Easy-for-Kids Chocolate Muffins

Rating: 4 stars I liked this recipe except I put more sugar a splash of milk left out baking soda and put a tsp of vanilla. it was quite good. Also for just a fancy touch I sprinkled powdered sugar on top. Helpful (33)

Rating: 3 stars This recipe is easy to make and is probably best suited for people who don't like very sweet food. I made this in Japan with some Japanese students and they enjoyed it since usually many dessert recipes are too sweet for them. Helpful (19)

Rating: 3 stars not very saticefiying Helpful (15)

Rating: 1 stars Easy for kids yes. Good no. I'm really sorry. These just didn't fly at all. We really tried to like them. Helpful (6)

Rating: 3 stars its good although i made a mistake of using all purpose flour...but still it turns out good... Helpful (4)

Rating: 3 stars Like others have said not a super sweet muffin and not a real chocolatey taste. Be careful not to overfill they don't puff but spread over top of muffin pan. Helpful (4)

Rating: 1 stars This was way unsatisfying! Way to much bakeing soda!!!: Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars I sadly didn't have enough cocoa powder so instead I used instant pudding mix from Jello. I'm not sure how muck I added but it was WAY more than it called for because the batter didn't taste sweet. I also added a fourth cup more of sugar a splash of milk a pinch of salt (to bring out the chocolate flavor) a tiny bit of vanilla extract and a little dollop of sour cream to make it moist. Surprisinly they turned out great just not very chocolatly. Very moist and fluffy. I love it.