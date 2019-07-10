Mediterranean Couscous Salad

Rating: 3.8 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This delicious salad will delight the whole family.

By anonymous

Recipe Summary test

prep:
45 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Make a dressing by whisking together the lemon juice, 2 tablespoons olive oil, tahini paste, mint, asafoetida powder, and parsley; season with salt and pepper. Set aside.

  • Combine the water with 1 teaspoon salt and 2 tablespoons olive oil in a saucepan; bring to a boil over medium heat. Remove from heat and stir the couscous into the water; cover for 10 minutes.

  • Place the couscous in a large bowl. Mix the diced tomato, red bell pepper, green bell pepper, green beans, chickpeas, cucumber, olives, and peanuts into the couscous. While stirring, slowly pour the dressing into the mixture. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
369 calories; protein 9.9g; carbohydrates 44.2g; fat 17.7g; sodium 722.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (11)

Most helpful positive review

Konop Chefs
Rating: 4 stars
10/12/2010
Made this at TWC got good reviews sold out people who dont usually eat in the cafe sought it out to buy! Read More
Helpful
(5)

Most helpful critical review

KAKKOVIC
Rating: 3 stars
07/15/2007
this recipe is not spectacular but if you have all the ingredients lying around (as I did) its a decent summer side dish. I would add greek olives instead of green next time. I also thought fresh blanched green beans would be better than canned. the dressing is really thick. I added a extra 1-2 T of oil and lemon juice. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Reviews:
Rachel Lee Naasz
Rating: 4 stars
08/17/2017
This salad is pretty good! I didn't really like the sound of the dressing so I substituted it for the dressing found in "Pasta Salad with Homemade Dressing" by BONNIES. Read More
