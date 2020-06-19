Fresh Fruit Flan

A beautiful fresh fruit dessert, this is not your regular 'fruit pizza.' This recipe was given to me by a great cook and great friend. You can substitute your favorite fruits or berries for those in this recipe.

By Aunt Jeannie

Recipe Summary test

prep:
30 mins
cook:
12 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 42 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Crust:
Filling:
Fruit:
Glaze:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 10-by-15 inch jelly roll pan.

  • For the crust, sift together the flour, cream of tartar, and baking soda into a mixing bowl. In a separate bowl, cream together white and confectioners' sugars, butter, vegetable oil, egg, and vanilla. Add the dry ingredients. Blend well. Spread the dough evenly on the bottom of the greased pan. Bake until golden brown, 10 to 12 minutes. Allow to cool completely.

  • For the filling, cream together the cream cheese, sugar, and vanilla. Spread over the cooled crust. Arrange the fruit on the cream cheese filling and refrigerate.

  • For the glaze, mix together the sugar and cornstarch in a small saucepan. Whisk in the water, orange juice, and lemon juice. Bring to a boil over medium heat; boil gently for one minute. Remove from heat and allow to cool completely.

  • Spoon or brush the glaze evenly over the fruit. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
430 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 50.1g; fat 24.2g; cholesterol 56.4mg; sodium 170.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (55)

46 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 34
  • 4 star values: 10
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Kim Carnahan
Rating: 3 stars
01/06/2008
First if you're going to make any kind of fruit "pizza " clear your schedule. Start to finish including waiting for things to cool this took 3.5 hours. We didn't like the crust at all. I was suspicious to see that it called for 2 C of butter oil in proportion to only 2.25 C of flour. It was too "short" and had a rather bland flavor NOT like a sugar cookie at all. Next time I'll probably just make half of a sugar cookie recipe. Next came the cream cheese layer - it was good and had just the right depth on a 15" pizza stone's worth of crust. Next came the fruit which looked GORGEOUS but took forever to prepare. Then the BEST part of the recipe - the glaze which was delectable! I used a very small silicone basting brush to glaze the fruit and it worked much better than a pastry brush. All in all I'll make it again but with the above alteration to the crust. Read More
Helpful
(58)
auggrrl
Rating: 5 stars
01/06/2008
My family and I loved this recipe (I made it for Christmas dinner dessert!). It was time consuming to cut up all the fruit but the glaze was terrific and the only alteration I would make would be to increase the batch of the cream cheese mixture a little thin for my liking! Read More
Helpful
(33)
GalleyGirl
Rating: 5 stars
02/15/2008
This recipe came out great! For an easier glaze you can also just heat up some apple jelly in the microwave and drizzle it over the top. Read More
Helpful
(27)
Corinne Villa
Rating: 4 stars
09/03/2009
This ia a delicious fruit tart. Not flan! Flan is a crustless baked custard. I believe many more cooks would try this recipe if the name would be changed to: Fresh Fruit Tart. (It doesn't need to be made in a tart pan to be a tart. Read More
Helpful
(20)
Eileen Cervantes
Rating: 5 stars
10/18/2007
This is the BEST recipe! I love the crust it doesn't get soggy. The combination of flavors is perfect. This is the best fresh fruit recipe hands down. Read More
Helpful
(13)
Rowena Furrer
Rating: 5 stars
04/06/2009
This is a great recipe as is. I needed a quick recipe so I eliminated the cream cheese part used only strawberries (2 fresh cartons sliced) and used the prepared strawberry glaze from the grocery store instead of the glaze. It turned out really good. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Diane
Rating: 5 stars
09/01/2009
It depends where you are from whether you call this a flan or tart. Where I come from we call this a flan & a delicious one at that. Read More
Helpful
(9)
VJ
Rating: 5 stars
08/07/2009
The whole family enjoyed this recipes. They were surprised I made the whole thing even the crust. Found that I needed more cream cheese than it called for so I made it 1 1/2 times the recipe which worked great. I used aluminium foil pizza pans as I didn't have a round pan and I found this recipes to be more impressive in a round than a square pan. The crust was baked on a single pan but had to use three to give it more stability when putting on the fruit and the glaze. It's a definite make again. Read More
Helpful
(9)
amanda*~
Rating: 5 stars
02/11/2010
delicious recipe works everytime! if you are out of orange juice for the glaze you can also use lemon juice still comes out great! perfect anytime of the year dessert! thanks for the amazing recipe! Read More
Helpful
(8)
More Reviews
