Broccoli-Cauliflower Salad
This is a favorite at salad suppers, I serve the dressing on the side for these suppers.
This is a favorite at salad suppers, I serve the dressing on the side for these suppers.
I did some research... After cutting the dressing in half- which is sufficent- and changing the mayo to fat-free mayo and the sugar to splenda and 1 oz. of cheese- it changed the calorie intake to about 80 calories instead of 400+. And it tastes just as good. My 2 cents. Thanks for this great recipe!Read More
I was excited to make this last night as it sounded like something we would love, but I was sort of disappointed. I thought it was way too dressing-heavy, and that the dressing was too sweet. If I made it again, I would up the bacon, add less sugar to the dressing, and serve the dressing on the side.Read More
I did some research... After cutting the dressing in half- which is sufficent- and changing the mayo to fat-free mayo and the sugar to splenda and 1 oz. of cheese- it changed the calorie intake to about 80 calories instead of 400+. And it tastes just as good. My 2 cents. Thanks for this great recipe!
Took this to our golf fundraiser and it was gobbled up! Like others, I added a little red pepper and sunflower seeds and green onions. Eyeballed the veggies (there was a lot!), but kept the dressing the same. It was plenty. I only got a taste of it, but really really liked what I had. Plus, it was a very pretty presentation in a glass salad dish. Kind of like a 7 Layer Salad. Oh, and I also put the dressing on over the cheese, then added the bacon and seeds afterwards to keep them crisper.
We always love this salad and I've made it many times. Each time I get rave reviews. I don't use the egg but I always add chopped red onion. I've also made it with raisins and sunflower seeds added. Every variation is delicious, just play around with the ingredients you like. :)
I was excited to make this last night as it sounded like something we would love, but I was sort of disappointed. I thought it was way too dressing-heavy, and that the dressing was too sweet. If I made it again, I would up the bacon, add less sugar to the dressing, and serve the dressing on the side.
Awesome! I used a med to lg size cauliflower, equal amount of broccoli, used 15 eggs, 2 c. of cheese, 12 oz bacon, 3/4 c. white sugar, 3 T. white wine vinegar and almost 2 c. of mayo. Drizzling the dressing didn't work for me, it just sat on the top, therefore, I stirred it all together. It fit perfectly into a 4.5 qt portable. Next time, I will reserve some of the cheese and bacon to sprinkle on the top after the dressing has been stirred in. I can see this recipe becoming one of my families favorites.
I made this recipe for Easter and it was a big hit. I thought both the taste and texture were great. I followed the directions exactly, but only poured about 3/4 of the dressing on top of the salad. I put the remaining dressing in a bowl next to the salad so people could add more if they wanted.
great version of this salad. no wonder it has a 5-star rating. I added finely chopped green peppers and green olives to counter sweet dressing. next time I think I will reduce mayo/sugar by 1/2.
Fantastic salad. With each bite a different part of the salad comes through. Great combination of textures and flavours. This was also very easy to make and only took about 20 minutes (or maybe less). I also added the sunflower seeds and would highly recomend doing so. I will definitely make this again.
This salad got rave reviews! I recently hosted a salad bar buffet and the ladies loved this one. I doubled the bacon and added red onion. Yummy. Most went home with the recipe printed out from allrecipes.com! Thanks, Colleen
Really good! I used turkey bacon but doubled the amount, since I had a little more broccoli and cauliflower than called for. Dressing is just right for this.
This makes a great summer meal when you're tired of sandwiches and lettuce-based salads. I doubled the brocolli, cauliflower, and cheese, plus used a full 12 ounce package of bacon, and 6 eggs. I kept the dressing amount the same, however, since many reviews said it made too much. Also used 1/4 Splenda instead of 1/2 sugar, and plain white vinegar since that's all I had. Dressing came out perfectly and had just the right amount. I just mixed everything together instead of layering since I didn't care about presenation, but it still looked very pretty and yummy. Delicious low-carb meal! My husband, who is a hamburger guy, calls this "broccoli crack" and says it is his third favorite thing to eat, ever!
I really did not like the dressing, it was way too sweet and too thick to really drizzle everywhere and too much. The salad has possibilities, I think a basic ranch dressing would be much nicer
I made this for a picnic with my boyfriend and we both loved it! I doubled the amount of broccoli and cauliflower and used sharp cheddar cheese and it turned out wonderful. Next time I will add the extra bacon and curry powder that others suggested and see how that turns out.
Omit the eggs, add 1/2 tsp curry powder...you've got the recipe I've been using for years. Try it with the curry powder for a change, everyone loves it, even people who say they dislike curry.
We really enjoyed this recipe. I made it for Thanksgiving and my neice and nephew loved helping, I layed in glass bowl, it was great. We doubled everything but the eggs and dressing. I will absolutely make again!
WOW! I made this recipe in place of my 'usual' salad one day and it quickly replaced our old favorite! Even though I am not a 'veggie eater' I still love this. It's easy to do and I make it for every potluck I attend, and every time I do, I'm complimented on it and asked for the recipe! Thanks so much for sharing this recipe!
Great salad! I omit the bacon due to a vegetarian in the family, but it is wonderful even without. I noticed you don't usually need all the dressing. This is always a hit at family parties and potlucks.
Everyone loved this. Even my kids!
This is a delicious salad. I also added sunflower seeds for some extra crunch.
I would increase the amount of bacon next time and decrease the amount of dressing. But it was tasty.
I made this for a family gathering once.. And everyone loved it. And it's so easy to make. Now whenever we get together everyone wants me to make this.
I love this salad. The first time I made this, I made as written and it was way too mayo-y too sweet and I really didn't care for the eggs. The second time, I omitted the eggs, added a little bit of red onion, I used a whole large head of broccoli, a large head of cauliflower (it was probably more like 4 cups each) 2 cups of mayo, sugar to taste, a pack of bacon, a 8oz bag of shredded cheddar and a splash of balsamic vinegar in addition to the white wine vinegar. Instead of layering, I mixed it all together. This will be staple at my house. Delish!
This is delicious. I made it for a potluck dinner and got rave reviews. Thanks for the recipe.
This is a great recipe! I use simple white vinegar so I don't know if that changes the taste from the original recipe and I added more bacon, eggs and I use Monterey Jack and Mild Cheddar shredded (from blocks) cheese. Will be interesting to see how the curry powder suggested above enhances the flavor. My husband says it's called "St. Louis Salad", not sure how accurate that is, but I have seen similar salads in the deli's around here with that name. My family loves it and tells everyone how they have to try it! We'll see at Christmas if the rest of the family shares the same opinon. Thanks Colleen for helping to make me a better Homemade Chef!
This was an interesting flavor combination. We enjoyed it. Thanks for sharing.
This was DELICIOUS! We ate this one night as a meal in itself! Made only 1/2 the dressing as suggested by other users and it was plenty. Substituted Splenda for sugar and used lowfat mayo and turkey bacon. I plan to try the sunflower seeds next time (as suggested by a reviewer) and will definitely try at our next potluck. Thanks for the recipe!
I made this for Thanksgiving. Everyone loved it and wanted the recipe, even the meat and potato men. I added more broccoli, cauliflower, and bacon than it called for. Then before I put the dressing on, I put salt and pepper on it. After I got the dressing on, I chopped up some green onions and put them on the top. Taste great!!!
This recipe was wonderful and immediately asked for by my luncheon attendees. We're doing low-carb, so I substituted Splenda instead of the suger, and didn't use as much. And, because I used Splenda, I needed to add a bit more white wine vinegar to thin the dressing up a bit more. I did serve the dressing on the side so that everyone could add the amount that they wanted. This recipe has become a new favorite of my family's! Thanks so much!
My boyfriends aunt makes this and I could eat the whole bowl myself! The only difference is we leave off the egg and instead of layering the items she tosses it all together then adds the dressing. Make sure not to put the dressing on till you're ready to serve or it will get soggy.
I used half mayo/half sour cream and omitted the sugar. After trying it, I did end up throwing in a bit more bacon and adding pepper, a little basil and garlic/onion powder. This would be great to take to a family barbeque.
I have made this several times now and everyone loves it! I've been asked the recipe every time. It's so simple and so good. We really like the dressing, but my step-mom often leaves it out and if the cheese is fresh grated and real crumbled bacon is used (we use bacon bits often), it's even good sans dressing! Definitely lower calorie that way. We love the dressing too much to leave it out ourselves though! Thanks for the recipe Colleen.. it's a definite favorite!
Great salad recipe!!! Hubby and friends loved it. It was even better the next day. I did use Splenda for half of sugar and next time will probably use only Splenda to cut down on the carbs.
This was really good. The sweet dressing, creamy cheese, flavorful bacon and the crispy vegetables combine very well.
This was okay. I bit bland- but I added some celery and curry powder. It tasted like the flavors didn't meld very well. I was a bit dissapointed and will only make if Im craving veggies w sweet dressing cheese and bacon all mixed together. Sorry.
Doubled vegies, kept everything else same, let sit over night (as followed by others)used 1/2 the sugar and vinegar. It was ok, didn't do cartwheels or anything.
Simply excellant. I get raves everytime I make this.
This was so good, and great to serve instead of rice or potatoes! I saw from the other comments that the dressing seemed heavy and sweet, so I served it on the side. After we finished the salad, there was still half of the dressing left over, so I would recommend cutting the dressing recipe in half. I'm also going to try using Splenda instead of sugar, to keep the carbs down.
Great taste. Used 1/2 of the dressing to cut back on calories/fat and didn't need all of that. No need for 2 cups of eggs, 3 eggs was plenty. Added frozen peas and chopped red peppers for color, Would do again.
Perfect!
It was a very good recipe. Dressing was a little heavy and sweet. Next time will cut back on the sugar and Mayo. and switch to plain white vinegar. I thought the salad was better after it had refrigerated overnight.
The dressing is way too sweet and there is too much of it for the rest of the ingredients. Cut down on the sugar (and you can use a sugar substitute), and cut down on the mayo, and the recipe is 4 stars easily.
This recipe is wonderful. I add 1/4 cup of parmesan cheese to the dressing to give it a rich flavor and texture.
Easy! Good! Quick! Doubled the vegetables and cheated by mixing up a package of Hidden Valley Ranch dressing rather than making the dressing from scratch.
Yummy! I followed other reviewers suggestions and cut the dressing in half and it was just enough! It left the veggies crunchy - just right. I also added sunflower seeds, red onion, and diced cheddar cheese instead of shredded for more cheese flavor. Even my picky 6 year old loved it!
Absolutely Delicious! The women I served it to liked it better than the men did. Must be a woman thing. HAHAHA!
I want to give this recipe a 5 star but I can't. I made this for a dinner party and it didn't go over very well. It was avoided like the plague. And the only person I saw that ate this and like it was my middle child. So tried it and realized...man it was too sweet tasting but was a sweet mayo flavor. Was not good. So the only thing I could think of that would numb the sweetness without over salting or over peppering was celery salt. It seemed to do the trick after a few shakes here and there and tasting and re-shakng some more. until it was mellowed. I'd say the veggies and bacon were fresh and light. But the dressing really didn't do them justice. Sorry. My advice, cut the sugar down or add more vinegar.
I must admit that I was a bit skeptical about this recipe. It seemed like such an odd combination of ingredients. But I had an hour to throw together a spur-of-the-moment dinner for neighbors and I just happened to have all the ingredients on hand. So I went for it and the consensus was...YUM! Only changes--substituted Havarti for Cheddar because it's what was in the fridge and tossed all the ingredients together rather than layering them. Will definately make again.
Yummy! The only changes made were to substitute 1/4 cup splenda for the sugar, light Kraft mayo, and use apple-smoked bacon which we cooked in the microwave. Will make again!
Made this for the family get together. It was all gone and they wanted more. Easy to make and a great way to have the kids eat their veggies.
Took this to a super bowl party and it was a big hit. Great recipe.
This salad is excellent! I made it the night before and let the dressing marinate the veggies in the fridge all night. My guests gobbled it up! I also added extra cheese and bacon. This is definetely a keeper! Thanks Colleen!
I make this salad often, with less sugar and used Splenda. I also use hormel real bacon bits, the whole small bag. This really cuts back on calories and carbs. Red onions work well. I will be trying the curry and raisins. Toss night before serving, toss again before serving.
The combination of the vegetables with the cheese, bacon and the sweet and sour dressing makes this salad a favorite of my family. We especially enjoy it with grilled chicken.
Only thing I do different is add sunflower seeds.This is a terrific recipe!!! I cant tell you how many of my friends now make this recipe too because I always, always get asked for it!! Thanks for sharing!
Super recipe!! We just ate this and it was gone in 3 minutes. My husband liked it too, asked when we will eat it again. Normally he is not that enthousiastic about vegetables! Changes I made: less and lowfat mayonaise, just one egg. Thanks for the recipe Colleen.
I took the suggestions of others and doubled the broccoli-cauliflower and bacon, added sunflower seeds and raisins. Drizzling the drsg. over the top didn't work out for me, so next time I will mix the drsg. in with everything before the cheese and then top with cheese and bacon. (adding some bacon in with vegetables and some on top of cheese).
I made this only slightly different to recipe due to other people's recommendations. I used whole cauliflower head, 3 brocolli bunches-cut both into bite size pieces. Made for two functions so I halved each evenly and placed into 2 separate bowls. I omited egg. I used pre-cooked bacon (to save on time), using 6 slices for each bowl of broc/caul blend. Also added 1 cup shredded cheddar to each bowl, and 1/4 cup red onion to each bowl. (i placed cheese, bacon, and mayo blend in just before serving). Mayo blend--I used 1 cup mayo, 1 tbsp white vinegar, and 1 teaspoon lemon juice (didn't have white wine vinegar). I then divided the amount equally and added each half into each bowl. Just enough to coat and give flavor, but not enough to make it too mayonaisy, if that makes sense. 1st group left no leftovers and mentioned they didn't think they'd like but did. Other group not as many tried but those that did, liked it. I really liked it and that's why I'm giving 5 stars. Thanks for the recipe. I was looking for something different and will be making this in future when I have two functions to attend. One prep time, two functions--couldn't be any better!
I love this recipe. I've made it several times, sometimes as stated and sometimes with variations. One of my favorites is to use mostly cauliflower and only add the broccoli for green accent. I like to add onions as well, and today for a picnic I added one sweet red pepper, chopped fairly fine. I do cut back on the sugar using balsamic vinegar with it's sweetness, and use light mayo. Different cheese add a nice twist at times, as can finely chopped ham instead of the bacon. This is what I consider a great foundational recipe, with endless variations!
Beware! I made the recipe for four servings, so we would have some left tomorrow, but finished it all!
I just loved this salad, it has become one of my favorites, although I did not use as much egg as called for. I only used about 1/2-3/4 cup. It's as pretty in a glass bowl as it is good. The bacon really gave it a lot of flavor. I have made it on may occasions. Thanks for sharing.
I had this at a picnic over July 4th. Just had to have the recipe. This is so good, especially when left overnight. I added fresh corn and red pepper.
I love this salad in all of its myriad forms. I have NEVER used any sweetener in the dressing: only mayonnaise and sometimes a little balsamic vinegar. AND the veggies can be cooked slightly (very slightly parboiled) for those who cannot digest raw food well--be sure they are still crunchy. I like adding boiled eggs and the bacon is essential. You can also add chopped onion, celery, bell pepper for extra crunch/flavor. Season with salt and pepper to taste and add some cayenne if you like it spicy. Everyone loves it, even those who say they don't like broccoli or cauliflower.
A very good salad! I leave out the eggs and put in 1/4 cup sunflower seeds instead. Never any leftovers.
I omitted the eggs and cut the dressing by 1/2.
I really love this salad. Not only is it yummy, but it's a great way to get in a couple veggies and it's something a little different than the same old boring salad. To make it even easier, I used Oscar Mayer pre-cooked and diced real bacon pieces. (In the same area as bacon bits but way better.) Delish!
I served this with our Christmas buffet and everyone raved about it. Three days later they were still raving. Easy, attractive, & delicious what more could you ask from a recipe
Loved it!! Took it to a cookout and not a drop left... Hubby loves it too, fix little versions of it often! Thanks a bunch! :)
Yuck! We did not like it at all.
Quick and easy to put together. I made 2 days in a row for different functions. First day made as written. Excellent. Second day added green onions and sunflower seeds. Mixed dressing in with broccoli cauliflower layer, layered eggs, cheese, bacon and drizzled small amount of dressing on top. My BFF went to both parties and second day was better due to dressing mixed in (said 1ST day she only got small amt in serving and second day it was more coated. Otherwise was good both ways.Easily alters to suit tastes which make this recipe tops in my rotation.
This is a wonderful salad for anytime although it was especially nice on a hot summer day. No cooking needed since I usually have some boiled eggs on hand for snacks. I did add some onions and "Mrs. Dash" Tomato/basil seasoning. I made my favorite 3 bean salad with this and had the perfect meal. The family loved it.
Thanks Colleen. It was good. I didn't use all the dressing but really it's not your fault there was "too much", it's purely preferance. So don't blame her! I hope everyone enjoys it.
Surprisingly great recipe. I modified the dressing using low fat Mayo and 1/4 cup of splenda instead of the sugar. I also added red onions, and used turkey bacon. The amount of dressing was too much, so next time I will use 1/2 of these amounts.
This was a hit at my 3-year old's Birthday Party. (with all the Mom's and Dad's) Quite a few people asked for the recipe.
I didn't use the cheese or eggs and it was still very delicious. I will use the cheese and eggs for protein when I want to have a one-meal dish. Thanks Colleen
This was by far the best I've tried. I did add one small 6 oz box of raisins and it made it extra special. I had this once at a Gourmet Deli and thought it couldn't hurt. I was right! I also used the pre-cooked bacon and it cooked it perfectly in 30second!Thanks!
Wow was this good. The bacon really added alot of flavor to this salad. I took this to a potluck and it was completly gone. I will be keeping this recipe on hand.
Everybody loves this recipe! It is just as good stirred together as layered. I cut the sugar to 1/4 cup and occassionally use some chopped red onion. This is one you can play with.
This is a great summer salad. If you make it for a group - be sure do double or triple it. It's wonderful!
yum! used light mayo, and 1 pkg of truvia in place of the sugar. i didn't use bacon, but instead added about 1/2 tsp of liquid smoke. like other i just mixed it all together. i will def make this again! thanks for the post Colleen!
Made this for a Christmas gathering. Everyone seemed to like it.
This was excellent! I took this to our ladies salad supper at church and it went fast. I did double the recipe and used a 9 x 13 dish to put it in. I also added some red onion as some of the other reviews had suggested. I will be making this again. Thank you for sharing.
Wanted something different than the same old steamed broccoli and cauliflower. This salad was excellent. We had it Christmas dinner and we all enjoyed it. I made it a little healthier by using light mayo and splenda. A delicious alternative to the traditional holiday fare.
A version of this salad has floated around my family for a while. Usually we omit the eggs and cheese and add black olives, raisins and carrots. Sometimes sunflower seeds too. It's definitely a crowd pleaser!
I love this recipe. I used half a head of purple cauliflower along with white and broccoli and it make the presentation that much better. I served it to my family and friends and both couldn't believe how good it was and asked for the recipe. It is a perfect way to use the cauliflower that is in my fridge.
YUMMY!!! Everyone loved this salad! I agree that next time I would cut back the sugar. I will probably start with 1/4c and add more if needed. This time, since I had already added the whole 1/2c, I just added about another T. of vinegar. I didn't add the eggs because I don't care for them.
I use ranch dressing in place of the sugar and vinegar mixture. My family loves this and I do too.
Loved this recipe and its easy too. I did not use the eggs because someone in my family is allergic to them, so I just added more of the broccoli and cauliflower. One warning though it does get a bit runny on the second day, but it is still good.
We love this recipe, the only thing I changed is I use 1/4 cup of mayo and 3 tbsp of vinegar
This was very good, just too much dressing and too much sugar. Next time I am going to lessen both. I didn't have bacon so I added about 2/3 cup or more real bacon bits. I also used white vinegar instead of white wine vinegar. I mixed all of the ingredients together instead of layering and chilled it for a bit before serving.
The day after Thanksgiven and I have a veggie tray left. Fpund this made as stated except used Ranch Dressing. Was soo good. Later I added chopped turkey, red oinion and red pepper served on a bed of lettuce. Was great both ways. Thanks for a recipe I can take to potlucks or use for leftovers!
Excellent salad. used 4 cups each of broccoli & cauliflower, 1 pd crumbled bacon, 1/4 cup sugar to 1 1/2 cups mayonaise, green onions as suggested by a previous reviewer was nice. Very easy to make and very good.
Okay, I made this recipe thinking it would be a hit b/c it has everything my family likes. I was wrong and nobody really liked it except me..... However, I absolutely loved it! My husband and mother said it was to sweet. Not for me though, it had flavors that just absolutely knocked my socks off. The dressing (sweet and zingy) and the veggies were fantastic together. I'm giving this 5 stars b/c it floated my boat, lol!
loved this salad. We doubled everything except the eggs and it worked out great. Altho, we did feel that we could have cut back on the dressing as it was a little too much.
This recipe was fantastic. I took it to our annual church picnic and had so many requests for the recipe.
This was okay for me...
Great simple recipe. I took it to a potluck. I used pre-packaged real bacon bits and it still tasted great. This would be good with lettuce in the bottom too!
I have always liked Broccoli-Cauliflower salad when I attended fellowship meals and such, but I never took the time to find a recipe. A few weeks ago I decided to look and I found this one. It is delicious. My family loves it and it is so easy to make. I substituted lemon juice for the vinegar because I had no way of getting any white wine vinegar in our small rural town. I also prefer to mix everything together instead of layering it. And this second time around I doubled the veges, cheese and bacon but left the amounts of dressing ingredients the same. The recipe was much better with less dressing (and I had wasted some last time). I also leave out the optional eggs. Mainly because I have never ever had a broccoli-cauliflower salad with eggs and it didn't sound appetizing. I still give this 5 stars though.
Good salad - I'll bet toasted slivered almonds would be a good addition to this also.
This is a delicious and great recipe. The dressing can be used for all kinds of salads. This salad tastes even better the next day.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections