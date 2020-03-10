Thai Red Curry Tofu Soup

This is a Thai-inspired soup with tofu, mushrooms, coconut milk, and rice noodles. After cooking soup and noodles, do not combine them in one pot since the noodles will absorb all of the broth. If you don't have fresh galangal, use 3 pieces of dried galangal instead.
My boyfriend was quite impressed by this soup. I used everything the recipe asked me for except kaffir lime leaves because all of the stores near me were out of stock. He likes meals more on the spicy side so I made sure to double the curry paste and added more red pepper flakes. It still wasn't super spicy but just spicy enough. I also added the tofu at the last 3 to 4 minutes because it doesn't really need that much time to cook. And last, but not least...make sure you don't spill this soup because it stains. Happy Eating!
I love all the ingredients in this, and I've made similar recipes before with chicken and/or shrimp, so I don't know why this didn't really work for us. Maybe we just weren't in the mood for it, but we weren't impressed. The tofu was kinda slimy, and didn't pair well with the rice noodles.
I LOVED this recipe! I could eat so much of it and my 4 year old and 2 year old asked for seconds too! My husband thought it a tad bland though, but poo on him, it was awesome! I did work with the more ordinary ingredients I had on hand: I skipped the first step altogether because the Thai red curry paste has all of those obscure ingredients anyway. I upped the curry paste to 2 T and it might even have been better for hubby with 3. I added a few green onions, used any old brown mushrooms, and it was delish. Plenty of soup as it's served over the noodles anyway (I probably used more like 8 oz), and I used firm tofu, drained, and it wasn't slimy at all. Don't use silken if you don't like slimy. And I added it in the last 4 minutes only, for fear of the sliminess. You'll love this recipe if you love Thai soups.
I think this recipe is mis-named. I would call it Thai tofu and mushroom soup. The red curry flavor is only a small accent. The prominent flavors are the lemongrass and the kaffir lime. Don't skip those flavorings, and don't expect this soup to taste like curry. It's lovely and fragrant just as written. My only modifications were that I did dry out the tofu (between a cutting board and a plate, with a bag of flour set on top and paper towels to soak up the water that gets pressed out), and I used a few more mushrooms than called for.
I read the review saying that this recipe didnt make enough broth, so I doubled the amount coconut milk and veggie broth and added about 3 tablespoons of curry paste (I like spicy food). It ended up diluted and tasteless. I'm going to significantly reduce the amount of milk and broth next time, because I think it would have been good otherwise. I also added sliced jalapenos and bamboo shoots for extra spice and more variety in texture. Again, would have been pretty good if I hadn't screwed up the broth.
Lacking in good thai curry flavor to my taste though I used double the curry paste. Perhaps because I used less kaffir and ginger instead of galangal (tip...kaffir leaves are impossible to find so I went to a thai restaurant and paid them $1 for some leaves)
This was soooo good! I didn't have a lot of the ingredients, so I'm sure this would have been even better had I been able to make it correctly! I didn't have lemon grass, galangal, or kaffir. I used leeks instead. Next time I'll try to have everything I need. I also didn't have lime juice, so I used lemon. It turned out so yummy! I can't wait to make it again the "right" way!
