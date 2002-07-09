Almond Ice

This refreshing fruit salad recipe with a wonderful twist comes from Hawaii. It's a conversation piece as well...great for parties and potlucks. The Almond Ice will have everyone guessing why these 'ice cubes' don't melt!! Hint: Avoid citrus fruits so the gelatin remains firm.

By Sadie

15 mins
4 hrs
4 hrs 15 mins
20
20 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Soften gelatin in 1 cup cold water. Add 2 1/4 cups boiling water and sugar. Stir until thoroughly dissolved. Add 3 cups cold water and the almond extract. Mix well.

  • Pour gelatin mixture into a 9x13 inch pan and refrigerate for at least 4 hours. Cut into 1 inch squares and serve in a bowl with cut fruits.

71 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 16g; fat 0.1g; sodium 5mg. Full Nutrition
