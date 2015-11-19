Easy Breakfast Nachos

Rating: 4.08 stars
13 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This breakfast dish is quick, easy and suitable for any time of the year.

By Wanda F Flores

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Cook the chorizo in a skillet over medium heat until crumbled and evenly browned, about 5 minutes; drain and set aside. Cook the onion in the same skillet until soft; stir in the eggs and scramble with the onion. Mix in the tomatoes and continue to cook and stir until eggs are nearly set; remove from heat.

  • Spread a layer of tortilla chips into a 9x13 baking dish. Scatter the chorizo and the scrambled egg mixture over the chips. Top with jalapeno slices and cover with the cheese.

  • Bake in preheated oven until cheese is melted, 7 to 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
1133 calories; protein 53.8g; carbohydrates 48.2g; fat 81.5g; cholesterol 387.3mg; sodium 2174.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (15)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Linda T
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
03/10/2012
YUmyumyum just had this for breakfast. Since I only made enough for me, I didn't bake the pan in the oven.. just nuked it to melt the cheese. I topped with a little sour cream and snarfed it up! Read More
Helpful
(10)

Most helpful critical review

John Shane
Rating: 3 stars
08/04/2019
Was glad I wasn't eating it but the guys I made it for claims it was okay. Read More
13 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Linda T
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
03/10/2012
YUmyumyum just had this for breakfast. Since I only made enough for me, I didn't bake the pan in the oven.. just nuked it to melt the cheese. I topped with a little sour cream and snarfed it up! Read More
Helpful
(10)
Lucky Dog
Rating: 4 stars
07/23/2011
Good enough...Easy to put together for a brunch type meal. I would make this again. Thanks. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Clover
Rating: 5 stars
12/16/2013
I just made a single serving for lunch. Easy, delicious, measuring optional. I will make this again. Thank you for sharing. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Advertisement
Manda
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
09/12/2014
These are as advertised: easy. I used soyrizo to make this a vegetarian breakfast-for lunch. I topped it off with a lot of hot sauce and sour cream. I'd make it again. Read More
Helpful
(2)
101things
Rating: 5 stars
11/29/2016
Great! Used veggie sausage crumbles & added cumin & garlic. Scrambled eggs with salsa instead of tomatoes. Fairly easy breakfast. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Front Porch Bliss
Rating: 4 stars
10/27/2009
Very good! Great brunch dish while watching a football game! I prefer this over Fritos. VERY tasty. A little sour cream on top and green onions would make it even tastier... Read More
Helpful
(1)
Advertisement
Leketa
Rating: 5 stars
05/31/2014
I just cooked this today and it is delicious!!! It was quick, easy, and of course different from regular breakfast meals thanks! Read More
Helpful
(1)
LouisMegill
Rating: 4 stars
12/31/2014
Easy! I mixed refried beans and salsa and spread it on the chips before adding the eggs & tomatoes,cheese and jalapeno slices. Fun to eat! Read More
Helpful
(1)
John Shane
Rating: 3 stars
08/04/2019
Was glad I wasn't eating it but the guys I made it for claims it was okay. Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022