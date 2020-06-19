Simple Strawberry Sauce

This simple tasty strawberry sauce requires no cooking and is great for summer!

By bluegirl

total:
15 mins
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
6 cups
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Place the strawberries in a large bowl. Sprinkle the sugar evenly over the berries, and stir to evenly coat all of the fruit. Let stand at room temperature for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Cover and chill until ready to serve.n

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
65 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 16.2g; fat 0.3g; sodium 1mg. Full Nutrition
