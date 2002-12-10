Black Bean Salad

I have been making this recipe for a couple of years now and am just taking the time to rate it. I love it! Everytime I've made it for potlucks or when we've had guests over, I get asked for the recipe. It's really healthy and tastes great. One of the reviewers who said it came out mushy even admitted that s/he didn't drain the beans or corn - which the recipe clearly states that you need to do. I rarely use the cilantro when I make it - not that it's bad, but I generally don't have much use for cilantro and the rest not used for the recipe goes to waste. I have also made it with and without avocado and it's great either way. I agree with the reviewer who said the avocado doesn't do so well when you're eating it as leftovers - but you probably won't have leftovers anyway! :-) I have made it with and without the pimentos, and I think I've only used the jalapenos once - again, not because it tastes bad - just because we don't usually eat jalapenos. I read a review here that suggested using a zesty Italian dressing and I do that now all the time. I have found that t does take a bit of prep time to cut up the veggies - more than the 20 minutes - I guess I'm not the fastest chopper in the world, and I'm generally doubling the recipe, but it can take me an hour to put this together. So, I would suggest making it as written, then adding/leaving out things you and your family prefer. I think you'll find it a winner every time.