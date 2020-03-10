Thai Red Curry Tofu Soup

I LOVED this recipe! I could eat so much of it and my 4 year old and 2 year old asked for seconds too! My husband thought it a tad bland though, but poo on him, it was awesome! I did work with the more ordinary ingredients I had on hand: I skipped the first step altogether because the Thai red curry paste has all of those obscure ingredients anyway. I upped the curry paste to 2 T and it might even have been better for hubby with 3. I added a few green onions, used any old brown mushrooms, and it was delish. Plenty of soup as it's served over the noodles anyway (I probably used more like 8 oz), and I used firm tofu, drained, and it wasn't slimy at all. Don't use silken if you don't like slimy. And I added it in the last 4 minutes only, for fear of the sliminess. You'll love this recipe if you love Thai soups.