Cabbage Salad I
This recipe is sort of like a coleslaw but very very simple.
This recipe is sort of like a coleslaw but very very simple.
i liked it alot, all i added was a stick of celery and cut almost in halfRead More
Add=1/4 cap full of cider vinegar=1/2 to 1 teaspoon of mustard=3 Tablespoons of sugar=an a pinch of cayanne pepper. You got killer cole slaw..Read More
Add=1/4 cap full of cider vinegar=1/2 to 1 teaspoon of mustard=3 Tablespoons of sugar=an a pinch of cayanne pepper. You got killer cole slaw..
i liked it alot, all i added was a stick of celery and cut almost in half
Very good. I doubled the sauce recipe and used the whole cabbage head instead of half and 1 celery stick. I didn't have green onion so I used a regular white. Worked out well. thanks!
simple easy.. and better than store bought!
excellent, thankyou
loved it, but added sugar a bit of it, and also i added green cabbage as well as green cabbage, delicious !!!! sugar added, just a bit to taste! yummy!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections