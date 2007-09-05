Chinese Napa Cabbage Salad

1 of 388

Rating: 5 stars I have tried several of these "chinese slaw" recipes. This is the best. the addition of the sesame oil makes a world of difference. It has been a requested recipe, even by people who already make a version of this. I keep the 3 components in separate containers in the frig and mix it up as I feel the urge. It stays crunchy and is a great quick lunch or dinner side dish. A BIG hit at gatherings, too. Helpful (126)

Rating: 5 stars Really this recipe is almost like "asian salad" also found on this site (just a little less sugar and less ramen noodles). Still VERY GOOD! I like to use a package and a half of the pre-shredded coleslaw mix it gives you the same results but less time is spent on chopping. In addition to make this one "different " from the other recipe I used cashews in place of blanched almonds...I just tossed them in when I mixed in the sauce. I'm keeping this one just in case I ever lose my copy of the receipe for Asian Salad. Helpful (92)

Rating: 5 stars This salad is phenomenal! My mom made it for me the first time. I don't like cabbage so thought I wouldn't like this. Boy was I wrong! I could have eaten the whole bowl! I made my mom fix it for me several times while home visiting - and it was also the big hit with any guests who lucked out and were present for dinner with this fabulous salad on the side. It does take a bit of work - but it's worth it! Plan to eat the whole salad in one sitting as it's not so great the next day when the crunchies have gone stale. If it's too much for one sitting make the salad and split it into two before adding the top ramen and almonds. Put the extra toppings in an airtight container for the next day. Do the same with half the dressing. Trust me - this is as good as the chinese salads you get in a restaurant! Kudos to the chef who shared this with the rest of us!!! Helpful (77)

Rating: 5 stars so i made this again tonight b4 realizing i didn't the ramen. here is my solution: use 1 cube of chicken boullion and dilute in a tablespoon of very hot water. add this to the dressing ingredients (which i always always double except the oils. i only use 2 tablespoons vegg oil and 1/3 cup sesame oil to cut the fat/calorie content. yes the dressing is a wee bit loose but i will sacrifice the oilyness of almost a cup of oil yuck!). still toast your almond/sesame seed mixture but you don't even need the butter if you use non-stick pan. my family didn't even notice the difference. and once again we ate the entire bowl. so good with salmon and brown rice. ------------- my family loves this! its very yummy & very similar to another recipe on this site but has less calories (napa cabbage noodle salad). only made two small changes: less noodles cuz there would have been waaaay too many. used about half a bag. second i added more green onion than called for as i wanted more of the wonderful subtle green onions flavor. another thing i did was make more of the dressing as i am going to try it as a marinade for sea bass or such. Helpful (45)

Rating: 5 stars Great salad. Have made tons of times. I make dressing and the nut topping then chop and bag the veggies (Napa and green onions)and put all in fridge. When I am ready just toss all together. Can do up to 2 days ahead. Sometimes I make half recipe and do the rest the next day or the day after. Very user friendly recipe and always gets rave reviews. Helpful (40)

Rating: 4 stars I really LOVED this salad but unfortunately I could never eat it again. If you get headaches from MSG beware!! Those ramen seasonings straight are bad undiluted!! I used a bag of coleslaw mix instead of shredding a head of cabbage and I added a few extra drops of soy sauce to the dressing b/c all I could taste was the rice vinegar. I also stored everything seperately like suggested and it did keep for a few days. Helpful (29)

Rating: 5 stars Very good! Next time I'll add some carrots broccoli and chicken. Take the advice of another reply and store the dressing seperate from the cabbage because it is soggy the next day. Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars Actually this is a recipe I've had in my arsenal for several years now. I was fresh out of college and went to a fellow alumus' grad party and his mom served this refreshing salad. I demanded the recipe before I left and good thing too I haven't seen the alum since the party-- thanks Mrs. Levine! After browsing the allrecipe.com site and finding it here I just needed to chime in with praise. MAKE IT -- it's a crowd pleaser EVERY time!! Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars This salad is delicious. Shred the napa and scallions very finely (and the carrot too if you want to add it as I do) and toss in a small amount of chopped cilantro (fresh coriander leaves) or watercress. You can prep it ahead of time too: (1) brown the noodles/seeds/nuts/seasoning then hold at room temp under a paper towel (2) mix the dressing and keep seperate (3) and shred the veggies and keep in fridge. When ready to serve simply toss all three components together - fabulous! Helpful (17)