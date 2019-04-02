Easy Cheese and Ham Scalloped Potatoes
This scalloped potatoes recipe is very creamy and cheesy, yet is a dish that is easy to prepare — and so delicious.
Great recipe! I made it a little differently - used a can of condensed cream of mushroom soup mixed with a can of evaporated milk to sub for the cream. Made this in the slow cooker - layered ingredients, poured my mushroom soup mix over top and cooked on high for 3 1/2 hours - turned out great! Thanks for a super recipe!Read More
This is one rich dish. I've made this exactly as the recipe instructs with "good" results, but the general consensus is "too rich." I modified the recipe by doing half heavy cream, and half/half. I used ham steaks, but cook the water out of the cubed ham first, drain. Then layer the potatoes, ham and cheese. Double the cheese. Cook a little longer to ensure the dish isn't runny (almost half hour longer). The yukon gold potatoes really do work the best. Enjoy!
The cheese sauce didn't thicken as much as I would have like (that's why I gave it only 4 stars). Next time I'll probably use slightly less cream and maybe more cheese. My husband loved it! We ate this for leftovers until it was gone...which is rare in our house...we are not leftover lovers!
This was the best I've ever had! Of course, I doubled the recipe since I have a large family. I used 5 lbs. Yukon Gold potatoes, 2 cups sharp cheddar, 2 cups mild cheddar, approx. 1 1/2 lbs. leftover ham, I only had 1 clove of garlic (I used garlic powder also), a medium onion (diced pretty fine), salt and pepper liberally to taste, extra garlic powder (that's how we like it-full of flavor!). Mixed all of it in a big bowl and put in one 9x13 pan and one 5x7 dish. In the larger dish, I put 1 1/4 quarts of heavy whipping cream and 3/4 quart of heavy whipping cream in the smaller dish. I did bake at 350 degrees, but I ended up baking this for an hour and a half (10 minutes longer for the larger dish). I know this review is long, this could really help the cook with 7 or more people to feed! This was not too cheesy, even with all the cheese I used. It was very rich, but so very good!!
This was so easy, and very tasty. We had three people at our family event who do not like scalloped potatoes, and they loved this! I'm one of those three, and I will absolutely use this recipe again.
This recipe was great for leftover ham. I eliminated the garlic and used a cheddar/mozzarella mixture for the cheese. It seems to melt better, and absorbs some of the extra liquid. Will definitely make again.
The 2nd time I made it I put in 1/4 c flour and 1/4 c butter and made a roux.... Then added the cheese. Made all the difference in the world!
This is not a recipe I will use again. I only had 16oz of heavy cream on hand and, after reading the reviews, decided to add 1/2 & 1/2, but only 6 oz. I put in 1/2 c extra cheese and baked it 30 minutes longer than required in the recipe. It was very watery and left the kitchen smelling "weird" according to my guests. It really wasn't very tasty, and surely wasn't worth the high amount of fat and calories.
Everyone in my family loved this even the picky eaters. What a great combo of my favorites of cheese, ham, and potatoes. I will definitely make this for my family again.
Very good but instead of cream i used buttermilk. Turned out runny but a little cornstarch cured that problem.
This was ok. I thought I might have finally found a recipe to use with a ham steak. I followed the recipe exactly with the exception of adding pepper and cutting down on the cream and upping the cheese like another reviewer. I think mine needed to be in the oven a tad longer as some of the potatoes were still crunchy. My cream curdeled and it looked unappealing. I also got a tremedous amount of water in the dish that I believe was from the ham? I will continue on with my quest for a good recipe for ham steak. This just did not suit our taste.
I fixed this for dinner tonight on a cold and snowy night. It hit the spot. I added additional onion and some dried parsley. I only had 1 pint of heavy cream so I used it, plus one can evaporated milk and regular milk to make 4 cups. This turned out very good. I let sit about 10 minutes with loose foil covering the pan before serving to let the liquid set up. The consistency turned out great. I will be making this again on another cold Indiana night. Thanks for sharing the recipe.
this is a good recipe but i found it worked better when I made a white sauce with butter, flour and whole milk added the cheese to the sauce and pored it over the potato and onion, it isn't runny then.
Very easy & delicious!! After reading the reviews, I figured I would turn the oven on to 400 degrees for an hour. Potatoes were very tender & it was creamy. Will definately make this again.
I used a thick cheese sauce recipe (butter, flour, milk and CHEESE) poured it over the scalloped potatoes and added the onions, garlic and ham....it was AMAZING!!!
This is delicious! The only changes I made is instead of using a quart of heavy cream, I used a package of country style gravy mix, 1 cup heavy cream and 1 cup water. Big hit!!
Taking other reviews in mind, I made these changes: 8 potatoes, ½ a large/xl (1c diced) onion, 1t minced garlic, 2c heavy whipping cream and 1 can (12oz) evap milk. i layered everything into two layers starting with potatoes. Baked covered at 375 for 1hr, removing foil last 15 minutes. It came out just right-not runny. Might add an herb or change cheese to kick it up, but otherwise pretty good.
My family loved this recipe, this the best I have done.
OMG...so good! I wouldn't change anything except for the fact that I melted the sharp cheddar cheese (and I use a whole bag) into the cream before I poured it over the mixture of potatoes, ham, onions and garlic...so good! My family eats the entire pyrex pan of this!
I followed some of the suggestions from previous reviews such as reducing the amount of cream used by half and using much more cheese than the recipe called for. This is a good way to use up leftover ham from the holidays. Definitely making this again!
Delicious!
These potatoes were very good! I used a 5lb bag of yukon golds, 2 med onions, 5 garlic cloves, 12oz package of diced ham, 1 pint of heavy cream & 1/2c of half and half. I was afraid it would be too watery so I cooked off the onion/ham/garlic mixture before adding to potatoes. Also, even with reducing the liquid by almost half I still felt the sauce was too thin for my liking. I ended up mixing in a cornstarch/water slurry to thicken it up. It turned out fantastic. Served with grilled chicken and steamed broccoli.
My husband made this recipe last night and it was very soupy. It could have made a very delicious potato soup since the flavor was very good. (Just mash it up and done!) However, I made a roux by placing 3T flour, 2T butter and 1/4c skim milk in a small sauce pan, heating, then pouring the liquid from the casserole dish into the sauce pan. I heated until it thickened nicely and poured it back over the cooked potato mixture, stirring gently. Now it was scalloped potatoes~
This was absolutely delicious!!!!!! The only change I made was that I used a lot less heavy cream than a quart. I only used 2 cups and even that might have been a little much. I definitely saved this to my recipe box!
I've never made this, but wanted to point out that, made with all heavy cream, one smallish serving of this recipe has just about all the fat a person should have in a WHOLE DAY. Just saying....
Super Easy
This is a good base recipe. After reading all the recipes and making this once I've come to a couple of conclusions. First, the wateriness people don't like probably comes from the fact that the potatoes, certain cheeses and the ham all have quantities of water in them. This is what I've done and I think it comes out well. Slice your potatoes fairly thin (drain well), pat dry if necessary and dice onion. Any ham will do but cubed ham will cook more evenly with the potatoes. . Make a roux by melting 1/2 c. butter; don't allow it to scorch or brown. Add the flour SLOWLY until you create a smooth paste - a whisk works best. Sauce will thicken quickly. The roux should be thicker than the norm because next you will slowly add the heavy cream a tablespoon at a time (NO Half and Half or Milk - cream - with butterfat). Your sauce should be thick but not too thick. Think a bit thinner than cheese dip. Slowly stir in the cheese. The whole should be emulsified but thick. Use chicken broth to thin. This will give it flavor (water will not). Add your powders (if you have any - onion or garlic). In your dish create a layer of potato, onion / garlic; add the cheese mixture and slather over the layer. Create one to two more layers and finish with a layer of sauce on top. Add butter crumbs if you like or just brown the dish "as is". Still delicious.
I would make this again. Was very easy and was loved by everyone in my family, even my picky kids. I added garlic powder and pepper before baking.
SO easy. I didn't change a thing and it was easy and very, very yummy!
Followed directions exactly and although very tasty, this recipe was too watery to have a pleasing look and when reheated, resembled curdled cream, really too disgusting-looking to serve as a leftover..
love this recipe!!! huge hit with my hubby and even the kiddos love it!!!
Just made this and all I can say is yummy!!!! The only change I did was used 2 cups of cheese instead of 1. Will be making this one again for sure.
This recipe is really good and simple. My mom liked them better than hers! For some reason there was a lot of grease on mine, maybe the all-natural cheese I used. Will use a different cheese brand next time. It's really really rich so I think I will use part heavy cream and half and half like others suggested. I will also boil my potatos first next time to cut down on the cooking time. It took much longer to cook the potatos than suggested I cooked mine for an hour and 45min. They also did not come out watery. Really liked them but not so good on the waist line. I will be making them for the holidays for sure!
Wonderful recipe with OR w/o substitutions. I had no heavy cream so used full fat evaporated milk & some cream cheese in it's place. Rich & creamy...yummy! Thanks for helping me use up my leftover ham today!
After following the recipe exactly, it came out very watery. Also, the taste was just okay. I will not make this again.
Needs more cheese!
We enjoyed this recipe with some adjustments. To reduce fat, I used reduced fat cheese. I sauteed the onions, garlic and ham to release the liquids. Used a pint of half and half. Put everything in a mixing bowl, incorporated, and mixed in half/half; poured into prepared baking dish. Baked at 375, covered for 45 minutes, uncovered for 15.
Overall flavor was very good. But, sauce did need thickening (in my opinion). Love the Yukon Gold Potatoes.
Excellent! Best Scalloped Potatoes we've ever made. I only give it four stars because it is rather rich & I made a few variations. I think the flavor in this dish is wonderful. There's just enough garlic & onion. I used about 7-8 potatoes & at least a pound of ham, 1 whole onion, 1 1/2 c med. cheddar cheese, 1 qt heavy cream & 1/8 tsp minced garlic. Cooked uncovered for 20 min more than recommended. Perfect!
I could not in good conscience use 4 cups of heavy cream, so I substituted with 1 cup half and half and 3 cups of whole milk. I'm not sure what happened, but it curdled and after an hour the potatoes hadn't even begun to soften and it was very runny. This recipe was a complete flop for me and left me scrambling to Walmart for pizza for my hungry family :(
this was so easy, no layering of ingredients. mix together and bake and it is wonderful (the cream is the secret). i have made & layered scalloped potatoes for many years - this is now the recipe we use.// just made a roaster full for a large family gathering -wonderful raves
Everyone loved this easy recipe. not low cal that's for sure but good cheesy scalloped ham never should be. i did add 4 tbsp butter to my casserole dish with the chopped onion and minced garlic and microwaved for 1-2 minutes, then added the rest of the ingred. i would layer next time, it is hard to stir. this thicken's the more it cools. already filed in my recipe box, will definitely make this again.
This is a big hit with my kids. I think a smidge less cream and a touch more cheese makes it more "solid" but either way it is delicious. most importantly, cook it for an hour and a half. an hour is not long enough.
My husband's quote "This may be the best bad-for-us meal you've ever made". I've made short cut versions of this dish before (frozen potatoes, can of cream soup), but decided to try this from scratch. Per a reviewer, I swapped out the quart of heavy cream for pint of cream and pint of half and half. It is so good, but decadent. I'll probably have to dilute with a pint of milk next time.
This was delicous. Thanks!
I peeled and boiled the potatoes so it would cook faster. didn't make a nice creamy sauce. will make again, with 1/2 cup cheddar and 1/2 cup american so it will mix and be creamier. Also added peas to the mixture, helped make it pleasing to the eye. Thanks for the recipe
yummmmmy! We made it a little bigger by adding a little bit more of everything, along with celery. Great way to use our leftover baked ham from Christmas dinner! Happy New Year everyone!
I am not a big fan of cheddar chees too greasy. I used 1/2 colby, 1/2 swiss had a great taste, with a little tang to it. Derfinitely cover for frist half hour or takes too laong to cook. Use a shallow pan and add cheese on top at the end for a crisp crust. I gave three stars since the fisrt time I made it, the potatoes were very greasy.
I made this recipe yesterday and it never thickened. I followed it to the T. It was very soupy. I even left it in the over for 1 1/2 hours waiting for it to thicken.
It was ok - to rich for me and I used 1 pint heavy cream, 1 can cream of mushroom soup, 2 cups ham, and 5 potatoes, 1 onion, 3 cloves garlic, and 2 cups shard cheddar cheese. I also thought it had a fishy taste?
I didn't want it runny, so I made a roux on the stove with flour and half & half. It poured over the top very well, and the dish turned out wonderfully, and was even better the next day.
Very good recipe! Made it for my hubby and he loved it. I added garlic salt to each layer and it turned out great.
I changed up this recipe a bit. I added a green pepper and a jalapeno to give it a little bit of a zip. I also used 8 potatoes, unpeeled. I used 1 pint of heavy cream and 2 cups of sharp cheddar cheese. I could also see replacing the cheddar cheese with Swiss cheese. Good recipe with the changes. Family loved!
It is easy.
Not unedible, but not good. Tried to cut calories by using half 1/2 and 1/2 and half milk and everything (milk, half/half and cheese) separated. Not creamy and appetizing at all. Definitely don't try to substitute. It just doesn't turn out well.
This recipe didn't work for me at all. The cheese/sauce didn't get saucy. Instead it became lumpy and was very very bland.
We liked this recipe alot! My three year old son had three helpings! My husband does not normally like scalloped potatoes and he loved this recipe! I did add a little cheese on top to brown!
Excellent way to use leftover ham from Christmas. I made this for a potluck and got quite a few compliments on it, and hardly had any leftovers.
Really good start. Thanks to some of the other reviewers that suggested cutting the heavy cream in half. I also added about a 1/2 teaspoon of salt, pepper and chopped chives. I also topped with more cheddar cheese and parmesan cheese to create a crusted top. Very good.
They were good but it took a long time to cook..
I thought a quart of cream a bit rich so used half and half instead. That was a mistake. Although the flavor was very good, the end result was that it was much too runny and needed thickening. Next time I'll go back to my old recipe which is "no recipe".
The family LOVED it! I added fresh mushrooms and it was yummy!
Very easy and del.icious dish. I used light cream and it still turned out fine
Delicious, definitely needs double the time to cook
Liked this a lot. Used c. of 1/2 & 1/2 half c. 2% milk. Turned out great though had to bake longer than recipe said.
Easy recipe and very tasty! Would make again...
I followed the recipe and it came out like soup. I'll look for a better one next time.
Followed recipe, had in oven at 350 for an hr and a half. Potatoes still not soft. The base was good and all. Had it covered so dont understand why potatoes still crunchy. There is room for tweaking the recipe will try again later date.
The flavor in this was great, but it was too runny. Going to try a few things to thicken it more for next time.
i probably would not make this again it was to runny and i had to cook it for way to long. The taste was not to bad
Very easy and very good, made the recipe exactly as written and all my family loved it.
incredibly delicious! Even better re-heated!
This was very good. I used less cream that it called for.
Yum, this was fantastic. Made this the other day, and we loved it. A great way to use up some leftover ham that I had. Will make this again and again.
The propotions are way off. It was soupy and boiled over. Once i took the suggested tin foil off it didnt. the only difference with mine is I use Velveeta. I had to use a brick and a half of Velveeta. also it adjust the proportions when you change the serving amounts but didn't adjust the time. Stir and dont cover. Add more cheese..
Made this tonight. Followed the directions as is. I had my slicer on more of a medium setting because my thin is too thin. Took longer to bake but that allowed the sauce to thicken. The only thing I would change is...I think it needs black pepper.
This is my favorite recipe so far! I absolutely love it. My kids are picky eaters and they all love it too. I get a lot of compliments on this dish. Thanks for the recipe!
Way too soupy! Followed the recipe and ended up having to double the cooking time! It was still extra juicy and barely edible. Never again!
What a soupy mess. Sorry, but will not make again.
Delicious!
It was ok. I made the recipe without change. VERY rich. I will cut the heavy cream in half next time.
loved this simple, comfort food recp. added some more cheese on top and tossed the taters w a few spices, but it was great. the fam agreed
I didn't have any heavy cream, so I used whole milk instead. It came out very watery and even though I added extra cheese every layer, it didn't help absorb the liquid. I did add extra minced garlic per every layer and it did have a good taste. The next time, I think I would add some flour per layer and that may absorb the extra liquid from the milk.
Very easy to make and a great way to use some of that left over ham from Thanksgiving.
Sooooo good, and even better when it's reheated.
These were good. My hubby didn't say they were as good as my Grams so that is the only reason for a 4 instead of a 5. Wish they had a 4.5. I will keep making them and try different things until I get it right I guess.
It was a decent jumping off recipe but I did have to tweak it to come out right.
This was okay. My daughter didn't like it all. My hubby came back for seconds but didn't rave about it. It wasn't bad and but wasn't outstanding.
This was absolutely delicious and the family loved it. I used our leftover honey-baked ham from Easter so there was slightly more ham than the recipe called for, but it turned out great.
Very good but I used only a pint of heavy cream and 1/2 cup milk.
This is so easy, a little time consuming, for the results it yields. I was worried at first about pouring heavy cream over top but I am a believer now! I just filled my 9x13 full of sliced potatoes and added the remaining mixture and stirred from there in order to prevent an off ratio! I also bought a big hunk of ham and sliced it up by hand as well. This is a family pleaser and great lunch or dinner.
This really is a very good recipe. It's not too difficult and tastes delicious.
