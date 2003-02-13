Asian Coleslaw

4.5
795 Ratings
  • 5 568
  • 4 155
  • 3 38
  • 2 20
  • 1 14

A great twist on cabbage salad. The peanut butter in the dressing is the secret.

Recipe by RRITCHESKE

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
26 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, whisk together the rice vinegar, oil, peanut butter, soy sauce, brown sugar, ginger, and garlic.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, mix the green cabbage, red cabbage, napa cabbage, red bell peppers, carrots, green onions, and cilantro. Toss with the peanut butter mixture just before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
184 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 16.1g; fat 12.6g; sodium 513.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022