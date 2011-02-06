Chicken Fiesta Salad
This is an attractive and zesty all in one dish. It's full of veggies and chicken, and loaded with flavor. A quick fix for a long day. If desired, top with shredded cheese and tortilla chips.
Great for a quick and easy meal! I grilled my chicken vs. pan frying and used a homemade fajita seasoning. I used regular corn and left it cold as well as the beans. I also didn't bother adding any additional fajita seasoning. I added some Mexican blend cheese and some thin sliced avocado. I topped it off with a dollup of sour cream and some thin sliced green onion. This was great served with Ranch dressing and tortilla wedges on the side.Read More
This is a very tasty salad and a great change from ordinary Taco Salad. It's also very flexible. I made a couple additions- avocado, cilantro, and mango. Also I found a jalepeno ranch dressing in the produce section at the store and put it on the side. Delicious! Don't forget the tortilla chips!
YUM!! My husband and son loved this, and asked that I serve it again very soon! To get maximum flavor for the chicken, I cut the breasts into 1/2-inch strips and "marinated" them in 1/2 of the fajita seasoning in a baggie for about an hour. I also kept the bean mixture separate, spooning in onto individual salads, so the lettuce wouldn't get soggy if we had leftovers...which we didn't!
Yummy recipe! Since I'm not fond of salsa in salads I left it out, and for the dressing, I substituted a cup of Caesar dressing to which I added 1/4 packet of dry Taco Seasoning and 1/2 teaspoon cumin.Garnished with a dollop of sour cream...and Voila! Everyone at my ladies luncheon enjoyed this and wanted the recipe. Thanks Mary!
Absolutely delicious! The cheese and crushed tortilla chips definately add to the salad nicely. My husband liked his with ranch dressing too. This salad does not keep well as leftovers though, so eat it all up when it's fresh!
Loved this!!! It was so easy to make and so good! It is also weight watcher friendly! My husband is very picky, and he ate seconds and thirds. Thank you, Mary!
Great summer salad! I added some cilantro and some jalapeno pepper. I liked the ranch dressing on the top. Will make again!
YUMMY! This salad is very tasty! I added a little Tabasco to the corn/bean mixture to add some heat - perfect! We will definitely be having this healthy meal again!
Great recipe! Even my picky eater children loved it.
Really tasty. Add sour cream to the garnish list and you've got a great taco salad.
This salad is quick, easy and delicious! I've made it several times with chicken and last night with ground beef. We top with chopped avacado, black olives, shredded cheese and sour cream. It's definately one of our favorites.
this is so good! Next time I will not even worry about the chicken- it is not necessary and its sometimes nice not to worry about meat (especially when married to a meat and potatoes man). I used a Zesty ranch dressing and made my own tortilla strips (corn tortillas cut and fried in olive oil and then dusted with garlic and onion salt.) Now I have lunch for the rest of the week. (Keep the salad and corn/bean mixture separate and make individual servings)
Instead of rubbing the fajita seasoning on the chicken, I marinated the chicken with the spice and a little water, for about an hour. It's much easier to cook when it's wet, and made the chicken very flavorful and moist. I also added water to the frying pan during cooking a couple of times. Great recipe.
This is EXCELLENT! EASY, TASTY, & THE KIDS LOVED IT! It is a nice dish to make in the summer! We have made it several times.
This is the best chicken salad I have ever had. It is very easy and really filling. A great summertime salad that is also lowfat!
Very good salad. As a dressing, I used the "Safeway" brand salsa which contains corn and black beans.
used my own epic slow cooker mexican shredded chicken recipe, along with spinach/refried beans/corn/cherry tomatoes/avocado/cheese/sour cream/salsa. Super tasty, similar to taco salad but with greens instead of tortilla chips. Easy to make+very good thank you!
This was really easy to make and everyone in my family loved it. And the best part is that it is very low in fat and good for you.
This was tasty, and easy to make. A nice variation on salad, for those summer days. I diced the chicken in fajita seasoning and fresh garlic, and sprinkled onion powder & a little salt & pepper. I put this in one bowl. I put the bean & corn & salsa mix in a separate bowl. And the salad went in its own bowl. This way, people could make their own salad the way they wanted. For the salad--- I added cilantro, a small avocado, used a small red onion (not white onion), and added diced green bell pepper... they were all welcome flavors to the salad. I also had plain lowfat yogurt and shredded sharp cheddar cheese available, to "top" the salad with. I feel the yogurt & cheese also added good flavor to the salad. I think next time, I may use a little less onion, and just use some frozen corn (I didn't think it needed a full can of corn). Overall, a very nice dish and I'm sure I'll make it again!
This is very good and tastes like a taco salad. Sprinkle some Tostitos on top for an added touch.
I have made this twice, and we love it!!! Next time, I probably will double the recipe, because I could eat this every day!!! Thanks for the recipe!!
Wow, is this yummy. I grilled the chicken on our George Forman with the fajita seasoning and added some cayenne pepper and garlic pepper to it. Everything worked together so well in this salad. I used a little bit of light Ranch and my DH use a bit of Blue Cheese dressing. My DH told me he would eat it again next week! I didn't combine the meat and corn/beans with the salad so that I could enjoyed the leftovers for lunches at work without it being all soggy. The ingredients work well in a wrap as well. Love it!
This salad came out delicious. And I am a person that needs flavor; I am always worried that the dish I'm cooking will come out bland - this dish was great and sooo easy!
This is outstanding. I added 1/2C sour cream to the bean/corn mix per another suggestion and it really made the dish. Me, hubby, and my 4 kids ages 15, 14, 11, 10 all LOVED it.
This was great. We just added some sour cream and cheese. I thought my husband was going to lick the plate.
Wow this was soooo yummy!!! I made a few changes...I used taco seasoning, just because it is what I had, I used 11 oz sweet corn and put a touch more salsa in to moisten it a bit more. I followed the suggestion of another review and put the salad on the plate, beautiful blue corn chips around the outside of the plate, The bean corn mixture on the center, topped with chicken. I garnished with green olives, avocado slices, tomato slices and shredded cheddar. Oh yes...and a dollop of sour cream. It was really lovely. I had some taco seasoning left over. I will definitely make this again!!!
This salad was perfect for the crazy hot weekend we had in PA. I added some pepperjack and cheddar cheese and used ranch dressing for this salad. It was easy and delish. This is a keeper.
Chicken Fiesta Salad Haiku: "Colorful salad! Had to change just a few things. Tasty meal, ole!" I cut the chicken into bite-size pieces and marinated in the fajita seasoning mixed w/ a little EVOO and lime juice. After cooking the chicken, I didn't see the need to set it aside, so I simply tossed it w/ the beans, corn, salsa and additional seasoning so it was easier to serve. Doing so gave the chicken a bit more flavor, as it had a chance to simmer w/ the salsa/beans. Scooping the fiesta feast over baby spinach w/ red onion, tomatoes, grated cheddar and a handful of finely-chopped cilantro resulted in a vibrant, healthy, filling meal.
TASTY!!!! this has currently become one of my favorite salads to make. I went by the recipe the first time I made it and it was fabulous. The second time I used just half of the fajita seasoning to cut down on sodium and lightly drizzled the salad with chipotle ranch and it was still fabulous!!! I highly recommend this salad....also very easy to make!
I just had all the "parts" lying out and made it a sort of a build-your-own salad. It was so easy and delicious!
This is a very nice salad. Be careful on the type of onion you use as I used a jumbo yellow onion and the taste was very strong. I'm goig to use green onions or may be a red one the next time.
I was really skeptical about this recipe when I first read it. But I am glad I tried it anyway. My family just gobbled up and it was gone in 10 minutes. I followed the recipe exactly, it did not need any other salad dressing like others mentioned. Thank you for a wonderful recipe.
Delish!!! This is a great way to use up left over corn on the cob from the night before. I sprayed mine with some PAM - seasoned it with Morton's Season Salt - and threw it on the grill for a few and cut it off the cob! I had some left over cilantro so I snipped some into the corn/bean mixture and used up half a lime I had cut. Super fresh dinner salad! Thanks for the idea! Oh and the chicken must be done on the stove top as to not dry it out on the grill. The possibilities are endless with this salad!
Just Delicious. I marinted the chicken, which I had chopped up in the fajita mix and lime juice over nite. When I cooked up the chicken, I also sauted the onions.. Dumped everything else in but the lettuce. Took very few minutes to prepare. I added a little Low fat parmesan ranch dressing to the salad. It was wonderful and I cannot wait to try the leftovers.
So easy, healthy and delicious. I thought I had black beans in the pantry but was wrong so had to use a can of kidney beans instead but it did no harm. Also, can't get Mexican corn in Osaka so just chopped up red and green bell peppers and lightly sauteed them before adding in the corn, salsa etc.
Now that's my kind of salad....I cheated slightly and used already cooked and cut into strips Perdue chicken cut-ups....Southwest flavor. I made a huge salad with mixed greens, red peppers, broccoli, cukes, red onion and cherry tomatoes. Topped with the chicken strips, black beans, frozen/defrosted white corn and sliced avacado! Omg....so good! I made Margarita Dressing from this site. Can't wait to make again....delicious!
Even my kids are eating their salads with this recipe! We did skip the tortilla chip topping and used grated cheddar cheese instead. We also added ranch dressing and this is a favorite dish around my house. Thanks for a great recipe!
Yum! Thank you for sharing! Used some of the suggestions (letting chix sit for about 1 hr with some fajita/taco seasoning rubbed in, grilled chix, and did not warm black bean/corn/salsa mix). Did add fresh cilantro and 2 tsp lime juice to bean/corn/salsa mix that made it really flavorful - used frozen corn that I cooked and chilled before adding to the mix. Also topped salad with spicy ranch dressing as suggested (ranch w/ taco seasoning mixed in). Just had the left overs for lunch and can't wait to make it again:) Keeper - thank you!
Great! Next time we're not putting over salad though, we're just putting the mix into tortillas.
loved it! I added some fresh cilontro. Very yummy!
I made it for my co-workers and they were crazy about it. They loved and it was so delicious.
A real winner! My husband is a real meat and potato kinda guy and he loves this salad! I use the Jalapeno Ranch dressing that another reviewer suggested and we can't get enough of this salad. I grill the chicken also after marinating the chicken for the day in a baggie with the fajita seasoned watered down a bit.
SOOOOO GOOD!!! My whole family loved this. I cooked the chicken with salsa to make it even spicier! Very easy!!!! Thanks Mary:-)
I do not think I will make this one again. I did however really like the Mexican corn flavor. I had never bought Mexican Corn before and I will from now on with my mexican dishes. It was good but not great! Good family thing..but not for company.
This was really yummy and super easy. My boyfriend BBQ'd the chicken, which made it even easier on my part. And the "delicious" compliment in the end was nice too! I did add a little bit more salsa, and chopped up cucumber, and avocado to the greens.
My sons who think they are Emeril's sons (food criticis) raved.
This was excellent! I carmelized the onions for extra flavor.
I made this last night but instead of making it a salad. I did the chicken/salsa/corn/bean mixture and put it over rice. It was yummy! I also used frozen corn instead of canned and didn't do any measuring just threw it all together. It was very easy and it would have been quicker if I wasn't a one-handed chef :)
Huge hit with entire family and frequently requested. We also serve with sour cream and avocado slices. I also found tortilla stripes that you use for salad topping s- very good on it also! Thanks!
I was skeptical, but the reviews were so great I decided to give it a shot. It was fun and easy to make and I knew it was a hit when I saw my boyfriend eating the beans and corn straight. he was so excited when I told him there were chicken and vegatbles too. Didn't last long!
This was sooo yummy! My husband and I both loved it! I made a few changes. I used 2 chicken breast halves cut into strips and used a different fajita recipe from a cookbook. 1 tablespoon lemon juice (because I didn't have lime) 1 teaspoon soy sauce, 1 tablespoon garlic powder, 1/2 tablespoon brown sugar, and 1 tablespoon taco seasoning. Mixed it all together and cooked for a few min. on the skillet. Then removed the chicken, added the beans, corn, salsa, and some more taco seasoning. For the salad I used red onion and added some avocado. I also made a dressing using mayo, vinegar, parsley, dill, salt, pepper, onion and garlic powder. Layered the bean mixture on the salad, the chicken on top of that, and you have an absolutely delicious meal!
This was a great hot summer day dinner. I made it as written and dressed it with a cilantro salad dressing that I got at Trader Joe's, and crumbled tortilla chips it added just the right touch. Next time I think I'll set out some shredded cheese to add for those that want it. Thanks for the recipe!
LOVED!
I really liked this salad. The only thing that I added was to throw in some celantro into the corn/bean dressing, just because I enjoy the flavor. I will be making again.
I like this recipe and made it as is. The only thing was i made it with homemade fajita seasoning and added a little lite ranch dressing. Next time I will do the salsa, beans, and corn chilled not warm. But that's just me.
Very good, too many black beans though, think I'll use less next time and more tomatoes!
I make variations of this very often. The bean, corn, and salsa mix can be frozen if you're eating for one and a can of black beans and a can of corn is more than you can eat within a few days. I usually mash up some avocado with plain yogurt and add a hit of tabasco for a cool little healthy "dressing" or garnish. Yum!
This was incredibly easy and delicious! I didn't use any onion but instead used vidalia onion dressing. Also, served it with Jalapeno Bread II. Better than any restaurant salad!
This is a great alternative to taco salad. My husband, two year old son, and me loved it!
This was really good. I loved the black beans and corn. I used a cilantro lime dressing on this salad.
I absolutely loved this! Finished it off with the juice of a lime before serving. It was just wonderful, and thanks for posting.
This was great - and super easy. We had it all together in about twenty minutes. Threw some cilantro in, like others, and thought it added to the recipe. Didn't use as much salsa as it called for, but by the time the chicken got mixed with everything else, I didn't think it made a difference.
Great salad. Everyone who tried it loved it. I did add a bit of low fat ranch dressing to make it a little moister.
I didn't care for this. It needed some sort of dressing to pull it together. It tasted like what it was - a bunch of different things on the same plate.
Yummmm!! It's like it came straight out of a Mexican restaurant! I circled the outside of the plate with tortilla chips, the inside with salad, and then all the rest on top. Even the presentation looked great! I'll definately make this again! :)
My husband and I really liked this recipe. I prefered mine wrapped in a tortilla shell and topped with lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream. A good variation from the usual fajitas or tacos!
delicious and super easy! Tastes like a salad you would get at a restaurant
Very tasty salad!! Quick & easy too!!
So happy to find a chicken salad that isn't drowning in mayo or sour cream! Grilled the chicken and then cut into pieces. Added green onion and pepper because I had it. Didn't warm the bean/corn/salsa dressing - just combined and mixed. With the chicken and beans, this makes a very hearty salad!
Excellent!!! I followed others suggestion and served it with tortilla chips and I tried it with Ranch dressing and without. I loved it both ways!! The possibilities are endless.....next time I'll try some avocado and cilantro. This is definitely a keeper!!!!!
The hubby and I enjoyed this. He ate his in a tortilla and I had mine with chips and lettuce as a salad. Ole!
The mix of beans, chicken, corn, and salsa was great -- super-tasty and easy to make... although I still haven't decided if I like it over cold lettuce, it's certainly worth making again -- with or without the salad greens.
My husband loved this salad! I just left out the onion because he doesn't like it. I cut chicken into cubes and topped with shredded cheddar cheese. Will definately make again.
This recipe is very easy and flavorful. This is a great mid-week, don't have much time, dinner.
Definitely part of the regular rotation. It's easy to make, ingredients are usually on hand, and the family loves it.
Super yum, and super easy to put together.
It’s been so hot here, that entrée salads have been on our menu a number of times in the last few weeks. I coated my chicken with just a little oil, placed it in a plastic bag with some taco seasoning (not fajita) and shook to evenly coat. Then Hubs grilled these. I used half a can of black beans and froze the other half for later (works great), and I used frozen corn instead of the Mexican-style corn. I didn’t heat up the corn and beans, but just layered my salad ingredients and topped them with the grilled chicken. I skipped the salsa because I wanted to try a new dressing on this, Dorothy Lynch Style Salad Dressing, also on this site. Very good and the dressing tasted great with this. This is one we’ll no doubt repeat.
Excellent recipe. We love it. We add monterey jack cheese and tortilla chips to it. We also dress it with equal parts of ranch dressing and honey barbeque sauce. Great refreshing recipe.
This was so good! I will definitely be making this again.
This salad went over well with 3 out of 4 in our family. It could have used a little extra kick in the form of a salad dressing
Great summer meal! Even the "men folk" were pleased and satisfied which rarely happens with a salad meal at our house. I only made a couple tiny changes that were mostly about my taste really. I cut the chicken into bite sized pieces before coating with the seasoning mixture then stir fried. I didn't have canned corn so I used frozen and it came out great. I did NOT drain the black beans because it made them a bit more saucey. I used yummy little grape tomatoes instead of big ones only because fresh garden tomatoes aren't in season yet here and I'm very fussy about my tomatoes. I used a hot salsa which would normally be too much for me but mixed in with the beans and corn it had just the right amount of kick. Last but not least I topped with some shredded sharp cheddar. When I make it again--and I surely will- I may add some black olives and maybe crumble on some corn chips. This was DELICIOUS easy and quick-everything I look for! Thanks for a great recipe!
Easy, fresh and tasty!!! I cut up a couple of corn tortillas into strips and fried them in oil to lay underneath the salad. Super Yummy.
This recipe is very versatile. I added green peppers and sauted the onion and peppers with chopped chicken tenderloins to make it more like actual fajitas. I cooked the salsa/bean/corn mixture in a separate skillet while the chicken and peppers cooked. You can use any kind of salsa you have on hand, I only had bean and cheese salsa and it was great. I used one package of fajita seasoning for each skillet. When everything was done I layered the salad by laying down a bed of tortilla chips, followed by lettuce, topped with chicken/onion/pepper mixtures, topped with corn/bean/salsa mixture, then added cheese and sourcream to top it off. Tomatoes on the side made for nice presentation, plus baby tomatoes are all I had. There is a lot going on with this salad but it all work sso beautifully together and tastes amazing.
Very tasty. I added a squeeze of lime to the bean and corn mix, just to freshen up the canned products. I also skiped the salsa ( because I forgot--oops) but I did add a little tomatillo taco sauce to some ranch to the top. Will make again! Next time I want to add some cilantro and perhaps some rice? Nice recipe to play with to fit what you like.
Very Bad! Too dry. Not enough flavor. I love Mex and I love salads so I thought I would like this but it was a waste of the ingredients. I couldn't even finish the plate.
I have made this recipe too many times to count. Everyone in my extended family now makes it, too. The picture you have posted does not do it justice. It is extremely fast and simple to make. To save time, you can use packaged salad greens. To save money, cut up heads of romaine lettuce purchased in bulk for not much more than you will pay for the bagged greens. I place the greens on a very large platter and put cherry or grape tomatoes around the perimeter. I always add a sprinke of taco or mexican cheese on the warm corn/bean/salsa topping. Serve with Spicy Ranch dressing on the side. If you want left-overs, only mix together what you will eat for that meal. Save the rest of the components for another meal. This is my daughter's favorite left-over lunch. Thank you for this wonderful recipe.
Very good! I dressed it with equal parts bbq sauce (didn't have honey bbq sauce) and ranch dressing. Served it with tortilla chips. Delicious!
Very good, chicken came out a little weird tasting though, I'm going to try it again but use shredded chicken and taco seasoning.
The fajita seasoning was good on the chicken but I didn't care for it mixed in the vegetables. Overwhelmed everything else.
Fantastic! I LOVED it as did hubby and 3yo. I am making this a must have recipe.
Absolutely loved this recipe! I substituted red beans for black beans (because I can't find them in a can here) and next time I'll use mild salsa (the store only had hot and I was in a hurry... I'll be more patient next time!). Thanks very much!
I make this salad a lot (and love it!), except I don't add the salsa directly to the salad, I mix it with unsweetened non-fat yogurt for my dressing. It's a nice healthy salad - if you want to make it quickly, just use the already cooked fajita chicken strips that you can buy at the grocery store. I like to top mine with some shredded 2% sharp cheddar cheese too.
This was pretty good and low cal! Followed recipe all the way but put it in a jalopeno tortilla wrap! It was fabulous!
I followed the advice of other reviews and didn't mix everything all together last night so for lunch I put the leftovers in a tortilla and had a yummy wrap. Good recipe, much healthier than my usual taco salad.
This isn't gourmet cuisine, but it's good family fare. I enjoyed it - nice taste, and fast. What more could we ask for?
This was good - a lot like taco salad, but with chicken instead. The chicken had great flavor with my homemade fajita mix, but maybe that is just because I life fajitas so much. I did crush corn chips on top and that was probably my favorite part!
Very Good Only One Recommondation is make sure the black bean/corn mix is cooled down before adding to salad greens!
This was very good. I did grill the chicken instead and put the onions in with the bean/corn mixture. We had some left over bean mixture when it was all done so the next day I put that into a tortilla shell with some sour cream, shredded lettuce and mexican cheese for a great meatless taco.
