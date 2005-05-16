Carmel's Crunchy Pea Salad

1 of 113

Rating: 5 stars Cannot wait to make this again and again over the summer. In order to decrease the fat I used water chestnust instead of the cashews, and half bacon/half Morningstar Farm veggie bacon...no one at the table suspected a thing! Then, when I opened my new container of sour cream...it was spoiled and I had to substitute. I used what sour cream I had left in the fridge with equal parts nonfat plain yogurt and ranch dressing, mixed in a little sugar to take the edge off the yogurt. I would do the same next time, healthier too! Helpful (79)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious salad, Dee! I like to cut down on fat where I can so I omitted the cashews and added chopped waterchestnuts. To cut the pungency of the dressing, I added 2T mayo to the sour cream. On occasion I have added 2t of dry ranch dressing mix also.The bacon to green onion ratio makes this salad a big hit in our family. Thanks for sharing. Helpful (63)

Rating: 5 stars I really liked the cruncy difference but I changed it just a bit; I added half sour cream and half Ranch Dressing and it gave it a better taste. Helpful (51)

Rating: 5 stars This was the greatest tasting recipe for pea salad that I have ever found! I made this for Thanksgiving dinner and it was a great hit! Only problem was that it disappeared too quickly. Next time I will double the recipe. A sure-fired hit with my family. Helpful (32)

Rating: 5 stars This was a big hit at a party I had. I also added the 1/2 package of Ranch Dressing for seasoning. I would definitely make again! Helpful (26)

Rating: 5 stars Absolutely delicious. I don't usually add the cashews, I throw a can of French Fried Onions on top. I also add a bit of mayo to the sour cream, as suggested by a previous reviewer, along with a bit of dry ranch dressing mix. Love this stuff... it's a family favorite! Thanks, Dee. Helpful (25)

Rating: 5 stars OUTSTANDING. WE HAVE A FAVORITE RESTAURANT THAT SERVES PEA SALAD REGULARLY AS A SIDE AND IT'S VERY GOOD BUT THIS TOPS THAT ONE FOR SURE. I USED KNUDSEN LIGHT SOUR CREAM WHICH IS ONLY 35 CALORIES FOR 2 TABLESPOONS AND IT'S GREAT SO IT CUTS THE CALS ALOT. I USED CRUSHED WALNUTS BECAUSE IT'S ALL I HAD AND IT WAS FINE BUT I THINK YOU COULD ELIMINATE THE NUTS ALTOGETHER AND IT WOULD STILL BE GREAT BECAUSE YOU GET LOTS OF CRUNCH FROM THE CELERY. Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars This was very good. I also added half a pkg of ranch dressing mix to the sour cream. Also added cheese. Thanks! Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars Had a picnic to go to that I needed to make a quick side dish to take. This salad was ready in 15 minutes and I got lots of raves about it. Helpful (15)