Artichoke Salad I

A flavorful Italian-style rice and artichoke salad.

By Christine Johnson

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Prepare rice as package directs, omitting butter, instead spray pan with non-stick vegetable oil. Cool mixture in refrigerator.

  • In a mixing bowl, combine artichokes, green onions, green olives and bell pepper.

  • Prepare the dressing by whisking together the mayonnaise, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, curry powder and hot pepper sauce. Pour dressing over combined rice and vegetable mix, stir well and chill.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
608 calories; protein 8.4g; carbohydrates 63.8g; fat 38.6g; cholesterol 10.4mg; sodium 1872.1mg. Full Nutrition
