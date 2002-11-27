Caesar Salad III

3.4
12 Ratings
  • 5 5
  • 4 1
  • 3 2
  • 2 2
  • 1 2

A low-cholesterol Caesar salad that uses liquid egg replacement rather than actual eggs.

Recipe by jessica

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Wash the lettuce and dry the leaves well. Tear into 1 to 2 inch pieces, and transfer to a salad bowl.

    Advertisement

  • Using a food processor puree or pulverize the garlic. Add the lemon juice, mustard, anchovies, oil, liquid egg, pepper, parmesan cheese, and vinegar and mix well. Just before serving, toss the romaine lettuce with the dressing and top with croutons.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
89 calories; protein 6.9g; carbohydrates 4.4g; fat 5.1g; cholesterol 10.8mg; sodium 486.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022