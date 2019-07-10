Easy Grilled Lemon Chicken

Rating: 4.22 stars
130 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 63
  • 4 star values: 46
  • 3 star values: 13
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 5

I learned to make this when I was vacationing in Bermuda after high school. It has been 18 years, and this is still one of our favorite dishes ever! My children ALL love it - from the toddler to the teen! And it's so easy that even my non-cooking husband can whip this up! The longer you marinate the chicken, the better it is!

By MelindaG

Gallery
5 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
12 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
42 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Rinse chicken breasts and pat dry with paper towels. Stir together the lemon juice, soy sauce, ginger, and black pepper in a bowl; pour into a large, resealable plastic bag. Add the chicken breasts, seal the bag, and massage to evenly coat chicken with lemon juice mixture. Place in refrigerator to marinate at least 20 minutes, or up to 24 hours.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat. Lightly oil grill grate, and place about 4 inches from heat source.

  • Drain and discard marinade from the bag, and place chicken on preheated grill. Cook until chicken is no longer pink and juices run clear, 6 to 8 minutes on each side.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
214 calories; protein 37.6g; carbohydrates 5.3g; fat 4.1g; cholesterol 97mg; sodium 1888.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (132)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Lew
Rating: 5 stars
04/22/2009
I compbined two recipes and came up with the best chicken breast recipe ever! I followed the recipe to a tee except for adding 1/4 tsp. horseradish and 1/4 tsp. garlic powder. I thought the recipe would be too lemony but it wasn't. I ended up with the most moist juicy and tasty chicken breast I've ever made and it was so fat free. Just don't overcook! 6 min. on one side and 8 on the other. Tasted like really good steak! Read More
Helpful
(94)

Most helpful critical review

jenlines22
Rating: 3 stars
04/08/2008
I found it too bitter. Next time I may add brown sugar or not so much soy sauce. Read More
Helpful
(10)
130 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 63
  • 4 star values: 46
  • 3 star values: 13
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 5
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Lew
Rating: 5 stars
04/22/2009
I compbined two recipes and came up with the best chicken breast recipe ever! I followed the recipe to a tee except for adding 1/4 tsp. horseradish and 1/4 tsp. garlic powder. I thought the recipe would be too lemony but it wasn't. I ended up with the most moist juicy and tasty chicken breast I've ever made and it was so fat free. Just don't overcook! 6 min. on one side and 8 on the other. Tasted like really good steak! Read More
Helpful
(94)
Dori Cook Keeton
Rating: 4 stars
08/31/2009
I'm a firm believer in trying a recipe "as is" in order to rate it fairly. That being said; this is about a 4 1/2 star in my book. Now, being that I am an experimenter, here's how I made it into a 5 star (for me, anyways) the second time around: used fresh ginger (about a 2 inch piece, grated), added 3 cloves of garlic (minced or pressed), added two chopped green onions, added 1Tbsp. of brown sugar, and 2 tsp. red pepper flakes. Wow!!! Talk about some great Asian flair! DH loved this recipe! Wonderful with any cut of chicken, used leg quarters the second time around. Thanks, MelindaG for a keeper! Read More
Helpful
(75)
L. Lenk
Rating: 5 stars
05/05/2008
I originally found the flavor of the soy sauce to be overwhelming, so now I use 1/4 C. soy sauce and 3/4 C. lemon juice. Delicious! Read More
Helpful
(50)
Advertisement
smchugh
Rating: 5 stars
09/04/2007
This chicken was FANTASTIC!! Super quick and easy to make but with a nice distinct flavor. I only let marinate 30 mins and it was still moist and delicious...cant wait to try it again after marinating overnight Read More
Helpful
(26)
Lisa
Rating: 4 stars
01/22/2008
I baked the chicken at 350 for about 8 mins each side and it worked well. Grilling would probably make it 5 star for me. Read More
Helpful
(13)
jenlines22
Rating: 3 stars
04/07/2008
I found it too bitter. Next time I may add brown sugar or not so much soy sauce. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Advertisement
Valerie
Rating: 4 stars
11/04/2007
I'm a college student so I need recipes that are quick and tasty. This recipe meets both of those requirements! Read More
Helpful
(10)
Anonymous
Rating: 5 stars
06/14/2010
This is an excellent basic recipe. I didn't have the ginger so I left it out. I added two tsp. of brown sugar and as someone else suggested I added a dash or two of garlic powder. I also just cut the liquid ingredients in half because I didn't need a full recipe. The marinade could be made with pineapple juice and then the brown sugar might not be needed. Would be excellent to brush on skewered vegetables. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Cheryl Jowers
Rating: 5 stars
10/26/2007
This was great my husband is not a fan of Grilled Chicken anything but he LOVED this one so did I! Will make again! Read More
Helpful
(8)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/09/2022