Chicken Salad in the Tropics

Rating: 5 stars Beautiful summertime salad. The most difficult part is timing it so that the mango and the avocado are sufficiently ripe at the same time since grocery stores usually sell them in a pre-ripened state. Attractive presentation. Helpful (31)

Rating: 5 stars Great and exotic chicken salad. Worth the assembly of all these delicious fruits little more time consuming but wonderful to the taste buds. Cool tasty summer salad for company on a hot day or just your family on a hot day. Love it. Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars This is excellent for those who enjoy eating healthy meals. The flavors work wonderfully together and there is such a nice variety of fresh ingredients most children can find something they enjoy. I will make this again exactly as it is written. Helpful (16)

Rating: 3 stars This was pretty good. I ended up adding more OJ to the dressing because the sesame oil was overpowering - I would cut the sesame oil in half next time. This probably won't become a dinner staple for us but it's good when you're looking for something different. Helpful (13)

Rating: 4 stars Very tasty! My husband who does not like salad dressing even enjoyed it. I spiced up the dressing a bit by adding a teaspoon of Sambol Olek and it was great! Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars This salad takes some time to prepare but it worths it. My friends love it a lot. It is perfect for Spring and Summer meal. Try it if you haven't. Helpful (10)

Rating: 4 stars This is a visually attractive salad perfect for ladies' luncheon. While we all liked the taste of the dressing we thought it was too thin. Didn't coat the salad which made it kind "drippy." Couldn't think of a way to thicken the dressing at the last minute. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars This salad is delicious! All of my guests loved it. Helpful (9)