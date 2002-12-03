Mom's Hot Mexican Salad
This recipe is as easy as one-two-three and it is so good there are never any leftovers!
Yum! This is really, really good. Great cheese taste and it's fast and easy. We loved it and will make it again.Read More
I did not have a pound and a half of ground meat, I used one pound of ground turkey. I also used a red bell pepper instead of green. My family liked this okay, we weren't in love with this but we ate it. It might have been better had I used homemade taco seasoning instead of just cumin and garlic powder.Read More
I left out the bell pepper and lettuce, substituted ground turkey for the ground beef, and made this as a cheesy tortilla chip dip. My husband raved about it and said it was as good as the sauce served at our favorite Mexican restaurant! In fact, he was eating it out of the pan with a spoon. This one is a keeper! Thanks.
Very good and easy. Not enough cheese for us though. Good hot weather supper!
Yum. Kind of similar to the macho nacho dip I make, but less cheesy. I used a prebagged salad blend (Southwestern caesar) that has a premade jalapeno ranch dressing, so that it came out as a taco salad kind of meal. This is the kind of thing I can eat over and over for dinner and lunches, if I make enough!
THis was a good taco salad recipe that we will definitely make again. We changed a few things such as adding some chili powder and using veggie crumbles instead of beef. We also put some salsa on it when topping our salad. The way the recipe is written it would make a good dip. For a salad though it had a little too much velvetta for me so I would reduce the amount of that next time.
MADE A DIP FROM THIS RECEIPE.
This is the closest Tex/Mex Taco Salad recipe I could find to my Grandmothers: We/She used Nacho Cheese Doritos crumbled instead of corn chips and added French Dressing enough for taste and always had some kind of beans in it Kidney or Pinto .... The texture was always so wonderful and the TASTE WOW! was made a couple times a week when I was growing up I am 44 so there ya go! Great recipe
Very good. only change was to add sour cream as topping and I cook the meat with Sazon
Kind of bland
