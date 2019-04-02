Chicken Cordon Bleu Bites

I created this recipe for chicken Cordon Bleu bites to duplicate some appetizers I had last summer at Stew Leonard's famous dairy retail store in Connecticut. They are great as appetizers or as fun food for kids. I love to make them with bread crumbs seasoned with Parmesan cheese. Enjoy!

By LFARAONE

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Combine chicken, ham, and egg in a large bowl until well-blended. Gradually add bread crumbs until mixture loses its stickiness and can be easily formed into balls.

  • Form chicken mixture around cheese cubes, forming 2-inch balls. Place on a plate.

  • Heat 1 1/2 inches of oil in a deep skillet to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Fry balls in hot oil until golden brown, about 4 minutes. Drain on paper towels and place in a baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cooked through and cheese is soft, about 20 minutes. Cool briefly before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
174 calories; protein 11.4g; carbohydrates 4.5g; fat 12.3g; cholesterol 46.7mg; sodium 110.3mg. Full Nutrition
