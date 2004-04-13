Garbanzo Bean Salad
This is a healthy high-fiber salad with a honey mustard dressing. For another variation, use 1 cup seedless grapes instead of the apple.
Everyone liked this. I served it as a main course salad on a mixture of baby spinach and romaine along with rice and sauteed vegetables. I substituted a TBSP. of the mayo with olive oil and added a bit more mustard and lemon juice.Read More
Nothing specialRead More
Sooooo good. This salad is perfect.. It's filling enough for my boyfriend and healthy enough for me. Very refreshing and easy. I served it on a bed of romaine lettuce and fresh baby spinach instead of iceberg. And I used pecans. But I think any nut would be great in this salad. It is great as a side for grilled salmon.
This salad was great! I did use some halved red grapes along with a golden delicious apple; I also used slivered almonds instead of the walnuts. I'll definitely make it again with the slight alterations. It's great for a crowd too.
I really enjoyed this salad...kind of like a Waldorf salad. I went easy on the mayo, used almonds instead of walnuts, and added some dried cranberries. It was very good! I'll be making this again.
I thought this was great, although I did feel compelled to season it a bit more. I substituted brown sugar for honey, forgot to put in nuts, used 'Ultra Low-Fat Miracle Whip', and threw it a few spices. I was GOING to eat the leftovers but it seems that my husband beat me to them!!
Very good! I used sweet onions and added about 1/4 cup. I also added salt and pepper.
Very easy and different. Used green onions instead of regular onion and didn't have walnuts so I subbed dried cherries. I love garbanzo beans and look for ways to use them. Served with fried chicken and deviled eggs.
Very good. I found the dressing to be lightly sweet with a very subtle flavor. The salad made for a really nice light lunch, and I could see adding in a bit of sliced leftover chicken to make it heartier if desired. Next time I would add in some grapes, as suggested, along with the apple for a bit of tanginess. Definitely use a nice tart apple such as granny smith.
This was great! I think next time I'll add some dried cranberries to it.
Wow -- This was delicious and I will definitely make it again. I increased the serving size to 12 and although it called for 3 apples, I just included 2. I love the combination of textures. I added some grill seasoning for added flavor. Next time I may add in some toasted sesame seeds or even cilantro. Highly recommended -- I received lots of compliments and recipe requests when I served this at my party.
Added a little salt and used red onion. Very tasty.
Yummy flavor. I used both apples and red grapes. The grapes gave the salad some much-needed color. I also will toast the walnuts first in the future and put them on top rather than in the salad.
Pretty good, but it turned out a little bit on the bland side. Next time, I think I'll up the mustard and honey. Btw, I omitted the walnuts (I don't like them), but next time I might try chopped cashews. Overall, this recipe is worth keeping.
great. should reduce lettuce and add a little salt
One reason I really love this recipe is because you can change it alot and it still tastes great! I added olives, chives, and tomatoes. Tastes great! I'll have to rate this a five star.
Oh my gosh everyone loved this salad! The entire crew ate seconds and asked for the recipe. Thank you so much for sharing. I used two different types of grapes and apples, added cilantro, walnuts, and a little salt and more lemon. Delicious!
i have never reviewed any of the recipes i've tried but this one was such a pleaser that i had to leave a review. i just made it for dinner and my husband and i both loved it! tasty and healthy. i used light mayo and 1 tsp of mustard. otherwise everything else was just as the recipe called for. very yummy!
This was really easy to put together and quite tasty. I added sunflower seeds and grapes. It seemed like it needed some kind of seasoning, but I wasn't sure of what to add. May have to experiment with this one.
This salad was just what I was looking for. Loved all of the flavors. Thank you. Will make again and again.
Used dried beans and added in craisins and cilantro, would skip the cilantro next time. Definitely see apple, grapes and craisins together. Used Romaine.
This is an excellent, very refreshing bean salad, I make it all the time. Thanks for the recipe
Awesome! We put it on Naan bread, topped it with sliced cherry tomatoes, dill, garlic salt and slices of swiss cheese and baked it for 5 minutes at 400 degrees. Excellent!!
Very good! I'm not a big honey-mustard fan so I used vinagrette dressing, also, I didn't use walnuts. This recipe was easy to make and it looked very nice served on iceberg lettuce.
This recipe was 5 star...UNTIL I added the mustard and honey! That part was not for my personal taste. Leave out those ingredients and you'll have a winner in my opinion. However, if you will refrigerate for a couple of days, the flavors meld and it is better even with the honey and mustard. It is easier to just leave it out.
Wonderful, light but filling meal. I added a bit more finely diced red onion than it called for, and also kept the nuts out of the mix until serving time. I added a pinch of cayene pepper when whisking up the dressing--also a grind or two of fresh black pepper. I brought the leftovers for lunch today and mixed them with the shredded lettuce at my desk, tossed on the nuts and also a small handfull of dried cranberries.
I LOVED this salad. I did change some things but I'm sure it would be great as is...I used a cup of sliced green grapes instead of the apple and celery. I used a half cup dried cranberries instead of the nuts and I added four slices of crispy veggie bacon (could also use real bacon). The combination of tastes is wonderful!
My family loved this salad! I love that its so healthy for us. I went with the version of using olive oil rather then mayo, and included both apples and red grapes. The vinigrette was delicious. I did grate in fresh lemon zest and added a touch more dry mustard. I also added a few tablespoons of gorganzola cheese right before I served it. Was a perfect picnic salad, cause I didn't need to worry about the mayo base spoiling. Great recipe! Thank you.
This was a very good salad. I added some cilentro and it tasted really good. I didn't have walnuts but had cashews, and it was also very good. My two teen girls loved it and asked me to do that for their school lunches. I served this as a side dish with salmon. I will definetly make this salad again.
OMG! This is the best salad! I made it for thanksgiving party and everyone loves it! I absolutely love its simplicity and refreshing taste. Thanks so much for the recipe!
Yum! I loved this. I used apples - no grapes and followed the recipe exactly. Looks like I have another salad to bring for potlucks!
Awesome!!! I used cashews instead of walnuts as I was serving Chinese and the cashews went better. I will fix these for myself for lunch. I might make extra dressing for the added lettuce. Great Salad thank you.
I liked this salad a lot. It reminds me of a Waldorf salad, but with garbanzo beans.
I didn't really like this, but ate it anyway because it was good for me. :) If you must eat garbanzos, this is a bearable way to do it.
Great Salad! It is a light dish perfect for summer time. I added green apples and grapes it was wonderful!
Yum! This goes awesomely with sandwiches for a nice picnic in the park. A perfect summer's day treat.
Added a small can of corn and used much less mayo...turned out great! My wife, who doesn't generally like garbanzo beans enjoyed it as well.
So good! Took it to a picnic, and everyone raved about it. Healthy and filling!
If I could give it 10 stars I would! This was fantastic. I made it with walnuts, red grapes, and only about 2 tbsp mayo and added extra dijon mustard to my taste (just my preference, like things a little less sweet). The textures are outstanding. I will be making this salad often!
PERFECT. Light yet filling, and absolutely delicious. Easy on the onions, heavy on the apple, and don't be shy with the honey! Great as is, or put it on some toasted whole wheat bread and make a sandwich.
This was good. Adjust to your family's specific tastes, but I would recommend using the best garbanzo beans you can find. I used Safeway Organic brand (they were on special) and they were too mushy. Salad was not as crunchy as it should have been.
Pretty good! I added a couple more veggies (cucumber and tomato). I want to have healthier lunches at work and I think this is a keeper!
Our entire family ejoyed this salad. I hate buying celery because it usually goes to waste, so instead I used three slices of vegetarian bacon. It was really good!
Thought this was good, but not great. The garbanzo beans seemed very dry. Very easy to make.
This was really good. I changed it a bit by adding blue cheese and cherry tomatoes instead of the apples.
Good. Will make again.
I took this to my garden club meeting and got rave reviews. The only change I made was to increase the apple and celery by just a little.
This was amazing!!! My husband doesn't even like garbanzo beans and he finished the left overs!
We did not like the flavor of this salad. It was served to company with other salads, and no one wanted seconds.
Yummy, but not to everyone's liking.
I omitted the honey as I was using honey mustard. This was nice for a light summer lunch, but next time I would also omit the apple. Thanks, Dottie!
It has a sweet, healthy and light flavor to it. I would make it again. It's good during the summer. Make sure to have it with lettuce as a wrap.
Is a very good twist on Waldorf Salad. Tastes great!
Loved the texture! Easy to make and very different.
Excellent recipe! I used organic light mayo and reduced the amount to 1 Tbsp only, then added extra lemon juice. I also had 1/2 red bell pepper that had to be used so I added to this salad too. It turned out sooo good. Thanks for the recipe Dottie!
This was a yummy salad--better than I thought it would be. The recipe itself is great, and also easy to adjust to your own tastes. Definitely making this again!
We loved this! I omitted the nuts (was out) and added a tin of kidney beans and fresh cilanto- Was so good- its gone and I have to make more to have with dinner tonight-Thanks so much for for sharing!
Easy, healthy, and yummy!
Pleasant taste.
I did not have luck with this salad. It may have been that I used dry beans rather than canned. I did soak the beans overnight. It seemed that there was too many beans in comparison to the other ingredients, plus the beans seemed to have an odd taste.
I've been making this salad for many years and it's always a hit!
doubled the mustard, added 1/2 cup grape halves (ok to use, ok to skip), used slivered almonds (YES!), added pepper and steak seasoning. Used red onion and more than called for. Green onion would be good. Good, nice lunch - served in lettuce cup and just on top of lettuce (easier). Gets better as it sits - kept finding myself grabbing bites of it!
Dottie, This was the best salad ever. I made it as written and JJ and I enjoyed it immensely. All the flavors blended real well. We'll be making again soon. Thank you!
Love this salad...make it all the time...I substitute pecans for the walnuts and I add shredded rotisserie chicken..then add extra dressing so it is more flavorful...we keep a bottle of the dressing in the fridge so we have an all natural honey mustard for other purposes too!
This salad is deeeeeelish!
Fantastic on a warm summer's eve.
Love this. I added a small diced jicama for even more sweetness.
The kids quite liked it. I think next time we'll add grapes and I might let the dressing marinate a bit longer before serving to meld the flavours more.
Great! Prepared as written but served in a bowl instead of on lettuce. Definitely will make again.
Very easy to make and very delicious!
I added 8 dried apricots and used Pecans instead of walnuts.
Delicious
This is a tasty and very quick to make recipe. I used spicy brown mustard and chopped pecans (don't like walnuts) and it was delicious. I put it in a bowl lined with green leaf lettuce and it looked pretty. I will try grapes one of the next times, but the apple added great flavor. I know someone said to use a tart apple, but I like the flavor of a sweeter apple so I used Gala. Loved it! Highly recommend.
I didn't have nuts. Added craisins, used spicy brown mustard. Very good. I may try celery seeds in it.
Serve over romaine and add a little sriracha! Delicious!! replaced the walnuts with pecans as well.
We had this for dinner last night and my husband and I both really loved it. I put a little more onion, celery, and grapes than called for, and used walnuts. I loved the dressing and made it with light mayo. I can see using the dressing for other salads and with more dijon, it could be used with chicken wings. Thanks for a recipe that can be changed so many ways.
I use low fat mayo for this. Good forWeight Watchers Smart Points program.
This is one of my absolute favs now! I leave out the onions & walnuts and add raisans & craisans. I tried both red & green apples - and the green is delicious!
This was great. I added dried cranberries, but otherwise followed the recipe. I was worried the salad would be soggy the day after making it. But, it wasn't and tasted even berr
Great salad for a hot evening. The only changes I made were adding salt and pepper to the sauce and I used Dijon mustard (since type wasn’t specified).
so tasty with the addition of salt and pepper. very good!
Great choice. I'm considering adding some blue cheese next time.
