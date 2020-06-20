'Something Different' Fruit Salad

A little lime, salt, and honey go a long way in this dish created out of sheer boredom. One night last summer we were grilling fish and corn, yet again. When I asked my boyfriend what he wanted as a second side dish, all he said was, 'something different.' I decided to try a twist on the traditional fruit salad that I grew up eating, and it was a huge hit! The best thing about this recipe is that most fruits are great with the dressing, so you can use your favorites or whatever is in season.

By FYRECRACKER

prep:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir together the lime juice, honey, salt, and cayenne pepper in the bottom of a large salad bowl.

  • Toss the strawberries, watermelon, and pineapple with the dressing. Chill the fruit salad until ready to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
61 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 15.8g; fat 0.2g; sodium 389.1mg. Full Nutrition
