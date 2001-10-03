American-Italian Pasta Salad

I'm the original creator of this recipe, Carol Emory. I did not want to star rate my recipe because I feel that would be unfair, however I want to clear up some modifications that were made to the recipe. I actually only use about half a cup of green onion and about 1 and 1/2 cups of petite peas. Italian parsley is best to use when making this (also know as broad leaf parsley.) I add the peas to the pasta in the last 2 minutes of cooking and rinse both to cool before mixing it together. Also, I've found that ranch dressing works best (especially when mixed with 1 cup mayonaise and 1 cup low-fat buttermilk.) The dressing has a better chance of staying creamy when buttermilk is used. And with the portions listed, I would use about a half cup more of dressing and serve the recipe to about 8. Thanks for the reviews everyone. I have more recipes on the way!

