Chicken Salad in the Tropics

Rating: 4.3 stars
20 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a beautifully prepared fresh fruit salad with chicken.

By Teri

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • To prepare the dressing, whisk together in a small bowl the orange juice, pineapple juice, parsley, lime juice, soy sauce, olive oil, sesame oil, honey and pepper.

    Advertisement

  • Prepare the salad in a large bowl by tossing the mixed greens with the dressing. Divide dressed greens on four different plates. Arrange chicken in the middle of the plate. Arrange papaya (or mango), pineapple, avocado, bell, pepper, avocado, black beans, and cheese in "triangles" surrounding chicken.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
597 calories; protein 44.1g; carbohydrates 44.6g; fat 27.6g; cholesterol 100mg; sodium 687.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (21)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

KIMAR
Rating: 5 stars
03/31/2003
Beautiful summertime salad. The most difficult part is timing it so that the mango and the avocado are sufficiently ripe at the same time since grocery stores usually sell them in a pre-ripened state. Attractive presentation. Read More
Helpful
(31)

Most helpful critical review

RAVEN321
Rating: 3 stars
11/10/2004
This was pretty good. I ended up adding more OJ to the dressing because the sesame oil was overpowering - I would cut the sesame oil in half next time. This probably won't become a dinner staple for us but it's good when you're looking for something different. Read More
Helpful
(13)
20 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
KIMAR
Rating: 5 stars
03/31/2003
Beautiful summertime salad. The most difficult part is timing it so that the mango and the avocado are sufficiently ripe at the same time since grocery stores usually sell them in a pre-ripened state. Attractive presentation. Read More
Helpful
(31)
MERCI
Rating: 5 stars
10/11/2002
Great and exotic chicken salad. Worth the assembly of all these delicious fruits little more time consuming but wonderful to the taste buds. Cool tasty summer salad for company on a hot day or just your family on a hot day. Love it. Read More
Helpful
(17)
Jill
Rating: 5 stars
10/11/2002
This is excellent for those who enjoy eating healthy meals. The flavors work wonderfully together and there is such a nice variety of fresh ingredients most children can find something they enjoy. I will make this again exactly as it is written. Read More
Helpful
(16)
Advertisement
RAVEN321
Rating: 3 stars
11/10/2004
This was pretty good. I ended up adding more OJ to the dressing because the sesame oil was overpowering - I would cut the sesame oil in half next time. This probably won't become a dinner staple for us but it's good when you're looking for something different. Read More
Helpful
(13)
Nadia
Rating: 4 stars
04/14/2003
Very tasty! My husband who does not like salad dressing even enjoyed it. I spiced up the dressing a bit by adding a teaspoon of Sambol Olek and it was great! Read More
Helpful
(10)
pumpkao
Rating: 5 stars
10/11/2002
This salad takes some time to prepare but it worths it. My friends love it a lot. It is perfect for Spring and Summer meal. Try it if you haven't. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Advertisement
LZJOYCE
Rating: 4 stars
06/28/2005
This is a visually attractive salad perfect for ladies' luncheon. While we all liked the taste of the dressing we thought it was too thin. Didn't coat the salad which made it kind "drippy." Couldn't think of a way to thicken the dressing at the last minute. Read More
Helpful
(9)
AMYSUE70
Rating: 5 stars
10/11/2002
This salad is delicious! All of my guests loved it. Read More
Helpful
(9)
CINDY18LOU
Rating: 5 stars
02/01/2010
Delish! This was a nice 'don't have to measure anything' recipe! All the flavors combined well. Left out the cheese and used 'Light and Fresh Dressing' (from this website) since this one got mixed reviews. Read More
Helpful
(5)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022