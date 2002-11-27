Caesar Salad III
A low-cholesterol Caesar salad that uses liquid egg replacement rather than actual eggs.
Quick to prepare and very tasty. The dressing has a very appetizing flavor also.Read More
Hmm...maybe it was me and my anchovies, but this was overwhelmingly salty and not thoroughly enjoyable.Read More
I really wish I would have checked the reviews before making this one. It tasted too vinegary and we ended up having to throw the whole thing out. Yuck.
I made this last night and cut the recipe for 2. The only change I made was to poach an egg and add to other ingredients. It was delicious! Thanks Jessica.
I make homemade Caesars at least twice a week and eat it whenever I go out. When I saw this recipe, I figured I would give it a shot. I didn't have the vinegar but tried the ground mustard and egg sub. Everything else is how I usually make it except I add 2 tsp of worcestercire (there are 2 listings for lemon juice in this recipe and I am wondering if one of them is for that....). The ground mustard (not the same as jarred mustard, taste it!) flavor gave it a kick that wasn't bad. The only problem I had was that I usually poach an egg for 45 seconds in boiling water rather than using the egg sub. The poached egg yolk, even over a regular uncooked egg yolk, gives a creamy consistency I couldn't get with the substitute. I whisked for several minutes (usually the longer you whisk, the creamier it gets) and could not get the consistency I wanted. Also, an entire 2oz can of anchovies is a crazy amount. If you really want to use all that, rinse it first or it will be terribly salty. Typically I use a tsp of anchovy paste, which blends better, then a few finely chopped anchovies mixed in with a couple more layered on top if people want them. Anyway, skip the egg sub and just use the single POACHED egg yolk. It makes a whole different dressing and flavor. Then add more of the various ingredients to taste. BTW don't forget the homemade garlic croutons! (See photo). A really good Caesar is well worth learning to make. I learned a lot here. Thanks for posting!
Not your traditional dressing, very salty and very bland at the same time
Yum
This is a really good recipe. I think you could coddle the egg if you don't have egg substitute. Also, I use a little less anchovy because they can be really salty but delicious.
The best Caesar dressing I've found!
