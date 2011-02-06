Chicken Fiesta Salad

Great summer meal! Even the "men folk" were pleased and satisfied which rarely happens with a salad meal at our house. I only made a couple tiny changes that were mostly about my taste really. I cut the chicken into bite sized pieces before coating with the seasoning mixture then stir fried. I didn't have canned corn so I used frozen and it came out great. I did NOT drain the black beans because it made them a bit more saucey. I used yummy little grape tomatoes instead of big ones only because fresh garden tomatoes aren't in season yet here and I'm very fussy about my tomatoes. I used a hot salsa which would normally be too much for me but mixed in with the beans and corn it had just the right amount of kick. Last but not least I topped with some shredded sharp cheddar. When I make it again--and I surely will- I may add some black olives and maybe crumble on some corn chips. This was DELICIOUS easy and quick-everything I look for! Thanks for a great recipe!