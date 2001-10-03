American-Italian Pasta Salad
Garden veggies with fusilli pasta, Italian Parsley, Genoa salami and creamy Italian dressing makes for a pasta salad that will be a favorite at your next picnic or pot-luck.
Garden veggies with fusilli pasta, Italian Parsley, Genoa salami and creamy Italian dressing makes for a pasta salad that will be a favorite at your next picnic or pot-luck.
I'm the original creator of this recipe, Carol Emory. I did not want to star rate my recipe because I feel that would be unfair, however I want to clear up some modifications that were made to the recipe. I actually only use about half a cup of green onion and about 1 and 1/2 cups of petite peas. Italian parsley is best to use when making this (also know as broad leaf parsley.) I add the peas to the pasta in the last 2 minutes of cooking and rinse both to cool before mixing it together. Also, I've found that ranch dressing works best (especially when mixed with 1 cup mayonaise and 1 cup low-fat buttermilk.) The dressing has a better chance of staying creamy when buttermilk is used. And with the portions listed, I would use about a half cup more of dressing and serve the recipe to about 8. Thanks for the reviews everyone. I have more recipes on the way!Read More
I would not make this again. It was ok. The previous reviewers were right, it was way too dry and needed more milk. I doubled the dressing ingredients and it was still vey dry after being in the fridge. Regardless I did not think it tasted all that great.Read More
I'm the original creator of this recipe, Carol Emory. I did not want to star rate my recipe because I feel that would be unfair, however I want to clear up some modifications that were made to the recipe. I actually only use about half a cup of green onion and about 1 and 1/2 cups of petite peas. Italian parsley is best to use when making this (also know as broad leaf parsley.) I add the peas to the pasta in the last 2 minutes of cooking and rinse both to cool before mixing it together. Also, I've found that ranch dressing works best (especially when mixed with 1 cup mayonaise and 1 cup low-fat buttermilk.) The dressing has a better chance of staying creamy when buttermilk is used. And with the portions listed, I would use about a half cup more of dressing and serve the recipe to about 8. Thanks for the reviews everyone. I have more recipes on the way!
I created this version from everyone's suggestions. This was an awesome recipe. I would definitely make it again. Cook until Al Dente: 1 (16 ounce) package tri-color fusilli pasta 1 package chicken tortellini Mix: 1 bottle ranch/bacon dressing ½ cup mayonaise ½ cup sour cream Combine: Cooked and cooled pasta Sour Cream Dressing Mix 2 (2 ounce) cans sliced black olives 1 cup frozen petite peas, thawed 1 cup Hot pepperoni 3/4 cup chopped celery 3/4 cup chopped green onions 3/4 cup chopped red pepper 1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley 1/4 of a small bag Sun dried tomatoes, diced Provolone & Mozzarella cheese, cubed
I liked this recipe and I would definitely make it again-however, next time I will add more mayonnaise as the leftovers were a little dry the next day.
Honestly, the best creamy pasta salad. Fresh parsley and the dry italian dressing mix are definitely the key ingredients. I used more sour cream and less mayo and it was perfect. Everyone loved it. PS: You definitely need to reserve some dressing and add it when ready to serve.
What an awesome summer salad! We had a family of 5 as guests this weekend and I wanted something bulky that could make it 3 days, this was it! I did modify it a bit though: I added chopped plum tomatoes,a small jar of roasted red peppers with a couple tablespoons of the juice, a 6 ounce can of olives I sliced in half, and a bit more of the dry salad mix. Wasn't dry at all - My husband said it's the best pasta salad he's ever had, and the 2 year old came back for more. Great recipe Carol!
I have made this many times since first coming across this recipe in 2001. The only modification I have made is I add cubed cheese as I can never get enough cheese. The last time I made it I could only find sliced salami, so I just cut each piece into fourths. This was by far the best and I will do this going forward. This is always a hit!
SOOOO GOOOOD! I was tired of the same old pasta salad with the bottled Italian dressing, and boy was this salad a delicious change! What a wonderfully refreshing and simple dish! Made it in 15 minutes (chopped the veggies and mixed the dressing while the noodles boiled). I used rotele noodles, diced a half a cucumber, half a red bell pepper, and half a carrot. Minced 2 cloves garlic, and coarsley chopped a quarter of an onion (the onion flavor did not overpower the dish). Dressing was 3/4 C mayo, 3/4 C sour cream, 1/4 C milk, and 1 packet dry Italian dressing mix. That's it! I completely forgot to put salami, or pepperoni, but the meat was not missed, even by my extremely carnivorous boyfriend. Now even my vegetarian friends can enjoy the fantastic salad! I believe any combo of veggies will work wonderfully. Just use what's on hand. THANKS CAROL:)
i have made this many times since first finding it. It is a FABULOUS recipe for hot summer night when no one really wants to eat. Even the kids love it ( and they do not like salad for dinner )! I used the Kroger- Private Selections Hard Salami ( I think it is a 16 oz. package way cheaper than the Genoa found in the regular lunch meat section cut into pizza like wedges) and a small bag of frozen baby carrots and a small bag of frozen petite baby peas , thawed and drained ( extras are for the next time) dice the celery don't chop it and add any of your favorite veggies, such as broccoli ( florettes), tomato,diced red pepper diced and red onion diced. Try it, you will love it!
I would not make this again. It was ok. The previous reviewers were right, it was way too dry and needed more milk. I doubled the dressing ingredients and it was still vey dry after being in the fridge. Regardless I did not think it tasted all that great.
Good pasta salad to eat during the heat of summer. Make the night before and enjoy for dinner the next day. I didn't change a thing in this recipe. But, I would suggest using tri-colored pasta noodles just to add some color to this mostly green dish. Thanks!
I made this for a family function and got RAVE reviews. I made it the night before, and allowed the dressing to really set in. I added some peppers (green, yellow and red), pepperoni, olives and chunks of cheese. I will use this recipe again. Thank you Carol.
I made this for a family gathering and everyone enjoyed it. I definitely needed to add the extra dressing in the morning in order to make the pasta more moist. It tasted great, and it was especially a hit with the kids!
This needed tweeking. Next time I'll add some cherry tomatoes and fresh mozzerella cheese.
Made this several times during the holidays but never took time to tell you how GREAT a recipe this is, I have cut it down to smaller scale several times, works great every time. A little extra milk sometimes is necessary, but easy to judge. Thanks for this great one!
This salad tasted really good, although, I omitted the peas and green onions. I substituted artichoke hearts, tomato, and cheese. Very good. Next time I'll try a pkg of dry ranch mix instead of italian. Great for a potluck.
I made this to feed 20 for a reception, and the men seemed to really like it. I also enjoyed it. Will make again.
Great recipe - very light and summery! Got lots of compliments and the full bowl was empty fast! Easy to make and very tasty!
We thought this was great! Fellow cooks ~ use your creativity! This is an excellent base for a wonderful salad that can be customized to your tastes. For starters: I'm not fond of salami so I used some cubed/cooked ham. I added the veggies I like such as green/red bell peppers, (left in the celery & green onions but added them to taste). I took anothers advice = used 3/4c mayo, 3/4c sour cream, 2 TBLS milk and the dry italian dressing. Finally, JUST before serving, I added a small handful of shredded cheddar cheese (although it really was not needed). Great pasta salad w/ our steak dinner! A keeper in my book! Thanks!
This has got to be the best pasta recipe I have ever made. We usually make it once every two weeks and have changed the recipe up by dropping the peas and celery and adding 4 hardboiled eggs, green olives and exchanging genoa salami for genova. Outstanding creamy pasta salad.
I made this for a couple picnic's last summer and it was always a hit. It is easy and delicious. I will be making it again this summer season.
I omitted the peas, parsley, and celery and added halved cherry tomatoes, julienned green peppers, as well as some diced ham and provolone. The dressing was good and was a nice change from the typical Italian dressing pasta salad.
This had good falvor with the celery. I however didn't care for this as good as the kind with italian dressing. the mayo sour cream gave it a complete different effect. but my husband and company liked it alot.
YUMMY! I added little cheese cubes, but it is perfect without any changes. Thank you!
This salad is great by itself or served as a side dish.
Sorry Carol, I was disappointed in this salad. Thought it would be better because of the reviews. I did use pasta shells, dried parsley falkes and bottled creamy Italian dressing. The dressing was good but the combo of the olives and peas just didn't get it for me. Hubby didn't comment on it either. That wasn't a good sign. I think I might leave the peas out next time, if there is a next time. It made a huge batch and the leftovers haven't gotten any better either.
I made this pasta salad for a family BBQ. It was the first time I ever made a pasta salad ever & I am an experienced cook. It was fabulous. Everybody enjoyed it. I used both regular salami & pepperoni cubed in the salad. Thanks. Bernie
Wow! This recipe is up there in our list of all-time favorite pasta salads. When my husband took his first bite, he closed his eyes and could only make multiple yummy sounds. This salad would be a certain hit at a pot luck or picnic. Can't wait to try it on my friends.
I tried the recipe based on the rave reviews that it got from so many others, and i have to add my own raves now - especially from my husband and daughter. So tasty - was the comment. I won't make it any other way now. I left out the salami (vegetarians) and used 1/2 low fat sour cream and l/2 regular, but followed the recipe exactly other than that. Great recipe.
We took this to a church picnic and everyone raved about it. It takes some time to chop up everything, but it is well worth it. Very delicious!
Everyone I've fed it to LOVES it!! :-)
We loved this, and wouldn't change a thing. Thanks for sharing.
I really like this recipe and used it for a shower and several asked for the recipe. The creamy pasta isn't as heavy as I thought it might have been. Very good and simple recipe. I subbed the Genoa Salami with cubed ham and it worked very well. I also thought that you could use chicken too.
I made this yesterday for my family and we all loved it! It had lots of great flavor and was easy to make. I made grilled chicken marinated in italian dressing with it so the 2 complimented each other. Thanks Carol!
OK, for those who wrote that the pasta was dry, this is what I did: Use one 16 oz. carton of sour cream, 1 cup mayonnaise, 1 package dry Italian dressing mix, 3 tablespoons bottled Italian dressing and mix. Mix in 16 oz. pasta of your choice and refrigerate at least 4 hours. Was not dry for me even the next day, plus the higher ratio of sour cream to mayonnaise made it less mayonnaisy.
My kids didn't like the flavors together. I loved it.
Good! It was a little on the bland side for our tastes as written - added a few additional seasonings to kick it up a notch. Also added grape tomatoes for a splash of color. As the submitter wrote in their review, the amount of peas is a little much. I made half a recipe and only used about a 1/4 cup of peas, which was plenty for us. Thanks :)
This was a great recipe! I made this for a bridal shower and everyone enjoyed it...no one asked me for the recipe, but they ate over half of it! This does MAKE A LOT!!! I did change a few things, I did not use green onions, and I used Seven Seas Creamy Italian Dressing out of the bottle, instead of the packet, and a bag of Italian cheese (Kraft) I also added little tomatoes, and that really added color!
I made this once and now every time there is any occasion I have to make it! Its GREAT
original posting: 5/22/06 Not as good as i thought it would be. Im suprised at all the rave reviews. I followed the recipe exactly and thought it was too dry and a lil on the bland side. Thought it was missing something. The measurements are probably a lil off too. not enough peas, and salomi for all that pasta.I might give it another shot, and just eye ball everything instead of measuring. I think it has potential to be great. 12/4/09: Ok i am going to bump this up from 3 to 4 stars. The second time around i eyeballed the ingredients instead of measuring and it was alot better. I do think the dressing needs alot more milk to thin it out but other than that it was great.
Raves all around from dinner guests--I will definitely make this again!
Hmmm...I chose this recipe because there were so many good reviews, but I don't see what all the hype was about. I thought the pasta salad came out dry and not tasty at all. It seemed that I was eating straight pasta with no sauce. I even added a cup of milk instead of two teaspoons. Oh well...on to the next recipe.
To die for...ok..maybe not to die for...but this is really good!! I have made it several times and use different pasta each time. I use a whole bag of petite peas. I don't add onion, due to a 14 year old....I add pepperoni, hard salami, fontina, cheddar, cherry tomatoes, you name it...you can add it...I have made it with and without the fresh parsley. No difference to my family. I like to use the zesty Italian dry mix if I can get it at the store. This is a true keeper!!!
One word "EXCELLENT" !!! Thanks
This was really great and I will definitely make it again. I used bottled creamy italian dressing and sliced pepperoni instead of the genoa salami. The dressing was a nice change from the traditional oil and vinegar based dressing - everyone wanted to know what was in it. I doubled the recipe and brought it to a birthday party and it disappeared.
Delicious! Our family just loved it. One guest didn't like it because it wasn't the bottled Italian dressing he preferred but the rest of us loved this new take on it. Makes a lot!!! (Easily served 10.) Next time I'll half it.
I was not impressed. I'm a big fan of Good Seasons dressing, but not on in this recipe. As far as presentation, the white dressing coated everything and the beautiful colors of the salami, peas, and olives were lost. There was a definite mayonaise taste to the dressing. I would not make again.
I'm not a lover of pasta salads, but I made this a luncheon and they loved it. I added blanched broccoli & diced carrots for color. I didn't have green onion so I finely diced regular onion and added that. I didn't use peas because so many people don't like them. I wish I had seen the reviews saying to use buttermilk, b/c without it, it's rather bland. I added 1/2 cup ranch dressing and that worked perfectly.
This salad is great every time. It is a good change from traditional macaroni salad. Everyone loves it!
This is an awsome past dish!!! I have made this dish 3 times, and all 3 times I have had so many compliments. I did make a few changes of my own. I added both red and green peppers, cucmbers, shredded carrots, as well as adding a little more milk. However, I must say the reciepe is outstanding!!!
Excellent if you like salami, black olives it is a must. Think I will leave out the parsely next time.
I didn't like the peas in it, but overall it was quite tasty.
I have made this for several occasions. Everyone seems to really enjoy this. Definitely a recipe I keep on hand.
Not all that good. Not bad.. but not great... I don't think I'll make again. Was VERY spicey! With the meat.
We thought this was great! Fellow cooks ~ use your creativity! This is an excellent base for a wonderful salad that can be customized to your tastes. For starters: I'm not fond of salami so I used some cubed/cooked ham. I added the veggies I like such as green/red bell peppers, (left in the celery & green onions but added them to taste). I took anothers advice = used 3/4c mayo, 3/4c sour cream, 2 TBLS milk and the dry italian dressing. Finally, JUST before serving, I added a small handful of shredded cheddar cheese (although it really was not needed). Great pasta salad w/ our steak dinner! A keeper in my book! Thanks!
Thanks, Carol, for a great recipe! Everybody I've served this dish to loves it! You can't go wrong because you can take out or put in whatever ingredients you want. I add herb-garlic feta cheese and/or mozzarella cheese. I also use ranch from the bottle instead of salad dressing mix, milk & mayo like someone else suggested. Use rainbow pasta for great presentation. Keep extra ranch handy because the pasta soaks up the moisture.
Okay, but I'm not sure all the flavors blended well together.
We didnt care for this all that much. I honestly didnt think it had enough flavor and even with the reserved dressing it was still too dry and the flavor of the dressing took away from the salami which I couldnt taste at all - kind of a waste of money. I will keep looking but thanks anyway.
I loved this! I used slightly less pasta because I read the reviews that it was dry, and I thought it would be easier to do less pasta than more sauce. I also added red pepper because I had it on hand.
Delicious!! I didn't even put the Italian sausage in the recipe, and I still loved it! That salad dressing is so good, I'm going to try it on a regular green salad!
I have been making a salad almost like this for 20+ years: it is in my file as "Jeff's Salad" because my son likes it so much. I sliver the salami, add cubed cheddar cheese and instead of peas, use slightly steamed broccoli. Exact same dressing, which everyone seems to enjoy.
Pretty good, but I think I will add another packet of the Italian seasoning next time. Very quick and easy.
i made it will soy sour cream and lowfat mayo and it was delicious. also, i omittee the meat and added an extra cup of frozen mixed veggies. very flavorful! did not need extra dressing.
Exactly what I was looking for... this is perfect for cleaning out my fridge. I subbed greek yogurt for s. cream, used a "mystery packet" from Tastefully Simple instead of It. Seasoning (I think it was 5 years old... and I think it was some sort of Asian blend), and ham instead of salami. Anyways, it was good! Thanks for sharing!
I made this dish the other day and we all loved it! My husband does not like cold pasta, but he liked this. My 3 year old even loved it. I did use 1/4 cup of milk instead of the 2tbs and along with the salami, I added grilled chicken cut up in pieces. I made it Tuesday night, it's still nice and creamy today, Friday. I am definately keeping this recipe and taking it to a picnic we're having at the end of the month. Thank you so much for this recipe!
I have been making this pasta salad for every summer picnic occasion since I discovered it in 2002. It is always a hit and everyone always asks for the recipe! The only change I have made is; we use mini-farfalle pasta. It incorporates all the flavors and you get a little bit of everything in every bite. Enjoy!
I substituted chopped red pepper for the celery, buttermilk for the sour cream, and did 1/2 italian dressing mix and half buttermilk ranch. Kids and adults at the potluck gobbled it up! This is the best recipe I've ever tried on allrecipes.com!
Loved this! I just now made this, minus the salami, and ate immediately. Very tasty, and next time I will add tge salami and treat this more as a main dish, rather than a meatless side...
The recipe was ok. I didn't care for the salami in it!
I kept the dressing the same and added red pepper, cucumbers, and red onion. Very colorful and delicious even before it has sat in fridge!! Will make again and again!
Quite average. A little too gooey, creamy for my taste. Not enough variety of veggies either. Not a keeper for me.
Love love love! Did I mention I love this recipe? I sub penne because my family prefers it to fusilli. I bought a large thick slice of salami from the deli counter and then cube it myself. I make this for almost every family gathering (picnic, bbq, graduation, 4th of July) and everyone loves it.
I'm making this salad again today for a group barbeque. My husband, who does NOT like pasta salads, asked me to bring it. It is truly wonderful! I add "buttons" of sliced string cheese, and use sliced salami cut up in small pieces instead of cubed salami. The last time I took it, there was none left to take home, so that says how others felt about it, too. Peggy
THIS RECIPE WAS OK. A LITTLE TO MAYONAISSEY FOR ME.
I can't believe I haven't reviewed this recipe before. I have been literally making it for 9 years & it is always requrested. Every holiday & potluck, this is what I get rave reviews from absolutely everybody on.
Although this is a good recipe, after mixing it up, I doubled the onion. And felt there was not enough dressing, especially the next day, so I recommend making half again of the dressing mix.
This was a wonderful recipe. I made it Saturday and served it Sunday, I do believe it's best to be chilled overnight. I also added tortellini and some cubed cheese. I ended up doubling the dressing for this-it worked out great with my extra add-ins. We all loved this recipe and agreed it was a wonderful change from just using Italian dressing for a pasta salad. Thanks for sharing this one, it's a keeper!
Incredible pasta salad. Much better than the typical pasta salad with oil/vinegar dressing. This creamy dressing really stands out and makes this salad 5 stars. I brought it to a 4th of July party and it was the first thing emptied in the buffet line.
It was very bland. I tried adding additional seasoning but it wasn't enough. It was ok but nothing special.
Followed the recipe exactly and found it to be a little bland. Will try adding more seasoning next time
This is a very good basic recipe and you can use whatever veggies you have on hand. I used red peppers and broccoli. I also subsituted pepperoni for salami because I didn't have any. I also used bottled Hidden Valley Ranch dressing and added low fat sour cream to cut it a bit. Took this to a pot luck and the hosts ate the leftovers all week.
We made this for Memorial Day and really enjoyed it. We left out the olives just for our own personal preference and used mini penne for the pasta. This was yummy comfort food and a nice side dish to go with grilled burgers. The dressing was great and very creamy. I'm not a huge fan of celery, but they really added a nice crunch to the salad, and I'm glad we left them in. We'll make this one again.
This is a great pasta salad. I made a few modifications for personal taste. I added 1 cup chopped red roasted peppers, 1/2 cup sliced green pimento stuffed olives and 3/4 cup shredded parmesan-romano cheese and increased the dressing to keep it from being too dry. I make this salad all the time and everyone loves it. Thanks for the recipe !
I've made this recipe several times for large parties and it's everyone's favorite. I usually make a triple batch b/c everyone goes back for seconds. Very easy to make, fantastic flavor. This is definitely a keeper!
This was a big hit at a pot-luck picnic, many requests for the recipe.
I brought this to a family gathering and everyone loved it as a matter of fact i made five copies for family members.
I'm not much of a cook, but this made everyone rave at the two parties I took it to. I can't tell you how many people have asked me for the recipie! It is the bomb!
Huge hit at my daughters birthday party. Kids and adults went for it. I hate celery so for crunch I added some thinly sliced baby carrots. I chilled it overnight with most of the dressing on then added some extra dressing just before serving and it was great! Will definately be making again and again.
This is excellent. Even my picky eater likes it. A family favorite.
This was a hit at a recent baby shower I had. Very good and easy to prepare.
I've never really cared for peas or black olives, but this recipe blends these vegetables so well, that I never even noticed they were in there. Definitely the best pasta salad I've ever had!
I really enjoyed this recipe. I wasn't able to find Genoa salami, so I used hard salami instead (in the deli meat section). I also had to substitute mini-farfalle (bowtie) pasta for the fusilli, but any pasta will work. This recipe is a keeper!
i made this for a dinner party and all my guests loved it and asked for the recipe i'm not a pasta salad lover therefore i didn't try it but considering the reviews i got it's pretty good
I made this recipe for a baby shower and everyone loved it!!! It was very easy to make and tasted wonderful!!!
Made this for my family and they absolutely loved it -- even without the packet of italian dressing which I forgot to add! Would definitely make it again.
I added 1 small cucumber to the recipe. Excellent!
I made this for a brownie picnic and everyone loved it. I have had many requests for this recipe. I have substituted other sausage for the Genoa salami. It tastes just the same.
Made this and brought it into work. Was gone in an hour. Can't say better than that.
Made this for a baby shower and followed the recipe exactly except for leaving out the salami to keep it vegetarian. I thought it was okay but needed more salt. Next time I will include the salami and maybe some diced cheese.
Great pasta salad. Always a big hit!!! I just buy two inch thick pieces of salami from the deli and then cube it. It gets dry over nite, so in addition to the remaining mayo mix, I add a little more mayo if I have to. Thanks for the great recipe
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections