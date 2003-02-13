Asian Coleslaw

My review is mainly for the dressing. Following other reviewers' suggestions, I used toasted sesame oil instead of vegetable oil (that gives a more pan-Asian flavor) and added about 6 drops of lemon juice from the little concentrated ones you buy at the grocery store. Because my son is highly allergic to peanuts and we do not have peanut products in the house, I subbed SunButter (sunflower butter) for the peanut butter. If you are making this salad, I don't think you need to stick to the letter of the law for the greens and veggies. Really what you want is at least a base of a crispy crunchy greens. Then add in whatever else you feel would go with a tart peanut-buttery asian inspired dressing. If you want to go in the Vietnamese / Thai direction, you could serve it over a cup of rice noodles of some sort.