Strawberry Whip

49 Ratings
  • 5 32
  • 4 13
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

This is a very light recipe with fresh/frozen strawberries and frozen whipped topping.

By deleteduser

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
15 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine gelatin with 2 cups boiling water; mix well. When dissolved, add 2 cups cold water, mix and refrigerate.

    Advertisement

  • Before gelatin is completely firm, stir in strawberries and thawed whipped topping. Refrigerate until completely chilled.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
134 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 24.1g; fat 3.8g; sodium 95.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/16/2022