Fresh Pear and Cherry Salad with Vanilla Pear Vinaigrette

1 of 13

Rating: 5 stars Decrease salt to a pinch 1/8 tsp and a little less vinegar! It makes all the difference in the world and you have a sweet pear puree to drizzle over your greens and fruit! Perfect! Helpful (7)

Rating: 1 stars I did not care for this recipe. Making the nuts the way it says when the sugar hardens the pan and utinsels used are coated with an extremly hard sugar. I did not care for the dressing. I threw it out and made something different. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars YUMMY! This salad is light and refreshing. My husband loved it especially with the surgared walnuts on it. It is sweet but oh so good. Thanks Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars What a great find. Fixed this for a friends birthday it was a huge hit. Even the dressing which I wasn't sure about. Thanks for sharing Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars I like the overall concept of this salad it makes me think of a salad you could find at any chain sandwich/bakery shop. I am NOT too horribly crazy about the dressing flavour I scaled the salt back to 1/4 tsp and the white wine vinegar to 2 Tbsp and that wasn't the issue I had. I didn't like the flavour the honey gave. I think that if I make the vinaigrette again that I'll use Lyles Golden syrup. Over all this is a nice refreshing change of pace! Helpful (4)

Rating: 3 stars salad with fruit and feta was great. candied walnuts were perfect. the dressing was awful!!! replace it with something else and you have a great salad. Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars Interesting combination but tasted good. Nice change of pace from a true vinagrette dressing thanks for sharing! Helpful (3)