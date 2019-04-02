Festival-Style Grilled Italian Sausage Sandwiches

Oh my, there's nothing quite so tasty as a grilled Italian sausage sandwich! My husband and I are no strangers to making these and definitely feel you shouldn't have to wait for summer to have such a treat. We use both hot and sweet sausage and use red and green peppers along with the onion. We love grilling veggies and these give the sandwiches a nice smokiness. Be sure not to poke the sausages as you'll end up releasing all of those wonderful juices. I put my rolls under the broiler to get them nice and toasty. My husband tops his sandwich off with a spicy brown mustard, but I always top mine off with marinated cherry tomatoes. I cut them in half and marinate them at room temp. in a mix of olive oil, balsamic vinegar, a bit of kosher salt, basil and oregano. For a quick and easy meal there's nothing that beats this!