'Something Different' Fruit Salad
A little lime, salt, and honey go a long way in this dish created out of sheer boredom. One night last summer we were grilling fish and corn, yet again. When I asked my boyfriend what he wanted as a second side dish, all he said was, 'something different.' I decided to try a twist on the traditional fruit salad that I grew up eating, and it was a huge hit! The best thing about this recipe is that most fruits are great with the dressing, so you can use your favorites or whatever is in season.