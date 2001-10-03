American-Italian Pasta Salad

Garden veggies with fusilli pasta, Italian Parsley, Genoa salami and creamy Italian dressing makes for a pasta salad that will be a favorite at your next picnic or pot-luck.

By Carol Emory

  • In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook pasta until al dente, rinse under cold water, and drain.

  • In a medium bowl, combine mayonnaise, sour cream, milk and Italian dressing mix. Whisk together until smooth, set aside.

  • In a large salad bowl combine cooked and cooled pasta, peas, olives, salami, green onions, celery and parsley. Mix in dressing last, reserving 1/2 cup. Let sit overnight in fridge. Stir before serving. Add extra dressing if pasta appears dry.

236 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 20.5g; fat 14.6g; cholesterol 17mg; sodium 420.4mg. Full Nutrition
