Black Bean Salad
This salad is a kaleidoscope of color and taste - black beans, yellow corn, green peppers, and red, red tomatoes. Lime juice, garlic and jalapeno give it some punch. It can also be used as a dip with tortilla chips.
I am not quite sure why the 1 user didn't care for this dish. I made the mistake of fixing it last night for a mexican theme tonight. Now I have to fix another bowl today because there is only about a cup left. This is such an easy recipe and it does NOT have to be followed by the letter to turn out grand.....Be creative...Read More
This was excellent. The changes I made are to first DRAIN AND RINSE THE BEANS. The first time I made it I did not and it got sloppy and mushy. I used frozen white shoepeg corn, only because I personally hate canned corn (if you use canned I'd drain that too), and I used one can black beans and one can kidneys - just to add to the color. Also, instead of bottled Italian dressing I made my own with capers, caper juice, white wine, balsamic vinegar, olive oil, and garlic - you can probably use any kind of oil/vinegar dressing you like. The jalepeno added just enough spice, I'd personally use a little more but this was fine. Oh - and I used whole grape tomatoes, sliced ones may make it too runny also.
This made for a beautiful salad-the color combination was great. Someone mentioned how horrible it looked-they must not have drained the beans is all I can figure. I did make a few changes. I added some cumin, cayenne pepper and chili powder. After I had it all mixed up I thought it was screaming for pasta so I added about a cup of cooked rotini. I used red and green peppers and also added a bit of chopped celery. I left the pimentos out because it was red enough and didn't have the avocado so I skipped that as well. My end result was a very tasty and pretty side dish.
I've made this salad a couple times since trying it. Very easy, and no cooking involved. I've omitted the pimentos, but the salad doesn't need it. I love black beans, so I put equal parts black beans and corn. Also, I'd add a red or yellow bell pepper for more color and a little more sweetness than the green. Don't skimp on the cilantro, and for some additional punch add a little more jalapeno pepper. Delicioso!
I've made this several times and have meant to submit my rave review for about a year now. This recipe is tasty, healthy and very versatile. Make it spicy or not---eat it as a salad, use it as a salsa with chips, or throw it in a pita or tortilla! My variation is to use 2 cans beans, 1 can corn and omit the avocado & pimentos. (avocado gets a bit slimy as a leftover) That's just me though--this can be adjusted to anyone's preference! Truly a winner!!
I made this for a Mexican theme part and received many compliments.
I can't say enough bad things about this recipe. Mixing the ingredients makes it looks terrible and completely unappetizing. I followed the recipe to the letter, and ended up with enough salad to feed 100 people (unless for some reason this is the only dish available). I brought this salad to a mexican theme potluck party, and it was a TOTAL flop. No one touched it. Very embarrassing, a waste of money, and a waste of time.
Great recipe! Instead of fresh tomatoes I bought canned diced tomatoes and drained them before adding them to the salad. You can't tell the difference.
Easy. colorful. I would cut down on the cilantro a bit.
My children (who will eat just about anything) did not care for this. They did not like the sharpness of the lime juice. I loved it. We had it as a salad the first day. The second day I had it in a wrap with some lettuce. The third day I added some chopped chicken and rice and served it warm. One recipe, so many ways to serve it!
I have made this several times and it never fails that I am asked for the recipe everytime! However, I am not sure who decided it only takes 20 minutes of prep time!! It usually takes well over an hour, but is worth it!
This was good except we found the dressing to be too much and to take away from the southwestern flavor. The second time we used only lime juice, cilantro, salt and pepper and it was very light, refreshing and a perfect match.
I left out the onions and the green pepper because I didn't have them on hand. Took it to a fiesta to eat as a dip and had some leftovers so we wrapped the salad in tortillas with some white rice and shredded cheese. Totally rocked!
I don't like pimenntos so I left them out. Also, this will freeze well if you leave out the avocados, that way I can make a big batch and freeze it (lots of chopping involved). I didn't seed or peel my tomatos so I only had to use 1/2 cup of salad dressing. It's great! Make some and freeze it for later!
My wife and I love this. It's great over grilled chicken. Or mixed with some pasta and refrigerated to make a cold pasta salad.
This was great! I did make a couple of changes though due to personal preference. I left out the tomatoes and pimentos and added sliced black olives and cubes of cheddar cheese. Also I only used 1/4 to 1/2 cup of dressing. I have made it twice and both times it was gone in a matter of hours. The last batch my non-vegetable eating brother ate the rest right out of the bowl with a spoon! I will make again and again! Thank you!
This is an awesome recipe. I've taken it to several potlucks. It's great the next day too. It gets a little soggy and works well with chips!
This was fresh and deliciously healthy! Try adding a can of diced tomatoes with green chillies and omitting the avocado and pimentos. It is even better!
This was delicious-Made with 2 cups freshly cooked black beans, fresh and frozen corn, orange bell pepper,1/4 cup of shallots instead of green onions, no pimentos, for the italian dressing I used a recipe from this site (dry mix) and made with balsamic vinegar and canola oil.
Everyone loved it! The lime juice sealed the deal. I used a can of rotel with chilies and cilantro instead of everything separate and did not include the pimentos. and left out the green peppers because I thought the jalapenos were enough. mmmmm it was so good! Cant wait to put it in a quesadilla! That is going to be WOW!
My grandkids love this salad (finger food). I use Newman's Own Lime Vinagrette salad dressing and add chopped dried mangoes to the salad. Delicious!
WE loved this salad! it was a huge hit at our "mexican themed" dinner party. I handed this recipe to a coworker and I said, "I think it will be a winner" and it sure was. The only thing I would add more of is lime juice- and maybe 2 cloves of actual crushed garlic. I like tangier things-however the original recipe is great!! we definitely recommend. This ones a keeper!
I served this as a topping for a lettuce (iceberg/romaine combo) salad. I topped the bean mixture with Mexican Shredded Cheese. This was a big hit at a Mexican Pot Luck. I think the lime juice really gives it a nice flavor. I only used one can of corn and that was perfect for me. I think two would have been too much. My avocado was not quite ripe, so I did not have the problem others did who said it turned to mush. Mine stayed firm. I only used 1/4 cup of salad dressing, and might skip altogether next time. I didn't have garlic salt, so used 1/4 tsp. salt and 1/4 tsp. garlic powder. I think maybe minced or roasted garlic would be a nice touch. This is a very nice, versatile recipe. Thanks for sharing.
Wonderful recipe to be creative with! I used fresh corn, added lettuce, lite sour cream and lime zest; omitted the green pepper, pimentos and Italian dressing. Rolled it up in a toasted tortilla. Thanks for sharing your recipe Merle!
My daughter and I love this recipe. I leave out the pimiento and jalapeno and use 2 cans of beans. I use chopped red onion in place of the green and red wine vinegar instead of the salad dressing. This recipe can be adjusted to easily to your likes and dislikes that is practically foolproof.
substitute canned green diced chilies for the jalapeno
My family loves this! Sometimes I leave out the avocado if none look good at the store and it's still awesome. I use fresh corn too, two or three ears, instead of the canned.
Just made this salad yesterday and it was wonderful! Had raving reviews from the family and I also used a robust Italian dressing which gave it a little more of a kick. We found that the cilantro was a very necessary addition. A great choice for a dish to pass or pot luck.
I have made this recipe for a group of friends and for a church pot luck luncheon. Even the men who usually do not touch veggies devoured this! I've been asked to make more for next time. It is wonderful as a dip with chips also.
This is an awesome recipe! I can see me making this again and again! Also a nice topping for fish & chicken. Just poach fish (I use salmon or tilapia)in orange juice, and spoon some of this on top or on the side. Serve with coleslaw, potato salad, or macaroni salad..yum!
Great! I used only one can of corn and put in a can of black eyed peas in its place. I used a can of diced tomatoes and a 4 oz. can of jalapenos instead of the 3 tomatoes and cutting up the jalapenos. I used 1/2 Zesty Italian dressing and 1/2 regular Italian dressing. I topped it all of with a glob of sour cream. It didn't look very appetizing to me, but it sure was good. Ate it with chips. The hubby thought it was fantastic. I thought it would be too spicy for my 15 month old, but he couldn't get enough of it.
Delicious, Fresh & Easily adaptable. I used Fresh corn that I grilled then cut off the cobb. Added a red pepper which I prefer to pimento's as it's crunchier. Instead of Italian dressing I used Lime juice, Olive oil and added some more Southwest seasonings. I omitted the avocado as I felt it would be too mushy also, but I wanted to add sliced black olives - maybe next time...
I have been making this recipe for a couple of years now and am just taking the time to rate it. I love it! Everytime I've made it for potlucks or when we've had guests over, I get asked for the recipe. It's really healthy and tastes great. One of the reviewers who said it came out mushy even admitted that s/he didn't drain the beans or corn - which the recipe clearly states that you need to do. I rarely use the cilantro when I make it - not that it's bad, but I generally don't have much use for cilantro and the rest not used for the recipe goes to waste. I have also made it with and without avocado and it's great either way. I agree with the reviewer who said the avocado doesn't do so well when you're eating it as leftovers - but you probably won't have leftovers anyway! :-) I have made it with and without the pimentos, and I think I've only used the jalapenos once - again, not because it tastes bad - just because we don't usually eat jalapenos. I read a review here that suggested using a zesty Italian dressing and I do that now all the time. I have found that t does take a bit of prep time to cut up the veggies - more than the 20 minutes - I guess I'm not the fastest chopper in the world, and I'm generally doubling the recipe, but it can take me an hour to put this together. So, I would suggest making it as written, then adding/leaving out things you and your family prefer. I think you'll find it a winner every time.
Wonderful, quick salad and it makes a large amount with little effort. Perfect for potluck. I omitted the pimento and added another avocado. It looked and tasted great.
Used a garlic vinagrette instead of Itailian dressing, and I didn't have the avocado or Jalepenos but still Delish!
This salad looked fabulous on my Super Bowl Sunday Buffet! The flavors melded nicely, and I could tell by the way they were shovelling it down, that all the guys really enjoyed it. Left out the pimientos at hubby's request. Thanks Merle.
this salad was good. no one oohed over it, but it was a coloful addition to my meal.
The combination of veggies was delicious and beautiful! Bright yellow, red, green, brown,....It was quickly devoured with chips by a group of about 10. The recipe was requested by nearly everyone!
This recipe is a hit every time I make it. I disagree that this is an "eat right-away" dish, though. I find it much better after it has been refrigerated for 24 hours so that all of the flavors get a chance to mix. I serve it with chips and as a side dish mixed with rice. All of the taste of my favorite "Texas Caviar" in half the prep time! Highly recommended, but be advised, it makes a lot and it's so good you may eat it all yourself!
Wonderful salad! Everyone loves it. I serve at all of our picnics.
VERY Good! Would also work great as a salsa! Love it thanks!
A fantastic salsa served with chips. The cilantro and avacado make this recipe sensational.
family loved it so much there was no leftovers!
Absolutely delicious. I add the avocado and tomato about a half hour before serving. I also added cooked quinoa, about 1.5 cups, and it was a perfect addition. Didn't add bell pepper or pimento and it was fine without it. I also used vinegar and olive oil instead of Italian dressing. SO good.
This recipe rocks!!
I made this for a pot-luck and it disappeared. It's a good thing that I didn't bring all of it because my husband devoured what I left at home! If you're concerned about the hotness, I found that the jalapenos didn't really make this dish very hot. I had an orange sweet pepper, so I used that instead of the green. It added a nice color combination. This is a very pretty salad and a keeper.
Wonderful! It was the perfect side dish for a veggie burrito recipe I was trying. I omitted the jalapenos (didn't want spicy for this meal), omitted the pimentos (preference), cut the cilantro and salad dressing by half and used low fat dressing. And we liked it just as well the next day.
Took this to our annual block party and it was absolutely fantastic - and gone very quickly. A few changes - although I love avocado, I omitted it b/c not everyone does, and I omitted the pimentos for the same reason. Added cumin & freshly ground pepper, and used grape tomatoes, quartered, in place of regular tomatoes as they're not quite in season here yet. Used Ken's Light Northern Italian w/Basil & Romano. I will be making this again and again and again!
This was WONDERFUL. I made it about 3 hours before serving which I think was the right amount of time. Doesn't need a ton of dressing because of all the other juices - lime, pimento, drippings of tomato etc. If you added another avocado, it could definitely be a bit more "gooey" and rate as an excellent dip with tortilla chips. This will become a BBQ standard.
This is a wonderful, fresh tasting salad that goes with so many other dishes! Everyone loves it, so I have made it many times. Don't skimp on the cilantro. Also, I made this with canned peppers instead of fresh and finely diced red pepper instead of the pimento because that's what I had on hand. The substitutions were great as well.
One of the BEST side dishes ever. Very colorful and full of flavor. You can use leftover salad (if you have any!) in a tortilla wrap - delicious.
This was the unexpected hit of my party. I had a lot of picky women over for a candle party and everyone loved this dish. As a salsa or a salad it is delicious! Everyone wants the recipe and I will definately be making this again.
I absolutely LOVE LOVE LOVE this recipe!! My husband and I ate it with everything: by itself, with tortilla chips, in a taco. This is absolutely delicious!! It did take quite a time to prepare, and I was praying it was worth it, and IT WAS!! I'll take the time again and again!!!
I served this with BBQ ribs and a potato salad. I had to substitute a couple of things, like pickled jalapenos for fresh, and dried cilantro for fresh, but it still tasted great. Will definitely try again with fresh ingredients. Thanks, Merle!
i've had to reprint this recipe over and over, because i always get asked for the recipe. my whole family loves this one. definitley worth the time and effort. i made a double batch for large party the last time and had a little left over. so i drained off the salad dressing and added a can of nacho cheese soup. it was pretty good.
please, please, please trust me.... add a chopped mango! you'll never regret it! it just adds a nice bit of sweetness with the spice. I've also added a peach but mango is better! add some red onion too! chopped cilanto finishes it off nicely!
Wow - what a great recipe! I only used 1 jalepeno, and I substituted purple onion for the green onions as suggested. I only added about 1/3 cup cilantro and I quartered a whole container of grape tomatoes instead of large ones. I used Newman's oil and vinegar dressing and added a bit of balsamic vinegar too, also dashed a bit of tex mex seasoning and used 2 cloves of garlic (minced) instead of garlic salt. I then cooked up some breaded chicken breasts, sliced them up, put some on some sun dried tomatoe tortilla's threw on some shredded cheese, a few dollaps of sour cream, and a whole bunch of the bean salad - wrapped it up and holy cow what a great dinner! Full of protein and so filling! I think I would dice 2 avacados next time...thanks!
I was very leery about the idea of using Italian dressing in a Mexican dish, but it actually ended up tasting pretty good. However, it did have that slight salad dressingy taste which I don't care for since I think it makes dishes taste not-quite-homemade. The next time I make this I think I will just use a little bit of olive oil and a splash of cider vinegar in lieu of the dressing.
This was even better the next day! We had it as a salad, chip dip and then rolled it with eggs and cheese for breakfast burritos!! Can't get much more yummo or versatile!
I don't know where to begin - this recipe is AWESOME!!! I have made this many times and each time I love it more. I have had the Black Bean Salad with Taco's and as a salsa dip with Tostidos. I grilled chicken on the grill last week and had the salad on the side. This salad is great and refreshing on a hot summer day. I followed the directions except I did not add the avocado's (allergic) and pimentos because I didn't have any and it was still fantastic. This is even better the next day because the lime, cilantro and Italian dressing have time to marinate. If I could give this recipe more than 5 stars, I would! Thank you for an absolutely fantastic recipe!!!
I was looking for a dish to pass at my MOPS meeting and remembered having something with black beans before so I searched here for something and this caught my attention. DELICIOUS! i omitted the pimentos just because I don't like them...and actually didn't have any Italian dressing, so i only used the lime. Totally don't need the dressing in my opinion. I thought the recipe called for red onion so I put that in mine and not the green; and used real garlic. I served with tortilla chips and I didn't come home with any leftovers!
This is such a fantastic salad! We now use it in place of salsa for everything from fajitas to chips... and we always make sure we have a bag of tortilla chips on hand to finish off whatever we don't eat with dinner!
This was very good, lots of flavor and color. But make only what you can eat at one meal, as it wasn't good the next day.
Can't wait to try this! It's chilling in the fridge now. I made it as directed, except for the following changes based on ingredients I had on hand: 1) Substituted 2 cans of corn with 2 ears of fresh grilled sweet corn, 2 substituted 1 green pepper with an additonal jalapeno from my garden (which have been pretty mild this year), 3) omitted the avocado (didn't have it), 4) omitted the jar pimentos (didn't have it, and didn't want it), and 5) substituted the lime for 2 tbls lemon juice.
Loved it!!
I had to modify this recipe because I can't eat spicy, so I omitted the jalapeno peppers, avocado(only because I forgot to buy it) and the pimentos, used a red bell pepper instead of green, WOW, this recipe was awesome, next time I am going to add the avocado and maybe some cucumber, this was a really good recipe...thanks!
This has become a staple in our house. I have always used an orange pepper in place of green (just don't like green ones). I LOVE black beans so I use 2 cans of beans and only one of corn. I also cut the tomatoes and remove the seeds and goop first, so it doesn't get soggy. I've never taken it anywhere and not had someone ask me for the recipe. Delicious!
I wasn't expecting to like it as much as I do but I really LOVE it!!! Tastes even better the next day. I used Fat Free Italian dressing to lighten it up and was still exceptional!!!
I didn't change a thing about this recipe, and it was so good. But, it took me longer than 20 minutes to prepare. There was a lot of chopping involved. It took me more like 45 minutes. But, the end result was worth it. I will definitely make again.
This recipe creates a lot of salad! I made it to take to a party and served with tortilla chips. I personally couldn't stop eating it. VERY healthy, lots of flavors, textures. Love the cilantro.
Delicious! Day one it was salad, day 2 we scooped it on corn chips and day 3 it topped scrambled eggs.
Love this recipe! You can definitely tweak it to your preferences. I usually don't use the italian dressing and just use a little olive oil, salt, lime and chili powder. I also usually skip the green pepper (hubby isn't a fan) and the left overs are great heated up in a taco shell!
Too spicy. Take it esay on the jalapeno and cilantro.
Another consistent favorite of family and friends. No variations needed! Thank you, Merle.
Makes a lot, but can be eaten in many ways. So far as a dip, in pita's, side salad and on top of a taco salad.
Good salad....I changed the bean/corn ratio because we love beans and they are so good for you, so I used 2 cans of black beans and 1 can of corn. And unfortuantely I had no fresh cilantro on hand so I used some dried. Fresh I know would have been way better, and I used fresh lime juice and the zest of that lime for a little more lime flavor. Made this in the morning and let marinate all day until dinner.....delicious...served with Fantastic Chicken Burgers from this site.
I loved it! I forgot avocado and didn't know what pimentos were so I left them out. I put the tomatoes in a strainer to remove excess water and only used 3/4 cup of cilantro and 1 1/2 jalapenos. The garlic salt could be left out because by the next day it gets a little strong.
This was okay, but I wasn't a fan of the salad dressing. I think it would have been better with balsamic vinegar.
Great, but I would recommend a homemade dressing. I did one with olive oil, fresh squeezed lemon and frsh garlic. The dressing is key
Served this with chips at a party & it was a hit!! I made it again & ate it on my own over 3 days. Kept getting better the longer it chilled. Thank you!
Excellent salad. I didn't have Italian dressing and used lime juice and a little olive oil. Very tasty and healthy. I am always asked to bring this along to BBQ's.
Great bean salad. I made a few little adjustments. I used the lime juice as a dressing at the end combined with garlic, olive oil, and salt. Used it as a dressing to dress it right before serving. Also...no pimentos and red instead of green onion. Only good for a day of so...afterwards, it gets really soggy.
This vegetarian dish is a favorite. Try using salsa if you can't get good tomatoes. Great in a wrap, too. Expect compliments!
This is a great recipe. I don't usually add quite as many tomatoes as called for, and I make sure to soak the diced jalapenos in the dressing overnight to avoid "hot spots" in the salad, but I have made this for many a potluck or barbecue, and it's always a hit.
Beautiful presentation. I also used a glass bowl. It took me 45 minutes to make including clean up time. I thought it was good, but not the best recipe I used at my party. My guests just picked at it. Nobody asked for the recipe. I don't think I will make it again.
Good and easy side for a mexican dinner.
One of the best beans salads I have tasted and super easy! I defrosted frozen corn instead of canned because that is what I had on hand. I added the minced jalapeno to the italian dressing as my first step, to avoid hot spots in the salad like another reviewer recommended. Once I had all the ingredients together, I poured the dressing mixture onto the salad. Although I love avocado, I would omit it for next time. It makes the salad look a little "slimy" for a lack of better words.
This was great on it's own as a summer salad, but I felt like at the time it was kind of lacking and I wanted to make it better for my dinner. I added some sour cream and cholula sauce...it can be used as a dip like that or over some grilled chicken. Also really good
This was so yummy. I added lemon juice to it also. Then after it chilled I heated up some corn tortillas and made vegetarian tacos out of it. I topped it with some queso fresco and more avocado. Even my carnivore husband loved it!
Love all the ingredients and yet didn't care for this much. flavors didn't seem to meld. Maybe if left overnight?
Changes I made: 1) using only one can of corn (lower-carb husband) and 2) using half of a red pepper and half of a green pepper. Otherwise, it was spot-on. My family loved it and I will be making it again.
Very good!! I made this for a Cinco de Mayo dinner and it was a great addition to our meal. I would not hesitate to make this again... and it would not have to be a mexican themed meal either. :)
I made this recipe for a Derby party. There was a lot of food on the table but this salad was gone before anything else was! The presentation is colorful. The tastes are interesting and bold. I had five people ask me for the recipe before we left. I rinse the beans and Mexican corn mix (canned) before use. I skip the dressing and garlic salt because they really aren't necessary. I keep the canned veggies on hand so I can quickly throw this together for last minute invites. This is a winner recipe. You really can't be disappointed with this side dish.
This is a fabulous recipe. I brought it to a July 4th picnic and it was a huge hit. Everyone wanted the recipe. It is much for like a salsa than a salad, although you could use it over chicken, lettuce, and cheese and it would be great. It would be great over any kind of poultry or seafood. It makes a huge amount, but over the course of the whole day it was gone.
I served this with enchiladas, but I found it a little bland. I would try and heat it up more and add more seasoning. But the presentation and texture were great. I mixed it earlier in the afternoon and added the avocado just before serving.
loved by all. serve 12 for 2 meals.
LOVED IT!!!! It was perfect! I can't even think of anything I would change.
this Black Bean Salad is Fabulous!!!
This is awesome!!! A co-worker shared this with me and I just can't say enough about it. Making a huge batch of it for our superbowl party this Sunday. GO STEELERS!!!
