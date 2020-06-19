White Chococonut Cupcakes

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

I made this recipe up while I was bored one summer day. Coconut is the perfect summer flavor!

By Chelsea

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
16 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
41 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 cupcakes
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Butter a muffin tin.

    Advertisement

  • Combine baking mix, milk, sugar, egg, and vegetable oil in a bowl. Mix well. Fold in 3/4 cup coconut flakes and 1/4 cup chocolate chips. Fill prepared tin with batter; sprinkle remaining coconut flakes on top.

  • Bake cupcakes in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 15 to 18 minutes. Let cool, about 10 minutes.

  • Melt the remaining 1/2 cup chocolate chips in a microwave-safe glass or ceramic bowl in 15-second intervals, stirring after each melting, about 1 minute. Drizzle melted chocolate over cooled cupcakes.

Cook's Note:

Buttermilk may be substituted for the milk.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
234 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 28.4g; fat 12.1g; cholesterol 20.4mg; sodium 298mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Tammy Lynn
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
02/24/2019
These were good; my husband liked them a lot. Quick and easy to make. I would like them to be just a little moister. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022