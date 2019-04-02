Easy Cheese and Ham Scalloped Potatoes

This scalloped potatoes recipe is very creamy and cheesy, yet is a dish that is easy to prepare — and so delicious.

By lmdinmn

prep:

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place potatoes, onion, garlic, Cheddar cheese, and ham in a 9x13-inch baking dish. Gently stir until well combined. Pour cream over the potato mixture.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the potatoes are tender, about 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
607 calories; protein 13.1g; carbohydrates 18.2g; fat 54.5g; cholesterol 195.3mg; sodium 482.3mg. Full Nutrition
