Broccoli-Cauliflower Salad

I made this only slightly different to recipe due to other people's recommendations. I used whole cauliflower head, 3 brocolli bunches-cut both into bite size pieces. Made for two functions so I halved each evenly and placed into 2 separate bowls. I omited egg. I used pre-cooked bacon (to save on time), using 6 slices for each bowl of broc/caul blend. Also added 1 cup shredded cheddar to each bowl, and 1/4 cup red onion to each bowl. (i placed cheese, bacon, and mayo blend in just before serving). Mayo blend--I used 1 cup mayo, 1 tbsp white vinegar, and 1 teaspoon lemon juice (didn't have white wine vinegar). I then divided the amount equally and added each half into each bowl. Just enough to coat and give flavor, but not enough to make it too mayonaisy, if that makes sense. 1st group left no leftovers and mentioned they didn't think they'd like but did. Other group not as many tried but those that did, liked it. I really liked it and that's why I'm giving 5 stars. Thanks for the recipe. I was looking for something different and will be making this in future when I have two functions to attend. One prep time, two functions--couldn't be any better!