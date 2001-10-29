Strawberry Whip
This is a very light recipe with fresh/frozen strawberries and frozen whipped topping.
I made this for a large gathering and doubled the recipe, everyone loved it! I added a cup less water when making the jello because of the extra liquid from the strawberries, I would recomend doing that!Read More
This dessert did taste wonderful, but mine never set. As soon as I folded in the whipped cream it pretty much stayed at a gooey consistency. My mother was afraid to touch it, but my dad and I were brave and discovered how good it tasted. We now call it "strawberry goo."Read More
I made this recipe for Easter. It was delicious. I followed another reviewers advice and used 2 cups of boiling water but only 1 cup of cold water. The end product was congealed nicely. I will make this again - everyone loved it. It would be refreshing in the summer.
This was a huge hit!!!
My family loved this recipe! My youngest son liked it so much, he requested that we make it for his Boy Scout potluck. Easy, easy, easy!
My family LOVES this recipe and its a huge hit when I bring it to family potlucks. Can also be changed to peach using peach jello and peaches. I'll be trying it with other flavors too!!
It's hard to go wrong with Jello and Cool Whip.
This was a simple easy jello dish.
Again -- another hit. My students prepared enough for 28 people, and it got rave reviews! So easy, and kid cooking friendly!
This was very tasty. I made this for a family gathering and every last bit was eaten. I used fresh strawberries and added whipped cream and slices of strawberries to the top for decoration. It looked pretty and tasted fantastic!
This is really good and easy.
I ONLY HAVE ONE WORD TO SAY ABOUT THIS RECIPE ***YUMMMMMMMY** FIVE HUNDRED STARS FOR THIS ONE.
Pretty good, needed something for body, but the flavor was nice. Very pretty, I added some mandarin oranges.
I know it's wierd when people change the recipe but I just wanted to say that if you use sugar free Jello, sugar free whip it's just as amazing. I also only use 1/2 cup of boiling water and do not add any more to the recipe. It's low sugar, low cost and Yummy!!!
Great and simple recipe. Cut the water 1 cup and poured into graham pie crust. Top with whip cream and fresh strawberries.
I make this recipe at a family reunion this summer and it was a hit!! Not one spoonful was left! Everyone loved it and said I have to make it again next year. The only change I made was that I added sliced bananas to the recipe. It was delicious!
Simple, creamy, satisfying recipe I found while looking for a way to use up some whipped topping and strawberries. I let my gelatin get too firm (all the way set, actually) but this still worked: lots of mixing with a fork broke the gelatin up into "crumbles", and then stirring in the topping I had an almost marbled white-green effect. Oh yes, as I was making this last-minute from the pantry I used the lime jello I had on hand; yummy strawberry-lime flavor that would have been good with crushed pretzels on top and a nip of tequila in the gelatin to make it "margarita". Next time, I suppose :) Thanks for sharing!
Yum this is a good, old standard. I've done it with a frozen 3 berry mixture and that turned out really good. Also, if strawberries are in season, fresh works really good too. This is a nice addition to a buffet so there's a nice sweet treat for the kids (and adults).
My Grandma has made this for as long as I can remember, only her recipe is with Cherry pie filling and cherry jello (one 3oz box). We've always loved it and now my kids are growing up with Grandma's recipe. She always made it on holidays and for funeral's, that's a grandma for you :) I am going to have to try this strawberry and compare but i"m sure it's awesome!
I love this. I also make it with orange jello and mandarin oranges.
I followed the package directions (times two for two boxes of jello) for the water and used fresh sliced strawberries. There was not a bite left and it was so cool and refreshing.
I have made this several times and love it. I did cut back the water as some others suggested. Also, I have made this the sugar free way and the regular way and could not tell much of a difference.
Sorry, I give this one star. The dish presented itself poorly. My college age daughter said it was too much like cafeteria food, and only ate it to be polite. I used three cups of water like some suggested which it made it too hard. I made it for Thanksgiving, and took it out of town for a family gathering. It was not worth bringing it back home.
Wonderful, a new family favorite!
I did not care for this recipe. It didn't look appetizing. I was afraid to try it...it looked like red cottage cheese.
Great recipe and so easy! I bought a box of graham cracker crumbs, followed instructions and pressed the graham cracker crust on the bottom of the pan. There wasn't a drop left!
I thought it was too sweet.Was really easy to makes.
I have had this dessert my whole (very long) life. My grandmother made it each year for Christmas, and served it with all sorts of homemade Christmas cookies. I have continued the tradition with my children and grandchildren. The only difference is that my grandmother (and I) made it with real whipped cream. It is a simple, unsophisticated but much loved dessert in our home.
It was a big hit! I used a Jell-O flavor combo - one box strawberry and one box berry blue, and instead of using strawberries, I used frozen mixed berries. I used slightly less water than the recipe called for as I was concerned about the moisture from the berries. Easy, delicious and light.
This was sooo good! Just changed a couple things. I cut the recipe in half since I only had one 6 oz. box of jello, but I added the whole 8 oz. whipped topping, extra strawberries & sliced bananas. This salad came out firm and simply delicious. The kids thank you!
I made this recipe for Thanksgiving and it was wonderful. My husband, who doesn't usually like fruit salads, loved it and my son ate every bite. I made it just like the recipe said and it turned out great.
This turned out perfect! I used sugar free jello mix, light cool whip, and instead of frozen fruit I used a couple handfuls of fresh berries (blueberries, raspberries, blackberries). I made it in a 9x13 glass dish and was very happy with the results using the amount of water called for. No need to change it as some reviewers suggest; could be the extra moisture from frozen fruit in their case. I stirred the cool whip in after approximately an hour of chill time for the jello then let it set up over night. Easy and yummy! Edit: I’m trying this with peach sugar free jello and diced canned peaches today. I’ll update again once it’s done, let you know how my family likes it, and share a picture too.
This stuff tasted great! My 2 year old couldn't get enough! Next time, I think I will take the advise of another reviewer and cut back by 1 cup of water since mine never totally set up all the way. But even though it wasn't real firm, it was still really yummy and it couldn't have been easier to make. I'll be making it again with that small modification. Thanks for sharing!
This is very good for a light dessert. I always just make one half of the recipe for the two of us. It always tastes good.
Simple to prepare, especially for kids. Only had one box of jello. Perfect for summer.
I thought this was delish. I used fresh strawberries and sugarfree jello. I also tried it with a pack of cream cheese added to the mix. Even better. With or without the cream cheese, its delish.
Quick and easy! Have made it for years.