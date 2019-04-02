Broiler S'mores

I'll admit making s'mores over a campfire is the best method, but, if your living with a statewide burn ban and don't have a fireplace, this is a fabulous alternative. On the up side, this method does produce perfectly uniform, golden marshmallows.

By MPADEN

cook:
3 mins
total:
8 mins
prep:
5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Preheat the oven broiler. Line a small pan with aluminum foil and lightly coat with cooking spray.

  • Break the graham crackers in half and lay 4 of the squares out on a serving plate. Break the candy bars in half and lay one piece on each of the graham crackers on the plate.

  • Arrange the marshmallows in a single layer in the prepared pan.

  • Broil the marshmallows until the tops brown, turn the marshmallows to brown the undersides. Keep a close eye on the marshmallows so they do not burn. They will brown very quickly.

  • Remove the marshmallows from the pan and place three on each of the chocolate squares. Top with the remaining graham cracker halves.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
208 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 35.9g; fat 7.3g; cholesterol 5mg; sodium 72.1mg. Full Nutrition
