNESS!!! These were a huge hit at our house! I read many reviews and decided to change a couple of things to make these my "own". I took ground chicken, 1 ham slice put into the food processor and ground up really fine, 1 egg, about a 1/4 cup italian breadcrumbs, shredded swiss cheese & freshly minced garlic. I threw all of that into a bowl and mix it all together. I then formed into balls and rolled them in a mixture of breadcrumbs & parmesan cheese. I threw them into the oven at 350 for about 10-15 mins. Just keep an eye on them so the don't burn or get overcooked! So I used all the same ingredients but just switched things up a bit! I served with mashed potatoes, green beans, & crusty rolls. This is definitely going to be a new family favorite in our household! Thanks for sharing!! :)
amily really likes these but 4 stars because I made changes due to the fact bland and dry were some failry consistant rating reviews.1) to combat the dry pary I shredded the swiss cheese and didn't use a cube in the middle...ground chicken IS low fat and therefore dry in nature from the start. Spreading the cheese around helps add the fat content so they are not dry. 2) Parmesan cheese added. The poster notes in her header that she adds Parm cheese to it...and yet the Parm is not in the ingredient list. I added half a cup. 3) since there were complaints of bland I used pepper ham in place of regular ham and used Italian seasoned breadcrumbs instead of plain. 4) not a flavor issue...but like many other reviewers....fried is too unhealthy so I breaded and baked them: egg wash of 1 egg/1TB water then rolled in plain breadcrumbs. (Since the Itallian ones were in the middle already)
excellent recipe...everyone loved it. I used left over ham that I put in the food processor. I added dried onion flakes, garlic powder, salt, papper and parsley to mixture. I also used Italian flavored bread crumbs and rolled them in bread crumbs and parm cheese. Will make again.
These were so yummy.... but I did make a couple changes. I rolled the balls in seasoned bread crumbs and did not fry before I baked. I also only had sliced lunchmeat ham and provolone instead of swiss. I also rolled cream cheese in with the ham and cheese which was an awesome addition! And to add extra flavor to the chicken i added some granulated chicken bouillon. Hope this helps someone :)
I'm giving this a 5 because these were easy, delicious and the perfect appetizer that I could prepare ahead of time. You will have to add some seasoning to the bread crumb coating. I added parmesan, garlic salt and onion powder. I made these the day before I needed them and fried them. I heated them in the oven the next day when I needed them and they were perfect. I served them with a honey mustard sauce. Delicious!!
These are so easy to make, flavor comes with time. Take some time to add some other flavors to it, definately some salt and pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, etc. I didn't have ham to cube but I had some lunch meat. so i wrapped that around cubes of swiss cheese. my balls were bitter than bite size but 2 or 3 were the average serving size. I think if I dind't have the sauce they would have been bland. simple sauce, 1/4 c. dry sherry wine (i only had white zin, and it worked fine) w/ 1/2 tsp chicken bouillon, 1/2 cup of cream 1/2 Tbsp of corn starch. mix the chicken bouillon with the wine in a pan. seperately mix cornstarch with cream. add that mixture to pan and cook until thickened. salt and pepper to taste. super easy and definatley helps with flavor and moisture. I like make ahead meals and this will be one I do again! thank you for the recipe!
This was great! I did however alter the recipe as well. I added additional spices, will probably add a little more next time, it was a little bland. I used all spice and accent in addition to the listed spices. I also put the bread crumbs in the meat as well as rolling the chicken/ham balls in it. Will definately make this again!
I added garlic powder, onion powder,white pepper, dry ranch powder and olive oil (to prevent the dryness) to the chicken mixture. Then rolled the balls in bread crumbs and baked on 350 for 30 -40 minutes. Mine were more large meatball size. So good! I will make again and again!
I could not find ground chicken anywhere, so I used ground turkey. I also could not find cubed Swiss cheese, so I used Pepperjack. There are no seasonings in the recipe to give these flavor, so I added some garlic, salt, pepper and parsley. But overall I found these meatballs pretty bland and needed some additional flavor.
Good start. I did add a little cajun seasoning. These came together well and cooked up nicely. I served this with a white wine-dijon-cream sauce I came up with on the fly, only thicker to dip. Kids especially liked this. This would be great for a football game appetizer.
Great base recipe! Can be changed up to suit most tastes. I used ground turkey because I couldn't find ground chicken. Also I have kids who don't like to try new things so to persuade them I used mozzarella cheese! And I deep fried because I needed a quick meal. I made 40 of these with fries and within 20 they were gone! I will be making these again!
Loved this! I did put a lot of Italian herbs and parm cheese into the breading and then put a good amt of garlic powder, onion salt and dash of pepper in the actual chicken mixture. I grated leftover ham and used about a cup of that and used a 1lb pkg of ground chicken. I also used cut mozzarella string cheese inside instead of Swiss then baked 425 for about 20 mins. Served with ranch or ketchup for the kids and a cheese rice on the side. Delicious and kid approved!
I hate giving a bad review, but I just found these didn't have enough flavour. I also didn't think they tasted like chicken cordon bleu.. I think with some tweaking this could be great - but as written, I would not make again.
I think this meal was horrible it was dry because of the chicken not because of us is because it didnt have any like BAM flavor and chicken ham and cheese would sound like a good combuination but it wasnt nobody in our family liked this meal.
Perfect appetizer for a large group. I tweak the recipe a bit, I used my favorite deli ham cut into thin strips & wrapped that around the swiss, added pepper to the chicken and formed meatballs around the ham & swiss bites. I used Parmesan Shake & Bake and baked them until done. Rolled them twice while baking as I do not fry any more. Served them with a dip on found on this site called Mustard Sauce for Ham and got rave reviews on both!
It's good but I agree with the other reviewers that it needs something. I added onion powder, garlic powder, salt, pepper and some real bacon bits and the kids who hate everything LOVED them so that's a HUGE plus. I just rolled them and baked them in the oven in a casserole sprayed with cooking spray and sprayed the top of them. I baked them for 35 mins at 325 as the reviewer who used ground turkey instead suggested but I also turned on the broiler at the end to brown them up a bit. I think for my boyfriend and I, I might try some chopped jalapeños mixed in also for an added kick! Thanks for the recipe it definately will go into dinner rotation!
We are big fans of chicken cordon bleu and these tasty little bites didn't disappoint! My family loved them. My son wants me to make some more tonight. Looks like I'm stopping at the store on the way home :)
I am giving this recipe 3 stars because my boyfriend devoured them. I wasn't too impressed. I doctored it up quite a bit with garlic and onion powder, salt and pepper and parmesan cheese, but I could hardly taste anything including the ham.
This was just ok. They were very dry, so I was glad that I made sauce to dip them. I am going to make these again with these modifications....I'm going to cut smaller cheese cubes and instead of dicing the the ham i'm going to leave it sliced. i'm going to the ham around the the cheese. I'm going to add some white wine in with the egg, chicken and bread crumbs to try to combat the dryness. Hopefully with these changes it will go from 2 stars to 4 or 5. I will keep you updated.
This was the easiest recipe I think I've ever done! My wife and I LOVED it! I also added a little bit of Meatloaf Mix to mine to add a little flavor and they turned out really well! It's now in our "rotation"!
these were very good except I did not like the taste of regular ham brought to the dish it was a little bland. Luckily I tried out before serving for Christmas. I actually change the ham to smoked turkey ham and was that good!!
I didn't read any reviews and made the recipe exactly as written. The only thing I did different was that I used about 1/2" of oil and turned the meatballs over as they browned on one side. They were OK but bland. At least add a little salt! They were also kind of dry, so serve them with a saucy pasta or oily salad of some kind, and they'll be alright. They go well with Mediterranean flavors like Parmesan cheese and olive oil. Also, I only had 6 ounces of Swiss cheese, and it was about twice what I really needed. I ended up with 20 balls, so I only needed 20 cubes of cheese, but I had a lot left over, and I had touched them with my raw chicken-covered (gloved) hands, so I had to toss them.
These were very good! Thought we had bread crumbs and Swiss, but found a very good substitute using cheddar and Jiffy cornbread mix. Really Yummy! I used more jiffy than the amt. of bread crumbs the recipe called for (I didn't measure, just added enough until I could make the ball shape, but they were still sticky b/c the jiffy is finer). They turned out great! Moist and fantastic, we put a couple served on salad to give them some kind of redeeming nutritional quality.
I have not yet tried these, but I would want to add chopped parsley, at least. I would also probably use ground turkey, being that is more available around here. I would maybe try skipping the frying (or not) and making them like burgers. I read the recipe and was thinking that they could be put into lightly oiled muffin tins and then just baked. If lined with wax paper, I'm wondering if they could be frozen individually and used as needed. I don't see why not.
Changed literally nothing except used gluten free bread crumbs. Really restaurant quality food, as good or better than what I had as a kid with my parents at our local restaurant on Long Island growing up! Highly rated by me and my own kids! Thanks for the recipe.
So good!! I did read the reviews, so I used Italian seasoned bread crumbs and added some fresh grated Parmesan cheese in the breadcrumbs. I also added salt, pepper, and garlic to the meat. Several reviews mentioned dryness, so I added some cream cheese to the mixture, as well. It was a huge hit at our home and we will definitely make it again!!
I had some ground chicken that I needed to use, so I looked up recipes with that ingredient. These were amazing! My boyfriend and I loved them. I will definitely make them again for friends and family. I only used about 1/2 the cheese, which seemed to be just right.
Very good. Was a hit with the family. Added salt, pepper, and some garlic powder to chicken mixture before rolling into balls. Also used Italian seasoned breadcrumbs. Used a quality sharp white cheddar instead of Swiss. Excellent choice. Rolled each ball in more breadcrumbs and Parmesan just before dropping in hot oil for 4 min. Sprinkled with same cheese as inside but shredded on top of the balls.
As with nearly everything I do in the kitchen, I made a few little changes. This is probably lovely as written. I used leftover Honey baked (Easter) ham, 1 lb ground chicken, 1 egg and 1/3 cup freshly shredded parmesan mixed together, a few shakes of freshly ground pepper & garlic salt (use the Trader Joe's kind with grinder). Wrapped this around cube of Jarlsberg. Rolled the balls in panko mixed with corn meal for crunch. Made 9 large meatballs. Sautéed on all sides over medium-hi heat with garlic olive oil. Once browned, 350 degree oven for 15 minutes covered to finish up. Both kids (6 & 8) loved it, as did both parents. Thanks for a wonderful idea!!
This was amazing! The whole family enjoyed it. I made a few changes. I used 16oz of ground chicken so I increased the ham to 1/2 cup. I used two eggs. Onion and garlic powder to taste. Cayenne pepper and smoked paprika. I am gluten free so just mixed in gluten free Italian bread crumbs until the mixture could be rolled. Used same bread crumbs and grated Parmesan to roll them in then fried in oil on both sides till brown. Drained and placed in dish in oven for 20 min. They were moist and delicious. This did not make enough for a family of five (22 meatballs) so I will double what I did this time when we make it again.
I made these following the given directions with no changes except type of cheese - I used greyere that I petite diced. I think these were just ok. a little on the dry side - next time I may incorporate some shredded zucchini for moisture (works great in turkey burgers). Also it really needs a sauce. Next time I would skip the frying and just bake or perhaps if you have an air-fryer -they'd be less fattening.
