Fresh Fruit Flan

Rating: 3 stars First if you're going to make any kind of fruit "pizza " clear your schedule. Start to finish including waiting for things to cool this took 3.5 hours. We didn't like the crust at all. I was suspicious to see that it called for 2 C of butter oil in proportion to only 2.25 C of flour. It was too "short" and had a rather bland flavor NOT like a sugar cookie at all. Next time I'll probably just make half of a sugar cookie recipe. Next came the cream cheese layer - it was good and had just the right depth on a 15" pizza stone's worth of crust. Next came the fruit which looked GORGEOUS but took forever to prepare. Then the BEST part of the recipe - the glaze which was delectable! I used a very small silicone basting brush to glaze the fruit and it worked much better than a pastry brush. All in all I'll make it again but with the above alteration to the crust. Helpful (58)

Rating: 5 stars My family and I loved this recipe (I made it for Christmas dinner dessert!). It was time consuming to cut up all the fruit but the glaze was terrific and the only alteration I would make would be to increase the batch of the cream cheese mixture a little thin for my liking! Helpful (33)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe came out great! For an easier glaze you can also just heat up some apple jelly in the microwave and drizzle it over the top. Helpful (27)

Rating: 4 stars This ia a delicious fruit tart. Not flan! Flan is a crustless baked custard. I believe many more cooks would try this recipe if the name would be changed to: Fresh Fruit Tart. (It doesn't need to be made in a tart pan to be a tart. Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars This is the BEST recipe! I love the crust it doesn't get soggy. The combination of flavors is perfect. This is the best fresh fruit recipe hands down. Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars This is a great recipe as is. I needed a quick recipe so I eliminated the cream cheese part used only strawberries (2 fresh cartons sliced) and used the prepared strawberry glaze from the grocery store instead of the glaze. It turned out really good. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars It depends where you are from whether you call this a flan or tart. Where I come from we call this a flan & a delicious one at that. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars The whole family enjoyed this recipes. They were surprised I made the whole thing even the crust. Found that I needed more cream cheese than it called for so I made it 1 1/2 times the recipe which worked great. I used aluminium foil pizza pans as I didn't have a round pan and I found this recipes to be more impressive in a round than a square pan. The crust was baked on a single pan but had to use three to give it more stability when putting on the fruit and the glaze. It's a definite make again. Helpful (9)