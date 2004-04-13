Garbanzo Bean Salad

This is a healthy high-fiber salad with a honey mustard dressing. For another variation, use 1 cup seedless grapes instead of the apple.

Recipe by Dottie

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a salad bowl, combine the chick peas, celery, onion, apple or grapes and chopped nuts.

  • Prepare the dressing by whisking together the mayonnaise, honey, mustard and lemon juice.

  • Combine the salad mixture and dressing. Toss and serve on a bed of shredded lettuce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
277 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 29.1g; fat 16.7g; cholesterol 5.2mg; sodium 314.2mg. Full Nutrition
