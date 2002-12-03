Mom's Hot Mexican Salad

This recipe is as easy as one-two-three and it is so good there are never any leftovers!

By Wendy

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place beef, onion, bell pepper, garlic and cumin in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until hamburger is evenly brown. Drain any excess fat.

  • Stir cheese, green chilies and tomato sauce into the beef mixture. Cook 5 minutes, or until cheese is melted.

  • Equally divide lettuce among salad plates. Pour meat and cheese mixture over lettuce and garnish with chopped tomato and corn chips.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
617 calories; protein 32.6g; carbohydrates 50.4g; fat 32.7g; cholesterol 79.5mg; sodium 1630.1mg. Full Nutrition
