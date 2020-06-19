Summer Fruit Galettes

1 of 107

Rating: 5 stars I accidently bought frozen Pillsbury Pastry dough and oh my what a good mistake! It was like a fluffy fruit paradise! I tossed my fruit in 1 tsp cinnamon along with the sugar. To.Die.For. Helpful (85)

Rating: 4 stars I was so impressed by how easy, beauitful, yet sophisticated this dessert was. I made it for my mom's birthday & we all loved it. However, this recipe should have been a bit more precise on its ingredients & how much you should really put in. I probably put in too many strawberries, because the juice from the strawberries actually LEAKED through my galette & punched out too holes. I'm sure the flour would have done the trick to soak up some juice, so make sure you have a good ratio of fruits & flour/sugar. Also, I added a little touch to the galette ends after looking at some other galette recipes. After folding the ends over, I brushed some egg all around the ends so that it could give that it could catch the sugar nicely & have that nice, golden brown, crunchy crust. I suggest others to try out different things as well. This recipe is so versatile! Before adding the fruit toppings, I spread a thin coat of nutella (for a little surprise!) & on the other galette, some blackberry preserves (i wish i had orange marmalade...) Many original galette recipes call for this almond pastry called, frangipane of which you blend a mixture of almonds, sugar, & butter to create an almond paste. This almond paste makes a VERY scrumptious spread underneath the fruit filling. I'm definitely going to try that next time :) Helpful (78)

Rating: 5 stars Love this... so delish. And it's not too bad for you, especially if you cut back a touch on the sugar. I brush melted peach marmalade (mixed with a bit of water) over it to "gloss" it up and enhance the presentation. Yummy! Helpful (52)

Rating: 5 stars I only made one of these and I used mostly peaches with a few blueberries in the center. Since my peaches were very ripe and juicy I added a little extra flour for more thickening power. I took another reviewer's advice and brushed the crust with egg yolk before sprinkling on the turbinado sugar. Not only did this help the sugar stick it made a nice golden crust. This was a wonderful dessert with a real "Wow" factor and our guest said it looked like something that would be served in a restaurant. I'm happy to have discovered a recipe for something that's so easy to make but impressive at the same time. Helpful (30)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent and well received but needs 3T flour per tart sprinkle of flour on parchment paper and bake 20 min til well browned so crust is browned on bottom. Also egg white wash b/f filling and egg wash b/f t sugar Helpful (26)

Rating: 4 stars This is the first rating and review for this recipe. This was very good and very easy!This recipe makes 2 Galettes,one is strawberry/blueberry and one is peach/blueberry.I don't suggest making the peach unless you can find really soft peaches.Next time I'll just make 2 strawberry/blueberry ones.I didn't have ice cream to serve with it,but as stated in the recipe, it would of gone perfectly with this dessert.I will definitely make this again!Thank you Shannonlolly for this tasty dessert! Helpful (23)

Rating: 5 stars This is so easy and tastes good too! I made just the peach and blueberry galette and baked it on a baking stone for 15 mins. This is a quick and impressive dessert that I will make again! Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars I made just one as didn't have enough fruit for 2. My 3 peaches came to about 3 cups. I didn't have blueberries so substituted 1/2 cup of frozen berry mix of raspberries blueberries and blackberries. I added 1/2 tsp of cinnamon and used Wondra instead of all purpose flour. Tasted great with store bought roll out pie crust. Helpful (10)

Rating: 4 stars A feast for the eye and the taste buds! After making my first galette with fresh mixed berries I got creative as this is such a flexible recipe. Some delicious combinations that had my guests raving included: Nutella and pears vanilla custard and peaches with peach jam glaze and mixed berries with lemon marmalade glaze. Be creative but keep in mind what other reviewers have noted too much fruit and it will leak. I also used the egg wash to make the pastry brown up nicely. Definitely a new favorite easy-peasy recipe that makes it look like I slaved for hours. Helpful (8)