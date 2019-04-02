Johnny Marzetti Casserole

UPDATE: SINCE MY FIANCE AND I DIDN'T CARE MUCH FOR THIS, WE WEREN'T EXCITED ABOUT HAVING THE LEFTOVER CASSEROLE. I DECIDED TO DELIVER IT TO MY PARENTS, AND TO MY SURPRISE, THEY LOVED IT!!!!! Meh. This was "OK." Certainly nothing to write home about. Made two casseroles, one of which was for dinner tonight. Because others mentioned that this makes a LOT, I divided everything between two 9 inch square disposable baking pans and froze one casserole for later (minus the cheddar). To compensate for the blandness / dryness many have experienced, I made a few modifications. I used hot Italian sausage (all I had on hand), a can of Italian-style diced tomatoes instead of plain ones, an ENTIRE 26 oz. jar of generic store brand chunky-style zesty garlic and three cheese pasta sauce (on sale at my grocer this week for $1!), an entire green bell pepper (1 T wasn't enough...), quadruple the amount of garlic (I wanted to use my last few cloves) and 1 T Italian seasoning. Despite these changes, my fiance and I still thought this was really bland. I liked it a bit more than he did though. My fiance only had one helping and ate ALL of his salad and garlic bread (rare for him - he usually has seconds of EVERYTHING and HATES salad... lol!). Oh well! Maybe this will float your boat. Thanks for sharing with us, KC :)