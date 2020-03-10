Thai Red Curry Tofu Soup

This is a Thai-inspired soup with tofu, mushrooms, coconut milk, and rice noodles. After cooking soup and noodles, do not combine them in one pot since the noodles will absorb all of the broth. If you don't have fresh galangal, use 3 pieces of dried galangal instead.

By rayfab

30 mins
1 hr
30 mins
4
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring coconut milk, broth, galangal, lemon grass, and lime leaves to a simmer in a large pot over medium heat. Simmer for 15 minutes, but do not allow broth to come to a full boil.

  • Strain the broth and discard the solids. Whisk in red curry paste, then add tofu, shiitake mushrooms, button mushrooms, lime juice, brown sugar, and turmeric to the soup. Continue simmering until mushrooms have softened, about 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add rice stick noodles, and cook for 3 to 4 minutes until tender; drain. Place drained noodles into individual bowls, then ladle soup over the noodles. Garnish with crushed red pepper flakes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
434 calories; protein 12.7g; carbohydrates 43.7g; fat 25.7g; sodium 268.9mg. Full Nutrition
