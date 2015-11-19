Easy-for-Kids Chocolate Muffins

Rating: 3.38 stars
13 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2

A great way to get the kids baking over the holidays, these chocolate muffins are easy and delicious. I know, I am a kid myself! Fun to decorate with butter icing, grated chocolate and candied cherries.

By lotspot

Recipe Summary test

prep:
30 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 muffins
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease 6 cups in a muffin pan.

  • Cream together butter and sugar in a mixing bowl. Mix in eggs. Add flour, cocoa powder, and baking soda and blend thoroughly. Spoon batter into muffin cups.

  • Bake 15 to 20 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Cool and decorate.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
299 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 32.6g; fat 17.3g; cholesterol 102.7mg; sodium 606.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (15)

Most helpful positive review

CookieCook
Rating: 4 stars
04/20/2009
I liked this recipe except I put more sugar a splash of milk left out baking soda and put a tsp of vanilla. it was quite good. Also for just a fancy touch I sprinkled powdered sugar on top. Read More
Helpful
(33)

Most helpful critical review

brinnet
Rating: 3 stars
03/04/2008
This recipe is easy to make and is probably best suited for people who don't like very sweet food. I made this in Japan with some Japanese students and they enjoyed it since usually many dessert recipes are too sweet for them. Read More
Helpful
(19)
Reviews:
kitty
Rating: 3 stars
11/13/2007
not very saticefiying Read More
Helpful
(15)
Sarah Jo
Rating: 1 stars
04/12/2011
Easy for kids yes. Good no. I'm really sorry. These just didn't fly at all. We really tried to like them. Read More
Helpful
(6)
seevas
Rating: 3 stars
02/02/2009
its good although i made a mistake of using all purpose flour...but still it turns out good... Read More
Helpful
(4)
Christy Carter
Rating: 3 stars
03/02/2009
Like others have said not a super sweet muffin and not a real chocolatey taste. Be careful not to overfill they don't puff but spread over top of muffin pan. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Elnaz
Rating: 1 stars
11/03/2009
This was way unsatisfying! Way to much bakeing soda!!!: Read More
Helpful
(3)
Mindy480
Rating: 5 stars
06/19/2013
I sadly didn't have enough cocoa powder so instead I used instant pudding mix from Jello. I'm not sure how muck I added but it was WAY more than it called for because the batter didn't taste sweet. I also added a fourth cup more of sugar a splash of milk a pinch of salt (to bring out the chocolate flavor) a tiny bit of vanilla extract and a little dollop of sour cream to make it moist. Surprisinly they turned out great just not very chocolatly. Very moist and fluffy. I love it. Read More
Martha and Nadia
Rating: 5 stars
11/23/2014
Really easy to make! Result was lovely: crisp on the outside and soft like a cloud on the inside! Made 16 BIG muffins as we doubled the mixture. Everyone loved it and we will definetely try this recipe again! We recommend this to any amateur cook for a surprisingly great result!!!:-) Read More
