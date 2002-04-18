Artichoke Salad I
A flavorful Italian-style rice and artichoke salad.
My mother has made this salad for years and I love it. She always adds marinade the dressing and adds cooked, cubed chicken. It makes a great summer main dish with the chicken.Read More
the salad was tasty but we didn't enjoy the consistancy. would not make again.Read More
This salad is different and delicious, definitely for grown-up palates. I am not a bell pepper fan, so I wondered what I could throw in to add some crunch. As strange as it may sound, I decided on pecan halves (didn't chop them in case we needed to eat around them!) and it turned out wonderfully!
This salad is delicious! I was looking for a new salad recipe to make for an upcoming baby shower I'll be hosting, and this is it! I only added half of the bell pepper (my husband has an aversion to "crunchy" things :-)), and also added the marinade from the artichokes which kept it from getting too sticky. My only problem is that some of the leaves and hearts are too hard, making them inedible. I tried picking them out while chopping, but it is hard to tell which ones are OK, and which ones aren't. Does anyone have any suggestions to keep this from happening?
This dish is absolutely yummy! I can't wait to make it. It is good at room tempature as well as chilled. I always add extra olives and some of the artichoke marinate.
First time I made this I found at the last minute I was missing the pepper and artichokes so made without. But it is a good recipe to add/subract to your liking.
I made this recipe for a barbeque. It was a hit. It complemented the salmon and green salad that was also served. Will serve this salad again.
This recipe is AWESOME! I added pieces of garlic artichoke sausage. YUMMY!
Terrific salad. I made it to bring to a Fourth of July get together and threw in some shrimp right before serving. Definitely would make it again.
Really really yummy. Very refreshing on a warm day and also good as leftovers.
This is a nice change of pace when you get tired of the pasta and potato salads made in abundance over the summer but as the last reviwer said the consistancy was a bit off for my taste.
This turned out great. I usually substitute plain yogurt for mayo and did so again in this recipe. I ended up making a double batch and had a lot left over so I threw in some cut up cooked chicken and heated in the microwave for lunch the next day. Great!
Great as a side or a main dish. I left out the olives and peppers and added sauted mushrooms and onions. Per another viewers suggestion I added a little of the marinade to the sauce and some shrimp. I did not like the shrimp with the meal but I think it would work well with chicken. I loved the flavor but I can see why it would not please everyones palate.
This is one of my favorite resipes that my family has been enjoying for years. For a slight variation and a complete meal try adding chicken or shrimp to the salad.
This is a delicious dish! Not too kid friendly but lovely for a ladies luncheon or with a rather plain main dish.
Absolutely delicious. And ingredients that I always have on-hand. I did cut back a touch on the mayo and it was still just as good. This makes alot so be prepared. Leftovers are even better.
Great recipe. I'm going to use artichoke bottoms next time instead of the hearts - that should take care of the problem of the occasional tough leaf.
It was good but it didn't knock our socks off. Next time I will use a very good quality of Artichoke hearts because the marinade in the ones I used was quite bland. I had to add salt to the salad. I also added more hot sauce to it. Make sure you do not overcook the rice as it will have a gummy consistancy. I would add a bit more curry too. Just lacked the kind of flavor I was expecting. I will probably look for another version.
What a great idea for leftovers! I made this twice. First time using leftover rice and I added leftover chicken chunks. Second time with new rice but left over chicken, snow peas, and mushrooms. I also backed down the Worcestershire sauce on the second go. Could use some hard boiled egg also.
A friend brought this to a potluck at work a few years ago and it was really good! Nice change of pace from other salads!!
This salad had it all. It was pleasing to the taste buds and highly colorful to the eye.
Skip all the carb/sodium overload with the Rice A Roni and make with Cous Cous instead. A Lovely salad, the mint from the cous cous mix really adds the missing flavor!!
Wouldn't change a thing! Great with Halibut!
I love artichokes, but did not love this salad. I think it wold be better with non-marinated artichoke hearts--but I will not try it again.
My husband and I thought it was wonderful - my kids wouldn't touch it (but I knew that before I made it.)
This is a good option to a pasta salad. One comment about the number of servings. If you’re planning to add chicken or shrimp for a main course salad, four servings would work, but IMHO, for a side dish/salad, this more realistically would serve 6-8 (and I don’t think we eat tiny servings). We enjoyed this, particularly, the dressing. The curry powder is just the right amount; you can taste it, but it doesn’t overwhelm the rest of the ingredients. This will be a go-to for the upcoming summer months when I make it early in the day, and then put in the fridge for dinner.
I made this salad for a party , it was a big hit ! Only I omitted the red bell pepper
I've made variations of this salad for years, including some mistakes. I found if the rice isn't really chilled before adding the rest it will be gummy. Those who didn't like the texture may have done this.
Loved this recipe! A keeper for sure!
Really enjoyed this recipe. I added cubed Turkey to it and instead of putting the green pepper in the salad I served it stuffed in the peppers. I will be making this again. I was a nice change from the usual salads.
This is my favorite to serve with baked or bbq roasted salmon. I mix some of the marinade from the artichokes with the mayo before folding in to the rice, and use twice the curry because I like it. I also thinly slice some small white mushrooms and fold into the rice while it is still warm so the mushrooms wilt a little, No green peppers for me, and probably extra olives. This time I am serving it with the New Orleans Style BBQ Shrimp -- yum!
This recipe is amazing! I love the flavors. They all blend well together. Totally different than any salad I have made before!
I have been making this salad for at least a decade! It is a huge hit in our house (starting from before I had kids and now both of them love it!) The flavors are zingy and very different from a typical summer salad.
I have made this salad for years. I like to add more texture so I toast walnuts or almonds. Sometimes in spice. I also add chicken breast or shrimp to add protein. Crumbled Blue Cheese or Feta. Love the recipe but like to add some protein to it and a little more crunch to the texture.
