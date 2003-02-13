Asian Coleslaw
A great twist on cabbage salad. The peanut butter in the dressing is the secret.
This is really good. Next time I'll cut down on the oil, you don't need that much. I put some dry ramen noodles on top for crunch. I ran the ginger through my garlic press, so I got the ginger flavor but not the tough pieces themselves.Read More
This is really good. Next time I'll cut down on the oil, you don't need that much. I put some dry ramen noodles on top for crunch. I ran the ginger through my garlic press, so I got the ginger flavor but not the tough pieces themselves.
This received mixed reviews at a ladies' luncheon. Half of the ladies enjoyed it, and the other half didn't. It makes a lot and is very colorful, but you must love oriental/thai cuisine to like this, and must also enjoy raw cabbage as there is a lot of cabbage compared to the dressing. Even though I used packaged coleslaw and broccoli slaw (thanks to a previous reviewer's suggestions), still quite a bit of time and work was involved in making this. It was interesting, but I can't say I'd make it again.
Yum! I only used regular green cabbage, carrots, and onions for this one (only thing on hand!). I recommend putting the peanut butter in the bowl first and mix liquids slowly! (I splashed it everywhere trying to get it to mix!) I used white vinegar (less of it) and olive oil, and put in extra minced garlic and ginger. I like it to be thick and not runny dressing. It was really good. I think I would try this coleslaw dressing on chicken breast.
This was unusual and delicious, I served it as a side dish with mu shu veggies and it was a hit. Beware, though, this recipe makes about 2 quarts of slaw! Next time, I'll half it as it does not taste so great after day 2.
Great recipe! I used the pre-shredded coleslaw mix and added shredded red cabbage and pre-shredded carrots. I also tossed in mandarin oranges and chow mein noodles. My friends begged me for the recipe!
Very Tasty & good for you! I halved the recipe but found the dressing too thick, so I added some sesame oil & a bit more canola oil until it got to the consistency I wanted. Also threw in some supermarket rotisserie chicken and voila - a wonderful light meal! Will definitely make this for my next party/potluck.
I loved this recipe. I cut it in half and it still made a ton so be careful...not very good the next day because the veggies wilt!!!
I simplified mine by using 1 bag of shredded mixed cabbage, plus 8 baby carrots, julienned. I thought 2 red bell peppers was way too much - I prefer just 1. I cut the dressing ingredients in half - perfect amount! If you do that, be sure and let it sit for about 30 minutes before serving, or it will be too dry. It's actually best the next day because the vegetables have had time to really absorb the dressing. Thanks for the recipe!
I sustituted a bag of cole slaw mix for the cabbage. The sauce is overwhelming and will wilt the salad, so I'd suggest adding it to taste, per serving, just befor eating. I loved it. My friend sided with the 'overwhelming' for the sauce.
After making this recipe and absolutely loving it, I now find myself craving it! I followed some of the suggestions of other reviewers and used brocalli slaw and regular bagged slaw, and fried some wonton strips for a topping. It is a definate keeper for my salad recipe collection. Everyone that has tried it has loved it.
Changes I've made to the dressing...EVERYONE who's tasted it demands the recipe!...Changes to the dressing as follows: (scaled the recipe for 4, so amounts are for that)...add 1 tsp (dark) sesame oil, 1/4 tsp sambal olek (chili paste) (or up to 1/2 tsp to taste),change brown sugar to 2Tb, pinch ground ginger instead of fresh, eliminate garlic. I don't use all of the dressing made...use just enough to lightly dress the salad ......Yummmmmm!!!! I think the sesame oil and chile paste do the trick!!! Chili paste does not make it hot/spicy, but gives just another "what is in there?!?!?" flavor layer....
Took this to a Superbowl gathering and got great reviews from friends. I definitely recommend not putting on the dressing until time to serve. I also made a few adjustments to the dressing: Cut Soy Sauce to 2Tbs Used 2 Tbs dark sesame oil and 4 Tbs vegetable oil instead of all vegetable oil. Cut peanut butter to 4 Tbs and was still plenty peanutty. The is an easy one and a crowd pleaser - give it a try.
The dressing on this is very good. I cleaned out my veggie bin and added broccoli, snap peas, jicama and even tossed in leftover couscous. Next time I will add a squeeze of lime, red pepper flakes and sesame oil. Thanks for sharing, this was really good!
This was a very good recipe. The first time I tried it, I followed the recipe. The second time around, I omitted the vegetable oil, as I find that the peanut butter (I only used half of the recommended amount) has enough fat in it to emulsify the dressing . I also added a dash of sesame oil and 3 big pinches of sesame seeds. After tasting the dressing, I thought it lacked a little on the sour note, so I added the juice of 1/2 lime. I made enough for 4 portions. I didn't have napa cabbage both times, so I used iceberg lettuce that I soaked in ice cold water for 1/2 hour to make it really crispy. It added a really nice texture along with the other cabbages. Will continue to make this again and again!
Made a couple of changes to this recipe to suit more of what I enjoy about "asian" flavors. I substituted tahini for the PB, cut the oil in half using 2.5 tbls of light sesame oil, and .5 tbls of dark sesame oil for more sesame flavor. I also substituted apple cider vinegar for the rice wine(didn't have rice wine). I made a batch of the veggies, and a batch of the dressing. Whenever I have some, I just lightly toss a serving of the veggies with the dressing just like you would with a salad. The bite of the cabbage and the vinegar plays well against the savoriness and depth of the sesame and tahini.
This was really yummy and had great flavor!
This was very good. I used olive oil and less of it than called for (as suggested). I used super chunky peanut butter instead of creamy style for an added extra crunch, along with broken up ramen noodles (as suggested). Everyone ate it, even the kids.
I loved this recipe! It was delicious! Definitely a great, simple, inexpensive potluck dish! I agree that it is much easier using pre-chopped ingredients.
I love the flavor, but forget that not everyone else does. If you're a peanut butter "sauce" fan, this is an absolute hit. Can do everything day before - chop veggies and make sauce - just don't mix until you're ready.
This was delicious. I did make a few substitutions: raw almond butter for peanut butter, 100% pure maple syrup for brown sugar, and olive oil for vegetable oil. I also had half of a yellow pepper that needed to be used, so I tossed it in with the red. It's a beautiful salad, and the flavors blend well. I don't like raw onion, but I went ahead and put it in (green parts only), and it wasn't strong at all. For those who thought the sauce was too thick and/or overpowering, the almond butter is much lighter and thinner (and healthier), but you still get that great nutty flavor.
I used this recipe for the dressing only. I liked the flavor, but thought it needed a bit more sugar. I didn't have any brown sugar, so I used white and I cut back on the oil per others suggestion. I served this over shredded cabbage and broccoli. I also added some chopped turkey to mine for a little more substance. The tangy egg salad spread I made today (also on this site) didn't fill me up. Thanks Bobbi.
I really enjoyed the blend of flavors in this one!The bell peppers are excellent in it. Will definitely make again!
This is excellent! I halved the recipe using a 1 lb. bag of cabbage, and added the cilantro and green onions. So much easier this way. Dont skip the cilantro and green onions- they really add to this. I also cut the oil back in half, like others suggested. I may cut it even more next time. I may have added a tiny bit too much ginger though. Still, this is a wonderful alternative to regular coleslaw. It is fancier and great for parties or barbeques. Yum! (Edited 5/22/2010)
This is a family stand-by. We've been using this recipe for 5 years, and my children love it. It goes by the name "peanut butter cabbage salad" in our house. The only significant changes are I use my blender for the dressing to make it nice and smooth, and I often decrease the amount of cabbage since we love the dressing. Sometimes I only have one kind of cabbage, and while it's not as pretty, it still tastes amazing. I also don't always have all the other veggies, or have different proportions, and it still gets gobbled up by the kids. This is a keeper.
We enjoyed this. I normally buy one a costcos which is way to high in calories. Due to WW diet, I did a little adjusting. First cut recipe in half. Only used 1 tbsp of oil, and used canola oil instead. I also reduced the brown sugar and soy sauce to 1/2. Still was very flavourful. Certainly very close to the store bought one.
Made dressing as per directions (with chunky peanut butter). For the veggies, I just used a 1 lb. bag of cole slaw mix, the cilantro, and the green onion. Very good, but next time I will add more onion (couldn't taste it) and some chopped peanuts for crunch.
I love this recipe! I'm addicted to Cold Sesame Noodles, and this lets me have the same idea without the guilt! I jazzed it up a bit, by adding fresh lime juice. substituting the oil w/ 2 tbls peanut oil, 2 tbls olive, 1 tbls sesame, and 1 tbls chili oil. You can mix it up to your taste. I also used extra chunky peanut butter, and substituted 4 packs of Splenda for the brown sugar, for the low carbers out there. I keep the sauce on the side, and pour it on as needed about 1/2 hour before devouring. I also used pre-cut coleslaw mix with peppers and carrots already in it. So Easy and Fanstastic! I can't wait to make it again, and it will be in my fridge all summer.
I've also made this salad and added cubed cooked chicken for a summer main dish. I've brought it to pot lucks and some people didn't like it, but most (including me) loved it. The people who didn't seem to like it weren't adventurous when it came to trying new things; some people are just too used to ordinary foods, so don't let that stop you (unless you or your family think the only good coleslaw comes from Kentucky Fried Chicken)!
Delicious! The dressing also makes a great satay sauce for chicken or tofu. I found that using sugar-free, salt-free peanut butter makes it taste more "authentic".
This is truly a nice find. Use a much pre-shredded veggies as possible to cut down on chopping time and it makes even more worth making again & again.
I loved it, but I made for a casual dinner of 6 friends and reviews were divided from terrible to wonderful. Made a 2nd time and took to work, again responses were all over. I think it is just a matter of personal taste when it comes to this recipe.
Wow. This was fantastic. The only change I made to the dressing was subbing olive oil instead of veggie, and using unsweetened natural PB. I let it sit for about an hour before pouring over a salad made with whatever I had on hand...red cabbage, orange bell pepper, sugar snap peas, green onions and cilantro, all sliced thin. I also toasted a handful of slivered almonds and tossed in right before serving. Amazing. One of the best recipes on this site.
Great recipe. I used prepared coleslaw for ease (saves a lot of chopping)! We don't use peanut butter in this house, so I substituted all-natural almond butter. I used 5 tablespoons of olive oil and 1 tablespoon of chinese sesame oil instead of the vegetable oil. I garnished the top with some salted sunflower seeds. Sometimes I also top it with fresh cilantro if I have some on hand. One note, if you like your salad crisp and crunchy, do not add the dressing until just before serving! That is my preference. The dressing has so much flavour to it that the "marinating" that other reviewers talk about is totally unnecessary.
Delicious. I used about 1/2 the oil called for to lighten it up and was still really good. The second time around, added a grated apple into the slaw and used some sesame oil in place of some of the vegetable oil, and that was great too (apples + peanut butter = yum!). I've also used the dressing as a more traditional salad dressing, for an asian chicken salad or similar. This one's a keeper, mostly for the dressing; the rest of the ingredients can be modified for whatever you have handy.
I don't review a lot of recipes but I just couldn't resist on this one! It is absolutely delicious! For someone who loves thai but is cutting out carbs, this is perfect (minus the brown sugar of course). It is so versatile too, I've often used broccoli slaw in place of the cabbage. And I'll add either shrimp or chicken breast and cashews or peanuts to make it a full meal. Thank you for this totally awesome recipe!!!
This is awesome. Such a refreshing (lighter) take on the traditional creamy coleslaw. A flavorful way to get your roughage, and easy too! I just throw the dressing stuff in the blender. It keeps pretty well too if you don't dress it until you eat it.
I reduced the ginger significantly because experience has taught me that I don't like peanut butter + ginger. In moderation it's delicious, and this was terrific. Do be sure and use creamy peanut butter, because crunchy just looks SUPER unappealing in these types of salad recipes. Thanks for the recipe!
I've made this 3 times in the past month and even people who like their food plain and basic love it. It's really simple to make especially if you use the bagged coleslaw.
Excellent! I made this twice last week. My husband who won't eat cole slaw, had seconds. My daughter loves the peanut butter. Would be great with seafood on the side, or an elegant meal. Nice colors and wonderful authentic asian flavor.
I will sum this up with one word..YUM! The dressing is the key, you would definitely use this dressing to a great cold pasta salad as well. I made a huge batch for a BBQ and did not have any left overs.
Fabulous side dish! I have been looking for something like this for a while. Perfect as a compliment for BBQ!
Good but would change the following--used less of almost everything to my liking: Less Rice vinegar--4 TBLS; Half the oil (and use sesame oil); Less peanut butter--3-4 TBLS (used chunky); Used honey 2 TBLS instead of brown sugar; Less ginger--1 TBLS; Add some kick with red pepper flakes or cayenne or chili sauce with garlic. Add toasted sesame seeds to the top and a little lime. I pureed the dressing before adding the ginger or garlic.
My family enjoyed this different version of slaw.It does make a lot! I had to use savoy cabbage, as the napa that was available was huge...worked out well.
This was very tasty. It's really good right after you make it, and for a short while afterwards, but is definitely not so good the next day and just gets worse after that. Something about the peanut butter makes it pasty and unappealing the next day.
I cannot see how anyone would not give this recipe 5 stars. I believe the key to all the complaints regarding the heaviness of the dressing is setting it on the side and using it at will. Everything is super fresh, and the dressing has enough vinegar to make it light enough. If it's still too thick for your taste halve the oil and add water to desired texture. This really is an amazing recipe.
My review is mainly for the dressing. Following other reviewers' suggestions, I used toasted sesame oil instead of vegetable oil (that gives a more pan-Asian flavor) and added about 6 drops of lemon juice from the little concentrated ones you buy at the grocery store. Because my son is highly allergic to peanuts and we do not have peanut products in the house, I subbed SunButter (sunflower butter) for the peanut butter. If you are making this salad, I don't think you need to stick to the letter of the law for the greens and veggies. Really what you want is at least a base of a crispy crunchy greens. Then add in whatever else you feel would go with a tart peanut-buttery asian inspired dressing. If you want to go in the Vietnamese / Thai direction, you could serve it over a cup of rice noodles of some sort.
Oh my gosh!! This is the recipe I was hoping to find. I didn't have the red cabbage nor the nappa, so I used extra green cabbage. It is so delicious that I am worried there may not be any left for dinner (I only made 1/3 the recipe mind you). I am serving it with grilled tuna. It simply couldn't be any better!
I used the already prepared 3 cabbage slaw,and added the green onions and red pepper and julienned carrots..What a colorful salad!Would be great in clear glass bowls..or plates
I love this salad! I used a bagged coleslaw to keep it simple then added chopped peanuts. I personally think that's the key ingrediant for this yummy salad.
Excellent with the the Barbequed Thai-Style Chicken for a complete meal. I would add a few chopped peanuts to the this slaw next time.
This could easily be my all time favorite Allrecipes recipe -- and I've tried a lot. This salad is AWESOME!
Oh wow! The dressing for this salad is INCREDIBLE! I give it 10 stars.
The only reason I gave this recipe 3 stars instead of 2 was because the dressing is going to be great on other things, like chicken or noodles. I used previous users tips and used 1/2 the recipe and used broccoli slaw. I found the recipe to be quite dry. Using half the oil when I halved the recipe made the whole thing taste like sticky peanut butter in my mouth. However, I am not a cilantro lover but it really did add zip to this coleslaw, and while the amounts for the garlic and ginger may seem huge, they are needed. I did not add enough and you could tell. I might make this again, but I would 1/2 the cabbage but use the entire amount of dressing. I would also add some crushed red peppers flakes to the dressing for heat.
Excellant! Made a double batch for a picnic and it all went. People loved it and went nuts over the dressing. It's smells and taste incredible with the fresh ginger, garlic and cilantro. I went a smidge lighter on the oil and subing just a little out for sesame oil. I also used only half the red bell pepper called for maybe because mine were large and it seems alot. The slaw part is very adaptable. It's the dressing that makes this salad unique and a freshing change of pace. Loved it!! Thanks RRITCHESKE! (*update* - made again using all natural peanut butter and thought because of the natural oil present it made the dressing a little too oily. stick with blended creamy peanut butter for best results.)
This was so good. I took it to a party and everyone loved it. I just used bagged coleslaw and carrots because that's what I had. This dish sat out all day and still tasted good, so I'm sure I'll be making it all summer. I also marinated chicken in the same ingredients as the dressing and ate that alongside the salad.
I was really excited to try this, but truthfully I was a little disappointed. After reading the reviews I was careful not to add the dressing until just before I served it and now I wish I had put the dressing on sooner as it was better after it sat for a while. Also, there were comments on too much dressing but I thought it wasn't enough dressing. The dressing flavor was very good and the salad was pretty, but I probably won't make this again. It was just "OK" when put all together and alot of work for just OK. Plus I have TON of leftovers!
Love love love this recipe!! I use half sesame oil and half "regular (ie canola). This coleslaw gets rave reviews wherever I take it, even my picky brother likes it - he said "Way better than regular coleslaw."
Delicious! but definitely keep the dressing separate until serving. Really, really good though.
This is outstanding! I added a little extra rice wine vinegar. I serve this at cook outs all the time-people love it. The only thing is you have to make it right before you are going to eat it, so I just prep everything and mix it all together before serving.
I thought the dressing was way to much for the lightness of the cabbage.The dressing by itself was pretty tasty but I substituted half peanut oil and I also put a teaspoon of chili oil in for a little kick. I would probaly make it again but cut the dressing in half and maybe marinate some chicken in it for another dinner.
This recipe was a hit just as is! I even used the dressing as a sauce with chicken and garlic over noodes - TERRIFIC! My whole family loved it.
I am a big fan of Asian food. I could eat that style of food three or four times each week and sometimes do. But I've often wondered what sorts of salads might be appropriate as side dishes to the main courses that I enjoy so much. Hey! I just found one. I prepared Chow Mein Noodle Casserole, which can be found on the allrecipes website, with this recipe as a side dish and it was THE BOMB. Admittedly, this salad offers of somewhat exotic flavor, mainly because of the ginger, so it isn't one that will receive unanimous approval, but it is absolutely wonderful, in my opinion. Is rice vinegar the same as rice wine vinegar? I did not have rice wine vinegar, so I used 2 tbsp of rice wine vinegar and 4 tbsp of white wine vinegar instead. This is a world-class salad. Love it.
I used 3TB olive oil instead if 6 TB veg oil and 1 tsp ginger instead of the fresh ginger as called for. The dressing is fantastic and the 5 stars are really just for that. I used a bag of 'broccoli slaw' and cut up some red pepers and cilantro instead of cutting up all that cabbage. Will make again.
Family loved this! Just like the side salad at a cafe we go to! I used prepackaged shredded cabbage.
I thought this was a really good recipe. After I made it the first time, I made it again with some modifications. First, I was kind of shocked that thinly slicing a medium head of cabbage yielded more than 9 cups of cabbage! Second, I agree with one of the other reviewers who said that the recipe as written yields too much dressing. The dressing is really good, but you can cut the amounts in the dressing by half (but don't skimp on the garlic and ginger!), and you'll have plenty! As for the modifications, I substituted lime juice for half the vinegar and sesame oil for half the vegetable oil the second time I made this, and I thought it improved the flavor tremendously. Second, I mixed the dressing with the cabbage and other veggies so that the flavors could blend. In fact, I thought it got better the next day. Mixing the leftover portions with some rotisserie chicken breast makes a great Asian Chicken Salad!
This was pretty good but only after I added more seasonings - hot sauce, salt, pepper, Chinese 5 spice seasoning.
I had a asian slaw similar to this at a bbq one summer, and had to duplicate it! I am not normally a fan of coleslaw, so this is my new favorite bbq side to mix things up a bit! I always get huge compliments, and like others, I used the packaged broccoli slaw, cole slaw mix and shredded carrots for ease. Definitely mix everything right before serving, and I love adding some chopped peanuts and fried asian noodles on top. Thanks for the recipe!
I liked the recipe but didn't plan to review until my kids were asking for seconds! I only had red cabbage on hand, added green onions, chopped watercress, and chopped some peanuts too. My 7yr old loved it, but he likes most things~ But when my 6 yr old loved it, I decided to review this! For me, the dressing tasted better once it had 15 minutes to sit so the flavors could meld together better! Save at least the dressing recipe here~it's great!
Absolutely fabulous! I used pre-packaged coleslaw, chunky peanut butter, left out the peppers and carrots, and used a little less ginger (because I don't like it) and it came out so good! I was sort of flying by the seat of my pants because I didn't have any measuring utensils, but even with approximations this is delicious. Just like something you'd expect to find in a Thai restaurant. I will be making this again, and again!
Fantastic! I love the dressing... I think the dressing is really what makes this slaw so great. I've made this a couple times - but mixing up the combination of salad items... using only regular cabbage with scallions and cilantro. Another time using just red cabbage, shredded carrots and scallions. Great each time!! I will make again and again! Thanks so much...
Fantastic!! I made this salad for a family barbeque, and though I thought the peanut flavor was a bit too much, everyone else raved about the salad. When I make this again, I may cut back a bit on the peanut butter. Such a great salad!
WoW...this was great!!! I gave it 4 stars because I made some changes....Used pre-packaged coleslaw cabbage & pre-packaged brocolli slaw half of each. halved vinegar (1/2 balsalmic & half white wine)..halved oil (1/2 sesame & olive)....since it's just me and my daughter..we made plent of dressing but only used the amount needed individually. (Had enough dressing leftover to make for lunch or snack tomorrow.) I added some chicken breast I had made earlier....This was soooo nice and lite. No guilt about eating after 6pm. Simple to make..but with flare and gourmet style!..And Cheap!! Very Impressive!!!
I've made this several times. Quite tasty (obviously or I wouldn't keep making it!). To save time I use the bagged coleslaw mix (the type with all 3 kinds of cabbage). This works perfect with half the dressing. I always replace half the vegetable oil with sesame oil for an even more addictive flavor. Also - it's easy to turn into a quick meal with the addition of some grilled chicken breasts.
really good , it get saggy really fast
This is really delicious. I've been taking a cooking class with a Thai teacher, and this recipe compares favorably! I did add a few ingredients based on the cooking class: juice of a lime, a Tbs of fish sauce, a couple Tbs minced mint. I used one less Tbs oil than called for. If I'd had some peanuts I would have put some in. I think it would also be delicious with shrimp, or very firm tofu cubes.
I loved the flavors in this. Not a big hit with my son or mother though.
My coworker told me that an Asian salad with a peanut sauce sounded good and that we had to find a recipe for it. I couldn't find anything that sounded good until I ran across this. I added two cups of cooked chicken and 1/2 cup of spanish peanuts, then garnished it with some fried won ton skins and we definitely have a winner!
Delicious! I had something similar at an expensive Japanese steak house and haven't been able to forget it. This recipe is a dead ringer for that one at a fraction of the cost! I was in a hurry, so I used pre-shredded coleslaw mix and halved the dressing, then tossed in a handful of crumbled ramen noodles. I could eat the whole bowl in one sitting!
My family did not care for this recipe at all. Way too much peanut butter you couldn't taste anything else. What a waste of time and ingredients.
Very good! I used broccoli stalks shredded in the food processor instead of the green cabbage. I also used half fresh basil and cilantro and subbed out half of the veg oil for sesame oil. I have made many variations of asian coleslaw but this was the first one with peanut butter. I liked it a lot. Some toasted sesame seeds would be a great addition. Served as a side for Asian Spicy Tuna Salad sandwiches also from this site.
Great slaw! To make things simpler, I used one head of regular cabbage and a couple cups of shredded carrots. I also used almond butter instead of peanut to make it slightly healthier.
This is the same as Chinese Cabbage Salad I -but that dressing contains no peanut butter and everyone loves it. Made this one yesterday and was a big hit - lots of raves from everyone - basic same dressing except adding peanut butter. Nice addition. I added cucumber, green onion and mixed nuts. Am making tonight again and adding chicken for a main dish.
I thought this was okay but also a bit lacking in taste.
Used two bags of premade coleslaw mix to save time instead of slicing the cabbage myself and I only added about 1tbsp of oil. I also added sunflower seeds and about a cup of crushed pineapple. Great new coleslaw, thanks!
Very Good! It's like a summer roll without all the work.
Very nice slaw. I didn't have peanut butter so I used sunflower seed butter instead.
Purple, oragne, red, green..this salad is beautiful AND delicious. I must admit, I kept it in my "recipe box" for awhile because I thought all the chopping of the vegetables would be too big of a pain, but was it ever worth it!! The peanut sauce is sooo yummy. Try it!
This was just "OK". It sounded wonderful, something unusual, but the taste didn't impress me or my husband. I made 1/2 the recipe, and still had lots of leftovers. It was "interesting", but I won't make it again. Thanks anyway, Bobbi!
Very tasty. I often make this for dinner, and nothing else. It's so good and light too. I use 2 bags of shredded green & red cabbage, chow mein noodles and slivered almonds. Sometimes I add chicken!
YUM! I used 2 packages of precut coleslaw for the amount of dressing in this recipe and it made a ton even for a big picnic. I'll cut it in half next time.
I adjusted the recipe for 4 servings and used a prepared cole slaw mix for convenience. Adding cucumbers is a MUST in my opinion. Really the recipe is a great jumping off point for all kinds of additions...chow mein noodles, cold spaghetti, mandarin oranges, sesame seeds, peanuts, Siracha hot sauce...all would be great thrown in! Everyone who has tried it has loved it!
this was great! I halved the recipe for the dressing and added it to a bag of simple pre-shredded cole slaw (just cabbage and carrot), yet it was just delicious! I can't believe how good it tastes for how little work I put into it. Thanks!
I just thought this recipe was okay. Usually I like Asian flavors, but not on this coleslaw.
I served this last night at a Father's Day BBQ and everyone went nuts over it. 1st thing this morning I am emailing the recipe to everyone, as requested. Definately a crowd pleaser this one is going to be brought to many a BBQ and picnic this summer!
The peanut butter in the recipe is essential. BUT!! its very true that once you make this recipe it doesn't TASTE like there's any peanut butter in it. Also I found that mincing the fresh giger through the garlic press helped alot. Don't use pwodered ginger. Its just not the same. I loved this recipe!! one if the best I've found on this site
This was really a delicious salad/slaw. I just cut up a small head of green cabbage; toasted some sliced almonds with a pat of butter; added about half a can of chow mein rice noodles and cut up a half a grilled chicken breast into pieces. Didn't add bell peppers, carrots or cilalntro. I only used half of the ingredients listed for the dressing (with only one tablespoon of ginger and one large clove of minced garlic). I also added about a quarter cup of water as it appeared a little thick. A teaspoon of sesame oil is what put it over the top!
This is an interesting twist on a "traditional" slaw. I used one bag of precut coleslaw and one bag of broccoli slaw to cut down on prep time. It is VERY GOOD!!!!! I too used chunky peanut butter and tossed in sunflower seeds to add crunch to the final product. I served on a bed of red lettuce leaves for an attractive presentation. A big hit at the last barbeque.
Excellent, excellent excellent! The dressing is very easy to make and can be used on just about anything. I substituted powdered ginger (about 1/3 to the fresh) and olive oil. This is my new favorite to keep in the fridge for a quick and yummy salad. Or, as dipping sauce for the kids.
