Simple Strawberry Sauce
This simple tasty strawberry sauce requires no cooking and is great for summer!
This simple tasty strawberry sauce requires no cooking and is great for summer!
Simple and delicious strawberry sauce. I cut this back to six servings. I threw this together to spoon over buttermilk pancakes. This is EXACTLY the same strawberry topping my Grandma always made to go over ice cream.Read More
Thank you for posting this recipe. Some people like me need, unfortunately, need recipes in a simple and straight-forward manner.Read More
Thank you for posting this recipe. Some people like me need, unfortunately, need recipes in a simple and straight-forward manner.
Simple and delicious strawberry sauce. I cut this back to six servings. I threw this together to spoon over buttermilk pancakes. This is EXACTLY the same strawberry topping my Grandma always made to go over ice cream.
There's nothing quite like fresh strawberries and if I had a penny for everytime I made this, well...let's just say I'd have more than a dollar! Sometimes the simplest recipes are some of the best and you can easily sub Splenda for the sugar and get great results. This is perfect over shortcake, pound cake, ice cream, pancakes, and waffles - the possibilites are endless.
Thank for this. It is simple but some people just need to be reassured they are doing it right. Sorry for Grandma Jones being so rude.
This is just how my mom used to make strawberry topping for strawberry shortcake. This needs to be made up in advance to eating though because after it stands a while the strawberries get softer and sweeter and the juice gets really syrupy. I used superfine sugar for this.
This was good. I added a teaspoon of corn starch to thicken it up a little.
PERFECT! Thanks for the quick and easy recipe..I also added a tsp corn starch to thicken. :)
This is EXACTLY what I was looking for! My mother does this for her "Strawberry sauce" for Angle Food Cake topping, Cheesecake topping, ice cream topping, etc! Thanks!
I used frozen strawberries instead of fresh one. It still turned out good. @Grandma Jones, sometimes you just need reassurance that you are going about the correct way of making strawberry sauce and others truly do not know how to make this dessert. Please do not assume everyone is proficient at all cooking (and non-cooking) methods. Even a child must first learn how to boil water before they can cook a hard-boiled egg.
I disagree with the poster that said that this recipe should not need to be written. Perhaps for the people in the "older" generation that were able to watch their at-home-mothers cook every single day - she is right - but now things are different and rarely is home ec. even offered in schools anymore. The only thing I do differently is to add at least 1 1/2 cup water and some vanilla extract...and also some honey as well as sugar (to taste). I let sit overnight - we like the large amount of liquid - because I serve the strawberries over pound cake and the poud cake is just so much better with all that liquid soaked into it!!!
This is a perfect recipe for macerated strawberries. However most will probably not consider the results of this recipe to be a sauce even though it is. Perhaps the name should be changed to avoid lower ratings.
This is really good. I do this all the time when I'm making strawberry shortcake. And like many other reviewers mentioned, if you don't know that sugar over berries pulls out a lot of juice to make a wonderful sauce, you need a recipe. Grandma was just one rude lady, and if she felt that way, she should have made her own recipe and posted it. Honestly, you just can't please everybody.
Yes this is simple and I very much appreciate that someone took the time to post this. I am the type of person who needs a recipe for EVERYTHING!! I don't feel confident with myself while cooking unless I have something to follow. I just put this together and am thrilled to serve this later today to my family. Thank You!!
Thank you! My mother made the sauce just like this and it was awesome. I never knew how. My mother has passed on and she never showed me how to do it. Of course, I never asked. No need to. However, I needed to know now. May I say, that ANY kind of recipe on ALLRECIPES.com is greatly appreciated. ANY KIND! A lot of us are not born with recipes in our memory banks like Grandma Jones. By the way, I'm a guy.
Thank you for considering those who struggle in the kitchen for ideas. When I want a "sauce" for my fresh strawberries; I add a little lemon juice and use honey rather than sugar. Yummy! Thanks again bluegirl for being kind and considerate!
Easy! And that is all I needed. Great!
you can also make a sauce to pour over cheesecake by putting the strawberries in a blender and add powdered sugar instead of white sugar and pulse a few times, depending on how chuncky you want the strawberries.....
I added 1 tbs of brandy, yum!
This was pretty good. The longer they sit the better! Thanks for this simple deliciousness.
This is what my mother did with our strawberries growing up. It reminds me of summers in Iowa on our farm. You can't go wrong with this....great with whipped cream too.
I used this recipe sauce many times in the past and am just now reviewing this. It is excellent, fast and easy. I use this as a topping for any dessert, even on yogurt and granolas parfaits!
Simple like the recipe says. Terrific!
What a great recipe!! And truly simple and quick. I used Splenda instead of the sugar and served the sauce on top of angel food cake, Yum.
My market had a great sale on strawberries but since they are not in season, they weren’t very sweet. I used a little less sugar than this recipe called for and it made the strawberries taste like they were freshly picked.
This was exactly what I was loking for! Used a little less sugar and it was still nice and sweet. Thanks for the recipe.
Great - so simple and easy!
I had a bottle of Pina Colada mix on hand and I added a bit of it to the strawberry sauce. Mmmm! Now I keep a bottle on hand mainly for this use. The mix doesn't have the rum added to yet in this form, so the whole family can enjoy it -- kids and all.
Have used this for years as a desert on its' own w/whipped cream....if you want a great sauce sauce for over ice cream, or whatever....just mash the berries and sugar!! Delicious!!
i think you could use a no-calorie sweetner in place of sugar, especially if one is watching calories.
Absolutely beautiful strawberry sauce, and extremely simple. The only thing I would do is reduce the vanilla, as it was a little overpowering. Otherwise perfect!
may be simple, but if you don't know how, it's the most difficult recipe in the world! Thanks for posting this!!!
I seen this on the recipe reviews and wanted to see the recipe. I have been mixing strawberries and a little sugar together since I was little. My mom taught me years ago how to clean, cut, and sweeten strawberries like this to use to make strawberry shortcake. For this to be a sauce though it would require putting this in the blender. This is a recipe for sweetened strawberries for desserts. Either way, delicious combination in the summer time when fresh strawberries are available!
We use this for strawberry shortcake, over ice cream, mixed in with plain Greek yogurt or just in a bowl with whipped cream on top! I like that the juices don't get too syrupy. I like to add a teeny bit of vanilla extract - just 1/4 tsp or so. Really adds a nice depth of flavor!
So simple and easy. I had a plain piece of cheesecake that needed a little something. This was perfect, I had NO idea that you could make it so easily. Thank you for sharing, because without this recipe I would've been lost!
This is what my mother ALWAYS did for strawberry shortcake and it's what I do now. I've also taught my daughter to do it this way. Of course I don't use measurements (because my mother never did either). I just sprinkle sugar on until it "looks right" stir them up and let them sit until a nice syrup forms. I make Jiffy mix biscuits and pour the strawberries and syrup over and dig in! I didn't see the rude comment made but I'm sure it wasn't necessary. A lot of people (obviously) need and like just such a recipe.
Simple is right! great on top of angle food cake.
This is exactly what I needed. I was looking for an easy strawberry sauce to top pancakes and this was perfect. Thank you!
Very nice not so heavy desert when we ts hot. I added Bacardi rum to mine. That makes it so nice.
Just what I was looking for, I made heart-shaped, french toasts for my husband for a valentines day breakfast and this sauce was the perfect topping, just added two drops of red food coloring to make it more attractive... We both loved it! Thank you
Like my Grandmama used to make!! Yes, a simple recipe, but guess what? I never knew it was that easy til I searched for it. Thank you for posting what may seem like a common sense recipe for those of us who never knew how to make delicious home-made strawberry syrup!
OH GOOD LORD!! I could eat all this by myself!! YUMM!!
This is the way we always have made our strawberries...so good and sweet! This is also nice because if your berries are a little on the tart side, this sweetens them right up. We always serve these in strawberry shortcake. Love the juice that they create~YUM! :)
Seriously easy....seriously good! Thanks for posting! I served it warm over homemade vanilla ice cream...delish!
My family love it . Some times I add blackberries with the strawberries and I always seve it with banana .
I have been making this for years! I find it an outstanding topping to so many things. I craved it for two of my pregnancies! Pancakes, waffles, crepes, ice cream and more :)
This was incredibly sweet and the perfect topping for the pound cake that I made this evening. The only change I made, because I wanted more of a sauce, was to add 2 tablespoons of hot water. Thanks so much for this recipe and I will make it again definitely!
easy yummy perfect
Perfect for out family! We had this over waffles.It's peak strawberry season, so my strawberries were already very sweet, so I would cut the sugar a bit when they are in season and fresh. Very good and easy though!
I made this last Christmas (a few times, actually) for strawberry shortcake. It's sooooooo good, and so fresh! I might try it with a teaspoon of corn syrup next time to use as a strawberry topping!
Simple, easy and yummy
Tasted great and very easy. Don't know about the proportions, but I had 1 lb strawberries and it needed ~1/4 c. sugar. Served over "Aunt Johnnie's Pound Cake" with whipped cream. Thanks Bluegirl!
Classic recipe from my childhood. Thank you for posting!
try pouring this over hot fresh crepes!! yum!
I always wondered if I was using the right amount of Splenda, this confirms it. Also like the suggestion for adding vanilla.
Good on everything sweet. Thank
Nice and easy. Tastes great and can't wait to pour over pancakes in the morning.
Perfect!
Thank you for this simple & delicious recipe perfect for my French toast
Sooooooooo Simple and so good. Never frozen strawberries again!!!! What else is there to say?
Really good perfect amount of everything
Made this to go on top of Sour Cream Pound Cake from this site. So Good!!!
I wouldn't exactly call this a "sauce", however this is my favorite strawberry topping from way back in the day. (if you'd like more of a sauce, give it a couple whirls in the blender or processor) My mom and grandma made this all the time. It's not really a "recipe" per se, but nonetheless, it's perfect on pound cake or angel food cake, topped with whipped cream. Try it with brown sugar for a nice change of pace! Yum!
I knew I would find mom's recipe somewhere! she passed away 3 years ago, and I learned many of her old family recipes, so I could carry them on for the younger ones in our family. she made this simple, delicious sauce for us many times as children. this was one recipe that I never paid attention to. thank you so much for sharing this! made my day.
Used 3 Tbsp of Stevia and Mashed with fork.. Awesome Sauce
Perfect! I can remember as a child being at my Grandmother's & I can still see that big white ceramic bowl sitting on her counter full of ripe, juicy, sweet strawberries (from this recipe). My cousins & I would peel back the saran wrap & sneak a couple, scraping each one against the stray sugar that had gathered around the top half of that ceramic bowl, each time we entered the kitchen whilst we ran about our Grandparents house like grandkids / cousins often did during that time. Today, I use this same recipe as a topping on pounde cake, followed with a big dollop of cool whip. I try to always use home made (cake & whip cream) but have found pound cake from my stores bakery & cool whip work beautifully! Also, these berries taste great over ice cream! This recipe deserves 5 stars for being delicious, easy (you can't mess it up if you tried!), & nostalgic! Thank you!
Thanks so much! Just needed a few reminders...yum!
these strawberries tasted wonderful on pancakes. The kid's loved it. The longer you let the strawberries sit, the more syrupy they get. Will make again!
My mom always did her strawberries like this and her mom before her. These are great to have on hand during the summer for pound cake, angel food cake, ice cream, belgian waffles, cereal or just for snacking.
a simple recipe that works every time. The longer the berries macerate, the juicier they become. I like to prep this about an hour before using. Make it first, pop in the fridge, make dinner, and when its time for dessert this will be ready to go.
I was easy to make!😁
Just a bit too sweet for my liking, but otherwise, it's practically perfect in every way. :)
Needed something quick and easy and this seemed to work almost instantly. I used Ideal sugar substitute instead of sugar and the strawberries and sauce were perfect over a slice of pound cake with a bit of whipped cream. Thank you!
Perfect substitute for pancake syrup. I added bananas to the strawberries; mmm mmm good.!!
I used 1 lb strawberries, sliced and only needed 1/8 c sugar. More sugar would have been a no-no for Mom.
I had this on French toast this morning, but it's just what I always use for strawberry shortcake. I cut the strawberries into bite-size pieces--this helps them to be juicier. The only negative thing I've found with this is that the strawberries are really squishy the next day.
Made this for strawberry shortcake. Perfect, though I didn't think it was very juicy after 10 minutes per the recipe. Mine sat in the fridge for 4-5 hours before serving and it had the right amount of sauce so that the last bite of angel food cake could sop it up.
I will definitely be using this recipe again. Easy very easy thanks for allowing us to use it
Thanks. This helped make a quick strawberry shortcake topping. .
I grew up eating strawberries this way. Any left over strawberries from mom's cakes were up for grabs so we'd throw some sugar on them and enjoy!
I've been making this for a long time, but I wanted to see if there were alternatives that I may be missing. Nope....this is it! Simple, delicious and the nice syrup forms. I do rinse off the strawberries briefly with water, so that may help forming the syrup. In the past, I didn't let it sit out for 10 min, so that's good to know. I like to have with angel food cake, but all of the other ideas (ice cream, pancakes, etc) sound great!!
This was a simple and fast way to sweetened some fresh tart strawberries I wanted to use on top of my strawberry cheesecake. It was perfect because unlike sauce recipes that require you make it on the stovetop for the use with cheesecake it was prettier and more fruitier than using an actual sauce. Only thing is because the sugar starts to make strawberries juice come to the outside it can get soggy if cut to thin so cut in chunks and eat right away!! Don't know if I would call it a sauce but maybe 'sugar sweetened strawberries'? Either way I loved it, thanks bluegirl.
Tasted heavenly. Strongly recommend
I make this except I use a potato masher to squash the juice out of the strawberries. Sometime I add about 1/4 cup water if the berries are not juicy ripe. We like ours with lots of juice to soak up the cake. Great over ice cream too.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections