'Something Different' Fruit Salad

My boyfriend LOVED this salad. I didn't think he would because of the cayanne pepper; he doesn't like spicy food. But he begs me to make this all the time. I mean every week. I originally made the salad for a Mexican themed Tapas night with his parents and a bunch of their friends and this salad was a big hit. I made the sauce exactly as directed the first time but since I am a little more liberal with the honey and lime and cayenne and it's just as good (I measure mostly by eye and "feel"). I never do more salt as you can definitely taste it in the marinade. I do INSIST however that you make this the day before, it's sooo good that we almost never eat it same day. My typical fruits: canteloupe, honeydew, pineapple (must have), mango, papaya. I also tried strawberries the first time but I insist they get a little too mushy from the marinade and they soak up a bit too much marinade. My other tip: big bite sizes pieces! The first time I diced the pieces small to look more like a fruit salsa but they took on too much marinade and weren't as good. "Chunky" sizes make for the best fruit-marinade ratio. :) Enjoy! This Mexican Fruit Salad is very good any way you slice it!