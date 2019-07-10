Easy Grilled Lemon Chicken

1 of 132

Rating: 5 stars I compbined two recipes and came up with the best chicken breast recipe ever! I followed the recipe to a tee except for adding 1/4 tsp. horseradish and 1/4 tsp. garlic powder. I thought the recipe would be too lemony but it wasn't. I ended up with the most moist juicy and tasty chicken breast I've ever made and it was so fat free. Just don't overcook! 6 min. on one side and 8 on the other. Tasted like really good steak! Helpful (94)

Rating: 4 stars I'm a firm believer in trying a recipe "as is" in order to rate it fairly. That being said; this is about a 4 1/2 star in my book. Now, being that I am an experimenter, here's how I made it into a 5 star (for me, anyways) the second time around: used fresh ginger (about a 2 inch piece, grated), added 3 cloves of garlic (minced or pressed), added two chopped green onions, added 1Tbsp. of brown sugar, and 2 tsp. red pepper flakes. Wow!!! Talk about some great Asian flair! DH loved this recipe! Wonderful with any cut of chicken, used leg quarters the second time around. Thanks, MelindaG for a keeper! Helpful (75)

Rating: 5 stars I originally found the flavor of the soy sauce to be overwhelming, so now I use 1/4 C. soy sauce and 3/4 C. lemon juice. Delicious! Helpful (50)

Rating: 5 stars This chicken was FANTASTIC!! Super quick and easy to make but with a nice distinct flavor. I only let marinate 30 mins and it was still moist and delicious...cant wait to try it again after marinating overnight Helpful (26)

Rating: 4 stars I baked the chicken at 350 for about 8 mins each side and it worked well. Grilling would probably make it 5 star for me. Helpful (13)

Rating: 3 stars I found it too bitter. Next time I may add brown sugar or not so much soy sauce. Helpful (10)

Rating: 4 stars I'm a college student so I need recipes that are quick and tasty. This recipe meets both of those requirements! Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars This is an excellent basic recipe. I didn't have the ginger so I left it out. I added two tsp. of brown sugar and as someone else suggested I added a dash or two of garlic powder. I also just cut the liquid ingredients in half because I didn't need a full recipe. The marinade could be made with pineapple juice and then the brown sugar might not be needed. Would be excellent to brush on skewered vegetables. Helpful (9)