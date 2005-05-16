Carmel's Crunchy Pea Salad

Rating: 4.36 stars
112 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 62
  • 4 star values: 36
  • 3 star values: 9
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 3

This salad is great for summer meals - especially barbeques!

By Dee

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Drain, crumble and set aside.

  • In a medium bowl, combine peas, celery, scallions and sour cream. Toss gently to mix.

  • Just before serving, stir in cashews and bacon into salad. Season with salt and pepper.

Per Serving:
292 calories; protein 11.5g; carbohydrates 16.1g; fat 21.2g; cholesterol 24.6mg; sodium 503.1mg. Full Nutrition
Wyattdogster
Rating: 5 stars
05/15/2005
Cannot wait to make this again and again over the summer. In order to decrease the fat I used water chestnust instead of the cashews, and half bacon/half Morningstar Farm veggie bacon...no one at the table suspected a thing! Then, when I opened my new container of sour cream...it was spoiled and I had to substitute. I used what sour cream I had left in the fridge with equal parts nonfat plain yogurt and ranch dressing, mixed in a little sugar to take the edge off the yogurt. I would do the same next time, healthier too! Read More
Helpful
(79)
MAGGIE MCGUIRE
Rating: 5 stars
07/23/2003
Delicious salad, Dee! I like to cut down on fat where I can so I omitted the cashews and added chopped waterchestnuts. To cut the pungency of the dressing, I added 2T mayo to the sour cream. On occasion I have added 2t of dry ranch dressing mix also.The bacon to green onion ratio makes this salad a big hit in our family. Thanks for sharing. Read More
Helpful
(63)
GLENDA GILLIAM
Rating: 5 stars
03/27/2003
I really liked the cruncy difference but I changed it just a bit; I added half sour cream and half Ranch Dressing and it gave it a better taste. Read More
Helpful
(51)
DOTTIE_AR
Rating: 5 stars
10/24/2003
This was the greatest tasting recipe for pea salad that I have ever found! I made this for Thanksgiving dinner and it was a great hit! Only problem was that it disappeared too quickly. Next time I will double the recipe. A sure-fired hit with my family. Read More
Helpful
(32)
Leslie Ridle
Rating: 5 stars
08/28/2003
This was a big hit at a party I had. I also added the 1/2 package of Ranch Dressing for seasoning. I would definitely make again! Read More
Helpful
(26)
~TAYLOR~
Rating: 5 stars
08/22/2006
Absolutely delicious. I don't usually add the cashews, I throw a can of French Fried Onions on top. I also add a bit of mayo to the sour cream, as suggested by a previous reviewer, along with a bit of dry ranch dressing mix. Love this stuff... it's a family favorite! Thanks, Dee. Read More
Helpful
(25)
EM4BERN
Rating: 5 stars
11/19/2003
OUTSTANDING. WE HAVE A FAVORITE RESTAURANT THAT SERVES PEA SALAD REGULARLY AS A SIDE AND IT'S VERY GOOD BUT THIS TOPS THAT ONE FOR SURE. I USED KNUDSEN LIGHT SOUR CREAM WHICH IS ONLY 35 CALORIES FOR 2 TABLESPOONS AND IT'S GREAT SO IT CUTS THE CALS ALOT. I USED CRUSHED WALNUTS BECAUSE IT'S ALL I HAD AND IT WAS FINE BUT I THINK YOU COULD ELIMINATE THE NUTS ALTOGETHER AND IT WOULD STILL BE GREAT BECAUSE YOU GET LOTS OF CRUNCH FROM THE CELERY. Read More
Helpful
(21)
Angela Sims
Rating: 5 stars
08/05/2003
This was very good. I also added half a pkg of ranch dressing mix to the sour cream. Also added cheese. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(17)
MEISERT
Rating: 5 stars
05/31/2003
Had a picnic to go to that I needed to make a quick side dish to take. This salad was ready in 15 minutes and I got lots of raves about it. Read More
Helpful
(15)
Dutchgirl
Rating: 3 stars
07/04/2011
I followed the recipe and as written this seemed pretty average to me. After letting it sit overnight I made a couple of ammendments to it which helped. I started by adding cubed cheddar cheese and fresh dill. Then I added in some ranch dressing and mixed it together to cut the heavy sour cream taste and make the texture a little lighter and smoother. Luckily I did not add the cashews to the salad bowl leaving them on the side for people to add as they wish so I didn't have to deal with soggy cashews. After making those changes it's better and still not one I'll probably repeat. Read More
Helpful
(7)
