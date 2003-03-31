Chicken Salad in the Tropics
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 597.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 44.1g 88 %
carbohydrates: 44.6g 14 %
dietary fiber: 10.8g 43 %
sugars: 21.2g
fat: 27.6g 42 %
saturated fat: 7.5g 38 %
cholesterol: 100mg 33 %
vitamin a iu: 2254.9IU 45 %
niacin equivalents: 17.8mg 137 %
vitamin b6: 0.7mg 41 %
vitamin c: 55.3mg 92 %
folate: 118.7mcg 30 %
calcium: 209.1mg 21 %
iron: 5.4mg 30 %
magnesium: 93.5mg 33 %
potassium: 824mg 23 %
sodium: 687.9mg 28 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 22 %
calories from fat: 248.3
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
