Fresh Pear and Cherry Salad with Vanilla Pear Vinaigrette

Rating: 4.08 stars
13 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

A mix of juicy pears, sweetened nuts, dried cherries, and feta cheese makes this is a show-stopping sweet salad! The taste and colors will impress! You may add more of the pear syrup to the dressing to make it thinner, or increase the amount of yogurt for creamier results.

By Erin

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine sugar, cinnamon and walnuts in a skillet over medium heat. Mix together until sugar and cinnamon are melted and walnuts are evenly coated. Remove from heat. Spread walnuts on a large plate to cool.

  • In the container of a blender, combine the drained pears, 1/3 cup of the reserved syrup from the can, vinegar, yogurt, honey, salt, pepper, vanilla extract, and nutmeg; blend until smooth.

  • Assemble the salad by tossing together the mixed greens, spinach, pear slices, dried cherries, feta cheese, and walnuts in a serving bowl. Serve with dressing on the side.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
1000 calories; protein 22.7g; carbohydrates 128.5g; fat 49.3g; cholesterol 38.5mg; sodium 1297.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (13)

Most helpful positive review

Erin
Rating: 5 stars
02/27/2008
Decrease salt to a pinch 1/8 tsp and a little less vinegar! It makes all the difference in the world and you have a sweet pear puree to drizzle over your greens and fruit! Perfect! Read More
Helpful
(7)

Most helpful critical review

GONZOW
Rating: 1 stars
09/05/2007
I did not care for this recipe. Making the nuts the way it says when the sugar hardens the pan and utinsels used are coated with an extremly hard sugar. I did not care for the dressing. I threw it out and made something different. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Reviews:
Erin
Rating: 5 stars
02/27/2008
Decrease salt to a pinch 1/8 tsp and a little less vinegar! It makes all the difference in the world and you have a sweet pear puree to drizzle over your greens and fruit! Perfect! Read More
Helpful
(7)
GONZOW
Rating: 1 stars
09/05/2007
I did not care for this recipe. Making the nuts the way it says when the sugar hardens the pan and utinsels used are coated with an extremly hard sugar. I did not care for the dressing. I threw it out and made something different. Read More
Helpful
(6)
GRANDMAC
Rating: 5 stars
07/10/2007
YUMMY! This salad is light and refreshing. My husband loved it especially with the surgared walnuts on it. It is sweet but oh so good. Thanks Read More
Helpful
(5)
Nanalyn
Rating: 5 stars
12/15/2007
What a great find. Fixed this for a friends birthday it was a huge hit. Even the dressing which I wasn't sure about. Thanks for sharing Read More
Helpful
(4)
thedailygourmet
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
07/27/2011
I like the overall concept of this salad it makes me think of a salad you could find at any chain sandwich/bakery shop. I am NOT too horribly crazy about the dressing flavour I scaled the salt back to 1/4 tsp and the white wine vinegar to 2 Tbsp and that wasn't the issue I had. I didn't like the flavour the honey gave. I think that if I make the vinaigrette again that I'll use Lyles Golden syrup. Over all this is a nice refreshing change of pace! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Gloria Dempsey
Rating: 3 stars
02/26/2008
salad with fruit and feta was great. candied walnuts were perfect. the dressing was awful!!! replace it with something else and you have a great salad. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Yvonne Skinner Reitemeyer
Rating: 4 stars
08/16/2010
Interesting combination but tasted good. Nice change of pace from a true vinagrette dressing thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Brandy
Rating: 5 stars
11/11/2012
I used cranberries instead of cherries gorgonzola instead of feta added small cubes of green apple for more people. I also baked the walnuts for eight minutes in the oven first to roast and cooked sugar mixure in pan mixed later layed them on wax paper Read More
Helpful
(1)
