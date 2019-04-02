Festival-Style Grilled Italian Sausage Sandwiches

These delicious grilled sausage sandwiches are my attempt to duplicate the ones I ate when I was growing up and attended Italian street festivals in the North End of Boston. They come together really quickly, and make a great summer lunch. Choose hot or mild sausages as you prefer.
What did you think of this recipe? Share your experience to help others.
Most helpful positive review
naples34102
Rating: 5 stars
02/04/2013
Other than maybe Bobby Flay, I can think of no better grill master than hubby - and he says, "Don't poke the sausages!" Grill them over medium coals, till browned on all sides, about 12 minutes. They will be perfectly juicy and have that delightful "snap" when you bite into them. This sandwich is nothing new for us, but grilling the peppers and onions made all the difference in the world. Until now I had always cooked them in a skillet and while that's delicious too, it is no substitute for what the submitter intended in this recipe. I was really amazed at the difference the roasted, charred peppers and onions made, in color as well as taste. Out of this world good!
Other than maybe Bobby Flay, I can think of no better grill master than hubby - and he says, "Don't poke the sausages!" Grill them over medium coals, till browned on all sides, about 12 minutes. They will be perfectly juicy and have that delightful "snap" when you bite into them. This sandwich is nothing new for us, but grilling the peppers and onions made all the difference in the world. Until now I had always cooked them in a skillet and while that's delicious too, it is no substitute for what the submitter intended in this recipe. I was really amazed at the difference the roasted, charred peppers and onions made, in color as well as taste. Out of this world good!
Oh my, there's nothing quite so tasty as a grilled Italian sausage sandwich! My husband and I are no strangers to making these and definitely feel you shouldn't have to wait for summer to have such a treat. We use both hot and sweet sausage and use red and green peppers along with the onion. We love grilling veggies and these give the sandwiches a nice smokiness. Be sure not to poke the sausages as you'll end up releasing all of those wonderful juices. I put my rolls under the broiler to get them nice and toasty. My husband tops his sandwich off with a spicy brown mustard, but I always top mine off with marinated cherry tomatoes. I cut them in half and marinate them at room temp. in a mix of olive oil, balsamic vinegar, a bit of kosher salt, basil and oregano. For a quick and easy meal there's nothing that beats this!
Your recipe is great. I have done it your way and love it but I would also like to suggest a "shortcut" on the veggies that comes out pretty tasty. You can cut up the peppers and onions and grill them OR buy what my grocer sells as a frozen "Fajita mix" of onions and peppers. Either way, put them in a foil pouch with a couple of ounces of olive oil, salt, pepper and a little chopped garlic, more if you like. Fold the foil up good so it doesn't leak all over and set your grill on fire. Just keep flipping the foil packet while your meat cooks and it wil turn out deeeeeeeelishous
Our family LOVES these sandwiches!!! I used sweet and mild sausage instead of hot. Used green pepper in place of red. I parboiled my sausages for 5 minutes on the stove top. My concern was that the inside would not be cooked in the middle and too brown on the outside. We always top ours with pizza or spaghetti sauce and a slice of mozzarella cheese! These are also great make in the slow cooker with a jar of red sauce.
This is a great recipe! I didnt think the vegetables would make that big of a difference. But, they did..along with a bit of mustard..yummo **UPDATE**: When I made these again..I bought Johnsonville Brats and took the sausage out of its casing. Then, browned the sausage first; drained and threw in the peppers until they were soft. What a difference that made. The sausage tasted infused with the peppers. Then, added a bit of mustard. WOW! That is how I will make these from now on.
This recipe was great! I split the sausages & grilled them on my indoor grill. I cooked the onions & green peppers in a skillet, until carmelized. I then put the grilled sausage on top of a wheat hoagie bun split, topped the sausage with the peppers & onions & put some spicy brown mustard on top of that. It was delish!
These were wonderful! I used sweet Italian sausage instead of the hot. I grilled them on my (very small)George Foreman, so we had to cook the onions first, then the peppers, then the sausage in two runs, so it took awhile, but the wait was well worth it! I highly recommend these to anyone who is tired of the same old hot dogs and brats. They are a welcome change! Thanks for the keeper.
these were great. just what i was craving. i found that the veggies took a lot longer than the sausage though. will throw them on the grill first next time. i am new to grilling and although my sausage was a little well done, i was very proud of myself on this one.
this was recommended to me and am glad...i used both red and green peppers and mild italian sausage i so thought it was great comfort food and i made my own buns/rolls for them...thanx for the recipe...
Sausage, peppers and onions are a staple at our home. We make them all summer long and even in the winter too. We also add a slice or two of Provolone cheese (went to those Italian festivals as well). If it's winter and you don't want to spend a lot of time at the grill. Here's a shortcut that is equally good. Par broil your sausages in a skillet, so that when you put on grill you're only browning them. I slice two green peppers and one large onion, put in skillet with a few tablespoons of butter, pepper, garlic powder. Cook them down til they are nice and soft, some edges browned. Do that at the same time your sausages are par boiling. Throw your sausages on the grill for a few minutes. Dress your buns with the slice of cheese, sausage, heaping of peppers and onions, then topped with a good mustard. Heaven!!
We love sausage, peppers and onions but I dislike the smell of it cooking in the house. This recipe doesn’t disappoint. I removed the sausage from their casings and made miniature patties for ease in grilling. I made the Crusty French bread recipe on this site
I've been making these for years. Some times with spaghetti sauce. If it's winter I usually just pan fry them.But the little cast iron griddle sounded good. I par boiled them because I was making them indoors, then threw them on the griddle for the markings, when they were almost done I threw some peppers and onions on. Excellent recipe.
My husband enjoyed these a great deal. I made them on the stove in my cast-iron frying pan. I was pleased to have him tell me to "save the onions and peppers" with the sausages--he usually won't have anything to do with onions OR bell peppers but he liked them in this dish! I didn't char my peppers though--just cooked them with the onions and sausages until the onions started to caramelize, then removed the veggies. I wish I could bring myself to try it (but the sausages were leaking orange grease...no thanks!) but I couldn't so we'll have to go with my husband's opinion here, and he says 5!
Delicious! Used foil to grill the chopped up onions and peppers with garlic powder, salt, pepper and olive oil as suggested by a previous reviewer. Very easy and tasty. Ate on whole wheat bun and now very full! Cooked baked beans on stove as a side.
I have been making these sandwiches on the stove for years, so I tried this recipe for the grilling method. OMG, the veggies were to die for. I could have just eaten them without the sausage. I can't wait to make more dishes with the grilled veggies....hum, fajitas!
Always delicious...I add some italian seasoning in addition to the salt and pepper when cooking the peppers and onions, I also used extra lean hot Italian chicken sausauge to cut on fat and calories....family loved it.
I used to make these sandwiches when my children were in high school. It was a family favorite. Never thought about blistering the peppers and just used the skillet. I always blister other types of peppers when I use them (poblano and anaheim) so maybe it's a good idea.
This was absolutely delicious! I substituted turkey hot dogs for the sausage and broiled it rather than grilling but it was so flavorful! I do think I'd like to season the vegetables next time I make these.
kfb
Rating: 5 stars
06/27/2022
Fast and easy great tasting lunch. The second time I made these, I put the peppers, onions and sausages in a pot with marina sauce to simmer for a while. Turned out great.
Pick good quality ingredients and don’t burn the sausages. You can add crushed red peppers (lightly) or buy the spicier type sausage. If you mess this recipe up, go to a state/county fair or carnival for a lesson in preparation.
Perfect way to use kielbasa sausage on the grill. I sliced an onion and a green pepper and sautéed in a pan while waiting for sausage link to grill. I used hamburger buns that I had on hand, we sliced sausage and placed on bun and topped with the pepper, onion, tomato sauce cheese combination. Excellent. Will make again. So easy, no changes necessary.
Hard to go wrong with this staple of summer. I've many such a sausage while walking around a festival. But please don't pierce the sausages! Why give the fire all the good juice? lol. The idea is piercing would keep the sausage from bursting, but the better way is to grill them over lower heat, or do indirect heat and sear over direct at the end. No bursting and no loss of juices. Meanwhile I used both red and green peppers (I just love green peppers). Truly, searing the onions and peppers adds a lot to the flavor. I think I prefer marinara sauce on the finished "sandwich", but they are also excellent just like this. Instead of bread this recipe is also excellent with marinara over pasta.
Only thing I added was a fair amount of fennel seed and some fresh cut up heirloom tomatoes, We used inexpensive spagetti sauce and seasoned that with Italian seasoning. Simmered for over a half hour which thickened the concoction. Would be a tasty yet easy camping dinner.
These are okay, but are even better with some adjustments. Don't pierce the sausages. That releases all the juices as the sausage cooks and makes it drier than it should be. I would also roast the peppers longer until the skin is charred and blistered, and I'd use a mix of red and green peppers for a sweet and bitter complex of flavors. Skip the paper bag. You don't need it if you properly roast the peppers. The skin will easily come off and where it doesn't - leave it on! Put all this with the roasted onions on crusty toasted bread and melt some provolone or swiss cheese over it and then add banana peppers, spicy mustard or red pasta sauce, or seasoned Italian sandwich oil and you're good to go.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.