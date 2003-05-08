Sylvia's Easy Greek Salad
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 330.6
% Daily Value *
protein: 4g 8 %
carbohydrates: 8.2g 3 %
dietary fiber: 2.2g 9 %
sugars: 4.4g
fat: 32.2g 50 %
saturated fat: 6.5g 32 %
cholesterol: 16.7mg 6 %
vitamin a iu: 1408.2IU 28 %
niacin equivalents: 1.7mg 13 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 19 %
vitamin c: 65.3mg 109 %
folate: 35.7mcg 9 %
calcium: 114.1mg 11 %
iron: 0.7mg 4 %
magnesium: 19.9mg 7 %
potassium: 285.9mg 8 %
sodium: 253.2mg 10 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 10 %
calories from fat: 290.1
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved