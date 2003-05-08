Sylvia's Easy Greek Salad

Rating: 4.31 stars
35 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 18
  • 4 star values: 11
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a quick and easy salad to prepare and it's a healthy meal when served with chicken or fruit.

By SKEHLER

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine the red bell pepper, green bell pepper, cucumber, tomato, red onion, and olives.

  • Whisk together the oil and vinegar. Before serving add the oil and vinegar, feta cheese and salt. Toss together and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
331 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 8.2g; fat 32.2g; cholesterol 16.7mg; sodium 253.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (36)

FSUGABRIELLE
Rating: 5 stars
08/05/2003
This is a delicious recipe which is easy to make. I chose to substitue Tzatziki sauce (also from allrecipes) for the oil and vinegar dressing which I served on the side. I also added kalamata olives. It was great! Read More
Helpful
(39)
Shemet
Rating: 3 stars
12/07/2010
I agree that oil is too much though this is quite common for the Greek cuisine. In any case it needs to be olive oil if you are looking for some Greek twist to it. And there is no need to seed the cucumber - it;s never seeded in Greece (though I guess there might be some difference between the products available in different parts of the world - are cucumbers so ripe that you need to seed them?) Read More
Helpful
(26)
Chef Trint
Rating: 4 stars
06/01/2011
This is a good basic recipe for Greek salad. I will agree with other reviewers that the dressing proportions are way out of whack. I used olive oil in a 50/50 ratio with red wine vinegar and some mustard oregano salt and pepper. Read More
Helpful
(24)
Clara
Rating: 4 stars
05/05/2007
Thank you very good and tasty. Read More
Helpful
(16)
Patti
Rating: 5 stars
09/20/2010
purple onion would have added color but I didn't have one and used a yellow onion. Just as good. I added a 1/2 bunch chopped fresh italian parsley just before I added the dressing. And used calamata olives (drained and sliced). And 1/4c VOO and 1/4c veg. oil instead of all veggy oil Read More
Helpful
(11)
huskey95
Rating: 5 stars
09/20/2011
I made this for 200 people and it turned out wonderful! I didn't have peppers or white vinegar so I used red wine vinegar instead I also used kalamata olives with it! It was perfect! Everyone loved it!! Read More
Helpful
(10)
abpat
Rating: 5 stars
01/24/2012
Great! I used olive oil and balsamic vinegar. Hit the spot in the middle of winter! Read More
Helpful
(6)
Patrick
Rating: 5 stars
08/27/2011
Delicious Read More
Helpful
(5)
Deanna C. Schuman
Rating: 5 stars
08/04/2012
Happy I found this recipe. It was HUGE and hardly any was left. Yummy. And I'm not always a fan of salads. Read More
Helpful
(4)
