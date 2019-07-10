Easy Grilled Lemon Chicken

I compbined two recipes and came up with the best chicken breast recipe ever! I followed the recipe to a tee except for adding 1/4 tsp. horseradish and 1/4 tsp. garlic powder. I thought the recipe would be too lemony but it wasn't. I ended up with the most moist juicy and tasty chicken breast I've ever made and it was so fat free. Just don't overcook! 6 min. on one side and 8 on the other. Tasted like really good steak!
I'm a firm believer in trying a recipe "as is" in order to rate it fairly. That being said; this is about a 4 1/2 star in my book. Now, being that I am an experimenter, here's how I made it into a 5 star (for me, anyways) the second time around: used fresh ginger (about a 2 inch piece, grated), added 3 cloves of garlic (minced or pressed), added two chopped green onions, added 1Tbsp. of brown sugar, and 2 tsp. red pepper flakes. Wow!!! Talk about some great Asian flair! DH loved this recipe! Wonderful with any cut of chicken, used leg quarters the second time around. Thanks, MelindaG for a keeper!
I originally found the flavor of the soy sauce to be overwhelming, so now I use 1/4 C. soy sauce and 3/4 C. lemon juice. Delicious!
This chicken was FANTASTIC!! Super quick and easy to make but with a nice distinct flavor. I only let marinate 30 mins and it was still moist and delicious...cant wait to try it again after marinating overnight
I baked the chicken at 350 for about 8 mins each side and it worked well. Grilling would probably make it 5 star for me.
I found it too bitter. Next time I may add brown sugar or not so much soy sauce.
I'm a college student so I need recipes that are quick and tasty. This recipe meets both of those requirements!
This is an excellent basic recipe. I didn't have the ginger so I left it out. I added two tsp. of brown sugar and as someone else suggested I added a dash or two of garlic powder. I also just cut the liquid ingredients in half because I didn't need a full recipe. The marinade could be made with pineapple juice and then the brown sugar might not be needed. Would be excellent to brush on skewered vegetables.
This was great my husband is not a fan of Grilled Chicken anything but he LOVED this one so did I! Will make again!