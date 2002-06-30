Creamy Fruit Salad I
This is a sweet, creamy recipe that has been handed down in my family. We always have it at Thanksgiving and Christmas.
This is delicious! Didn't change a thing! Everyone loved it. Thanks!Read More
This recipe did not turn out as well as I had hoped. It was too liquidy. If I try it again I will be sure to decrease liquid and be sure to drain fruit cocktail really well. Thanks anyway!Read More
I loved this!! It was SO creamy! It went over very well at my house and has become a main element in our family meals. Great way to get my kids to eat plenty of fruit too!!!
I took this dish to a Church Potluck, everyone loved it! The Perfect Fruit Salad!
Excellent recipe. I had to double the recipe since it was for a potluck-type affair, and it turned out great. It was one of the first salads to be completely eaten. This is definitely a keeper and I'll make it again! Thanks
Made recipe as is and it lacked a lot of flavor. I added more sugar and vanilla, but still rather bland. Will not make again, too many other great fruit salad recipes out there.
It is sweet but very good and easy to make.
I didn't care for the canned fruit in this recipe. There was also too many cherries. This may be just a personal preference. I would make recipe again, substituting fresh fruit for the canned.
My family can't wait until Thanksgiving and Christmas for me to make this recipe, It is really easy to make.
Very good fruit salad....
Thank you for sharing!!! It was worth all the time cutting all the fruit up. I did add several differecnt kinds of fruit, including fresh pears and LOTS of cherries!!
Super quick, simple to make and really good too. Thanks Annelle for the recipe, it's a keeper!
Its Delicious!!!
I made this for Thanksgiving and my family gobbled it up! I was asked to make a batch for a party.
Easy to make, great and fluffy. My husband doesn't like coconut so this worked great. People liked it alot at the Superbowl party. I did make two batches since it was so easy to make and yummy. Thanks.
I bought strawberries, blueberries, bananas, and black berries the other day and didn't want to just mix them together. So I followed this reciped and just used my fruit choices and it came out wonderfully!
This was very creamy, but way too sweet for my family - we couldn't eat it as is. Would make it again though and have of the fruit juice and mile for the balance of the liquid. I did use it up by making an angel food cake and pouring it over the top of each serving as a sauce.
This will be the second year that i have made this salad for my child's confirmation. It was a HUGE success last year, as I'm sure it will be this year again. It is so easy, and so good.
Tried this recipe today and it turned out great. Really creamy and fruity, neither flavour overpowers the other. I'm going to serve it with vanilla ice-cream :). Will definitely make these for parties or whenever there's a lot of guests over!
Great fruit salad! I used tropical canned fruit cocktail. papaya, passion fruit and pineapple.
This is a very quick and easy recipe. Although me not being a fan of bananas and not having any canned fruit, I added 1 cored and sliced green apple, about and 1/2 cuip of halved grapes and one peeled sliced orange and a half a jar of cherries instead. I also chilled it for 10 to 15 minutes because the cream seems to be a bit warm after mixing it. other than that i found it sweet but not too sweet. It was very delicous!! i will definatly be making this again!:)
