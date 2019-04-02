Festival-Style Grilled Italian Sausage Sandwiches

These delicious grilled sausage sandwiches are my attempt to duplicate the ones I ate when I was growing up and attended Italian street festivals in the North End of Boston. They come together really quickly, and make a great summer lunch. Choose hot or mild sausages as you prefer.

Recipe by carina

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat. Lightly oil grate, and set 4 inches from the heat.

  • Pierce the sausages in a few places with a fork, and set aside. Slice off the bottoms of the onion halves so they will sit flat on the grill. Brush the bell pepper and onion halves with 2 teaspoons of olive oil.

  • Place the sausages, onions, and peppers on the preheated grill. Cook and turn the sausages until well browned and juices run clear. Cook vegetables until tender and peppers are slightly charred. Remove vegetables and sausages from the grill.

  • Place the peppers in a paper bag, close, and cool slightly. Remove and discard the charred skin from the peppers; slice peppers into strips. Slice the onion halves. Place salt and pepper to taste, and 1 tablespoon olive oil in a bowl. Add the peppers and onions, and toss until evenly coated. To serve, place sausages in sandwich rolls, and top with the pepper and onion mixture.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
631 calories; protein 27g; carbohydrates 56.2g; fat 33.7g; cholesterol 60.6mg; sodium 1258.1mg. Full Nutrition
