Black Bean Salad

This salad is a kaleidoscope of color and taste - black beans, yellow corn, green peppers, and red, red tomatoes. Lime juice, garlic and jalapeno give it some punch. It can also be used as a dip with tortilla chips.

By Merle Shinpoch

20 mins
20 mins
12
12 servings
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine the black beans, corn, green onions, jalapeno peppers, bell pepper, avocado, pimentos, tomatoes, cilantro, lime juice, and Italian dressing. Season with garlic salt. Toss, and chill until serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
159 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 24.2g; fat 6.3g; sodium 561.9mg. Full Nutrition
