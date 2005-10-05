Broccoli-Cauliflower Salad

This is a favorite at salad suppers, I serve the dressing on the side for these suppers.

By Colleen

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Crumble and set aside.

  • In a medium sized salad bowl, layer in order the broccoli, cauliflower, eggs, cheese and bacon.

  • Prepare the dressing by whisking together the mayonnaise, sugar and vinegar. Drizzle dressing over top and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
400 calories; protein 11.2g; carbohydrates 15.5g; fat 33g; cholesterol 177mg; sodium 452.8mg. Full Nutrition
