Creamy Fruit Salad I

This is a sweet, creamy recipe that has been handed down in my family. We always have it at Thanksgiving and Christmas.

By Annelle

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine fruit cocktail, bananas and cherries. Reserve 3 slices of banana and 1 cherry for garnish.

  • In a mixing bowl, whip the cream to soft peaks with an electric mixer. Add sugar and vanilla, and whip to combine.

  • Fold the whipped cream into the fruit. Garnish with a fan of banana slices. Place cherry at the bottom of the banana fan.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
202 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 34.6g; fat 7.5g; cholesterol 27.2mg; sodium 12.4mg. Full Nutrition
