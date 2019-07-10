Mediterranean Couscous Salad
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 369
% Daily Value *
protein: 9.9g 20 %
carbohydrates: 44.2g 14 %
dietary fiber: 5.1g 20 %
sugars: 1.6g
fat: 17.7g 27 %
saturated fat: 2.5g 12 %
vitamin a iu: 668.1IU 13 %
niacin equivalents: 5.1mg 39 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 14 %
vitamin c: 25.9mg 43 %
folate: 53.1mcg 13 %
calcium: 72.5mg 7 %
iron: 2.2mg 12 %
magnesium: 52.2mg 19 %
potassium: 294.9mg 8 %
sodium: 722.2mg 29 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 22 %
calories from fat: 159.2
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
