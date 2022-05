Broiler S'mores

We made this after watching an episode of Sesame Street where Elmo and Grover learn about summer camp. When Cookie Monster made s’mores in the broiler, my son asked if we could too. We had the ingredients and it was a great was to take our minds off of being hunkered down over Spring Break. They were AWESOME! We used parchment appear instead of foil and cooking spray to prevent the marshmallows from burning. We took a page out of another reviewer’s book and put the graham crackers with the chocolate bars in the broiler at the same time. My son likes his food room temperature and has the patience to wait for his s’mores to cool. Mommy and Daddy don’t. Thanks for the recipe and the fun we had. I’m sure we’ll do it again really soon! Three thumbs up!